Some big businesses contradict themselves on Brexit

The large companies that still want us to remain in the EU are pushing back hard on the government.
They contradict themselves. They say an early exit with no deal will be bad for their UK activities, yet their main demand is continuing access to lots of cheap continental labour after we leave! They must be planning to expand their UK businesses whilst suggesting the opposite.
As many of them recommended the disastrous recession creating Exchange Rate Mechsnism to the UK, and thought the Euro would be good for the economies of Europe the UK government should be sceptical of their judgement.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Afraid many businesses decisions nowadays are about short term profit.
Chief executives are hired on huge salaries with very big share options, they are not in it for the long term, but to maximise their share options and move on to the next company.
Thats what you get when the pay structure is not based on any sensible long term performance criteria.
While we are at it, shouldn’t the public also be skeptical of politicians that promised £350m per week of extra funding for the NHS ?
Business need to be told one, and only one simple truth. Our leaving the EU has got nothing to do with trade but everything to do with governance. The referendum was about membership of political union. We chose to leave and not be part of it.
Business is trying to get its collective snout in on this so they can shape it to suit themselves. They need to be put in their place.
The to the minimum wage there is no such thing as cheap labour. And business is increasingly turning to automation and the internet. The world is changing and the economic model of the past century or more of bringing in masses people in no longer work.
The considerations of big business should have been taken into account a long time ago- having meetings with them now is much too late. The dye is cast- A50 has been activated- if big business wants to keep trading with EU countries then they have the means to locate some parts of their Ops and Services over there- I’m sure. – I don’t buy the line that labour costs will be a problem- surviving and expanding into the future has to be the only consideration.. So there is no point in listening to remainer politicians whinging now, we’ll all just have to get on with it and make the best we can.
Information coming my way is that the UK order books for high quality German cars to be delivered 2018 are filling up- with a lot of interest is coming from big business people- so at least someone sees which way the wind is blowing..
Exactly, what big business (and big charities) really want is ever more regulation that prevents smaller competitiors from competing with them while affecting them rather less. They also want grants and other “rent seeking” funds from governments. Things such as the renewable grants, the daft manipulation of the energy market, CAP grants and the likes. They also like large goverment contracts and subsidies to do daft things like HS2, Hinkley C, corrupt overseas aid, defence contracts and the likes.
Many have, after all, invested huge sums in lobbying the EU and on so called “consultants” who are close and infulential within the EU bureaucracy. Just look at the insane laws that they pass (on recyling, CAP, energy, fishing, the environment, employment, fire regulations, building standards, chemicals, energy performance certificates, health, sale of works or art, transport and the rest. It is clearly driven to a large degree by the interest of big business over those of the public just look at the directive they pass to see this.
The UK government is nearly as bad though, but hopefully under rather closer control by the elected representitives.
It is evident that many leaders of large conglomerates are being actively targeted by EU officials to force the UK govt to construct a set of arrangements or indeed circumstances that prevent Brexit. This cannot be allowed to happen.
These behind the scenes pressure tactic could well scupper Brexit. It is incumbent on all democrats to force the UK govt to carry out the wishes of the electorate
The issue has been debated and voted upon. The electorate has expressed its will and decided that the UK must leave the UK in its entirety
The EU and big business will try to scupper Brexit and they may well succeed. We no longer have honest politicians like MT but ‘politicians’ like May and Hammond who, put simply, cannot be trusted to do the right thing
If we can’t trust the Conservative party to take back our country who can we trust? I despair
‘The issue has been debated and voted upon. The electorate has expressed its will and decided that the UK must leave the EU in its entirety’
As Gove said, the public have had enough of “experts”.
Furthermore, if “investment banks” wish to leave they should be encouraged to do so, I doubt that Germany will support them in the next crash they cause.
The reality is that business bodies like the CBI will defend any status-quoin matter bad and can easily agree with unlimited migration irrespective of their expansion plans because they know it drives down wages.
One of our great problems as a country is productivity. We apparently work longer hours than others , and though having millions of’ hard working immigrants’ our productivity figures are just getting worse. Could the problem be found in that when you flood a labour market with a lot of cheap labour, you negate the need to direct resources to the most value added activities, and employers don’t have to bother investing in training or in productivity.
For many Brexit was about immigration, the pressure it puts on wages, housing and public services. If we allow employers to undermine one of the core reasons people voted for Brexit, mass immigration, and one of reasons why our economy has been performing so poorly , then when we will have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when we voted Brexit. Don’t let them do that.
Let’s hope the govt continues to be sceptical – they ignored bits about the Euro and got stung by the ERM so no reason to think otherwise.
OT: Just heard Clarke on 5 Live. Oh dear. Talk about an anachronism. If he’d spoken about non-white people the same way he spoke about the English he’d be out of a job by Monday.
The underlying truth is that businesses seeking a transitional period are those who have not prepared themselves for Brexit . This “wait and see” attitude emerges from statements such as those made by Hammond ; the planning and preparation that is necessary is simply stalled and left for when there is no other choice .
Certain pro-EU business organisations and think tanks are trying to push the government into effectively ignoring the EU referendum result, and it increasingly seems that they are succeeding. The government department charged with managing our withdrawal from the EU cannot be bothered to counter the constant stream of propaganda flooding out through the media; anybody can make any false pro-EU argument they like and get it spread around and even embroidered by the media with impunity, without any need to fear rebuttal by that department. This may be David Davis thinking that it’s enough for him to appear genial and confident and that will get him through parliamentary scrutiny, without worrying that the Remoaners are now winning the propaganda war inside the highest levels of the government as well as outside. In particular, many businesses want an indefinite continuation of uncontrolled and unlimited mass immigration from the EU, and it seems that while they may not have not quite achieved that they have now got promises of an extended transition period, no doubt renewable, during which we will continue with unfettered EU immigration under the jurisdiction of the EU’s court. The fact that polls show that the great majority of UK citizens want an end to unfettered EU immigration under the jurisdiction of the ECJ is considered totally irrelevant; it is what business wants that counts here, not what the British people want.
