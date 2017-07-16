Let’s stop negotiating with ourselves

There are endless discussions in some of the media and in Parliament about what concessions the UK should offer. Why don’t they understand the negotiations may go on for 19 more months? The EU has not yet made a sensible offer or explained how it wishes to maintain full tariff free access to our market with no new barriers. Why do they keep on recycling the same old stale stories, and the same old failed lines from the Remain campaign?
Some people are in danger once again of mistaking media noise for change of policy. The government’s policy of Brexit was clearly laid out in the Article 50 letter, the supporting Act of Parliament, Lancaster House speech and White Paper. it is not changing. It is now embodied in the EU Withdrawal Bill.
If the media had any interest in news rather than olds they would go off and interview the other member states about their negotiating aims and their attitudes towards the EU approach so far. They would go and ask German car companies, French dairy farmers, Dutch market gardeners, Danish pig farmers and the rest what they want the EU to achieve on the trade front.
There is no need to offer the EU any money over and above our legal obligations. If you have to pay to trade the cheapest way is to adopt WTO tariffs, and then negotiate away the tariffs with countries outside the EU to get us even better access to their markets and to cut import prices. If you had to pay a fixed up front sum to trade related to the volume of your trade they would be paying us more than we pay them, which is extremely unlikely. We are offering them free access to our market.
The UK voters were very clear when they voted to take back control. Taking control of our money was the central feature of the Vote Leave campaign. There are plenty of good uses for that £12bn net saving. it would be a good idea if the media had a few interviews with interested parties on how we should spend that money, or whether we should give some back to taxpayers.
There is no sign of the government weakening its line on the money, as the Foreign Secretary has recently made clear in his vivid if unorthodox language.
What a strange, even hysterical, post, Mr Redwood. Only this week all the newspapers have carried stories making clear that German carmakers regard preserving the EU’s single market as far more important than the shrill and unrealistic expectations of Brits like you. Here, for example, is the Daily Express (hardly a natural home of “remoaners”) –
All our company cars used to be German made, however, a couple of years ago we switched to hybrid Mitsubishi and Lexus models the savings have been massive. If the EU really do wish to cut their noses off we should be talking to other Countries in the outside world to replace this market and get manufacturing ourselves in areas of great need of jobs like Wales and N Ireland. I wouldn’t call this an hysterical response I’d call it planning and it’s time the UK put their minds to this instead of squabbling.
Thats not the conclusion I get from reading your attached article, Helena.
The German trade body wants to retain the Single Market.
Well of course they do. It is beneficial for Germany
And the UK doesn’t want to spoil or ruin the EU’s Single Market.
All we require is access to the Single Market just as numerous non EU nations already do.
If the UK offers tariff free access to our markets it is reasonable to think that countries like Germany will respond positively especially as they have a big trading balance in their favour.
I didn’t think the article was in any way hysterical. It may be borne out of a frustration that the media in this Country keeps restating the same project fear and pretending we have to pay for market access in a trade scenario where the UK has an annual trade deficit of £80 billions with the EU. We can buy our cars, farm produce and any other goods or services from anywhere on the planet when we leave the EU. So if the EU wants to put its 6 million workers reliant on UK trade at risk, carry on with its nonsense. No deal IS better than any bad deal. WTO trade rules will make German products very expensive. With a £20 billion trade deficit with the UK, who stands to loose the most if tariffs are applied? Its time for the EU to realise the truth is out. Trade and friendship is all we want from the EU Countries. The rest of the 27 can continue to be Governed by a Germo/Franco dominated EU Commission.
