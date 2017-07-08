“What’s the point of a summit?”

Mrs Merkel wants compromises to make the G20 “a success”. Compromises are not always a good idea. The world can accept different countries having different views and running different systems, as long as they are not threatening to another. The pictures from the summit are certainly not the ones she had in mind when she approved the substantial spending to act as host. The decision to have this meeting of the powerful in a normal city environment has placed huge strain on the German police, and has provided a worrying set of images for the easily distracted media who turn their attention to the violence on the streets rather than to the tired cliches of the communique.
There is of course an important role for personal diplomacy between national leaders. They can sometimes cut through or change the decisions and moods between countries. This is more likely to be achieved through bilateral state visits, bilateral government meetings or even by personal phone call. There are fewer cases when summits achieve this, though in the margins of the official agenda national leaders can have bilaterals to fix pressing problems. Global summits work best when there is a major issue which needs a co-ordinated or collective response. During the period of madness by the Central Banks in the western crash of 2008-9 the meeting that agreed concerted interest rate cuts despite the resistance of the so called independent central banks was an important example of political leaders using an opportunity to shift a policy for the better when their institutions were doing damage.
This summit has an agenda much like past summits. The US is unwilling to sign up to the Paris climate change targets, taking the view that if they did they would be legally bound. In contrast the EU has a history of agreeing to targets it does not enforce, and China sets targets that allow it to go on growing its CO2 output. The countries will agree to further action to tackle tax abuses, but then Mr Trump will fly home to seek to press major tax reductions through the Congress with a view to repatriating more business and profits to the USA.
The world economy on which our prosperity depends is not going to be much affected by this meeting. Crucial to its future is continuing success in China in avoiding banking problems and the hard landing China’s critics have been forecasting for several years. The extent of Mr Trump’s reflationary package and how much he can get through Congress matters a lot. The main thing to hope for is this summit does no harm to growth, sensible credit expansion, and the adoption of the new technologies that are revolutionising our work, play and social fabric.
These summits provide a focus for young people to dress up like soldiers, this time in black like Ninjas, act out their computer games and action movies, storm “the Winter Palace”, fight for the Good, feared by the bad, loved by the good Robin Hood, rob..whoops wrong movie. Kids like being soldiers and the idea of dropping national service just means they will invent an army of their own, obviously. But Merkel invites trouble and no-one but a fool would have thought there would not be policemen injured. She is the most irresponsible European leader . She knows what she is doing. She is intelligent and mature.
Merkel had the summit in a German city because (yet again) she is in her rightful place: Front/centre of the photo.
Did you see the Dauphin pushing his way to the front to be with Mutti?
No point at all. I think they are generally ‘talking shops’ and jollies for Politicians. Lots get said, but not a lot changes.
Totally agree – but this is what our political elite live for – the luxury life style, the ability to be seen with important world leaders – it’s become something of a sham!
The point of the summit is working out how to prevent a billion immigrants from impoverished 3rd world countries marching north into Europe.
Already they are talking about using our foreign aid to buy “insurance” to cover he 3rd world from natural disasters (remember, it used to be called global warming? then climate change).
Now insurance heads will rake off the very high commissions (instead of charity heads and people like David Miliband).
But the end result will be the same: transfer of wealth from the developed world to the undeveloped world in an effort to prevent them all marching north. And why might they do that? Because we have deprived them of cheap energy in the form of coal and wood, and the revenues from oil, while the replacement technologies are either massively too expensive or not reliable.
And when people rise up against paying increasing amounts of foreign aid? Then up will go the interest rates, and everyone who has accumulated any significant amount of debt, be it in the form of mortgages or student loans or car loans or credit cards will be in hock for the rest of their lives.
The government is complicit in this which is why public sector debt continues to go UP even as we transfer debt to the next generation in the form of student loans or mortgages and when interest rates finally go up as well … the only people to do well will be those who have managed to invest in 3rd world countries (and not through an ISA!)
The pound, the dollar and the euro will all plummet in value. There is almost no legal way of protecting your wealth other than by becoming a stateless person.
(This is NOT intended to be investment advice – simply a note of despair.)
