Trading opportunities

On Monday I asked the Prime Minister to update us on the work the UK is now doing to have a better set of trading arrangements after we leave the EU.
She confirmed that the UK is working on transferring the current EU trade agreements with other countries to the UK as well as to the rest of the EU on exit. The two most important are with South Korea and Switzerland, with another 50 with other smaller trading partners. There is every prospect of this happening smoothly. So far no country who has signed one of these Agreements has said they wish to cancel it with the UK or with the rest of the EU as a result of our exit. Why would they? It makes no sense to put up barriers where you have successfully negotiated them down. The new EU/Canada deal will start coming into effect over the next year. That too can novate to the UK and be the basis for an enlarged Agreement in due course.
She also confirmed that the UK is working on a new Agreement with the USA and with Australia, where the EU does not have one. There will be other countries too where the UK can make progress in preparing a deal prior to exit to speed up signature after exit. The Prime Minister went on to say that the UK was also working on proposals to help the WTO speed more free trade worldwide.
Some remain negative about trade prospects outside the EU, afraid that the EU will impose new and difficult barriers on us. The good news is no EU member state has said it wants to impose tariff barriers on its exports to us, and therefore on our exports to them. Nor has any member state said it wants to stop its people and businesses getting access to the money, investment and financial advice that London provides.
Some on the continent have said they want to repatriate dealings in the Euro to the continent. This is a silly statement. All the time they want the Euro to be a serious global currency like the dollar, widely used around the world, they have to allow non EU centres to make a market in it. How would the EU stop people buying and selling Euros or Euro denominated bonds outside their area? And why would the world then take their currency seriously?
We will doubtless face another year or more of posturing. All the time interests in the UK try to force the UK to weaken its position over the future relationship there will be voices on the continent demanding we do so. They cannot believe their luck that so many in the UK establishment are still out to weaken the UK’s clear, optimistic and positive proposals on movement of people, future trade and collaboration.
37 Comments
For all the talk that surrounds the economic impact of leaving the EU the most important aspects of leaving the EU are the reassertion of the UK’s sovereignty, its independence, supremacy of British law and direct democratic control of the British people over Parliament. These fundamentals must be returned to their rightful place and reinstated
The ECJ should be banished to the continent and its influence in the UK obliterated and removed. No more shall the Crown be subservient to a highly politicised law body like the ECJ
It is important that Mr Redwood and his leave colleagues make these points forcefully, aggressively and continually. We want our country back in its absolute entirety. No more EU influence in any shape or form
Thank you for all your efforts John. Millions of leave voters look to MP’s like you to argue for the return of the UK to its rightful and lawful place
@ Duncan
Millions of leave voters look to MP’s like you to argue for the return of the UK to its rightful and lawful place
The problem is Duncan that there are more in the house totally unlike our host who still believe that we are better in the world we know, and sadly the UK media prefers to give them all the headlines. It needs more of the believers to follow Johns example talk and walk the talk everyday and show up the EU and its future for what it really is and will become and the real cost to all of us.
A very good post !
I was going to write a similar one myself but there is nothing more that needs to be said.
Could we have a discussion here on University funding going forward ?
I have a feeling its going to be a very big issue at the next election after listening to the hopeless Labour shadow education secretary last weekend.
Clearly Corbyn will be making the running on this with its forest of Magic Money Trees. If he is allowed a free run he will pick up millions of votes from youngsters who have no idea of the abysmal track record of every previous Labour Government.
Hear, hear.
Indeed another year or more of pathetic posturing by bureaucrat.
As you say they cannot believe their luck that so many in the UK establishment are still out to weaken the UK’s clear, optimistic and positive proposals on movement of people, future trade and collaboration. So that will be the appalling BBC, most of the state sector, the CBI, some large companies (especially airlines), the FT and the economist, most of the left wing press, quite a few Tory MP’s, most of academia ……
Meanwhile we have T May and her lefty friend Mathew Taylor barking up totally the wrong tree with her silly “good work” speech yesterday. The new work proposals will harm the economy and workers. Time to grow up dear. We need less red tape not more.
Labour’s shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has said she doesn’t use the taxi app Uber because it is not ‘morally acceptable’.