What a strange, shrill, even hysterical response to an article that was none of those things. Mr Redwood suggested our journalists interview the German car workers who will suffer if the EU imposes tariffs which we will be forced to reciprocate on. He didn’t say go and interview the presidents of German industrial federations (who were giving their views in the article you quote). They are naturally going to toe the line of their EU paymasters while negotiations are in play, but both they and their workers may change their tune if a punitive approach by the EU starts to hurt them as much as us. Your use of the term ‘Brits’ in such a pejorative little-Englander way suggests that you are part of the problem John Redwood is trying to address in articles like these – that of treacherous remoaners at home tying one arm behind our negotiators’ backs, so we end up with a worse deal. Why can’t you just accept the result of the referendum gracefully and move on? The disgraceful level of anti-democratic sentiment from those who lost the referendum is breathtaking to behold. And if it did win through and scupper Brexit, democracy in this country would be over. What then?
“Shrill”? JR is “shrill”? What rubbish.
Helena
German car makers have their own German audience. They sing for them.
The rest of the world, though I have not asked each individual, yet, =.
734,700,000,000 .World population
743,100,000 The EU population including UK. That is
733,956,900,000 of people who do not give two hoots about EU trading tariffs, protectionisms, plus the majority of British people. Ar gang is bigger than yor gang, savvy?!!!
Should the rest of the world including China, India, South America, North America, Australasia, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, all be gathered together via sataellite and all shout simultaneously “Who ARE you Mr Juncker??????”
German carmakers are issuing statements on behalf of their government and the EU.
Unlike in the UK, European businesses and governments are trying to appear united. I doubt if they are united at all as will become clear if the pressure builds during the negotiations.
It’s best to ignore anything in the media. All the newspapers are struggling and now rely on using sensational headlines as “clickbait” to boost advertising revenue.
That is simply rhetoric no doubt useful to talk up a negotiating position. The reality as Mr Redwood describes it is somewhat in variance to it and if correct and it appears very much so to me will trump any amount of bluster or grandstanding.
In fact, contrary to what you write, the EU has explained how it wishes to maintain full tariff free access to our market with no new barriers, and how we can maintain full tariff free access to their market with no new barriers. Simply be being a member of the EU! A state that leaves the club and stops paying its membership fee can’t keep enjoying all the benefits. It is really a shame that you keep pretending to your readers that we can have our cake and eat it.
It is a fact that many non EU nations currently trade successfully with the UK and European countries without being members of the EU nor being members of the Single Market nor agreeing to freedom of movement.
I noticed that recent EU trade agreements with Japan and Canada did not force these nations to join the EU nor join the Single Market nor agree to freedom of movement.
@Len
It’s not tariff free if you have to pay a billion pounds a month to maintain a trade deficit.
If the EU are worried about losing one of it’s biggest and most lucrative markets perhaps they should leak some rumours that they are prepared to make some minor reforms on unfettered access to the UK welfare system (a purely temporary measure of course).
Without the UK to prop it up, the EU will have to reform.
As above Len. It’s about politics not trade. Always has been. Weren’t you around when we had this explained to you in the lead up to the Referendum. Plenty of evidence to show its always been about the creation of a federal state by incremental stealthy treaty change. You don’t have to be in the EU to TRADE WITH IT. Ask China, USA, Japan, South Korea etc. It’s settled we’re leaving with or without a trade deal. Japan has good car’s. Africa can trade for it’s agricultural products, cheaper than France. Let them have there German dominated superstate, we voted to get out!
The EU is in the process of agreeing a free trade deal with tarriff free access with Japan. There is no requirement for Japan to join the EU, pay the EU or accept either unlimited EU immigration or the suzerainty of EU institutions over Japan’s. in the UK what has widespread support is friendly relations, easy travel for business tourism and study and free trade. What doesn’t have support is political and fiscal integration, which is the EU’s direction of travel. So we need a sensible arrangement under which mutually beneficial trading and travel arrangements continue, but the UK and the EU exist independently, side by side.
So tell us what those “benefits” are worth. Then tell us how much they cost.
So when did Canada and South Korea join the club?
Happily if we leave we can have lots of cakes and gorge ourselves on them. JR is right the UK is in a much stronger position than the EU to dictate the terms of a Brexit deal. It will not be under all of the same conditions that we have now thankfully. Trade and cooperation will still exist in the usual way that we have them with countries outside of the EU now. In some cases more favourably as are market that the EU desperately cannot afford to lose and much of our institutions, standards and regulations are already compatible.
