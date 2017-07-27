Grants to persons and bodies

Much of government is a great recycling machine. It collects huge sums from taxpayers, and redistributes money to people, companies and institutions that it judges worthy or in need of it. Much of Parliamentary debate is about who should receive these grants, and about whether they are paid enough.
The most contentious grants are those to foreigners. The Coalition, the present Conservative government and the Labour Opposition all defend the idea that 0.7% of our GDP or 1.7% of our total public spending should be granted to overseas governments and companies operating in overseas places where incomes are low. The UK is one of the few countries to meet this UN target, with rich countries like the US and Germany refusing to get anywhere near it.
In order to hit the target there are times when ODA has made grants which many people and some of the press and media have thought foolish or inappropriate. There are rules over what is allowable as an overseas aid payment under the UN rules. There has been considerable argument within government over what should legitimately be included, and what flexibility there is within the UN rules.
For the rest of this article I am accepting that the current Parliament has no wish to repeal the legislation requiring us to spend 0.7%. Some of you may write in again to complain, but the reality is this is now widely accepted across the parties. I wish to explore what is and what should be included within this total.
The UK, for example, undertakes humanitarian missions using its armed forces. When they are called out to assist with an ebola outbreak in Africa I think all their costs for the duration of that mission including overheads and salaries as well as the accepted marginal costs should be charged to the Overseas Aid budget. What better example of good aid could there be, than UK personnel giving direct relief to the sick in a low income country.
The UK also often uses its military to undertake peace keeping missions in low income countries. Keeping the peace is fundamental to the success of any aid programme and programme of economic recovery. One of the main requirements to allow better growth and higher incomes in low income countries is stronger law and order. Shouldn’t this also be fully allowable as a charge against the overseas aid budget?
The UK gives refuge to many people fleeing violence, and to many economic migrants who have come from low income countries. Some of the initial expenditure is allowable as aid. Shouldn’t all the set up costs of a refugee be part of our aid budget? We need to provide an extra home, extra school place, extra surgery and hospital capacity.
First, remember please the UK has to BORROW the money we give away!
Second, please provide here or link to a website where we can see an audit of how much and where the money spent last year went. We can then perhaps assist you.
http://www.nationaldebtclocks.org
This shows the debts of countries and of the world. It is becoming obvious that a serious crash is just round the corner when the debts are called in. Maybe Brexit will cause that. Maybe not.
This time we have no credit to fall back on like MrBrown when he “saved the world”.
Personal debt is skyrocketing too. Sooner or later that, too, will be called in.
UK is a poor country. We are no longer the workshop of the world. The government, and we, the public, assume that we are still lords of the British Empire.
We are not.
Follow up, the closest I’ve found to a report; from the summary:
The Department for International Development and HM Treasury monitor other government departments’ and funds’ ODA expenditure. And each department has a responsibility to make sure all of its expenditure, including ODA, secures value for money. But no single part of government has responsibility for monitoring the overall effectiveness and coherence of ODA expenditure (paragraph 2.15 and Figure 2).
https://www.nao.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Managing-the-Official-development-Assistance-target-a-report-on-progress.pdf
0.7% should be the maximum limit of aid given to disasters. Gift aid tax relief to charities working in foreign climes should be included in the cap. It is taxpayers’ funds that are being given away.
There should be no benefits of any kind paid to anyone who voluntarily comes to this country. Taxpayer largesse should not pay a part in any immigrant’s decision to come here. Schools and doctors should only be available to immigrants paying tax and NI.
We should be more in control over what happens to this money too. Not just hand it over to another source to spend like sweeties. Too many despots are being allowed to spend it on the wrong things and I cannot for the life of me imagine why we are still sending out to countries who would rather spend their money on space travel rather than their own citizens. How about cleaning up the oceans around some of these countries where they still think its ok to dump their rubbish in the seas around them? We spend so much money on cleaning up the planet here that it is futile when others are dumping like it is going out of fashion. They were saying on the TV the other night that many in India still don’t have a toilet or any kind of sanitation. This is what their government should be doing, not ours. Not telling poorer countries that they cannot use certain fuels is not our responsibility either. All parties are trying to outdo one another on the charity front.
