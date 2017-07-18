Cabinet briefings

I agree with the Chancellor about one thing. It is best if private conversations around the Cabinet table remain private. Every member should be able to put their case, and all come out telling us what was agreed. If we learn about everything that is said it makes it more difficult for Cabinet to consider awkward issues or unpopular views.
There seem to be two main arguments underway which are now the stuff of media speculation. There is the argument about public sector pay and spending levels. There is another argument about the nature of Brexit.
The pay round is now well advanced. The government did set guidance of a 1% overall payrise for the public sector. Individual Pay Review bodies can propose more in the light of supply/demand circumstances, current levels of pay and standards of living, comparability with other groups and the rest. Government is likely to accept the recommendations of the Review Bodies. I have suggested government give more consideration to productivity based deals where employees receive something for something, more money for working smarter. Government has plenty of scope to help employees work smarter with more technology back up and better training.
The issue of Brexit is meant to have been settled. The government reached a common position for the Article 50 letter and the White Paper. Apparently there are arguments about a transitional deal. We are still 20 months away from leaving, plenty of time to do a proper deal about our future relationship. Surely you would only consider an implementation phase near the end if there really are problems that will take a bit longer to work out. It will be no easier negotiating a transitional agreement than an agreement, so lets get on with the real thing.
There need be no cliff edge without an agreement. We know how WTO operates and what it looks like. There is plenty of time to put in place the landing rights, customs checks and the rest for continued EU trade. We should be doing that just in case there is no deal.
7 Comments
What a bizarre post. You say that just in case there is no deal we should put in place the landing rights, customs checks and the rest for continued EU trade. Err, what do you think putting in place the landing rights, customs checks and the rest are – they are a deal. We cannot do this stuff unilaterally. We need a deal desperately, and the clock is ticking.
The best idea would be for Cabinet ministers to assume that what they say WILL be leaked and so not make flippant remarks about female train drivers.
“We are still 20 months away from leaving, plenty of time to do a proper deal about our future relationship” – yes, although some may think spending c.£17 billion in net contributions meanwhile whilst we take time to discover the Evil Empire does not want a proper negotiation is folly, especially as the Quislings will use that time to manoeuvre to defeat Brexit.
It strikes me this is all as a result of Mrs May’s poor leadership. It must be extremely frustrating for Ministers who can’t get a decision out of her.
And more widely there is no leadership for the nation, just drift and humiliation.
Deep political wisdom in JR’s last paragraph. Make preparations for a no-deal Brexit, make them ostentatious, give them all the publicity we can. Nothing will do more to convince the EU that Britain means what it says.
Had Mr Cameron done the same before the referendum, instead of complacently assuming the result and letting the EU know it, what a different world we might be in now.
To date you have been adamant about HMGs position in the face of some cynicism from your contributors but you now seem to have flexed that. Hammond and the Treasury are against any sort of Brexit and see an interim deal as a way of keeping us in hoping that the politics will change and the next government will offer another referendum or Brexit fatigue will set in and the then situation becomes the status quo.
You are correct, to suggest an alternative before we know what the original deal looks like, is negotiating nonsense. You cannot have a person in a team that is fundamentally opposed to what the team is trying to achieve. Hammond is giving fuel to both the Remainers and our Euro opponents and, as a Quisling, should go.
Agree JR
Trying to work out a transitional deal at the moment just complicates the issue of us leaving and weakens our case.
Mrs May needs to get tough on discussions held in Cabinet being leaked, failure to do so shows weakness of leadership.
If people are afraid to speak their minds at a closed meeting, for fear of being outed, then a full range of options, discussions, proposals and possible options on any subject, will never really happen.