“A state that leaves the club and stops paying its membership fee can’t keep enjoying all the benefits.”
What “benefits” please do we get for our £10bn/year net payment (although I suspect the actual amount to be much higher if the EU is asking for a £100bn leaving fee)?
Tariff free access to a market that sells £100bn/year more to us than we sell to them?
Uncontrolled immigration putting pressure on our environment, housing, schools, healthcare, welfare provision, infrastructure and prisons ?
Accepting our quota from the millions of illegal migrants invited into Europe unilaterally by Mrs. Merkel ?
Accepting our laws are made by bureaucrats that we cannot elect or remove or decided by the majority decision of 27 other countries?
Giving away our assets (fishing grounds) to the EU which are worth £billions ?
Paying more for our food?
I am looking forward to our country returning to a sovereign state and trading with the EU under WTO terms and without all the EU “benefits”.
How exactly is having a massive and growing trade deficit with the EU significantly as a result of CAP subsidised agriculture which discriminates against our farmers, the CFP theft of our fish and German industry using a rigged currency exchange rate, a benefit worth sacrificing the freedom we have fought for and will continue to fight for? WTO rules would be the best response to the EU and to their unfair trading practices.
I have to say I have got absolutely fed up with all of the so called informed experts talking the UK down with so called leaks of one kind or another.
Problem is John when names and sources are mentioned, these stories are not countered or denied in any way by either the people involved, or government sources.
Perhaps the Government may also be absolutely fed up with making comment, and so just lets the speculation continue, but it would be nice from time to time to have an official short comment (from perhaps the same person) just once a week, even if it said meetings have been held but no progress has been made yet, etc etc.
Perhaps similar statements to the John Knott briefings during the Falklands conflict.
Thus we could see work and effort was actually going on and progress trying to be made.
Obviously no questions would be allowed.
We are after all trying to defend ourselves by taking back control from a European control/invasion of our Country albeit from an original invitation .
Well… maybe all the runners and riders for the upcoming Conservative leadership contest could first stop negotiating with the tabloid press to gather its support.
Maybe they could instead engage with the EU and start negotiating in earnest.
So far the U.K. has only published 3 position papers spelling out its position . Had you posted this 2 days ago it would have been only one. That’s not a lot to account for more than 365 days since the Brexit vote.
You not negotiating with yourself, you are simply fighting amongst yourself for the prize of the premiership to the bemusement of the rest of the EU.
It is amusing that Remainers not only know why all Leavers voted leave but also know what the entire EU thinks (“bemused” in this case), all picked up from a couple of weeks holiday in Tuscany presumably. I do
business in the EU, the views of businesses and people there are very varied, many in Italy for example are very supportive of the UK position. Sorry for introducing some actual real views unmediated by the UK media into the debate.
Just because the UK media is giving disproportionate air time to unelected EU spokespeople like Blair, Clegg and quitters like Farron and none elected people like Heseltine doesn’t mean we listen to them, we don’t have to listen to unelected leaders for much longer.
My annoyance with the Conservative party is Leave won yet Leavers are being overlooked as spokespeople, Leadsom, Hoey, Hannan, Gove, Johnson should be allowed equal air time at prime time.
How do you know the UK government isn’t engaged with the EU and negotiating in earnest are you a member of the negotiating team?
Indeed. But there are so few sensible people with these view in parliament. We even have Nicky Morgan elected to the Treasury Select Committee.
Plus we even have Blair telling us that EU might now do a deal on free movement. It is not about “free movement” Tony, it is about sovereignty, freedom, where power lies and having a real democracy based at Westminster elected by a sensible UK Demos.
So Hammond has finally said something sensible. He is quite right, the state sector (when pensions are included) is about 40-50% overpaid relative to the 80% in the private sector who are far, far more productive. Furthermore so many produce very little of value, many do positive harm and just inconvenience, tie up in red tape or overtax the productive. Many just piss money down the drain and worse still they misdirect or “bribe/subsidise” the productive to do daft things like HS2, Hinkley C, premature electric cars (that do not really work yet for most people), gender pay gap reporting or so called “renewables”
Get used to it, another eighteen months of speculation or less if the EU continues on it’s present course and TM says enough is enough.
