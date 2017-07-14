The Brexit Bill and the bill for Brexit

The government is pressing on with Brexit preparation. Labour now say they wish to amend the Bill and maybe even vote against it. That’s strange as they put an identical Bill into their Manifesto. Their overriding request that all EU employment rules become good UK law will be met by the Bill as drafted. The government can win the votes without them if needed. Their own Leave voters will be right to ask why they are doing this after their promises, and after their vote to send the Article 50 letter.
There are still too many UK interests wanting to give ground on paying money to the EU. The legal position is clear. We only owe our regular contributions up to the date of departure. We do not have to pay extra to trade. If they insist the only way they can make us do that is by imposing WTO tariffs. That would be a far cheaper route for us than them, and far cheaper than any of these so called bills they have been talking about.
Under WTO tariffs the UK government would gain around £12bn of tariff revenue at the expense of UK consumers, which it could give back as tax cuts.
The FT is today reporting the Uk is making another climb down on the ‘exit fee’. The FT’s previous reports of one-sided concessions by the UK have proved accurate.
The UK government clearly don’t know how to negotiate, are not making decisions based on the pros and cons relative to the ‘walk-away’ position of WTO tarrifs and also are grossly misreading public opinion if they believe they can be so profligate with taxpayers money as to hand these vast sums over to Brussels with no legal requirement to do so.
Oh but according to the OBR, an extra £100 bn for an exit fee is no problem for the public finances but Brexit is existentially of course! It is incredible how deep this insidious vein is embedded in this country…..
Is Canada or Japan paying vast sums, it is so stupid even to entertain as a serious proposal. If it is walk away.
Labour have nicrease tuition fees in Wales only weeks after claiming to abolish them!
It is striking that Mr Redwood’s claims about how easy it will all be are proving fanciful. But it’s easy to stand on the sidelines and tell everyone how the UK will do just fine when it falls off the cliff edge, the people who have to do the hard negotiating have to live in the real world.
This statement from a recent World Bank document highlights why there is absolute no need to fear being outside of the EU and its so called single ‘market’ or more accurately a rigged market that revolves around the needs of and to the benefit of the German economy
‘According to the World Bank, the UK attracted $300bn in FDI (foreign direct investment) funding during 2016, against $320bn for the Eurozone economies as a whole’
Regarding Labour, there is surely plotters on all sides who are determined to derail the Brexit process, that much is a given but Labour and their allies are a special breed of political animal who will do and say almost anything for political gain
The BBC also represent a huge threat. They are the UK’s main agent of change and are even more intransigent and determined to circumvent direct democracy and the EU referendum
The way forward for the UK (maybe a link-up with Ireland) is exit the EU, slash business and personal taxes, remove trade barriers both internal and external and become the next Taiwan. Our flexibility and economic dynamism will leave continental economies trailing
“Our flexibility and economic dynamism will leave continental economies trailing”, indeed a good plan but you are never going to get this under Chairman May and all the other (perhaps 50%) socialists who are Tory MPs are you?.
I hope this is fake news along with all the other anti Brexit news that keeps coming out, and am I the only one who is fed up of hearing politicians from all sides saying they respect the vote of the people on the referendum they don’t full stop, don’t take us for mugs we put you in power and we can get you out
So, in short, your plan for Brexit is to introduce the type of protectionist tariffs that we got rid of decades ago and a result to force up prices of consumer goods, so as to inject a huge inflationary impetus into our economy. Genius!
We already have massive protectionist tariffs, particularly on food, against non-EU countries via our membership of the EU customs union.
Get with the picture…. We do NOT want tariffs or trade barriers. We want free trade, it is the EU saying that they don’t want it unless we accept all their political baggage and EU jurisdiction. No way!! We will not sell our country short, JR has explained our options if they don’t see sense, and we won’t lose out. Are you being deliberately obtuse or don’t you understand?
Keynes
Oh no not another one with no idea about business, trade, tariffs and protectionist markets.
Please do some research before posting your nonsense
Dear Keynes–To you the rest of the World simply doesn’t exist–except that it does
The operative word in that sentence is; ” . . could . . ”
Personally I’d doubt a penny of our own money will be given back in tax reductions and instead will be used elsewhere and wasted like always.
Agreed – there will be the usual froth and bluster but true ‘outers’ like Corbyn will keep them in check!