Reply Despair is in the eyes of the beholder. It will make your life worse but does not seem well based in reality.
I read the following now:
President of the Institute for the World Economy (IfW) Dennis Snower and his colleagues say the best way to stop migration from African countries is to develop “economic zones” funded by European Union subsidies.
Renowned economist Snower is scheduled to attend the G20 meeting later this week in Hamburg where he will propose the idea of creating economic zones in various African countries. Snower says the proposal would not only help African countries but would be far cheaper than trying to integrate incoming migrants, Die Welt reports.
“If the EU and other rich regions would subsidise special economic zones – through financial transfers, facilitation of customs, education and training, and the development of infrastructure – this would create a win-win situation,” Snower said.
All very laudable – but stop and ask yourself where the EU will be getting the funds to subsidise these economic zones?
Up until now they have done it by using foreign aid from the likes of UK and Germany, but also “fining” large corporations such as Google and German banks and VW and oil companies and the like. In fact, pretty much anybody who generates excess profits and is not already making large social contributions by investing in 3rd world countries. They presumably view this as an alternative to corporation tax?
But when taxation dries up (because the electorate won’t stand for continued “austerity”) the interest rates will rise. Not because of Brexit, but because the developed world badly needs your money (and my money) to pay off the hordes of migrants who they fear would otherwise march north (having been shown on YouTube what a good deal they get once they arrive).
Look on the bright side.
Perhaps allowing these nations a free trade deal, at least with Anglo Saxon nations and China if not with the EU, will help them out of poverty better than EU-Miliband-type aid/subsidy?
Indeed it would.
Aid is hugely inefficient and so often totally corrupt or totally misdirected.
It has been tried before. My dad said it was known then as ‘give us the job and we will finish the tools’. Re the Groundnut Scheme.
http://www.historytoday.com/richard-cavendish/britain-abandons-groundnuts-scheme
It might be cheaper to bung the Tunisians some money to take the boats into their nearby ports and then arrange transport back south or east. They need some dosh to make up for the lack of tourism. But the UN will not agree and thinks migration is a good thing for Europe, as they can make up for shortages of babies and become care assistants.
If a country has a high population growth rate, as is the case for many of the African countries, then the economic growth rate must be high just to match the growth in the population. Only after that has been achieved can extra economic growth then start to increase per capita GDP. But it is now seen as implicitly racist to even mention excessive population growth as a root cause of poverty, the closest permissible proxy is to urge greater efforts to improve the education of girls around the world.
Here’s a relevant article published only this week …
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/feminism/2017/07/contraception-human-right-not-tool-population-control
“Contraception is a human right, not a tool for population control”
They are marching north because our Lennonist leaders (John Lennon that is) don’t believe in protecting our borders any more.
People could ALWAYS have ‘marched north’ (without border guards) as the wealth disparities have been there for centuries – they did not know what to do with oil.
Such as George and Amal Clooney are very keen on open borders – etc ed.
“The point of the summit is working out how to prevent a billion immigrants from impoverished 3rd world countries marching north into Europe.”
Giving aid to Africa has only made the situation worse by enabling the population to explode and thereby increase the pressure for migration.
Europe will be become part of the 3rd world if it does not have the will to defend its borders.
Think big!
China is losing its economic place as the workshop of the world. And it is heavily in debt too. USA has lost its economic edge and is losing the very white men who made it such a success. But it still sports an enormous military force. Russia is a dwarf economy with an ancient rusting military. Europe is powerless and sinking economically.
Asia – yup. Skyscrapers all round. India – growing. South America same old same old…
Add into this dangerous mix – weak countries with strong sense of their own importance – a couple of wild cards – the Presidents or USA and Russia – and you have the same recipe for disaster that we had back in 1914.
All we need is a trigger – North Korea, national debts not being honoured, President Putin feeling threatened over Ukraine, President Trump failing to fix a deal…
Reply Dont be so negative. China is a major industrial power and Russia/USA are not about to go to war with each other
Reply to Dr. R’s reply. China is currently a major economic power, but it is losing its ‘power’ rapidly. Its debts are unsustainable, half the economy is ‘shadow’, the banks are hiding huge bad loans, and the reason for its enormous growth over the last 50 years its labour, cheap and obedient, is no longer either. All this can be found online if you care to look. China will be a disaster when interest rates normalise. We have been here before with China, how many Chinese bond certificates did your previous employer have to decorate the corridors.