Incidentally what was wrong with yesterday’s comment that it should spend so much time in the unmoderated wilderness. You do it so often I begin to think you are running a personal vendetta.
Agricola
“..Moderated wilderness…”
It happens to us all from time- time.
Frustrating but its JR site and at least he is trying to keep us informed and making comment on a daily basis, so I just accept it.
Ditto
Must be time constraints.
Agricola , The same is true for me . The reasoning behind “moderation” has , so far , bewildered me . Responses OT seem to be the order of the day .
No Ag, I think he does it in all late in the day to make best use of his time – after all this is not his main job. Maybe it would be better if he allowed un-moderated posts to be made and inappropriate ones be deleted. Maybe he does – some seem to get endless repetitive stuff on day after day whilst others (myself included) may wait a couple of days by which time no-one is interested.
For an essay in treachery, read the current Guardian.
Isn’t negotiating with ourselves what democracy is all about? But JR’s certainly right that news editors should get their hacks over the Channel to talk to business there. They’d get good stories, and might even learn something themselves.
Meanwhile Mrs May’s own news management remains unspeakable. Her operation has completely lost control of the narrative and is reduced to pathetic responses to the attacks of others. Perception is everything. If her new spokesman doesn’t get a grip pronto the game really will be up.
There’s still a sense of confusion (with this confusion being deliberately stoked and encouraged by those pro-EU actors like the BBC, C4 etal) with those anti-EU voters looking for continual reassurances that the UK will leave the EU in its entirety, ie absolute sovereignty and absolute supremacy with the ECJ-EU banished from all influence and presence within the UK
More importantly HOW will people KNOW that we have left the EU, when it does happen? What piece of physical evidence (a document) will there be that finally CONFIRMS, beyond all question, that we are, once again, a sovereign independent nation?
One obvious sign will be the absence of their flag and; “EU Citizen” from my passport and driving license.
We’ve got to be clear about all of this, it’s not for the EU side to be sensible and make tariff free gestures/ offers etc, all of this should come from the UK side, we are the ones making the running right now and i still havn’t the foggiest what the UK government wants on behalf of the people.
The 27 EU countries aim on the other hand is a collective stance and their response has been well aired from time to time by the various EU leaders for instance Tusk- “no cakes-only salt and vinegar, Barnier- “some people across the channel think they can cherrypick etc-but that is not possible” and then Verhofstadt- “The elections for the EU parliament are coming up in May 2019 so the business of UK departure will have to be finalised by 29 March 2019- there can be no extension to this deadline- it would be unthinkable”
Above signals are coming from the EU side and what could be more clear. So just like the EU the UK will have to look for new trading partners. In the EU the German BMW car manufacturers etc and french dairy sector will also have to look for new markets to compensate the loss in trade- because will be no tariff free trade between the EU from UK after march 2019. There is absolutely no way that the EU will allow it’s basic four freedoms to be compromised- because in the longer term they know that it would be a disastrous move for the future cohesion of the union itself. WTO tariffs will have to apply.
As for the 12 Billion net savings- we should give it to the NHS like we promised.
Don’t forget the French vehicle market too; Citroen, Peugeot a massive UK market. If all these manufacturers are forced to put punitive tariffs on their exports we will need a backup market, a new U.K. Manufacturer perhaps partnering with the Koreans or Chinese? Obviously the U.K. doesnt want to do this but as you point out it is not in our control so we need to take the control back.
There was no “promise” jack!
On the subject of £350m a week a Mirror article of 29 March updated 30 March:
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/theresa-admits-350-million-pledged-10124021
The Boris photo shows “Let’s give our NHS ….” while the caption below the image the Mirror morphed “Let’s” into a “pledge” & “would” – “Boris Johnson on the Vote Leave campaign trail on 14 May 2016 with the pledge saying £350m a week would be given to the NHS”
The bus picture also shows “let’s fund our NHS …… ”
So when and where did “let’s” mean “would” and “pledge”? – in Mirror and Remoaner speak.