‘There are still too many UK interests wanting to give ground on paying money to the EU. The legal position is clear. We only owe our regular contributions up to the date of departure. We do not have to pay extra to trade…’
I find this very frustrating and disheartening that so many fellow citizens would want to score own goals against us by pedalling falsehoods. As you state clearly and both legally within the Treaties, we are only obliged to pay ongoing contributions until our departure date. It makes no economic sense to do otherwise. Fortunately, the EU will be in a position to revise its budget close to the same time we leave, so I suggest that they exercise their minds over the next two years with thinking how they will downsize their expectations or uplift contributions from other countries who will BENEFIT. We won’t BENEFIT so we don’t PAY. Simple as that….
Zorro – Do not rely on Mr Corbyn. He is proving a very adept operator and certainly not Mrs May’s useful idiot. Complacent Conservatives never did themselves or the country a worse service than to underestimate him.
Politics for politics sake again by those who do not really wish to leave the EU.
Pathetic absolutely pathetic.
@ alan jutson
Spot on as always. You forgot the adjective!!
Is it not clear by now that the only objective given to Mr. Barnier is to obtain a departure fee? This has been confirmed on various occasions by Mrs Merkel’s butler and her footman. Verhofstadt (footman) even confirmed that the bureaucracy will not agree terms for persons from EU in UK and vice-versa UNTIL we have agreed to pay a bill. Their concern is for themselves alone; they are a disgrace to humanity.
We should set out our terms and tell the EU clerks to pass it along the decision makers, and advise us when the political leaders are ready to deal. NO DEPARTURE FEE.
Unfortunately, history shows that when the EU says we want more (dis)UK money. The Government always pays up, despite a lot of bluster claiming it won’t.
Dealing with labour is like dealing with a snake that will change its position constantly in order to try and take a bite.
We badly need at least one other right of centre party to counteract the socialists and to support a decent future for our country, one without labour at the helm.
Looks like your Minister, Baroness Anelay is one of them in a statement she acknowledged there would have to be a fair settlement in the spirit of close cooperation etc. Sounds like more wriggle room than you and Boris.
The only thing that the labour party under their present leadership is to force another election. Regarding Brexit, in their minds it is all but on the back burner and the only game in town is get Corbyn into No 10 and destroy the UK in 5 years.
Sadly for the country there are enough assassin’s on the government back benches that are still totally obsessed with the EU they will do anything to keep us shackled to the failing EU, at it would seem, any price.
We cannot keep laying on the ground and absorb the kicking being handed out by all and sundry. The Scots and the Welsh have been wheeling and dealing across the water but they seem to forget where and who their main benefactors are. They are only there to muddy the waters to appease their die hard’s back home.
You are totally right that we should not pay any exit money, too bloody true. We have paid more than enough into the pot and got three fifths of nothing in return. Ed Balls last night still trying to imply we did not understand what we were voting for. Football chant comes to mind “What a load of” There never was a hard or soft exit or staying in the custom union. We voted out no more no less. Farage still at least has fire within, somehow TM might gag at the thought but the country needs that man to be on board PBQ.
The population are getting weary of this death by a thousand cuts approach and it needs people to either piss or get off the pot and lets JFD. I would hope that all the traitors within the Tory party if they do drag us down will have the whip removed.
Fortunately, those ‘assassins’ are venal enough to know that if they don’t tow the line, a nuclear option election could be called and they will be toast!
Well said and how true but this Conservative Government have only got themselves to blame. They have treated their core voters with contempt for far too long and by core voters, I mean the English, the only net contributor to the UK coffers yet the main losers when it comes to public services and doling out the cash and the only ones to see our young saddled with eternal debt and our elderly threatened with a so called dementia tax.
I despise Labour, the party of spite and envy yet even I am tempted to vote for them if only to release the debt burden from our young and give them a level playing field. UK MPs squatting in English seats, especially Tory ones, have ignored the rotten deal England gets for far too long. They shouldn’t be surprised that England is now beginning to turn it’s back on them too.
There won’t be any removal of the whip under present circumstances no matter what they do. This is why they are emboldened and why Labour are also playing up. Mrs May is totally responsible for this imbroglio and the Tories as usual chose the wrong leader, but as there is nothing else on offer we have to put up with it. After a bit of bluster they will come into line as the fear of another election and the loss of their cushy jobs concentrates minds.
As you write Mr Redwood Labour can be defeated in the commons by the votes your party commands. It will however make great political hay from its claim that giving ministers the ability to amend and throw out laws without oversight is both undemocratic and a moral hazard. A stand I have sympathy for.