What a plonker she is. What on earth is unacceptable about it. What is morally unacceptable is the preferential monopoly that governments gave black cabs had for years. A right to over charge everyone or make them walk (and always insufficient of them at peak times). Why can UBER taxis still no use bus lanes? A taxi is a taxi after all. It is actually far more moral to use UBER and minicabs. Also more fair & egalitarian.
I suspect the main reason is she is not price sensitive as she gets the tax payer to pay for them and is well paid by the tax payers too.
I did some “good” work yesterday rodding & un blocking my drains. Not particularly pleasant I admit, but as I did it myself there was no cut for the government. The DIY tax incentive is huge.
If you earn the money then pay someone else to do the job than you can lose nearly 80% of the money in tax and NI on your pay plus VAT, tax and NI on the employees. £100 pound from your employer end up as just £20 in the pocket of the professional you used and £80 with the state.
So even if you are 5 times less efficient at the job or earn 5 times more it still pays for you to do it rather than pay someone else.
What a powerful way of making the economy far less efficient over taxation is! What will Hammond and May do next? Say that DIY is morally repugnant tax evasion perhaps and then ban it!
May’s speech yesterday. Why oh why is she so determined to row in completely the wrong direction! We need some proper vision not a Corbyn light agenda. She is clearly just another daft misguided socialist in the genes. She really must go and as soon as possible.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/07/theresa-mays-relaunch-speech-full-transcript/
The speech is so full of platitudes and lunacy you can point out the misguided stupidity in almost every line. Her agenda will harm workers and harm UK productivity. It will not help them – unless they are lawyers or bureaucrats that is.
T May is her totally misguided speech yesterday.
“And because disability or a health condition should never dictate the path a person is able to take in their working life”
How are you going to do that dear, are you going to start performing miracles now? Or just pass a law to say that companies should have to do that?
“We have introduced for the first time a National Living Wage, giving 1.5 million workers the fastest pay rise in 20 years”
Not you giving it to them but their companies. Giving them less to invest elsewhere or to pay to other staff. A law that kills jobs, damages productivity and makes it illegal for many people whose work is worth less than this to work.
“For example, employing unpaid interns as workers to avoid paying the National Minimum Wage is illegal, but we need to make sure that employers and interns alike are clear on the rules.”
Why on earth should you not be able to work for nothing if you want to? When is a “volunteer” an “intern” – the law is as clear as mud here as usual! It is hugely damaging to productivity and peoples’ opportunities to learn on the job.
I presume the BBC did not give prominence to this. I think Theresa May should give a regular queens speech style talk to the nation on TV and radio to update us on progress and counter the myths and fables that are filling the information vacuum.
Off topic but another example of why your contributors are in the main negative about the public sector and resigned to the fact that nothing will change, read the article in the Times on a report about a five year tagging shambles in the Ministry of Justice and once again no acknowledgement of this by a spokesperson nor of course will any one be sacked or demoted or have to pay back any bonuses. Maybe you are honest enough to do a mea culpa with explanations/updates in a future blog. After all it looks as if our safety has been seriously compromised.
T May
“my commitment to change in Britain is undimmed”. A shame she wants to take it in totally the wrong direction. More red tape, even more state intervention, even higher taxes, even more workers “rights”, daft vanity projects and even more expensive greencrap energy.
Can she please be replaced with a proper Conservative and as soon as possible? Osborne for once is quite right, she is a dead woman walking (in the wrong direction) has to go. Her agenda is totally misguided – just as George Osborne and Cameron’s agenda was.
We collect around £3 billion in tariff duties per year from imports. We can therefore afford to offer tariff free access to our shores to all countries once we leave the EU. We would retain the right to levy tariffs for strategic or anti dumping remedies but could otherwise be a free trade zone. This would reduce consumer prices in this country. With no tariffs in play goods can flow smoothly into this country with our delays at the docks. Current anti smuggling and trafficking practices for EU goods can be extended to goods arriving globally
Our exporters regularly deal with currency fluctuations in excess of any duty that might be levied on exports to the EU. The negotiations should concentrate on the smooth flow of our exports into the EU.
With our trading sorted the real issue hiding in the pile of timber for trade and services is easy movement of business people and tourists. I have few problems entering Thailand, Malaysia?Cambodia or Laos for 30 days so a short hop to Europe should really be a breeze.