Hasn’t anyone in any party noticed that this country is in debt and that we are paying interest on this money so it is going up all the time? When interest rates rise we will struggle to keep up with it all. They may be migrants seeking a better life but they are still illegal immigrants. They are nearly all young men too which will bring us more problems which will cost more money. Sorry John, the attitude that because all parties agree so it must be right doesn’t wash with me. In fact the ease with which it seems to be just accepted as the norm makes my blood boil.
Your logic is compelling,.
It is bizzare to think that if the UK takes someone from a uk-supported refugee camp on the border of Syria, moves them to the UK, and spends much more money on their accommodation, healthcare & substance, the ‘aid expenditure’ could be deemed to decrease. This could lead to civil servants administering aid wanting to keep people in refugee camps because it is an easy and uncontroversial way to spend the aid budget.
Ovrseas aid is basically a good idea, except when it causes impoverishment at home.
I’m also not convinced that we should be following any UN guidelines, given they are very much in favour of richer countries redistributing their alleged wealth to countries that cannot look after their own affairs. Wealth redistribution is a socialist policy of the lowest order, and something I am totally against.
It is time the government published in full what is spent on overseas aid and made that easily available to support their case… If it is shown to be lacking in real causes, or too many people disagree with how money is spent then the government should reconsider its target.
Also, JR, I’d love to know what it costs to administer the OA
The first thing to point out to all you generous politicians is that , as with the EU, the majority of you may like paying vast sums to dubious overseas causes but the people do not. There are many more pressing needs in the UK, particularly among the elderly that you choose to ignore while enjoying the warm feeling of throwing money into the overseas aid plate. The sum exceeds what it costs us financially to be members of the EU. Cut it down to size and spend it in many of the ways you suggest in a firefighting sense.
Isn’t it overdue that the nations benefitting from overseas aid and the constant begging on television should be told to get their own house in order and be pilloried until they do.
Do you honestly believe sending money to a commonwealth country, that is developing nuclear weapons, while some of it’s citizens live on the street. Is a good use of my taxes?
Assuming the level of aid in percentage terms is not going to change, then it is sensible that we retain control where that money is spent, and the best way of doing that is to supervise any aid operation ourselves, that does not mean we cannot use local labour, but we supervise and control it.
Of course our armed forces if they on a humanitarian mission should be paid for out of our aid budget, including all set up costs and depreciation and maintenance of equipment.
We should never be funding foreign aid simply by giving money to another government, or even directly to their people.
Your point about refugees being accepted here (after all checks are completed) is a good one, why should a local authority be made to pay for their initial welfare (which should be time limited)
You make very valid points about what should be attributed to the Overseas Aid Budget.
However, while the concept may well be largely ‘accepted by all Parties’ in Westminster, it certainly does not appear to be largely accepted by the majority of the electorate.
At the very least, there needs to be far greater clarification and publicity about the details of Aid spending – for instance, I was unaware until reading it here that some of the costs of settling refugees here is derived from that budget.
I have said many times before, the UK people are very generous in times of real need, they have donated tens of millions of pounds to very many disasters over the years, and will continue to do so for genuine short term causes.
Unfortunately when you just give money to a project without being in control, so much seems to be siphoned off in so called expenses, with only a small percentage getting to the people in real need.
Our Foreign Aid Budget needs to protect itself against this abuse.
All Aid should bear the Nations flag, be it people in uniform, sacks of food, piles of blankets, or equipment provided.
If a Foreign Government will not allow us boots on the ground to help organise, supervise and distribute our own aid (even as part of a larger project), then we should simply walk away, and go somewhere else that will.
UK Government spends first and then taxes. Please get it right, you will never find the right answers when you start from an assumption that is wrong.
I could not agree more. More of this aid money should be spent in the Uk.
Virtue signalling at its worst by unscrupulous politicians. Austerity at home but spraying borrowed money much of which is wasted overseas.
Yesterdays announcement that we are to be all electric by 2040 and Gove implying the extra power will come from wind or nuclear is nonesense.
What happens on a cold frosty December day when the wind stops. Does the country come to a standstill.
Most car production will decamp as no other country will follow and how will government make up the billions collected in fuel duty.