All vested interests have learnt that if their propaganda is well presented then regardless of strength of the facts backing their demands the chances of them being acceded to is high. Crony capitalism and giving largess to every cause that claims victim hood however dubious they may be are well established and have become government’s policy wherever possible to support. So blatantly holding to two contradictory views at the same time and believing both are right is no longer an obstacle to being believed. It appears whilst we progress by leaps and bounds in the fields of science and technology intellectually we are going in the other direction just as rapidly.
I know and you should know, they are not exercising dispassionate judgement, but self interest. The big players will loose a seat at the table from which along with their continental counterparts they have exercised control of their particular market. The bureaucratic EU has been complicit in this as the epitome of protectionist operators. Who in their right mind but the EU would have allowed a monster like the CAP to exist. A construct that heavily penalises all it’s customers, ie. it’s citizens.
If the Department for Exiting the EU had any effective rebuttal unit they would be replying to this article today:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/23/worse-richard-iii-brexit-team-bbc/
pointing out that despite its membership of the EEA Norway is considered to be a “third country” by the EU, and it is outside the EU customs union, and while it has extensive although incomplete free access to the EU single market it is not actually in, or a member of, the EU single market.
But they just can’t be bothered, it seems that they are perfectly content to allow this misinformation to gain wider and wider currency.
Here’s a suggestion: bring back that chap David Jones who lost his job after the election and put him in charge of media communications for the department, with a remit to slap down this kind of Remoaner nonsense at every turn.
No ‘transition’, Mr. Fox.
Leave as soon as possible. The talks are now mostly delaying tactics on the part of the EU.
British business people need a trip to Poland. They will find cheap land to farm, build factories, 38 million people of which 20 million are ready to work to build, make, grow, harvest their products.
Poland is “centrally situated” in Europe. Great transport links.
So, British business must make the case of why it is here and not there? Why it has not been there since Poland joined the EU in 2004…What has British business been up to for the last twelve years not being there? What advantage profit-wise has British business been receiving over-and-above by being here rather than there. It must be something.
There is much optimism from government for obtaining a ‘good deal’, referring to trade arrangements. It is to be hoped that this will come about. However there should also be adequate preparation for ‘no deal’ or simple WTO terms. Will our host kindly confirm that the government is ‘trying for the best but planning for the worst’?
Brexit is about more than trade, it is fundamentally about sovereignty; we need to keep our principles clear on this and raise its importance, it will help to define our relationships, political and commercial, with the EU nations.
Dear Mr Redwood,
“They contradict themselves. They say an early exit with no deal will be bad for their UK activities, yet their main demand is continuing access to lots of cheap continental labour after we leave”.
Firstly, even if this is actually their position, it is not a contradiction. Secondly, I’m not sure any of the big businesses has actually said or implied that their “main demand is continuing access to lots of cheap continental labour “.
The biggest possible pool of labour suits large employers.
Subsidies via tax credits etc suppress innovation and productivity. If the pool of labour diminishes and wage bills rise accordingly, then employers are generally forced to turn to technology and innovation to stay in business.
It’s hard to make up my mind of who is worst, big companies or the eu or your own parliament & government, or maybe it all their millionaire & billionaire friends who want more subsidies, more tax breaks, or to be able charge double the a mount of money on goods they sell to the government, which in some cases are already 10 times or more, than you can pick up in the high street, but there one thing i am sure about, they all want 100 million people living the country by next week supported by government money out thin air to put into their pockets, and to keep overseas factories running at full production.
These ‘big companies’ know that they are on to a good thing with the protected EU market which stifles competition and innovation in favour of restrictive practices. This by no means translates to a good thing for the UK. These companies have effective state subsidies for employing cheap foreign labour and get good tax deals too. I am for sensible, sustained business growth but not at the expense of unsound money, expanded state debt (not on infrastructure projects), out of control immigration, weakening social cohesion, more expensive housing, and lower wage growth.
There is no reason for the state to be paying colossal sums in social security when business oppirtunities and jobs are a plenty. We must bite the bullet here.
zorro
The contradiction is only apparent: they have no intention of allowing us to leave and their demand for transition is only tactical. They want to stay and continue to have acccess to cheap unlimited labour from Europe and other continents as the inhabitants of those make their way to Europe; they want to keep the red tape which destroys the chances of small startups to compete; they probably want even more integration.
OFF TOPIC
An article in last few days says that there is a massive rise in “homeless children and families” being looked after in emergency accommodation – – -so where is there ANY sense in continually importing all the “migrants” that are coming – NOT to work – but to just get a life on the taxpayer?
What year has the govt got in mind for the total collapse and destruction of our country?
Big business is only looking after it’s own interests..and at the end of the day they will have to observe the laws of the land if they wish to stay or else they can relocate to the continent if that is their wish.
A50 has been activated and there is no changing that.. we will leave the EU in March 2019 and so businesses have time now to make whatever plans necessary to relocate.
And despite what some politicians are belatedly putting about that there will be a transitional period of three to four years.. this is all pie in the sky..for many different reasons..but mainly, the two year law giving notice was put there for a specific reason to bring order to the exit process plus to bring about a clean cut.. also as those of us who read french and other european matters know full well a large number of eu countries won’t stand for transitional periods..a transitional period is only something in the minds of the UK set it seems and not even thought about or discussed by the europeans.. so brexiteers rest assured that we will be completely out by 30th march 2019.. and trade with other countries from that time onwards including with eu countries will be according to WTO rules. Seems very clear to me- hope it is to the government