Reply China’s rates are normalised! They are at 4.25% from memory. Dollar rates rising dont worry them in the way you suggest as they do not have big overseas borrowings and overall are net creditors with $3tn in the bank! China is less indebted overall than the US. Uk, France etc. Much of the debt is loans from a state owned bank to a state owned enterprise, so they control both sides and can write down and off as and when they need to.
Russia’s “ancient rusting military” was probably a correct assessment at the end of the Soviet period..Not so now,Russia is a major arms exporter.
Indeed.
I am all in favour of the adoption of new technologies that are as you say revolutionising our work, play and social fabric. But I would like to see them adopted when they are ready and competitive by demand & without government subsidy.
The current large fiscal subsidies (little tax on electric fuel, reduced road tax, charge points and free parking) and the purchase grants for electic cars make no sense. Let them compete on a level playing field when they can. The subsidies for “renewables” likewise just litter the country and and seas with pointless white elephants. HS2 and Hinkley similarly make no economic sense. Evertime the governments incompetently intervene in these misguided ways they make people poorer and kill real jobs.
With the government of every other country on the planet subsidising their industries and commerce what advantage do you possibly think we get from not doing that?
You can argue that our government places the wrong bets (HS2) as a person cannot be an expert in all things, especially predicting the future, but to pretend a company can rise to be a world player without government subsidy or patronage is unrealistic.
What is a real job?
For Donald Trump, the new guy on the block, to meet and get to know the other major players in the World, in this case the leaders of Russia and China. From such personal contact to discover what each really thinks about the Syrian and North Korean situations. This might lead to how to minimise the problems they each provoke.
It is fairly obvious that the EU in incapable of sorting out it’s own internal problems and that of mass economic migration from Africa and elsewhere around the Eastern Mediterranean. In there present state they are of little significance in World affaires. Nor can it be said that they can speak for the people they supposedly represent.
These Summits are a farce. The leaders of the top 20 nations scrambling for the best spot for the inevitable team photograph. How about allowing photographers in to the meeting room so at least we see the leaders at work rather than strutting their vanity. Same goes for EU “Summits”, total embarrassment.
I’ve learned to mistrust most of what Frau Merkel tries to do – She was a communist, and seems to believe still in state control of everything – She isolates Russia because Putin will not go along with her ideas of a OWG – she was a driving force with allowing in so many migrants.
I have no love of her rival for German chancellor – Schultz, another disaster waiting in the wings, and he would be no better for us all, but she is no homely grandmother.
One thing that these liberal-cum-communists have forgotten and that is how to mind their own business – they interfere and try to plot a future for others when they should just support 3rd world countries while they try to make their way….. they are so like the old Christian missionaries who decided they had to educate African savages, for example – but who is to say that these so called savages didn’t have it more right than the empire building political elite drones.
Just posturing by the great and good at taxpayers expense.
Three cheers for Trump for upsetting the agenda of Merkel and company by having no truck with mass
immigration. EU preaching open markets and free trade when it’s the biggest protection racket on the planet.
I read that some of the comment to date is centred on economic migration from around the Med to Europe. In the case of Africa the answer is trade not aid and certainly not the continued economic migration. Here there is an immediate problem in that the EU is an inward looking protectionist entity. Try asking the French to start buying all their mange tout from East Africa and all their cosseted farmers will be out on the streets. Delightful a place that France is, their first resort to a problem is revolution. We in the UK will I hope in two years have every chance to encourage trade rather than aid. The internal problems of the EU will not be resolved at the G20, but they will be by the increasing dissent of their population.
The answer is not just trade but to see that workers enjoy proper wealth redistribution.
Arabia was not robbed of her oil but paid handsomely for it. Oil Sheiks are vulgarly wealthy – able to buy up vast swathes of prime global real estate, gold plate their supercars and update their fleets of superyachts.
That they did not distribute the fruits of this trade among their people is not our fault, yet we just take it when George and Amal pipe up from behind their gated enclaves and tell us we little people must pay.
