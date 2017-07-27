I have no problem with a government encouraging electric cars. I am keen on measures to clean up old bus and other vehicle exhausts to improve air quality and support money for bus retrofits.
It seems to me the best way to promote electric cars is for the industry to make them our vehicles of choice by improving their product choices. These cars need to offer longer range, faster charging and lower prices for more people to want to buy them.
8 Comments
Banning diesel and petrol by 2040 seems arbitrary, the govt have no idea whether universal electric vehicles will be viable by then. But it’s long enough away for none of the current cabinet to be held accountable – good solid gesture politics.
Matt Ridley has a good piece on this:-
http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/electric-cars/
Somebody on the TV said that hybrids will still be allowed, that is you can still have an internal combustion engine provided it is linked to an electric motor. I don’t know if that is true but it seems a more sensible compromise. One question not even asked let alone answered was how long it will take to recharge the battery if you find that you’re running out part way through a journey. Just minutes at a petrol station to refill your tank and then you can continue your journey, but how many hours will be needed to top up your battery sufficiently to get you to your destination? Or will it be a case of paying to swap your depleted battery for one which is fully charged, so that you can actually keep your appointment?
There is 10 kilos of lithium in an electric car’s battery.
37,000 tons of Lithium is produced every year , if all of it goes to produce electric cars it would mean we would only be able to produce 3,700,000 cars,
The world car production is 90,000,000 cars.
The total reserves of Lithium is 13,000,000 tons , enough for the production of 1.3 billion cars, or 15 years of electric car production.
The planned increase production of Lithium isn’t even enough to cover the demand of the planned Tesla car production.
Oh and much of the worlds supply of Lithium is to be found in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Congo, Russia, Serbia.
But never mind lets all be happy clappy environmentalists and lets all go electric.
What has happened to the Conservatives? Jesus wept
Gesture politics. Pandering to vocal minorities across many areas such as gender, sexuality and race politics
The Tories have morphed into New Labour mark II
Just a pathetic shower and May, well what can one say about this PM.
People desire decency, morality, nationality, sovereignty and common sense and we get this utter bilge
In his speech to environmentalists recently at the WWF HQ Mr Gove said he would be guided by the “science”. Yet he has taken it upon himself to state that there will be a ban on diesel and petrol engines, even in hybrid form. But what if the engineers and scientists succeed in eliminating CO2 and Nox emissions through the constant process of R and D that has characterised the industry? Why would he seek to ban them in such circumstances? Why did he not issue a challenge to the industry to achieve just such a result and live up to his stated intention to be guided by the “science”.
From his statement he seems to be guided by prejudice – the same prejudice that prompted other politicians to provide subsidies to promote the use of diesel in cars in the first place. This was the direct cause, coupled with VW’s (and possibly others) fixing of the test results, of the Nox pollution problems that we currently face in urban areas.
I hope the Government has thought out the logistics of banning the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars from 20140.
The key to the selling of electric cars is battery power (miles per charge) and battery Life (which degrades its capacity every time you charge)
At the moment it takes about 5 mins to fill car with fuel to travel approximately 400-500 miles or more. Travelling a greater distance is not an problem, you just stop for 5 mins.
Some electric cars take 8 hours to reach a full charge, and even a so called quick top up can take at least 30 mins.
Given the maximum distance that can be travelled in poor conditions where wipers, heating and lights are used without any charge is about 80-100 miles journeys are going to take significantly longer even if you can find a charging point.
How many additional power stations are going to be needed to fuel all of these cars, because given the Governments woeful planning so far you will need to start building them now.
Government continues to follow the global authoritarian green agenda. And interesting, and disturbing, that Gove announces this a week or so ago after the French said the same thing.
What happened to the idea of freedom of the individual and free enterprise? It died under the Conservatives. No need to fear Corbyn, the way ahead is being made for him and his political philosophy.
How many tractors are we ordered to make this year Mrs May? Or should I say import since I don’t think we make them here any more.
Just how seriously can we take this new government initiative ?
Are diesel lorries, buses, coaches and trains going to be banned as well.
The reason I ask is because these are the great polluters, and you have just delayed electrification of some main line routes to fit, WAIT FOR IT, diesel engines into brand new electric trains. !!
Now we hear that Local Authorities will be given the power to punish car, and diesel owners in particular, by banning them from certain roads, routes and Towns, or fining them for use
Indeed one Local Authority in West London already charges car owners more for a PARKING PERMIT because the charge is based on its emissions.
Yet another scam to just fleece the motorist.
Most emergency/standby generators are DIESEL powered.
Work towards cleaner air by all means, but for goodness sake be sensible about it.