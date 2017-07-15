Brexit and sloppy journalism

Some newspapers and BBC commentators, led by the Evening Standard seem to think everything revolves around Brexit if it is negative. They either avoid the positive or dismiss it as happening despite Brexit.
It has become a lazy habit of mind. Since Brexit, if the pound goes down, it is because of Brexit. When the pound goes up they tend to ignore it. After Brexit they delighted in the short sharp markdown of the Stock Market. When the strong upwards move commenced in the FTSE100 they said they had not meant the FTSE 100, the larger stocks, but had meant the FTSE250 which more accurately captures the domestic economy. When that too surged they switched to another topic.
They quietly dropped their recession forecasts for last winter, and tiptoe round the excellent jobs figures which have continued to show good new job generation throughout the post Brexit vote year. Instead they shifted their forecasts from recession to slowdown, and shifted the date from soon to later.
Using their methods I should be arguing that since the Brexit vote the Stock market is up sharply, showing improved confidence in our future prospects. I should point out that business has given a resounding vote of confidence in post Brexit UK in the most positive way possible, by hiring many more staff. I would point to the continuing very high levels of inward investment, to the growth in new housing being built and sold , and to high levels of consumption as all marvels of the vote. There we have it – the Brexit vote has brought us more jobs, more homes, more inward investment, more business confidence. The main complaint I now have from anti Brexit business is a worry they will not be able to recruit all the labour they need in future. In other words they plan to stay here and invest and grow here.
I do not do so because I think the impact of Brexit is exaggerated. Just as joining the EEC and then the single market did nothing to raise our growth rate – indeed it went down – so leaving the EU will have little economic impact. What it will do is important politically, giving us the power back to shape our own destiny and have a better economic future if we wish to make the changes necessary to bring that about.
57 Comments
Dear Mr Redwood, I am very happy we are getting the power back to shape our own destiny. I sell a lot of services in Germany and have been able to use the law of the EU several times to stop the German authorities imposing unfair restrictions. Could you tell me how this will work once the UK has left the EU? Will Westminster pass a law instructing Germany how to behave?
Reply Trade with Germany will be regulated by WTO rules and international law, and maybe by a special UK/EU Agreement as well. You will still have redress against unfair practices. It is interesting you have encountered such difficulties in Germany. I also when in the past in business found Germany a very difficult market.
Dear Service–Do you sell services in America?
Service Provider, Surely you agree a contract, and contract law, before exporting? That law is usually the importer’s law. What will change after we have left the EU?
As a supplier into the EU (exporting from the UK) you will have to comply with EU law anyway, just as if you exported to the USA you would have to comply with USA law.
By the way, when I exported engineering goods to the continent (only c£4k/yr), I found the Germans much easier to deal with than the French speaking Belgians. So there are variations within the EU.
“….led by the Evening Standard “ – is George Osborne on course to beat Edward Heath for the longest public sulk in history?
Well in his youth he was probably taught how to paper over the cracks.
Mostly Heath only sulked (some remaining sense that the interests of the nation might be more important than getting his own way), though as far as duration is concerned, Osborne has a very long way to go to catch up. Osborne, on the other hand, is openly out for revenge. For once Heath is the better man.
f57. It seems to be a trait with the name of Osborne that you have to Look Back in Anger.
It would also appear that the original won the Evening Standard Drama Award!
Plus ca change.
43 years until Ted Heath died from when he was rightly kicked out by the voters, sulking until the very end I understand. This after all his “prices and income policy” and other left wing insanities. Though I do not think even he wanted workers to be forced onto company boards, minimum pay rates for the self employed or any enforced gender pay “gap” reporting.
Heath even managed to saddle the commons with Michel Martin as Speaker before we got the current (at least equally dreadful) incumbent.
Heath did once however have the consideration to reply, very fully, to a letter I once sent him as a teenager.
Not that I found much sense in what was said in the reply. He too wanted ever more government as I recall.
