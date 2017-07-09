A different take on the summit to the BBC

Last night the BBC summit report was bizarre. It was anti UK, anti Mrs May and anti the USA. It was from the Merkel fan club. So here’s some balance, reporting on Mrs Merkel as the BBC do on Mrs May and Mr Trump.
“Mrs Merkel chaired the summit badly hampered by her lack of authority at home. She failed to win a majority at the last election and has to govern in coalition with her main political enemies, the SPD, the German Labour party equivalent. She soon faces another election when she is widely expected to fail again to win a majority. She visibly lost control of the streets of Hamburg, the city hosting the summit, and had to break off from chairing the sessions to deal with the problem of many injured police and civil disturbance on a worrying scale.
Aiming for a diplomatic triumph, she had lectured the USA on the need to reach an agreement with the others and set the whole summit up as a device to tame Mr Trump. Instead she failed to get his buy in to her wishes.
Her main policy of promoting the end of carbon fuels was seen as burdening the world with dear energy. As a result China has insisted on being able to expand her carbon energy use and the USA has refused to join the Treaty to limit it.
It emerged from detailed questioning that the EU/Japan trade deal is far from agreed, with continuing rows over the enforcement mechanisms and limited progress on tariff reductions.
Meanwhile Mr Trump confirmed the work now underway to create a US/UK trade deal and expressed enthusiasm to get it through quickly.”
JR
When is something going to be done about the BBC?
Lord Digby Jones is spot on, the BBC do there very best to put the UK and the Tories down at every opportunity and try to portray the eu as a land of milk and honey, the tv license fee should be scrapped and see the snide talking Kuenssberg put out of work
Talking about the BBC: now that politician Steve Baker (who preached EU destruction in 2010) has come out so clearly in favour of further EU(minus UK) integration in the BBC’s ‘Daily Politics’, maybe the angry mob, I sometimes encounter in this website, could follow suit?
Question is, how can the BBC be brought back to it’s original Reithian broadcasting aims without destroying the good programming it achieves. I accept that some of the downside which you highlight can at times creep into other programmes. I have in mind Country File, and the very negative messages in soaps, but on the whole it does good work. My solution is to hive off all news and news comment programmes to the private commercial sector and let them survive on advertising revenue. If their message continues to be unbalanced their sponsors will soon let them know.
I got the impression from the body language between Trump and Putin that we might be at the start of a new period of détente and greater cooperation. As to China I know not as they seem not to do body language or I cannot interpret it.
Indeed the BBC reporting (and also often that of the FT and the Economist) is very bizarre, to say the least.
The BBC are nearly always absurdly pro EU, anti-English, pro the break up of the UK and devolution, anti democracy, anti business, anti landlord, pro an ever larger state and ever more regulation and pro endless green crap and exaggerated climate alarmism.
Why on earth do the BBC think Jack Monroe is a suitable guest for programmes like Any Questions yesterday? She/he makes even Diane Abbot seem relatively competent. I think the only sensible thing she/he said was something like – I am a very simple person.
That version John, is very much how I saw it. I just wish Mrs May would get real over man made climate change which is not happening. Temperatures have fallen worldwide again.
Indeed how much evidence does May and the government need before they see that the predicted climate armageddon is, at the very least, somewhat exaggerated. All their predictions have been wrong rather like Carney. Group think lunacy as usual.
I am pleased people have now picked up on the propensity of the BBC to put ‘despite Brexit’ in front of any good news. The other aspect of bias is the constant unchallenged opinion pieces by Remainers disguised as independent experts. Yesterday a former FO diplomat called Simon Fraser took this form and told us – unchallenged – 1) that the US and other countries would not want any trade negotiations with the UK until our trade relationship with the EU was clear and 2) that the UK would lose all the existing 3rd party trade deals we have currently through the EU and would need to renegotiate the lot. I have no doubt Sir Simon knows more than me about all this, but my understanding is neither of these two assertions is correct?
Is it possible to cut and paste this article to the BBC web site?
