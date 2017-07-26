Several correspondents of this blog, and others in the public debate, have rushed to raise the issue of how productive are MPs in response to any of us who highlight the general issue of public sector productivity. It is a fair question. MPs who want a more productive- and better paid – public sector do need to consider their own contribution. The total cost of MPs is tiny in relation to public sector output, but those who would lead must expect more scrutiny and should be expected to lead by example.
It was this issue which led David Cameron to make the cost of politics an issue in government. It led to the decision to back a reduction in the number of MPs. The current plan is to remove 50 out of 650, offering a 7.7% increase in labour productivity. The question for this Parliament is will the other parties now agree to this, as Conservatives still want to put through this reform.
Those of us who want England to be better represented can also do this in a way which does not add to the bills for political government. The twin hatted MP who is both a UK and an English MPs would be a lower cost more productive model than the one adopted in Scotland.
It is true that in recent years the number of peers has continued to expand. Peers are only paid if they turn up, so it is not quite as bad as it looks, but few can deny the Upper House is now overmanned. There are various proposals for dealing with this. A few are now in effect. Peers can now retire and are encouraged to do so. We need to consider more steps to limit numbers. It is mainly up to the Lords to decide what they think is best. Options include a use it or lose it rule, a fixed single term of appointment, or a high overall retirement age. It is easiest to bring in these changes by giving newly appointed peers different contracts with retirement built in at an appropriate future date in the light of each individual’s circumstances. More retirements could be encouraged by letting people keep their courtesy titles without rights to sit in the Lords and vote.
The other main way political government can raise its productivity is by controlling numbers and costs in MPs offices. I choose to do all my own research, article and blog writing and speech making myself without researchers and writers working for me. Other MPs have other ways of limiting their demands on additional staff and costs. All MPs interested in raising public sector productivity should of course review what they can do within their own very small part of the public sector by way of example.
13 Comments
Good morning John. You mention that you do not employ researchers or writers, which is fine, but might be more difficult for those of your colleagues who may represent a constituency much farther from Westminster than Wokingham, and/or have a young family who make understandable demands on their free time.
The current size of the HoL is of course ludicrous and must be curtailed in some way VERY soon.
The real problems is that MP and ministers are the only people who have any interest at all in ensuring that the state sector does things the public actually want doing. They very rarely do this at all however. MP are generally far more concerned about staying in with their party group think than doing anything to actually benefit the public.
So we have a dire state sector delivering little of real value while spending nearly half of GDP to do it. The tax and “free” at the point of use, ensures dire virtual monopolies continue in health & education, absurd misguided state interference in housing, restrictive planning, energy, CAP, greencrap, employment laws and so many other areas. The damage the state does to the economy and standards of living is huge.
Just cut them down to size and get them out of the damn way please. But only yesterday daft interventionist May anounced more interference in free contracts in leasehold housing.
People are not forced to buy leashold they have choosen to, and they have the right to buy the freehold later anyway. The main problem is excessive legal costs and delays in doing this. A poor inefficient, slow and very expensive monopoly legal system better to address that.
My humble proposal for reducing the size of the Lords is to remove all political life peers. In time hereditaries, sitting by chance, appointed as it were by God Almighty, would form a true cross-section of the nation in all its diversity.
Ideally, only the descendants of newly-ennobled peers would sit, as the new appointee would not possess that random quality which would make him truly representative.
Bigger brains than mine have pressed this argument in all seriousness, most lately the philosopher Roger Scruton, whose powerful intellect I am grateful to hide behind.
Good morning.
For me it is a question of quality. We need better MP’s and not just voting fodder.
We have to stop this tinkering around the edges and go for radical reform.
Abolish the Upper House and replace it with and elected UK Senate.
A Parliament for England.
Remove all non-English MP’s. They can be elevated to the new UK Senate.
Separate the Executive from the Legislator. You cannot be an MP and a Secretary of State or PM / First Minister at the same time.
More power to local authorities but spending controlled via referendums. ie I get to vote on my Council Tax and other charges.
National Referendums on all non-defence projects costing over £1 Billion pounds. That should put an end to all those White Elephants.
Better paid MP’s. No Public Sector worker can ever earn more than the PM.
@Productivity’ is an odd word to apply to MPs. What do they ‘produce’? More unnecessary legislation? Longer debates, talking out more important matters? Should they not spend more time scrutinising the work of government departments, and questioning the productivity of ministers? Should not parliament be in session longer?
@ David Murfin
What do they ‘produce’? More unnecessary legislation? Longer debates, talking out more important matters?
See that you have been monitoring the performance of the SNP representatives
It would be a lot more efficient if the whole House of Cronies was got rid of and replaced by 100 technical experts from non-political backgrounds and perhaps 100 with political records in proportion to polls. Then restrict to 5 years and perhaps some elected Advisors.
The present shower stinks.
@Stred. You have just banged the nail on the head! What a sensible suggestion. This is our problem now. Too many people seeking advice from ‘experts’ which are often charities who know nothing in real terms about what they are legislating on. Energy being a great example. The HOL is a joke. What the hell does Michel whatever her name is (expert in bras) know about some of the important things being voted on? Let’s get in the real world.
How productive are MPs? The real question is surely are they producing the right thinks.
What is needed (for the maximum good of the people) is a system that lets people get on with their lives without much interference, but with go defence, sound law and order with real deterrrents, sensible incentives to be responsible (and not to be feckless), strong property rights and low taxation.
What we get is so often the complete opposite. They fund essentially propaganda, attempt to buy votes with other people’s money, interfere with property rights. intorduce daft job destroying employment laws and remove all moral hazzard to augment the feckless.
Before we make them more efficient we need to get them to do the right things.
Much talk of electric cars again. Clearly the government do not understand the physics or engineering and just want PR and spin.
Oxford steet is endlessly mentioned by the BBC. The dirty air here is mainly due to diesel taxis, trucks and buses. Just sort out the vehicles that are on these roads all day every day first. Convert these to cleaner gas, petrol or electric wherever possible. Electric buses with some charge points and (an engine back up range extender) is perfectly possible now and has been for some time.
The most productive things MPs could do is get us out of the EU quickly and without payment. No ECJ interference in our affairs whatsoever.
The people won’t stand for betrayal.
” twin hatted MP who is both a UK and an English MPs would be a lower cost more productive model ”
An obvious and simple proposal that many of us have been making. The objections to which are not the result of any problems with the proposal, but that those making the objections are opposed to any sort of English representation .