At least Heath realised Conservatives would not want him back in power again.
I agree with all you say but I’m puzzled why so many powerful figures would still prefer to be a ‘colony’ of the EU than to be an independent nation. Is it just love of the status quo which has served them so well? Is it that they are subsidised by the EU?
Little or no accountability.
Why did many of the scions of the upper middle classes like the Soviet Union-it wasn’t the ideology of socialism or communism,it was the totalitarianism.They could entrench themselves in power;something that was slipping away from them as we entered a more democratic,egalitarian age after WWI.
it is just very unfortunate that John’s economic projections current and future have nothing to do with the reality of the British consumer
Reply My predictions have been correct for the last year and a half, unlike the Treasury
Thank you, Mr Redwood, for being so positive. It’s a joy to read your comments. Pity there aren’t more politicians around to talk up our great country.
John, growth rates are the lowest in the EU, retail sales have fallen to two quarters, savings rates are the lowest on record, pound keeps falling, inflation is up eroding falling purchasing power even more and the migrants are going home and new immigrants are falling steadily.
But you still talk about paradise after Brexit, where you now also tell us we can stop paying in 20 months.
JOHN WHICH WORLD DO YOU LIVE IN IT IS NOT THE BRITAIN I LIVE IN?
ReplyTry reading byte figured. UK grew at 2% in year to end q1 2016 as I forecast and one of the best growth rates amongst advanced economies
Why, don’t you get real instead of living in fantasy land
In media terms, Brexit is rapidly being repositioned as “Tory Brexit”. As the current narrative is that the Tories are useless and Mr Corbyn is a miracle worker, this leaves Labour much space to oppose and support simultaneously, as circumstances offer.
The best defence is attack. The line should that Brexit is complex and difficult but going according to plan. Those who oppose are plotters and saboteurs who cannot accept reality. Name names. Let them waste their air time denying it.
“Hard pounding, gentlemen. Let’s see who pounds longest.” (Wellington at Waterloo)
I have my own doubts about identifying this catastrophe as ” Tory Brexit”. The problem is that it will then taint the good things the Conservative Party used to stand for .
Fiscal responsibility
Trade
Business
Reformed Public Services
Sound money
Flexible working
Pragmatism
International Support for Western Liberal Values
Security
Rational Sense and Truth ( as opposed to populist myth)
These important virtues have been sacrificed in a spasm of Nationalist idiocy and the affect has been to make the Remain voice a leftish one which it should not be . This is why it is such n act of betrayal for moderate and sensible Conservatives to do nothing as their Party is taken over by charlatans .
As the country tips into a European style war betyween bigots and Communists I cannot imagine a darker poorer meaner and stupider future . No wonder the dream that it might just go away persists
“Hard pounding, gentlemen. Let’s see who pounds longest.” (Wellington at Waterloo’
– Wellington was fighting Napoleon, not his own people.
Isn’t life too short to be fighting your own people? At least try and get them on y our side.
Corbyn certainly seem to think he can pull off the loaves and fish one. What is odd is that so many people actually think he can.
Afraid bad news of all kinds tends to sell newsprint and attracts viewers when compared to good, no matter what the subject.
Try and find a good news story of any kind in the media, you will struggle.
Nothing beats a sensational headline to attract attention.
Time for the Conservative Government to really get to grips with social media to try to counter the one way tide.
Your daily blog is essential reading and helps keep some of our spirits up, but is simply not enough on its own to counter the mass media onslaught which is viewed by millions.
Keep up the good work JR we will get there in the end, because failure to get back control, really is not an option, that would be surrender.
Perhaps some members of your Party should really be looking at themselves and their behaviour since the referendum.
Others need to educate themselves rather better about some facts before standing in front of a camera, but then those with the camera have their own agenda and seek these uninformed people out.
Forgot to say well done for very politely putting Victoria Derbyshire in her place the other day with a simple and polite “do you want me to answer” in response to her interuptions.