Dear Major–I am forever bellyaching to John that somehow he simply must get more of his stuff made (more) public. I do very much appreciate he is working his socks off and can only do so much, but today I wonder whether he can be more challenging by eg writing a letter of complaint to the BBC at the highest level along lines of his article today (What could they possibly say in reply??) or perhaps a letter to the Torygraph (or both); else some of this tweeting one reads about. Seemingly everything the BBC says or does these days is snide and unpatriotic. I am even starting to feel a bit sorry for Mrs May but why doesn’t she sack Hammond?
If you want to change the way Auntie reports news then you need to do something rather than just complaining. Ask your partner’s the DUP they have just such a policy to hand. 😉
A good counter but the BBC media bias needs to be investigated by Parliament, who have to be their ultimate guardian of balance. Every week, if not day, the lack of political balance is evident. Questiontime last Thursday had effectively four lefties versus JRM, who of course won the arguments hands down – great bloke.
BBC News said ‘President Trump tweeted: “The #G20Summit was a wonderful success and carried out beautifully by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Thank you!” ‘
That presumably means he got what he wanted.
Thank you for bringing a smile to our faces, Dr Redwood.
We produced an upbeat piece this morning, highlighting President Trump’s positive views on the UK and putting this into the context of a supportive Anglosphere – something which the BBC would be loathe to acknowledge.
A boycott of the BBC is long overdue. They can’t prosecute us all, surely ?
These summit meetings appear only to be an extreme demonstration of hubris on the part of our elected (in some cases) leaders. If they really wanted to get any work done they’d chose a quiet place, away from the anti-everything demonstrators that they know will turn up. My suggestion would be Iceland, two wonderful long runway airports, (they could close off one entire airport and not inconvenience very many good folk), and establish a ‘campus’ for the leaders who turn up. Save a lot of money and prevent injury to all the security forces forced to bash the heads of demos..
Excellent John, thank you. I do not listen to the BBC news at all now, so their reporting passes me by (as it does an increasing number of people), but I can well imagine their ‘take’ on it, so say no more.
As an aside, I’ve devised my own newsfeed now on Twitter. It makes a most refreshing change to the ‘force-fed’, biased, mass media variety. You set up a Twitter account, and follow a few people to show it is genuine – people like the National Trust, or Local Wildlife Reserve, maybe Local Council. Then you use Twitter’s List feature to list all the trusted people you want to hear news from – politicians, journalists, opinion formers, maybe even a newspaper, although I do not bother with these – but the point is you choose them. Then you make your list private.
I now get news from across the world that is of interest, excellent amusing satire, good news on the UK economy, links to informative articles I would not otherwise know about, and the truth about what someone has actually said. I would throughly recommend it. (And, you are on my Twitter list Mr Redwood.)
Mrs Merkel, who has overseen the closing of Germany’s new nuclear power stations and built the dirtiest carbon dioxide producing lignite power stations instead, begged the environmental vandal President Trump not to do the same. Just because the US has greatly reduced its CO2 emissions by using cheaper shale gas this is no excuse for lagging behind Germany’s efforts to use home- mined carbon.
While outside the conference, green activists strived to save the planet by stting fire to cars and looting shops with goods with high carbon content.
Mr Trump does make grand statements. He is a moderate actually though most do not know him. It is almost impossible to get the Democratic Party on board with his ideas nor his own Republican Party as both are full of extremists of one bent or another But it is in US interests to make our Brexit successful.
America has had to intervene several times in Europe militarily. Imagine if our military and economy over one hundred years had needed to cope with sending troops, war materiel and food to feed American states and build up their econiomies because Americans were so darned useless and insane but to be bombing and killing one another by plane, ground big gun bombardment and from the sea all the time! That is alot for a young nation. It shows how very unstable and dangerous Europe is and that it is a continuing threat to world peace and to peace for America..
America, in reality, does not have any problems with Russia. No Russians on American soil. No borders with Russia. From an American stadpoint you can guess it sees Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics as a combined pain the …
Instead of talking about stupid things like climate change why don’t our politicians and representatives get real and talk about this?
This is more scary than so called and made up climate change. We need to wise up or is it all a hidden agenda? I can’t think what benefit all these immigrants will bring. Just more overcrowding and discontent amongst our own people. We can’t house those from Grenfell let alone all this lot. Mrs May needs to do something to inspire the country with faith in the Conservative government and instead of listening to the lefties she could start by tackling this and all the foreign aid we give out. Many of these people will end up on our doorstep.