The Government have not been nearly clear enough on this issue. Perhaps it’s difficult to give running updates on these discussions. One of the confusions is the block on any ‘negotiations’ before Brexit. How much can be agreed. Can there be for example an outline agreement subject only to formal negotiation and agreement upon EU exit, such that these agreements could come into place more or less immediately on exit? If it is clear that all the existing EU ageeements, such as with Switzerland and South Korea, can immediately be novated to the UK, and if it is clear there will be speedy new deals with other counties, especially the US, that will hugely strengthen the hand of the Govt in negotiations with the EU.
“Another year of posturing” ? That seems optimistic. It looks as though it will never end. It’s driving me crackers.
I wish we would just walk away in six months. I don’t see that happening though.
Why should we ask our young men and women to put their lives on the line to defend EU member states against aggressors. Why should we be prepared to spend huge amounts of money to defend them, if those member states are not even prepared to have tariff free trade with us on reasonable and friendly terms. If they are not prepared to be trade friendly towards us then all bets should be off.
Non tariff barriers. Ever heard of them?
I believe that this very divided UK damaged itself when the government tried to hijack the referendum result largely ignoring those who voted or thought differently. While the EU-27 managed a cross-country consensus on how to negotiate, the UK, a year ago, would have been better served with a cross-nation and and cross-party team to work out a unified strategy for the Brexit negotiations. A steamroll doesn’t provide consensus.
“The good news is no EU member state has said it wants to impose tariff barriers on its exports to us…”
This would be funny if it were not so very serious for our country’s future. You, the man whose life’s work has been getting us out of the EU, don’t even know that EU member states do not impose tariffs? The EU does, not member states
Reply All 27 states will help form the EU’s approach to future trade with the UK. I note you are unable to name a single member state arguing for tariffs
“Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing Bill” I watched and heard some of this in Parliament yesterday. I heard the speeches and proposed Amendments by Labour and SNP MPs. They were just an utter waste of time. The SNP actually rejoiced over the past year in being a time -wasting nuisance just for the sake of disrupting Parliamentary Time rather than seriously wanting something achieved.
But the Labour Party now have joined forces with the SNP and make sure their and every other parties MPs are confined to Westminster for each and every vote listening to drivel and nit-picking mischievousness. I guess this is what the Labour Party will do with the whole of the time to Brexit. As a Party they do not tolerate such abuse of time in their own Branch and Regional meetings. A member would be cautioned by the Chair and then asked ot leave the meeting or be suspended. It is a pity Parliament does not run on a proper Business-like basis. A whole day wasted in Parliament yesterday!
Letting the Remainiacs highjack the debate about leaving the EU is all about trade is nonesense.
We are now seeing to what extent our country has been subordinated to the EU and mischief making ECJ.
For years we were told that the EU only had a marginal effect on us but we are now told they are so embedded it is impossible to leave.
The country is watching and any backsliding will have serious repercussions at the ballot box.
People like Hammond should be told to shut up as he is behaving like a Brussels mouthpiece.
On trade if you have something someone wants they will buy it irrespective of government posturing.
Given that now a post Brexit transition (implementation) period is foreseen, of course the UK will soon be able to strike lots of trade deals all over the world. Time will tell whether flexibility (not having to agree with 27 others) will compensate for its size (less than one sixth of the remaining EU).
“…so many in the UK establishment are still out to weaken the UK’s clear, optimistic and positive proposals on movement of people, future trade and collaboration” – indeed, given a renewed boost by the election result of course.
Why are these quislings not challenged directly and forcefully by our strong and stable Brexit government?
Pleased to hear that some work is going on in the background, shame it does not get much publicity.
While the British Government is getting its act together, the Commissioners have got theirs together already in writing. They have also set the agenda out on paper too. They will have to stick to it because it has been agreed by all the 27 countries and they cannot afford more debate.
We face three possibilities: 1. Becoming a third country. If this happens, the economy will simply crash. Already the pound is sinking. Already banks are withdrawing from London. Already Ryanair is making scared noises. 2. Joining EFTA. But will they have us now anyway after all the delay? 3. Associate Membership where we accept the four freedoms (including limited immigration), the ECJ and the Court of Human Rights, and we cough up the same – or more – money than we now are. Oh – and we get no representatives at all.
It is make-your-mind-up time!
Reply The economy will not crash if we trade with the EU like the rest of the world under WTO rules!