‘No way the EU will allow it’s basic four freedoms to be compromised’
Tony Blair says different. I doubt he’d come out with this on his own. We’ve only just started negotiations – wait a year or so and we’ll see what else they come up with.
Personally, I still think a fudge is in the offing and have said so since the referendum and that we will not actually leave, although it will be dressed up to look like victory, like the ‘great concessions’ Cameron came back with and he actually believed he could get us to accept that. Politicians think the people are basically stupid.
Agreed – but it won’t happen – not unless the governing party can unify definitively around the government’s programme – and that’s a pious hope. The alternative is to find some right leaning Labour MP willing to come on board to replace every doubter among the Tories – even less likely after Mrs May’s foolish election. You mention the Foreign Secretary’s “vivid if unorthodox language” – good for elections bad for running a vulnerable government – tell him to calm down, please. As to how this will pan out – well, Mr Redwood, you have fixed your eyes on the right destination, but how on earth we are actually going to get there given our actual circumstances – which include current human motivations – goodness knows. Do you?
Boris is speaking for those people the press won’t give a voice to, it’s the only way to be heard. They aren’t weakened but they are dimmed and it’s getting annoying now, so thank goodness for Boris popping his head up.
Yes you’re very clear, but your colleagues in government aren’t. Has anybody in the Brexit negotiating team (save a single quip from the he Foreign Secretary) stood firm in this way?
Perhaps I’m being naive and this mixed message/dissembling in the government is actually a ‘cunning plan” to confuse the EU negotiators into thinking they’re dafter than they actually are?
None !
We voted to leave a political union and become, once more, an independent sovereign nation. If we concede things in order to appease the EU and other 27 member states then we are not a sovereign nation but a vassal nation albeit by proxy.
Sorry
Good morning.
.
You have to wonder at the sanity of some remoaners – Can they not work out for themselves what a disaster the EU?
Can they not see the benefits of getting out of this club?
These people who are actively working against BREXIT are the real traitors – it’s not about opinions any more, it is about survival – they should be quite aware, but choose to ignore inconvenient truths, that the EU will suck us dry of cash and resources to fund their empire building?
These traitors talk about democracy but that would certainly be denied us within the EU.
The media are unfortunatelyvery much a part of the socialist establishment – we will not see any sense from them until the BBC is taken apart and rebuilt in a true British fashion.
The answer to the questions in your first paragraph is that the Remainers still cling to the hope that the referendum result will be overturned. They cannot and will not accept that they didn’t get the result they wanted. The broadcast media is their propaganda arm and they are aided and abetted by politicians who have nothing but contempt for the views of the people.
@ Len Grinds
It is really a shame that you keep pretending to your readers that we can have our cake and eat it.
Get real Len, if the Germans can and do get both why can’t we?
Interesting article in this week’s Spectator by a German financier in Frankfurt who says it is obvious to all Germans that the EU is determined to punish the UK to dissuade any other country from thinking of leaving the EU. But, he says, the EU’s policy does not embody the mood of Europe. He points out that no free trade deal which the EU has negotiated makes the demands which the EU wants to make on the UK – no independent country would entertain them.
He writes that “the EU negotiators are approaching the Brexit talks like a game of chicken”. He adds “to a great many of Britain’s friends looking in from abroad Brexit does not look like a mistake”.
The front of the EU in the negotiations does not represent the heart and soul of member countries ; eventually the case has to be put to them to secure a sound majority decision . At that time the true attitude will be revealed .
Theresa has to re-establish her leadership and keep a solid state in our position with the EU . Involving cross parties does not represent the will of the people .
Slightly off topic but:
About 6 months ago the Chancellor gave an interview to a German paper, which when asked a leading question, said words to the effect that: “If you give us a bad deal, we will be forced to change our economic model, cutting taxes to remain competitive”.
