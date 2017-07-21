I have been asked to write about the so called cliff edge if we leave the EU without a deal. That is easy to do.
There is no cliff edge.
It’s another of those silly metaphors that have characterised much EU debate for years, like the instruction that we must get on the train, or be part of the convoy. The EU was never either a train or a convoy. It is a set of ever increasingly complex laws and rules, a single currency, common borders, the four freedoms and the rest as they progress to political union.
If we leave without a deal the planes will still fly from Paris to London on 30 March 2019, the Danish pig farmers, and French dairy industry and the German car industry will still send us their products.
Trade happens in the 21st century where governments allow it. Please stop peddling this fantasy that we do not need a deal.
Good Morning,
We are in the early stages of this negotiating farce, which will continue as long as we have to talk to an EU appointed bureaucrat. (We are a nation-state with an elected minister of the Crown working for us, why should he have to talk to an office temp!) When this phase falls over, we will receive terrible threats of biblical retribution for not doing what we are told, and then if we hold strong, we will at last get to talk to the real decision maker in Berlin to conclude a reasonable deal. WE want to continue to trade; the EU wants to punish us and frustrate trade.
There is no cliff edge because there are World Trade terms, of which all business should be aware.
If not aware, then they have 18 months to do some planning and research.
Looks like the Remainers are winning. News that there will be a transitional deal is all over the papers.
Wrong john..there is a cliff edge for the very reason that the uk side is grappling, trying to make some headway through by old style negotiation techniques while the EU side on the other hand is standing firm by it’s rule book. Barnier is not there to negotiate only to see that all the EU concerns are met. Talks will succeed only when the UK side negotiates it’s way up to meet the EU rules standard. If we can’t do that then there will be a cliff edge.. talk about transitional periods is all pie in yhe sky
Dr. Fox fully committed to a two year transitional period in an interview yesterday.
Why is it being discussed at all?
It is clear Barnier, Eurocrats and certain others are determined to fight us all the way pour discourager les autres.
It is very sad that such a petty approach should be dominant.