1. Irresponsible to allow a year+ of posturing, a line should be drawn under negotiations much earlier to allow businesses to adapt.
2. BBC and BoE need to stop interpreting their independence as freedom to be stupid. BBC needs to run real news, BoE needs to run real policy.
When we withdraw from the London Fisheries Convention we will need naval power to defend and police our new 200 mile territorial limits at sea. The current Royal Navy does not ,I would suggest, have enough naval power to defend the one carrier it has just launched never mind the second one. Fisheries protection will be a very poor cousin in this new situation. What plans does government have for the creation of a fisheries protection fleet. If none ,then you had better get your finger out because you are going to need such a fleet. Witness the first signs of EU fisheries greed in Norway.
I learn more about what is being discussed with the EU from your blog than I seem to hear from the MSM. The BBC especially seem to be continually undermining our negotiating position with the EU and the rest of the world. Where is all the positive news on Brexit on the BBC? I think there’s so much to be positive about and that is why I come to your blog! Thank you for writing it and keeping us informed.
That comes across as just being anti-European. Our stance should be pro-British but not anti-European. There are times when we agree to work with other nations, or groups of other nations, and “pool” our sovereignty: NATO Article 5 is a good example, where an attack on another NATO nation means the U.K.is at war with the aggressor nation. There may be perfectly sound reasons why, in some spheres of activity, we may enter into an agreement with another nation – not necessarily even in the EU – whereby we both agree to use the ECJ to resolve certain issues. That is a practical matter, not one of sovereignty. Brexit wi require pragmatism in spades. Banging tables and shrieking “sovereignty” gets us nowhere.
It’s not just a rhetorical question: I really do wonder what is wrong with those who are determined to see every possible outcome of Brexit as entirely negative.
There are plenty of them in the BBC, the FT and the Economist. I have stopped watching or cancelled subscriptions to avoid this sort of claptrap. Why does a certain class of British citizens want to mock, sneer at and belittle everything about their own country? Is it an insidious disease like socialism ? Is there any cure?
When EU agrees a trade deal with other countries does it insist on free movement of people, ECJ jurisdiction for EU citizens living in that country, an up front payment and a restriction on the other country’s ability to make other trade deals beyond the EU or are they just for a deal with the UK?
With regards to your final paragraph Mr R, it has to be said that some of the loudest voices are in your own party. What the govt is really lacking from the public’s point of view is a united party behind a good, charismatic, and strong leader. At the moment there are neither of those things and it’s worrying.
Another good sane piece.
Why are so many people trying to wreck our country by downplaying our trade potential outside the EU and eliminate democracy? We have less than 10% of MEPs , so if we had voted to Remain our future would be in the hands of other countries at best, at worst the unelected in Brussels. Cable’s remark saying we may never exit is another undermining example. The indisputable facts are leaving the EU means out of so called single market, out of customs union, no jurisdiction for ECJ and control of our borders and laws.
It is surprising Hilary Benn Labour Leeds MP yesterday posed a question about Euratom in Parliament as he has asked and been assured painstakingly in a committee in which is a paid senior member of such details by specific people in the know. Other Labour MPs, such as Chris Bryant and Ben Bradshaw also posed or accused similarly in the same Parliamentary “breath” as it were. All three MPs are hold hands in Parliament. They should confer even more regularly and closely thus avoiding wasting the nation’s time.
One is should be wary of saying “History will show” or “History will prove me right” as Tony Blair no doubt has learned. But
I feel history will show in regard to “The good news is no EU member state has said it wants to impose tariff barriers on its exports to us, and therefore on our exports to them.” is key. Behind such a simple statement I suspect lies a very great deal of hard work in interpersonal contacts between Mrs May and EU nation state leaders in the last year plus those of the Brexit Minister and other unsung heroes of our Country. The EU warned that such meetings were an attempt to undermine the executive negotiating position of the EU. As if!
If we have a trade deal with South Korea, will we need to send them a billion pounds a month, allow free movement and submit to Korean Law?
John has previously posted an estimate of how much we are likely to receive in tariffs from EU imports under wto rules.
How much though do the EU’s externals tariffs currently raise ( the vast majority going straight to EU coffers) and how much therefore will tariffs raise from imports from non EU sources under wto rules after brexit?
I’ve never seen this figure in any of the debates John so hopefully you can enlighten us.