This lead to “outrage” from the UK media and Left about a “race-to-the-bottom”, “sacrificing workers rights”, and the futility of trying to become “Singapore”.
Last week the French Government announces it is going to “Roll out the red carpet” for UK banks. Which involves tax cuts, simpler employment rights ( and a couple of foreign-language schools )
Yet there is no response from the media or Left about the French starting the race to the bottom. Indeed it is simply presented as a yet another way the clever Europeans will take all our industry, money and leave us impoverished.
19 more months? That;s a lot of £50m a days and a lot more ( unannounced by the govt ) immigrants quietly let in for a life on the taxpayer., besides the ones that actually ARE announced. It seems the plan to flood us with 3rd Worlders who are going to cost us a fortune while they don’t work, but get cash and NHS is still on course.
When is tax going up to 101% to pay for it all?
HS2 is now declared the most expensive railway in the world at over £400m per mile, and over £100bn in total (of course it won’t stop there). I don’t understand why Conservative MPs don’t require a ‘U-turn’ on this ludicrous, wasteful project. I dont have any vested interest, don’t live near it etc. But I have heard no case for it – how can the government’s correct decision to continue to bear down on the deficit be defended with this absurdity progressing in the background?
Could the DUP step in and do us all a favour on HS2?
Dear Mr Redwood,
Why aren’t you leading the Conservative Party?! You have the gifts and the talents (and the unassuming nature).
I’m not here to flatter you. Because (besides encouragement), I’m also here to criticise you! I think you’re too right-wing/ideological/Thatcherite on SOME/many issues.
If you were more pragmatic and agile in your approach, you’d be Prime Minister or, if not PM, in a leading position of political power.
It’s not just that parties – overall – tend to eventually gravitate to the centre ground (because that’s where most of the votes lie), it’s also that Thatcherism is flawed to a degree.
Thatcherism was perfect in the 80’s in terms of rolling back socialism. Mrs Thatcher did a great job. But with socialism gone, Thatcherism becomes redundant. It’s too ideological. Too right-wing (at least for a European country such as ours). In fact, too much Thatcherism just breeds socialism (look at how socialism is still very much alive and kicking under Jeremy Corbyn)! The economic crisis of a few years ago (and of 1929 and other crashes) shows us what happens if there isn’t sufficient regulation. Regulation is imperfect as well. But lack of regulation is even more flawed. I mean it’s common sense. We all have strong appetites – for s*x, money and power. And those appetites have to – somehow – be regulated. Either by ourselves, or if not by ourselves, then, from one degree to another, by a third body e.g. the state.
Looking at exchange rates today, I noticed that the rate for dollars is £1=$1.3099, which is the highest it’s been for a long while. No mention on the news channels as there is every time it falls by the odd cent or so.
Indeed, I can imagine the news on BBC will be as follows
“Due to the increased likelihood that Brexit will not happen, the Dollar has risen in value”.
Oh for some honest impartial news!
John I can’t help wondering why a man with your obvious abilities and unique analysis of the Brexit matter is so widely ignored by the PM and the back benchers generally, who have not seen fit to elevate or support you to the cabinet post your eminent qualifications suggest you rightly deserve?
Some wise words from Diane James, former UKIP leader, expressing her very real fears about a fudge Brexit, and highlighting the weakness of the current government strategy, which has allowed the Remainers to gain the upper hand:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/829213/Diane-James-UKIP-Brexit-Radio-4-Broadcasting-House-Brussels-negotiations
“…If we look at what is happening at the moment, the Remain campaign has taken the initiative since the referendum and there is a degree of disorganisation within out current Government.
“I fully believe there is going to be fudge delivered further down the line that won’t be Brexit at all.
“And all the time that the Remain campaign takes the initiative and people become gradually disenfranchised, fed up with seeing all the negotiations aired on a daily basis in the press and the media, it will all deliver effectively a non-Brexit.
“The Leave campaign has to really galvanise its activity.”