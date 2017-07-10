Housing and planning

Last Tuesday the Communities Secretary of State made a speech about the need to build more homes and to provide more affordable accommodation. His intention to get many more homes built was clear. His local government audience had mixed feelings about the message and the means to bring it about.
Some local authorities do not have up to date local plans. The Minister was right to stress to them the continuing need to do this. Developers and owners of property look to the Council to set out in a plan which areas are protected, where development may occur, and how the Council will provide infrastructure to support new development. There is a need for some new development in most communities, and a need to relate this to the roadspace, public transport, schools, health facilities and the rest that are available.
The problems come more when there is an extant local plan. The Council may decide to concentrate the development of new homes in a limited number of places. This makes it easier to provide the services and transport links, and protects more residents elsewhere from additional development they may not want. A Council may set out enough space for the likely or required build rate.
If the developers who own or control these chosen sites do not then build at a fast enough rate to meet the targets, they or others may put in for planning permission elsewhere in the area. The Council will turn it down as against the plan. Then the Inspector on appeal may grant it on the grounds the Council is not hitting its build rate!
Because we have created such artificial scarcity by inviting in many migrants and not building enough homes, this gaming of the system can be profitable. The conversion of brownfield or greenfield to development land usually results in a big uplift in values, so why wouldn’t a developer want to exploit it?
The UK is both wedded to a planning system, and very critical of its results. This is another difficult disagreement between developers and Councils. I am exploring ways that we can reconcile these differences of view and approach between Councils, Inspectors and developers. We need to control development in a sensible way and bring demand and supply for new homes into better balance.
The problem is not helped when a Local Authority actually has a plan, and then Government Ministers overrule the Local Authority.
I agree we need joined up thinking between all participants.
Would also help if the load was spread rather more evenly.
We have had and still have massive building and development in central Berkshire, yet vey little in South Oxfordshire.
I always wonder why we have to keep building within cities or extending towns and villages.
We have plenty of empty space in this country – we should make better use of the land that hasn’t been cultivated or built on outside of current living areas.
Just look at how the South is becoming a concrete jungle, while so many houses up north remain empty and fewer houses seem to get built up there.
Scotland is almost empty, and we have a few islands that could do with some people on – why don’t we take advantage of these?
As regards immigrants – true refugees would be glad to live anywhere in peace, so why do they have to be jammed into our otherwise over crowded cities?
It’s not just local planning that needs to be updated – we actually need a nationwide plan to make full use of our resourcses!
If anyone wants to see what the effects of too much new housing and no improvement to infrastructure does then just drive the A27 between Chichester and Brighton anytime but especially between 7am and 7pm. You’ll be lucky if you still have your sanity.
Land value tax.
We need to even up where Councils build social housing.
Check how many Councils free up housing land in the wards of most deprivation and poorest schools and I bet there is more land allocated for building any tiny boxes they want, but come those desirable wards with the schools at the top of the league tables they’ll only be allocated building for the most expensive, exclusive estate living.
No one town should have more than 25% social housing.
The big named stars that think the UK doesn’t do enough don’t live in these wards of social need where 50% are in the poorest neighbourhoods, their children don’t share the same schools, doctors surgeries and until they do nothing will change.
I don’t suppose there’s any chance of government simply standing aside and letting a free market provide what people want, where they want it, at a price they want to pay? No? What a foolish thought.
“You cannot put a quart into a pint pot !”
Can we have homes, or at least somewhere decent to stay, for the homeless ? You know, those forgotten souls sleeping on street corners etc ? Lots around Westminster I see along with all those apartments.
Amazing how we can find the will, and homes, for those who are unfortunate victims of Grenfell but not anyone else.
We need to know what is the sustainable number of Humans that can live on this already overcrowded Island, those that say build on the green belt must think of the legacy left for those in a hundred years or so for future generations. we cant concrete over the whole of the Country until we run out of land. I recently saw an air photo of Wembley stadium under construction, it was a green field site, where will it all end.?
At least you touched upon the cause of the shortage of homes.
Whatever changes to planning and development can be made, if any. It will come too late for Maidstone and the Weald. This once beautiful part of the Garden of England is rapidly disappearing under bricks & mortar with roads jammed full of traffic.
Also there is often the demand (tax) on developers to provide X units of social housing and/or other planning gains taxes. So the people who buy a new property are then paying over the odds to subsidise others again – why? We already subsidise these people hugely through the tax system.
Often this kills off developments completely, as they then no longer work financially.