The broadcast media in general and the BBC in particular breach the broadcasting code of impartiality and accuracy on a daily basis with apparent impunity. Does Ofcom ever take action against them? It has reached the stage where I can hardly stand to listen to their “reports”- actually often their own opinions. They are openly anti-Brexit, anti-Trump and like a pack of hounds against a wounded Prime Minister. Elsewhere they give succour to those who would foment the sort of disgraceful direct action we have just witnessed in Hamburg.
“Mrs Merkel chaired the summit badly, hampered by her lack of authority …”
or
“Mrs Merkel chaired the summit, badly hampered by her lack of authority …”
but I suppose either way it was less than a success.
An illuminating post – and thankfully written not broadcast so my consumption of it did not cost me payment to the disgraced, unreliable BBC of £147 as Parliament demands.
I hope you’re not suggesting the BBC is unpatriotic, John. What an idea!
Angela Rayner, Labour’s odd choice of Shadow Education Secretary, was on Andrew Marr just now, (I do wish she would stop talking of the “amount of students”). She said that writing off off student debts would cost some £100 billion. While I am in favour of student fees, as hopefully it make the students think is this rather expensive degree really worth the £100K of debt plus loss of several years of earning and most UK degrees are clearly not worth it.
Then again writing off the student debts is probably a far better investment than HS2, but then almost everything is. It is after all, in effect, a large tax cut and people and businesses use money rather better than governments do. Something Hammond and May do not seem to understand at all.
The lefties and liberals on social media hear only bias against their view of the world. That is because their total viewpoint is inter-reliant on 100% of their views being fact.
With the case for Brexit and the G20, I am quite willing to accept we may, but not necessarily, be economically damaged by leaving the EU. I was economically damaged when I left my parents home and got a flat. I had to pay my own utility bills for instance. Buy smaller amounts of food when a larger amount would be cheaper per unit but I would have had to throw away. The reason Remoaners have their name” …moaner ” is obvious. They want to live with Mummy and Daddy. Crybabies.
The Chinese and the Americans were too well-mannered to point out that Mrs Merkel’s Germany is mildly hypocritical in continuing to dig and burn its own Brown Coal. They were too polite to ask her when the practice would cease as it probably won’t. German will rely on expanding its ‘renewables’ so that it looks as if they are reducing their dependence on carbon – and of course buying gas (how clean is that?) from the Russians.
I honestly think the BBC wants us to stay in the EU continent and then it will become the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation, thinking of all the license fees from all over Europe coming in . . .and inevitably all the money they can stick in their own pockets.
Nicely put. I have found the BBC’s underlying political and moral compass at odds with my own for decades, and yet I pay a licence fee.
That’s great, John. That should be published far and wide to put things into perspective!
…and what are government and MPs going to do to put a stop to this bias and enforce the Charter rules? Nothing effective, as usual?
The BBC has become the agent of change in Britain today and unless the Conservatives do something about their monopolistic influence they will regret it for decades to come
Their output is not the news it is the BBC’s version of the news and of course its viewers believe the BBC’s version of the news. The aim of this increasingly political and pernicious organisation is to coerce the perceptions of its viewers.
The BBC is pathologically obsessed with the politics of identity to the point where they deliberately construct their output either to hide the truth and distort it. They try to damage the Tories and elevate Labour at every turn even to the point of ignoring abuses deep within the Labour party itself
Which of course begs the following question. Why have the Tories not reformed the BBC in a most savage manner? What is it that the Tories are afraid of?
Have some courage, grow some cojones, let’s see some anger fgs
Abolish its monopoly
Abolish the licence fee
Set up a competing broadcaster and fill it with right leaning journalists and other suitable broadcasters
Stop dithering and being frightened of your own shadow. The public want to see a party fighting for the UK, its values, its role in the world. May doesn’t hack it
We need to see a leader with core principles again not a leader who panders to the unions with silly ideas about putting workers on board and all the other left leaning nonsense..