OT – but is driving a train really so easy that even a woman could do it (as the chancellor apparently believes)? Sounds like a woodpile moment …
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/828883/Brexit-news-immigration-UK-free-movement-repeal-bill-Tory-Labour-plot-European-Union
It just fills my heart with dread when we keep getting bombarded daily with articles like this, these MPs will try anything to get on to the eu express gravy train, they don’t give a toss about democracy or the will of the people just there self interest
Good Morning,
Thank you for your positive statements, although I think the rise in value of everything, especially the stock market, has more to do with excessively cheap money and B of E QE than any vote.
The reason the press is too negative is because there is a news vacuum; please ask Mrs. May to, first receive some public speaking lessons, and then get herself in front of the ‘media’ wherever and whenever she can, daily or every-second day, with a forceful and upbeat news item. She clearly needs a script, but keep it short, factual and positive.
‘Sloppy’ journalism ?
Downright dishonest in many cases.
In no way do I countenance threats and abuse but I do understand the degree of anger and frustration with political bias in the BBC. Thankfully it is noticed by very many people now.
Laura Kuenssberg is particularly annoying. Could she, for once, drop the sour face when reporting anything Brexit ? It’s quite obvious what she’s up to.
There is such disaffection out there that there could easily be a mass boycott of the BBC – all it needs is a trigger to start it.
PS, The BBC imperils our relations with America. France has been altogether more mature about the issue.
It is not ‘a lazy habit of mind’ at all. It is writing to support a remain point of view and continue to fight against Brexit.
Now Tony Blair is getting airspace with a claim that the EC may come up with a change on Freedom of Movement to accommodate Britain. The claim being that we could then stay in the EC single market.
This sort of stuff will never cease to get coverage.
I wish we would just walk away. I am sick of all this.
What about this as a way for Mrs May to find £10bns extra for a few popular policies and stick one to Osborne: cancel HS2, the great white elephant of which he was the principle champion.
And the silly buggers Stonehenge tunnel.
More total lunacy from Diane Abbot today (also rather pushed on by the BBC). She wants only “builders” to be allowed to buy drain cleaners or acid and for them to all have a licence.
Great idea love, but hammers, saws, bleach, petrol, screwdrivers, kitchen knives and countless other objects and chemicals can be equally or even more dangerous. Perhaps we should have a licence system for all those too. Maybe everyone in the country could work in the government department for enforcing and organising these countless licences.
Loads of people die on the loo every year too, so clearly people need training and a government licence for that too. Perhaps licences for breathing & farting too – using up all that free oxygen resource and emitting CO2 and methane surely should not be allowed without a licence.
Unfortunately T May tends to think in a rather similar way – as we saw with the Mathew Taylor report and her recent work speech.
I’m particularly amused by the way they witchhunt Blair over Iraq as if he’s a convicted traitor and war criminal, then, every time he says something that they perceive might have an effect on people’s attitude to Brexit, wheel him out as if the public regard him as some kind of oracle.
They’re more out of touch with the public than Theresa May. And that’s saying something.
PS. Just saw Blair on the TV – he’s beginning to look and sound genuinely desperate…..why does no one ask him why he’s become so desperate? And if he’s so incredibly talented, why doesn’t he join the winning side and do something for the country he proclaims to love so much?
Indeed they also like their other “wise” (i.e. wrong on nearly every issue) men and women. John ERM Major, Clegg + Wife, Heseltine, the many Kinnocks, Paddy Ashdown, Osborne, Shirley Williams – indeed nearly every SNP, Green, Plaid or Libdim person or lefty, remainer Tory like Mathew Paris.
Dear Dave–Have you seen Blair’s latest drivel (no commitment or names from him of course) about how flexible his beloved EU might be willing (he says) to become? Even if he weren’t talking drivel (though he is) that wouldn’t be enough for most of us who clearly see the direction of travel of this particular train and have realised it is not going to our destination so want to get off. Put another way, even if they changed radically (not exactly likely) they could in effect vote 27 to 1 the next day to change back again. No TVM.
