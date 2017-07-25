Energy use by the public sector

Many people in the public sector are much exercised by climate change ideas. I myself am all in favour of energy efficiency and cutting fuel bills without cutting standards of heating and lighting. The public sector could do much more to offer a lead in these matters.
Highways authorities squander a lot of power on traffic light sets that could be replaced with roundabouts, and on all night street lights in places where they could be safely switched off at midnight owing to a lack of pedestrians after that time. Railway companies keep train engines running for long periods when parked at terminus stations awaiting turnround and scheduled departure. Most trains keep their engines running when stopped at red lights or in intermediate stations. Buses too often keep engines running in stationary traffic, at traffic lights and at bus stops. Most lack the switch off switch on technology enjoyed by many modern cars. Trains and buses are often far too large and heavy for the passenger numbers and route they are travelling, worsening the fuel per passenger figures.
Public sector building managers often keep lights on when outdoors light is sufficient to light the rooms. I remember attending a big conference on overuse of energy in a large room with huge candelabras with many bulbs on, all blazing when the sun was pouring in through all the windows. I was the only one to suggest we find a light switch. There are not emough movement sensors and other controls on the public estate to cut the bills.
Ministers could initiate more studies of energy use by building and function, and see what divergencies there are. Some of the investments needed to cut consumption are low cost with high pay off. Lagging of tanks and pipes, stopping drafts, putting in better controls and installing more efficient boilers may all have good payoffs.
Indeed getting rid of road humps and the many unneeded traffic lights can save a lot in vehicle fuel and indeed pollution. Also have a left filter (when on red) if nothing is coming (at most traffic lights).
The government has for years deliberately blocked the roads with largely empty bus lanes, bus stops that project into the roads (so the bus blocks the road at every stop) environmental areas that force you to drive further and large islands at junctions. They have also restricted parking so people drive round and round looking for it all the time.
Also we need more runway space so that aircraft to not have hold above and wait at the end of runways for twenty minutes at Gatwick and Heathrow especially.
Undo all the damage government has done first. The renewables and the back up energy storage systems they then demand are largely a big mistake. The energy is absurdly expensive and them costs even more for storage, smart meters and back up systems it demands. It is just exporting jobs, wasting engineers talents and freezing poor pensioners.
Above all we need more road space, at peak times, the average speed on the M25 and some other motorways is often about the same as cycling. You need to set of hours early just to be sure of getting there on time with the endless starting and stopping.
Yes draft exclusion and only heating/ lighting rooms you are using is sensible. But in the state sector there is always the not my money mate attitude. They would probably do these energy improvements so inefficiently and expensively anyway. Just cut the size of government by about 50% that is the best way, few would even notice.
The peoples time that is wasted by the congestion is even more valuable than the wasted energy of course.
Bus’s are already using the, Stop-Start tech seen on cars. Do keep up Mr.Redwood MP sir 🙂
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) for all large buildings and sites. Reducing energy loss through transmission lines and encouraging energy independence.
Not building and / or subsidising White Elephant energy. That would save a fortune !!!
Cladding the Palace of Westminster with insulating panelling like the one’s used on Grenfell. Well if it is good enough for the plebs then why not our so called betters 😉
Fewer people living in the country. Less traffic means less pollution, delays and so on. That would save us a fortune. And we would not have to build so much infrastructure.
Fewer layers of government. Less nonproductive State employees means fewer buildings to rent and heat. ie Smaller government. Win-win.
Less is definitely more.
Hmmm, where householders and private companies take action, and may have done so years ago, the Public Sector needs to initiate a study. I feel another Government consultation on the way, beam me up Scotty. Whatever happened to taking initiative, empowerment, setting and meeting objectives and targets? Talk is cheap, just get on and do something about it.
When the cost of something is not born by the user then expect an I could not care less attitude and abuse of use. You are always pointing out that in the public sector management should do more to address this problem or at least the multiple other issues arising out of that behaviour. Of course it is not just confined to the public sector and it can be observed almost anywhere.
Good education and a responsible attitude helps to combat this problem but unfortunately in today’s modern progressive left society those things are in short supply. Sanctions and exhortation help but then other factors like the generous welfare state, free at the point of use, sentimentality and the removal of personal responsibility and self reliance work assiduously in the opposite direction.
The only salvation as you point out is the use of technology that does our thinking for us and does that which we cannot be bothered to do. At the same time monitoring us to ensure that we behave ourselves As it is increasingly doing in the world of work, policing and more. The consequences no doubt being we become more indolent and reliant on machines. The danger being that we first lose all our civil liberties and eventually become superfluous and our existence pointless. We should take heed of science fiction writers they appear to have worked out what exactly what that means.