Reforming the BBC and removing its monopoly should be your first priority and you appear to ignore just how much power to influence the BBC now possesses.
Mr Corbyn was born just after the war and before rationing had come to an end absolutely. The following ten years were not rich times for anyone in Europe or the UK. So it is odd he believes the poor have got poorer since then.
In fact, it is a lie.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Comparing the SPD to Labour, especially to Labour under Corbyn, is a gross approximation and you know it very well.
Also a direct and straight comparison of the U.K. and German political systems is nonsensical. You are comparing apples and oranges here as Germany does not use a first-past-the-post electoral system unlike the U.K.
If I may say so, since your upset at the last election, the quality of your posts have come markedly down. I hope this is only a temporary spell.
As for blaming the press and the BBC, who read them anyway ?
Reply Thank you for praising my pre election posts, though I do not recall you doing that at the time. I did not myself experience an election upset and was honoured to receive more votes in 2017 than in 2015.
Dear Mr Redwood,
You are indeed entitled to your views on Brexit, though they are fundamentally different from mine. This goes without saying.
I do note however that pre-election they used to be grounded in facts, not fiction. As such, they were quite interesting and articulate.
I miss the old days.
Shall we at least agree for old time’s sake that no, the SPD is not like labour underground Corbyn on many fronts ? If you have to make a comparison, may I suggest you pick Die Linke instead ?
As to wether Chancellor Merkel is a failed politician as you seem to infer, I will quietly wait for the elections. As you know, Theresa May has clearly demonstrated it is perfectly possible to botch a massive lead on your opponent.
One is never too prudent.
Reply Mrs Merkel is unlikely to win a majority of seats and may well poll a smaller proportion of the votes than Mrs May.
More of these please, John. ps don’t bother printing this note since it has no relevance to your other readers.
Very good entry John, bang on the money.
It just begs the question:
When are the occupants of The House of Westminster really going to wake up and smell the coffee on just how destructive the BBC has become to the political agenda in this country and do something about it?
The time has come for it to be reorganised or just disbanded, for the money we pay it is totally unfit for purpose.
Mrs May isolated at G20 summit says Times. No evidence from film footage.
It appears That the remainiacs in the Tory party are trying to force a leadership election and then a general election to get Corbyn into power and derail Brexit.
Destroying the party and trust in politicians seems to be a price worth paying to keep us shackled to the EU corpse.
No doubt Hammond is their leader of choice.
I fear it will unleash a very unpleasant backlash.
Oh no, not at all. Mr Trump was responsible for everything unpleasant apart from the inclement weather, which was the fault of Brexit.
Priceless, great note, I hope they read and digest it 😊
Off-topic, JR, please could you do me a few favours?
1. Kick that bloody idiot Andrew Mitchell up the backside and tell him that if it’s time for anybody to go then it’s him. If he hasn’t learned by now that there is no reliably private dinner party in the Tory party or among politicians in general then he never will.
2. Tell David Davis to publicly disown anybody who is suggesting that he should try to take over the leadership when there is no vacancy for that position and moreover a change of leadership would inevitably lead to calls for another general election.
3. Tell David Davis that now he is free from the pro-EU chief of staff provided by George Osborne he should find himself somebody reliable to run a press office charged with the task of countering the pro-EU propaganda being pumped into the mass media.
The Sunday Telegraph says “A new campaign to sell Brexit is needed”.
I wouldn’t object to a new campaign to sell Brexit, but the top priority should be rebut the lies which are being fed to the media day after day. I repeat:
THERE IS A PROPAGANDA WAR, AND WE ARE LOSING IT.
The government is taking it all lying down, more or less letting the opponents of Brexit have a walkover. In particular when I look at the website for David Davis’ Department for Exiting the EU I see nothing slapping down the liars and traitors who are trying to prevent us leaving the EU. In fact I see very little at all.
Fine, but as I always say it’s not just the BBC. Anyone who thought they could escape the bias on the BBC by switching to Sky or ITV or Channel 4 would be disappointed.
Precisely. The BBC and the Guardian now seem on a par, and some days, I can hardly bare it. Yesterday was such a day, and this morning, we have the joyful face of Vince Cable!