Later–As so often, Nigel Farage has it spot on, “Tony Blair is showing people why he is now one of the most disliked living figures in British politics”. I’ll drink to that. Did Blair ever explain, among much else, why he gave away our Rebate, apart of course from his hoping to earn Brownie points with EU smallwigs for obvious reasons of self-aggrandisement? The good news is that what he has just come out with will help the Brexit cause. And to think our system allowed him to become important (historically) and now to become vastly wealthy. I even have a smidgeon of respect for the Labour Left in their hatred of him, and that doesn’t happen often.
Good morning
BREXIT Was always, for me at least, about governance. Whatever the economic outcome I believe leaving the EU is of great national importance. It will allow the UK, once again, to express her voice on the international stage and not have it diluted via 27 other, often competing, voices through the single voice, and vote, of the EU Commission.
Once again a British PM will be able to speak for our country and set out its interests and not have to negotiate with 27 others just to get some crumbs.
We will be free to purchase goods and services on the ‘International Market’, which is far bigger than the Single Market, and demand a better and fairer prices. This will help Third World economies and our own.
The EU, Single Market, Customs Union and EURO are all slowly killing the other 27.
Also the notion that farmers won’t be able to employ cheap labour and so food prices will go up.
Well.
When it suits, the Left say that better wages raise more in taxation. But they want cheap imported labour, and a lower carbon footprint – whilst increasing the population with people who are here solely to enable themselves to consume more than they could at home.
Add to sexual equality the contradictory policy of supporting the importation of sexist cultures.
Confused ?
No. The only people who are confused is the Brexit crowd, according to the BBC.
” leaving the EU will have little economic impact”.
Well, we will see.
Off topic please.
Acid attacks. The barbarity of which should get full life terms.
No restrictions on the sale of acid. This would, yet again, be a curtailment of personal freedoms for the actions of a tiny minority that the penal system has failed to deal with because it is too soft.
Such a ban would mean I have to rip out my drainage and replace it – or get costly rodding companies in. I’m sure many households would suffer the same expense.
‘I too found Germany a very difficult market’. (Mr Redwood in a reply above)
The Germans rigorously defend and promote their markets and their industry and business.
It’s a tragedy that our leadership doesn’t do the same for our nation. They in league with their City spiv friends would rather offer them for sale for a fat fee to be bought up by such as the Germans. Which country is the more powerful?
JR :”It has become a lazy habit of mind.”
Not at all, it is a deliberate part of their anti-Brexit propaganda. Today, Blair is all over media advocating staying in “reformed” EU. Didn’t Cameron promise that and receive the public’s answer? There are many in media and Parliament who are determined to do all they can to overturn the result of referendum. That action of ignoring the will of the people if it doesn’t agree with EU is the hallmark of the EU and it’s acolytes.
Using the remainer’s methods, we’d be arguing for “soft remain”.
That’s no Court of Justice, no European Communities Act, but all the free trade you want.
The remain voters just didn’t know what they were voting for. Nobody voted to be governed from overseas. Etc etc etc…
This relates as much to yesterday’s item as this one, but:
You wrote then that
“Under WTO tariffs the UK government would gain around £12bn of tariff revenue at the expense of UK consumers, which it could give back as tax cuts.”
Doesn’t that rather mean that the price of German cars would go up; fewer would be bought; tariff income would be less than predicted; the actual figures are guesswork?
The Conservative party need to quell this rebellion before it takes hold. They need to discipline the dissenters within their party. If they don’t then the party is finished in Government. Don’t these misguided MPs understand that Labour is looking for an opportunity to have another general election? Unfortunately the Remainers can smell blood and are using the media to try to sway public opinion. Some people are gullible enough to believe their arguments. The Remainers are just waiting for something to go wrong in the next two years then they will be out in even greater numbers. It’s time the Leave side put across the positive side. I’ve not come across any Leavers who have changed their minds but all this negativity is wearing the public down.