The G20 does seem rather loaded in favour of the EU, doesn’t it ?
Current members are Britain, France, Germany and Italy and for some inexplicable reason, the EU is also a full member represented separately by the European Council. Why isn’t the Union of South American Nations invited as well ? Of its 12 member states, it has Argentina, Mexico and Brazil as G20 members, the same number as the EU will have after Brexit.
At G7 meetings, the EU only has observer status yet while all seven countries have one delegate, the EU has two representatives, Juncker and Tusk.
After Brexit I can see France coming under pressure to hand over its Security Council seat to the EU.
Good morning.
A sensible and wise article.
When things are going well, it is wise to leave them alone.
Clearly others, such as the German Chancellor, are fearful of a USA that is putting itself first. Germany has done well out of the EU, the Euro and having the USA and others subsidise their defence through NATO.
Germany’s exports, financial and political position has been strengthened due to the aforementioned and is steering from behind the scenes the course of the EU and ultimately, the destination of the EU. Any weakening of the German position by President Trump is naturally a serious matter for them.
Into this the UK can act as go between. Unfortunately the PM has really rather dropped the ball. She was the first person to be invited to Washington and, all she had to do was make sure he got the full State Monty soon after. But she wobbled due to some non-entity pressure and used a pathetic excuse to cancel his visit. Meanwhile President Macron and others get in on the act. This Bloody Woman is proving to be a disaster ! And whilst I am not one for opinion polls it is really rather telling that the only politician who can provide, Strong and Stable leadership and government is a Communist and Maoist friends.
Not true according to the DT this morning talking up an Anglo/US trade deal. Must have some truth as they are not her biggest fans and seem to be constantly running hares for Hammond.
The G20 summit is just a show place for World leaders to get together . Whether it will solve the North Korean threat to peace is doubtful ; whether it will solve the climate change issue is equally doubtful . The main positive for me was the meeting between Trump and Putin ; I think it is time to bring Russia in from the cold and move towards a conciliation between 2 of the worlds most powerful countries . We could all then sleep easier .
Another positive is the statement from Trump about the uniqueness of the bond with us . His agreement to come to a speedy and major trade deal is a real smack in the eye to the EU ; the timing of this ought to give some backing to Theresa just when she needs it . Although Trump lacks the skill of diplomacy , I like him . Politicians are too prone to say things that , usually , are not black and white ; Trump is not like this .
True, but will May make the best of it?
So many lost opportunities because we “don’t want to offend anyone”.
I don’t know why they bother since they already have the Bilderberg group meeting every year – same thing – they are just looking for a way to sort the new world order which includes control of the masses. Having a G20 meeting right in the centre of a city like Hamburg with all of the security considerations is sheer madness.
From another site – – – -“European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, has said that Brexit does not exclude the UK from the relocation programme.”
So now it is a “programme” – -which means it IS deliberately organized – – and not just a mass of people who decide to come and invade for a free life.
According to the Treacherous Times Theresa May is isolated at this summit:
“May alone as leaders shun Brexit Britain”
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/may-alone-as-leaders-shun-brexit-britain-k0v3swcm8
“Theresa May has become accustomed to her isolation in Brussels. It began six months ago, when she stood alone in a crowd of embracing leaders with no one to talk to.
At the end of last month she was seen trudging, weary and alone, to a waiting car as others digested her offer to European expats in Britain. Her marginalisation may have started there, but it is spreading.
In Hamburg, at the first meeting of world leaders since she lost her majority in the general election, Mrs May cuts a lonely figure as she, and Britain, ponder their place in the post-Brexit world ….”
I’m sure that if Sky and the BBC had been able to find at least one brief carefully edited shot of her seeming to cut a lonely figure at the meeting then they would have shown it, and shown it, and shown it again and again … but so far I haven’t seen one. However that doesn’t prevent a journalist on a supposedly prestigious newspaper spreading yet another brazen anti-Brexit lie.
“What’s the point of a summit?”
For the World Press to demonstrate convincingly that the clicking mechanisms on their equipment in terms of loudness when photographing Trump and Putin are not much more advanced than a vintage Kodak Box Brownie.