Thank you for your refreshing optimism. At least we can see that its not just Britain, but the whole world that’s in a mess, Brexit and Trumpism being the last standards lifted against the evil tide. Sadly, the peddlars of liberalism carry on unchecked behind the lines, even in our midst.
Well said, although I fail to understand why anyone nowadays watches or listens to the BBC. It is time this failed, biased, criminal broadcaster was thrown to the wolves and goes “subscription” then we will see just how popular it really is.
Just shows how the news is interpreted by journalists, but mustn’t forget the BBC catchphrase ” despite Brexit”.
I am surprised that the Conservatives didn’t take some steps about ensuring BBC impartiality when they had the chance. But I suppose then that Cameron did nothing because he knew they would continue to push to remain in the EU, which it still does in spite of the referendum.
There was only a need for a public broadcaster when there was only a couple of TV channels and a few radio channels and none were available commercially, but since there are now a huge number of commercial TV channels as well as BBC and Channel 4, there is no longer a need for a public broadcaster, especially when it is far from impartial in its news and debates.
Fortunately at my age I no longer have to pay for a licence which is the only consolation.
Cameron even put Lord Patton as chairman, to make things even worse one assumes. Very clear proof of what a cast iron fraud the man was.
Far more chance of a Corbyn government with May as PM instead of Davis, although I would much rather have John Redwood as PM than Davis based on his recent remarks (although he may just be posturing as he senses a chance)?
“Asked if he had said Mrs May should stand down, Mr Mitchell told The Mail”
A good way to scupper a leadership ‘coup’ would be to get Mitchell feeding comments like this to the Mail. The man is political poison and is not liked by many Conservatives after the plebgate affair (in which everyone came across very badly). Please stop this man talking to the media. I apologise if he is really very nice or a personal friend.
Looks to me very like your piece today is an attack on Mrs Merkel but I don’t know what that’s going to achieve?
There’s no doubt holding the G20 summit in Hamburg city was a big mistake – next time they could pick an island somewhere and only allow press and VIP’s in and that would save us all a lot of bother.
As for Mrs Merkel I suspect she has a few credits already chalked up and will do ok in the German elections- very probably a lot better than Mrs May has done in UK- and that should strengthen her hand alongside Macron when it come to deciding terms for any new deal that might arise later with UK, but all of this depends on there being a successful exit?
So, as you say, the BBC is in Mrs Merkels fan club- well I personally don’t see it- I think the BBC is doing a good job if we consider the unfortunate position that we find ourselves in today- somebody has to hold the mirror up and speak out if we are to avoid going off the cliff.
As far as the EU is concerned we have already activated A50 so there’s no changing that. We accept that we are leaving the common market and the customs union on 29th March 2019, and despite what some european chiefs might say, more with hope than anything else, there is no way that this decision is going to be reversed- so i wonder what’s there for the brexiteers to be worried about? In fact even if the remainers managed to get another vote on the brexit, I have heard it said in some quarters, that the UK would not be allowed back into the EU, not in a million years, not even if we voted by 90 to 10 to reverse..the decision has been made now and we’re going out..europe has had enough of english whinging.. so the only thing to be considered now is the cost of exit and then whatever discussion on the kind of possible new future relationship that we might be eligible for as a third country.. from the EU perspective I think Barnier could not be clearer when he speaks- it’s a pity his UK opposites could not offer us a little more of the same.
Reply Mrs Merkel is unlikely to win a majority of seats and may poll a smaller proportion of the vote than Mrs May. I just think the BBC should give her the same treatment as they give Mrs May.
The BBC has admitted bias and what is more they don’t care too much about it. Evan Davis has publicly stated this.
So I would not hold out any hope that their reporting will change any time soon.
Good news bulletin. As the BBC costs £6Billion per year to run, and their only job is to deliver fair and impartial news, surely we are better off privatising this organisation if they cannot deliver on their royal charter?
I feel that their anti-British message is so constant, so strong and so vindictive that the organisation should be shut down, perhaps with a jail sentence for treason for the senior responsible members who have so badly failed in their mission?