You really are trying to make yourselves unelectable.
Some very interesting questions so often coarsened to “should we spend any money on foreigners when we have problems of our own?”, but so much better put by Priti Patel (Secretary of State for International Development) when using such DfID budget to “tear down the barriers to free trade”.
Some people on this blog are usually rabid as far as international development is concerned. They should not forget or might be reminded that “Capitalism and development was Britain’s gift to the world” and that helping poor countries kickstart growth and development might be the best way to prevent present and future generations in developing countries from seeking emigration to the UK.
I agree to an extent since the first question should be “Why must aid given”. Without an answer to that how could anyone decide how much, given to whom and how administered.
Without a reasonable answer to “why” then money taken from taxpayers is not an act of generosity at all and pretending it is to prevent criticism is hypocrisy and cowardice.
But then, even if the “why” is reasonable, if we cannot afford it and must borrow to give such donations then clearly we are operating above the 0.7% if that doesn’t include the interest and all who support such a thing have no grounds to complain about any welfare expenditure at home.
then it’s those “Parties” that need to be changed.
UKIP proposed that the 0.7% should be abolished.
The idea that you set a budget without knowing what you will be spending it on is ludicrous and leads to the stupid spending decisions we hear about, where DfID shovels money into the World Bank and an assortment of NGOs just to meet this arbitrary spending target.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/11756594/Britain-should-stop-wasting-money-on-foreign-aid.html
Indeed all very sensible stuff.
If we we must spend it spend it so it is well directed and produced real short and longer term benefits for the recipients. I have very little confidence that this is done given the absurd things we hear about how some has been spent and the large scale corruption that we often see.
Any comment on the huge damage done yesterday to productivity by the supreme court. Great new for unproductive lawyers at the expense of everyone else. The government really need to stop all the legal scams that go on, from whiplash claims to vexatious have a go employment claims. This can only be done with a fair allocation of risk rewards, fees and costs in all court cases. Judges should have a duty to act in the interest of the public not the interest of encouraging ever more littigation to benefit the lawyers and vexatious littigants and damage the rest.
They should also have a duty to apply the law parliament has clearly made rather than rewriting it.
The ‘deserving poor’ is a phrase that springs to mind.
Countries overwhelmed by a natural disaster such as a tsunami or earthquake should be helped. Some countries have a weakness like susceptibility to major flooding. They should be helped.
However, no aid whatsoever should go to the feckless. Those who expect handouts and do nothing to help themselves. Countries that have gone backwards – such as Zimbabwe.
Countries with a kleptocracy in power, who simply siphon aid money into their own Swiss bank accounts.
Countries that have a hostile attitude towards the UK.
Much aid could go towards sterilising poor populations with more people than they can support.
Agreed. 0.7% of GDP to the ODA is a fixed piece of virtue signalling and allows politicians of all parties to paint halos round their heads. David Cameron was especially good at this. But it’s not a good policy as it’s far from clear much of it does any good – the successful developing countries haven’t received aid – and much of it is wasted as widely reported. So accounting fudges are the best way round it, I would support those you suggest. I also think we should try to get support for Eastern European structural funds in there as part of the Brexit terms. Those would also be good uses of money and enable both sides in the negotiation to claim a success – which is the only way there will be a deal.
JR: “to overseas governments and companies operating in overseas places where incomes are low. ”
And living costs are correspondingly low too.
JR: “The UK is one of the few countries to meet this UN target, with rich countries like the US and Germany refusing to get anywhere near it.”
So it’s not a mandatory target?
Are there not enough poor people in Glasgow? Birmingham? Exeter?
If one opposes a policy, it should be opposed and its faults exposed; it should not be settled for.
As for exceptional cases of disaster, if engaged, they should be paid for out of a contingency fund, drawn from only in exceptional circumstances. Regular help should also be should be paid for only if our nation’s finances are fit to support it and if it is clearly warranted.
Overseas aid policy is perfectly designed for corruption and waste, since it has to be spent regardless of need. And perfect for virtue signally government and individuals. It is quite wrong that it has been fixed in law.
We should not be part of this global agenda. The Germans have the right attitude. Mrs May and government is wrong again to support it.