@ Richard 1
Please don;t hold your breath on that one.
HS2 is doomed before it even starts because like with the turbines you have not the infrastructure to disperse the extra load when it arrives. (if and when it does) All down to lack of forward planning.
Shame some of our reporters and politicians do not have the spirit and pride of Country and community of past times.
If you have an hour to spare Google: Douglas Bader This is Your Life, and view it.
Would they give up to the EU’s demands ?
Very good entry John.
We all fall into the same trap regarding professional definitions of job titles.
Journalists in the past were something else. Today we have personal opinion information fact recorders. Hence the rise of fake news. Anything to sell a story.
I am certain that virtually everyone who is warning of catastrophe after Brexit do not believe their own words.
What has happened is they cannot believe their luck as the BBC and others report their utterances in a serious manner which encourages them further.
I am aware this is not a popular view in the minds of Tory and indeed Labour supporters. I know many may think it is along the lines of conspiracy theories relating to the Elvis Presley. But I firmly believe Tony Blair is alive.
If anyone wishes to discover a bit more of how the EU works they should read Yani Varoufakis book. I am only partly through but as a grand condemnation of the Euro and the Eu it stands ahead of many publications. How anyone could read the book and still want to be linked politically and economically with the EU beats my imagination.
For every argument put forward to say the economy is gaining or else suffering because of brexit i’m pretty sure someone else can be relied upon to put a counter argument.
Between now and the end of the year will tell a lot and will depend largely on the success or otherwise of the talks.. the markets will very quickly pick up the news and investors will invest, spend or else hold off, save and divest.
So better wait until around October before making judgements for future guidance- too early to say.
Tony blair says he is not speaking on a “whim” so maybe that’s what sadaams weapons of mass destruction were..just on a whim
I disagree- leaving the EU will benefit growth. Only the effect will be neither sudden nor dramatic, and will likely be lost in the noise for a long time. Say a boost of 0.1 to 0.2 % pa. Hardly noticeable but will compound over decades.
If Germany wants to make trade difficult let them impoverish themselves. There are many other markets and many other suppliers.
I don’t believe for a moment that it is simply “a lazy habit of mind” on the part of these “news” organisations. It is a clear agenda to continue to push to overturn or dilute Brexit with their pro-EU propaganda (particularly the BBC who have received millions in grants from the EU).
Dear John–If it is true as you say, and I am sure it is based on your say-so, that our GDP went down after joining the EEC and after joining the Single Market, why have we not heard more of this (by no means just from you) and, with great respect for ‘Post hoc ergo propter hoc” (not), why hasn’t more play been made on this?
I would not describe it as “Sloppy Journalism” more “Treacherous behaviour”.
Why would the News media (And the rest of the remoaners) want to undermine the democratically decided Brexit, in favour of Surrending OUR country to the whims, the enormous running costs, the Laws, Piles of Red Tape, Reams of Rules and Regulations and ultimately having to take orders from those unelected foreigners in Brussels? In short, to be subservience to Brussels ad infinitum. Why?
Is it because the media Barrons are part of the ‘Establishment’? These want more than money, they want power. Ultimate power over the dumb people of, not just the EU but the Globe, starting with the Westernised Nations. The imperialistic aims of the EU supports their cause along with their policy of favouring the Big Corporations at the expense of the SMEs
I can see no other logical explanation for the treachery.
We need to be realistic and plan for the future and our future shipping needs in preparation for new trade deals with partners overseas. Right now our merchant shipping needs are conpletely run down and we are dependant on shipping companies owned in eu countries and other global structures, we need to plan now for our future shipping need so that we are self sufficient in this regard. For instance in the event of some global conflict the eu owned ships will look after eu trade matters first.. so better be prepared