So I hope you are going to vote against renewing the BBC licence tax when it comes to the commons. By-the-way, there was a petition before the election to ditch the tax on watching TV and it received well over 100,000 votes, will that still come before the house or has it quietly been shelved?
Angela merkel has no need to aim for being more diplomatic high, she has been there for years. In fact of all of the world leaders that have been around for a while, i’d say she is the most diplomatic,
That’s the Mrs Merkel who is only in power due to an alliance with socially conservative religious MPs who voted, as did she, against gay marriage ?
Due to a petition on the Parliament petition website there was supposed to be a Parliamentary debate about the BBC Licence Fee on May 8th but it was postponed due to Mrs May’s snap election folly.
I guess it will be conveniently kicked into the long grass now, like any other demands from Joe Public that don’t fit the establishment agenda.
As a brief aside, Christopher Booker implicates the EU in the Grenfell tragedy:
https://behindthepaywallblog.wordpress.com/2017/07/08/the-grenfell-tower-fire-would-not-have-happened-without-the-eu-and-global-warming/
“The Grenfell Tower fire would not have happened without the EU and global warming”
I don’t know how much substance there is in this claim, and nor do I intend to spend a lot of time checking up on him on what is an extremely complex issue. I would however make two points:
1. As we are leaving the EU there is no longer any point in the government adopting its longstanding routine pretence that “This is nothing whatsoever to do with the EU”. It can now be honest and admit any involvement of the EU, and allow the investigations to go where the evidence may take them.
2. However on the other hand I think Christopher Booker should also be honest, and he should say whether any of the relevant EU legislation would be included in the part of the EU acquis which would still apply to the UK if we followed his advice and arranged to stay on in the EEA when we leave the EU.
In other words, should the headline really refer to the EEA, rather than the EU?
This article offers some slight indication that this would be the case:
http://www.fireprotectiononline.co.uk/info/what-does-leaving-the-eu-mean-for-fire-safety-regulations/
“What Does Leaving The EU Mean For Fire Safety Regulations?”
“CE Marks are also displayed, and they show a product has been manufactured according to the defined legal requirements of the EU. These are required for products which are sold within the European Economic Area, which is something we’re likely to remain a part of, and therefore won’t change.”
Fascinating article on Breitbart London by Ted Malloch on Trump’s meeting with Putin, with Malloch debunking 4 myths on the relationship. It really does inspire hope that they two great leaders will work together, rather than be at loggerheads and worse, which is apparently what the globalists wanted.
Thanks John. So sad that our national broadcaster is so biased. One is tempted to think that they are blind to their bias but I doubt it.
Your BBC tirade is far closer to the truth than europhiles would ever dare to admit. Trump and Putin used the occasion to remind Brussels just who are the major world players, as did the Chinese. The Taming of the Shrew, updated for the 21st century.
The big question here is what can be done about the Bad Broadcasting Company ?
In our house we’ve given up watching/listening to the BBC news as their sensationalist, biased and unpatriotically treacherous behaviour has become nauseating.
The BBC has done important and pathfinding investigative journalism into the reason why there has been an epidemic of drug abuse, drug-pushing, stealing, violence, and physical assaults in UK jails. It has discovered that the reason is that criminals are being sent there.
Dear John, I like reading your blog even though I usually don’t agree with you. Your posts are thoughtful and well-written. But I find this post very odd. It reminds me of Mr Fox accusing the BBC of anti-Brexit bias, and of Mrs Leadsom expecting the country to be more patriotic about Brexit.
Rather than taking Mr Trump’s comments about a US/UK trade deal at face value, I’m asking myself what these comments reveal about what he thinks Mrs May would like to hear. She is desperate for positive Brexit news. Even her own chancellor openly disagrees with her. Trump has only reminded her of her weakness.
Errrrrrrr. Has not Germany just commissioned loads of coal burning power stations ?
And isn’t the EU seriously protectionist? If it weren’t, why is there any difficulty about our leaving their protection racket?
They are steaming hypocrites. They would have us believe they are oh so green with their wind turbines. Meanwhile, they go on burning their own brown coal – the only stuff they buy for their own power stations. So protectionist. The useless wind turbines are just there so a) Siemens has a market and b) they can claim to be meeting EU renewables targets.