The real issue hiding in the pile of timber is what I read about the devolved administrations being able to veto this law. If true this is astonishing. How can a glorified county council hold up national legislation. If they really can do this and therefore are genuinely autonomous the Barnett formula can be scrapped forthwith.
I would have thought that Mr Corbyn, in his belief that he will be the next Prime Minister, would be delighted, nay, over the moon, with ‘the ability to amend and throw out laws without oversight…’
He and his party should therefore support the Bill
Do the politicians who want to derail Brexit realise what a backlash they will face at the ballot box.
Farage will relentlessly expose the traitors and millions of voters will be incensed by their behaviour.
It is not unreasonable to expect politicians to become the victims of violence if they betray us.
I fully agree. If I were an MP who had promised that the UK would not pay an exit bill, would see the EU cave in and offer us free trade because of the demands of German carmakers, and that we would quickly wrap up deals with the US, Australia, India etc, I would be getting very worried.
All Labour are interested in is power and toppling May’s government because they know that should another general election be called, they will probably win. How on earth did we come to this.?
Another day at the wreck the UK office. Why is Barnier allowed to get involved in our internal politics with Corbyn, Keir, Abbott, Sturgeon and Carwyn being used by the increasingly sinister EU. What is the point of MEPs? At least its President put Junker in his place briefly. The negotiation is becoming a farce it should be taken over by the European Parliament.
As to Andrew Adonis I take great personal exception to his outrageous comments on behalf of my family who fought in both WW1 & 2.
Increasingly I feel it is time England had an independence vote, the problems of keeping the UK together are ultimately without solution.
The performance of ministers and civil servants so far is not reassuring. The advice to make residents rights a bargaining matter was the first needless red herring. Reading the Leave manifesto would have made it clear that we expected reciprocal rights. The decision to agree expenditure on the EU defence force and participate is worrying. How many more expensive agreements have been made behind the public’s back?
Barnier will be arguing that we have signed up to future plans and that we will be billed for these. Without our money, they will be unable to expand their powers. Mrs May has picked Remainers as ministers and all the civil servants are. We can expect treachery and politicians will need armed protection.
Do we not have to pay for pension liabilities and ongoing areas of co-operation like Europol? I know this amount would be well short of the extortionate amount the EU is demanding.
Seems odd. The 52% won the vote, but the Government seems at pains to satisfy the 48.
What, I ask, are you own Conservative MPs doing? This really is the most disgraceful behaviour, displaying utter contempt for the electorate and democracy:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/13/conservative-mps-talks-labour-signing-uk-free-movement-brexit/
“….At least 15 Conservative MPs are in talks with Labour about a deal which could keep Britain signed up to free movement after it leaves the European Union, the Telegraph can disclose.
The Tory MPs could back a plan to keep the UK in the European Economic Area after Brexit which would require the UK to accept unlimited numbers of migrants from within the EU.
The news came as the Government published legislation which will repatriate thousands of Brussels powers to London after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019….”
Perhaps Mrs May could win back a lot of support by refusing to pay any spurious EU claims.
Why should we ask our young men and women to put their lives on the line to defend EU member states against aggressors. Why should we be prepared to spend a huge amounts of money to defend them, if those member states are not even prepared to have tariff free trade with us on reasonable and friendly terms. If they cannot be trade friendly towards us then all bets should be off.
The Brexit team need to be more pro-active in getting the positive messages out there. Unfortunately the media always want to put this country down. The way the BBC is allowed to skew the facts is appalling. I think both the EU and the Remainers are playing a battle of attrition hoping to wear the people down. We don’t want a watered down Brexit or a transition period. We want a clean Brexit by the date set. Any backsliding is an affront to democracy. The Tories need a Brexit spokesperson to rally the troops, someone like Jacob Rees-Mogg. You need to prick the consciences of the Brexit supporting Labour MPs so that they vote for what is right for this country. Currently all people are seeing is the negative. People are getting sick of all this in-fighting and back stabbing.
Whatever we do now and however we handle this brexit business we should be careful to not box ourselves in so much that we cut off any possibility for future generations wishing to rejoin the EU common market. After all most of us here now commenting in this diary won’t even be around after another twenty years or so and just maybe, just maybe, another more enlightened generation might be looking for a different path to follow?
I think the idea of walking away from negotiations after six months holds greatest appeal.
The posturing will never end, with the EU side playing a waiting game in the hope that the Tories will be toppled and a more conciliatory government will emerge.