“BBC think” people always make the point that the new houses are “unaffordable”. Clearly they are not (as they do get sold). Perhaps they are “unaffordable” to some, but the person buying the new house then releases another (probably cheaper) house to the market. What is needed is more overall supply.
Rather than looking for new space, it would be a good idea to demolish many streets where a few houses are occupied and start again. There are may areas which could have low rise flats and 2-3 stories with green in between . In the 60’s they used to call them maisonettes . They don’t need to be cheap and nasty looking on the outside and the ‘slum’ areas could be improved.
We need to keep as much green as possible . The continual building of new houses on new spaces could go on infinitum. If there are not enough houses then migrants must go somewhere else.
I would like to buy a small holiday home in the sun for my self , family and letting. Would Brexit affect this in any way ?
Why should it? Brexit certainly wont change the rules allowing you to buy in Florida
Dear John–There is unarguably obvious extreme pressure on housing, most of it from immigration–Every single town and village and even a cute little old redundant brewery near me has a new housing estate being built, sometimes two or three, and it is not as clear to me as the dreaded statistics appear to show (Yes that does mean I have doubts about them) that it is sensibly possible, without wholesale and unwanted change in these places, to double or treble, or whatever it is that some people want, the rate of building. We are a small island and it is criminal what has been done primarily by Blair. Personally I would rather, and in fact do, live in a Cowshed than these not so much (pace Dylan) “little boxes” (if only more of them were) all alike–“Executive homes” my Aunt Fanny. This was England.
We are literally destroying our country.
Around here we are promised homes for local shortages but as soon as they are built councils from major cities buy them up and move yet more people in. At the same time we are seeing the hospital close as the town gets bigger. The schools and the roads remain the same sizes.
Our street (very busy with traffic now) saw its first knife attack this month.
Elsewhere in the region factories are being closed and knocked down and housing estates built on their sites. As the jobs go more people are being moved in.
This is a population crisis, not a housing crisis and it is getting worse. Please stop pretending that it can be solved because it can’t.
All that pretending to solve problems does is create the impression that politicians are still relevant.
Housing is the root of the Corbyn upsurge. Youngsters with no hope of owning a home have no reason to vote Tory and every reason to vote for a confiscator.
They have been indoctrinated to believe that halting immigration is evil and that the importation of competitors for their jobs and housing has no effect on their wealth.
Well, here is a heads up for you Mr. Redwood. The local housing market is stagnating. Soon stamp duty receipts will drop and all the economic activity generated by house moves – from ordering a skip to new carpets, kitchens etc. will grind to a halt.
The new housing market limps on, propped up by Help to Buy. Help to Buy is now killing the secondhand market. Another Tory house price crash and recession is about to happen.
The planning system is to complex, and often entirely arbitrary. It flies in the face of natural justice. It supports the jobsworth approach. Government should set a national framework. Local councils should set local conditions. And there should be an independent market led implementation scheme. The overall approach should be anything is permitted unless it is explicitly outlawed. Remove the delays and you remove the need for (excuse for) land-banks. Allow the large players no more than 12 months worth of committed forward build. And scrap the listed building nonsense. If there is demand then the protectionists should compete in the market.
I think Mrs May ought to put her political beliefs and aims into the slogan ‘Whatever Labour wants, Labour gets”.
Off-topic, Verhofstadt seems not to understand that after we have left the EU the citizens of the other EU countries will of course still have their own foreign citizenships but they will not have any kind of UK citizenship of this country, not a first class UK citizenship or a second class UK citizenship or any other class:
https://euobserver.com/uk-referendum/138470
“The leaders of political groups, which together have a broad majority in the European Parliament, criticised the UK’s offer on citizens’ rights as a “damp squib” that risks “creating second-class citizenship”.”
If they want UK citizenship, of the same class as the rest of us, then they can apply for naturalisation once they satisfy the requirements. Until then, they may reside in the UK with something like the old status of “denizen”, but not that of “citizen”.
If it ends up with the EU Parliament scuppering the whole exit deal, as Verhofstadt is threatening, then so be it; we will just have to make sure that the wider world knows why and understands the sheer stupidity of his position. Which they could understand now, if the UK government and in particular David Davis could be bothered to set up media units to counter the rubbish which is constantly churned out by our opponents.
Local planning for housing is bludgeoned with all forms of bureaucracy and red tape . On top of this problem is the level of taxes when purchase or selling is concerned .
As the most congested country in Europe we cannot turn our backs on the problem that immigrants – of all types , produce . The sooner we can put a complete stop to this the better . We have values here that ought to count and preserving our countryside is one of them .
Government has to lead the way with robust policies and black and white statements . The time for mamby pandering liberalism is over .