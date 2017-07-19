“Pound rallies strongly by 7% against the dollar as investors see positives in Brexit.” (Pound up to $1.30 from low of $1.20)
“UK economy grows 2% in year to end March 2017 as Brexit gives consumers a boost”
“Jobs bonanza in post referendum UK. UK reaches record levels of employment in the summer of 2017 after the vote”
“UK companies think main problem with Brexit is they may not be able to attract enough low cost labour from the continent to fuel their continuing expansion plans in UK”
Mobilise that portion of the 1.6 Million unemployed that can work into work with the option of no more state support. If Poles and Romanians can travel a thousand miles to get work, then our unemployed can travel a couple of hundred.
Keep with the positive statistics , it is very encouraging.
Bayou forgot “inflation is lower than forecast”
An interesting contrast to a headline in last week’s Evening Standard ‘Brexit causes higher rail fares’!! The convoluted logic was: – lower £ since the referendum vote – higher inflation resulted – caused train operating companies to propose higher than otherwise forthcoming inflation based fare increases.
When are the 3m job losses predicted by the Standard’s Editor, when he was in his previous post, going to kick in?
“Gary Lineker, well paid by the EU-sponsored BBC, also said of the timetable for the democratic decision made on June 23rd to leave the EU “ most of the people who voted for it will be dead by then.”” Money not necessarily just paid for lyricism on Match of the Day then.
People are more interested in whats happening to student loans, and things like that, than currencies and business, with other things they do not understand. In other words what are you going to do for them.
“News you do not hear on the media”
Millions of EU migrants do not wish to go home to their Motherlands in the European Union. They say they wish to stay here. The prefer OUR Country.
Of course not. It does not fit the Remainiac narrative.
Lost cost labour is being replaced by machines and changes in the way people purchase their goods and services. This in part is being driven by the governments minimum wage which makes such persons too expensive.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
More likely to hear things like: despite Brexit England manage to beat Germany three nil or flash floods in Cornwall will be made far worse after a hard Brexit.
They have confidence in the future prospects of good Blighty!
As you might know; I do hope it is long term Investment in, and rebalancing of, our Economy. So, in the long term we get real wage growth, and higher skilled (paid) jobs for everyone, including the Regions.
I shall translate into BBC mode reporting their actualite….
“Pound rallies strongly by 7% against the dollar despite Brexit”
“UK economy grows 2% in year to end March 2017 despite Brexitas”
“Jobs bonanza in post referendum UK. UK reaches record levels of employment in the summer of 2017 despite Brexit”
“UK companies think main problem with Brexit is they may not be able to attract enough low cost labour from the continent to fuel their continuing expansion plans in UK”
You see that they leave the last statement unaltered because they will argue that if we stay in the EU we won’t have that problem…. Welcome to Minitrue John Redwood, you need to spend some time in Miniluv, the place where there is no darkness, to readjust…..
Most “news” from the MSM is “fake news”.
Truth and reality are available elsewhere on the net; the days when what the BBC, Times, etc say was taken as gospel are long gone.
You do not hear it from Tony Blair either. His interview at the weekend was a classic example of his dissembling. How thick is his skin?
It was touching to hear the Deputy Leader of Keir Hardy’s Labour Party, Tom Watson, standing up on TV in support of Fiona Bruce with nasty accusations to the fatness of her salary and her lack of equality with her male peers. Personally, I still think he doesn’t stand a chance.
Low cost labour is often subsidised by the tax payer with Tax Credits, Housing Benefit and other benefits. It is not always a benefit to the country. A lack of low paid workers is not always a disadvantage and can lead to great innovation. Look back to the Great Plague. When there were less workers and wages rose it encouraged people to invent better ways of doing things. The resulting wealth across the population allowed for new opportunities for many workers who would have been just Serfs previously. We need to look at using robots to do menial jobs. Just continuing to import people cannot be the long term answer. It just means the majority of the population gets poorer as we water down the wealth of the country. We need high skilled not low skilled jobs.