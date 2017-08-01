Brexit policy and how to negotiate

I am glad the PM has made clear we will end freedom of movement and have our own migration policy on exit, as I reminded people here on this blog last week. She has also clarified the issue of a transitional Agreement. The UK has not asked for one. We still have 19 months left to negotiate a proper Agreement. Negotiating a transitional one would require prior consent to a full Agreement, then allowing discussion of how to transition from the one to the other. It is not intrinsically easier to negotiate a Transitional Agreement than a permanent Agreement, and requires consent to where the two parties are going during transition.
There are those in the Opposition, the media and business who seem to want to turn the EU/UK talks into a negotiation amongst ourselves about what we are trying to achieve. This is damaging to the UK’s official negotiating strategy, as it leads some in the EU to think that if they delay and prod the UK will change its mind and offer to carry on with budget contributions, freedom of movement and the other items that so favour the rest of the EU. MPs and others in senior positions in the Labour party keep changing their minds about membership of the single market and customs union, long after Parliament has voted decisively both to send the Article 50 letter and to exit both the single market and Customs Union.
Let’s have another go at reminding people what the UK has already decided. The people voted to leave the EU. They did so with both official campaigns pointing out this meant leaving the single market and customs Union. They voted leave to take back control, especially of our money, our laws and our borders.
Remain supporters then forced legislation and Parliamentary votes to test out the will of the people. Parliament voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. The Commons since the election has voted to leave the single market and customs union as part of that, as was always implied in the previous Parliamentary votes.
Some Remain supporters now want to invent a Transitional Agreement, requiring the UK to go on paying budget contributions, accepting freedom of movement, and continuing to accept new EU laws. This is not government policy, and is clearly against the wishes of the people as expressed in the Referendum.
When asked why they want this, they usually argue that the other EU member states will damage their trade with us and our trade with them if we do not accept continuing features of EU membership. It is a cruel irony that the most pro EU are the most negative about the nature and likely actions of our EU partners. They are also going to be proved wrong on this as on so much else about Brexit. WTO rules work fine, if the rest of the EU really does want to damage its valuable exports of agricultural produce and cars. Their more voluminous exports will attract far more tariff than our sales to them. Under WTO rules and international law the EU cannot stop companies and individuals in its territory buying and selling things with the UK.
WTO rules do not touch services, and the UK is a service economy. It is economic madness to want to revert to WTO rules, and you are crassly irresponsible to even suggest it
Reply We will still trade in services after we have left. How do you think they can stop us?
Non tariff barriers. The things you don’t understand
Reply I understand service sector trade well as I spent many years in it! Your inability to spell out how they could impede our service trade shows you are unable to find a plausible path they could follow to do this. They have even had to back down over the silly idea that they could make all dealings in the Euro take place on the continent!
I used to work for an American industrial services company based in USA, we used to do lots of work in th EU, I can’t see the problem.
Easy. Through the use of registration & professional qualifications for instnance. Many service activities are regulated.
It is not as if you can set a sign on your doorstep proclaiming you to be a sollicitor, chartered accountant, a surgeon, surveyor…. etc and be allowed to continue.
If you take banking for instance, the EU could very well request that some services be provided from within European entities which would require capitalising banks inside the EU as opposed to the UK.
Interesting example – financial services is about the only sector where this is true as there is a common regulatory regime, which in theory (but with much difficulty) the EU could use to disadvantage UK based providers. In almost all other service sectors the single market is non existent. This is why I would favour a very detailed and dispassionate explanation by the govt of the consequences of no Deal – when you think about it they would be very limited, at least in the services sectors.
You appear confused Londoner, very confused.
The UK will continue to trade in both goods and services after we have left the EU. Services will be treated under GATS if the EU play hard ball and refuse free tariff access to the Single Market
You need to swot up and familiarise yourself
We are leaving the EU and we will be successful. The UK is flexible, liberal and open. Foreign investors know this. After we leave the EU we will see a massive flow of capital into this country. It will make Juncker and his pals quiver
JR, paragraph two needs to rammed home to remainers in cabinet. Perhaps you and others need to write to them. Better still encourage May to to get rid of Hammond and Rudd.
The EU Single Market also barely touches services so there isn’t much for us to lose there. In fact overall the creation of the EU Single Market has added something like 1% to UK GDP. Not 5%, as some projected beforehand, or 20%, as some like to imply, but just 1%. You may value our national sovereignty and democracy so little that you can be swayed to abandon them for the sake of maybe 1% added on our GDP, but I doubt if many others would agree when it was explained to them what a pathetically small mess of pottage you were offering.
Londoner, Even the EU accepts that its Services Directive is not fully implemented. This is especially damaging to the UK in the EU, but you don’t appear to be concerned about that.
In the run up to the Referendum I heard an insurance expert explain that he couldn’t sell insurance in Paris anyway due to existing French “non tariff barriers”. Of course the BBC interviewer didn’t follow that up, but shut him down because it didn’t fit the BBC’s (and your) Remain narrative.
Easy. By telling companies if they want to trade with them they need to set up businesses in the EU. Haven’t you noticed companies are already doing this in anticipation of Brexit. More are likely to follow, including financial services and much of our car industry.
Two questions:
One. When will the EC Act 1972 be repealed from UK Statue?
Two. When will the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over UK territory be brought to an end?
I would like to be able to tell my grandchildren that we are now a free and sovereign nation once again alongside the USA, Australia, Canada, China, Thailand, Mexico, New Zealand, India, Saudi Arabia, DRC, Zambia, Cuba, Ecuador, Fiji, Russia, Mongolia, Mali etc etc etc
It defies belief and indeed breaks my heart that the the UK as one of the most powerful (not just militarily) nations on earth is a vassal to an organisation led by someone like Juncker.
The real enemy of the UK today is here at home. It is uplifting that decent British people who voted to leave the EU refused to be intimidated by the use of the ‘race’ and ‘xenophobe’ card during the Remain’s project fear led by our current PM and Chancellor.
The irony is of course is that without support from so called core Labour supporters (white and working class) we would now be facing a future as nothing more than a add-on province to the EU. We would be finished as a nation. Our heritage, history and independence crushed.
To say that I hold May, Hammond and other Tories of that ilk in utter contempt is an understatement. Labour is and as always been beyond contempt but we expect the Tories to offer common sense, decency and patriotism and we didn’t get that.
We are still a member though of this poisonous political entity and we look to decent Tory party MP’s to keep up the pressure on those in cabinet who cannot be trusted. Hammond still represents everything that is wrong with the current govt. He’s not a tory and he’s not too be trusted
Reply The aim is to implement Repeal and the end of the ECJ the day we leave the EU under the Article 50 procedure – end March 2019 or earlier if the negotiations break down completely.
Hammond wants high taxes on parity to the EU so he told Le , Rudd wants to keep mass immigration. If they want to stay in the EU and want higher taxes they are in the wrong party.
Duncan, Excellent comment.
Philip Hammond and Amber Rudd clearly want the UK to remain in the EU, or in part of it. They are causing such severe disruption in the exit process that the UK will get either a bad deal or a fake Brexit if they are allowed to continue. In more robust ages they would be called traitors.
The only respite from their vindictive folly will be to sack them both. Politically that is not possible given the weak and divided Tory government. They would also plot and collude on the back benches to defeat our democratic vote anyway. Rudd is the weaker, so she is the one to be sacked – pour encourager les autres. She can join her bro -etc ed.
I to am pleased Downing Street has made the recent statement, all be it very late in the day, but that begs the question, if Mrs May is really in control why do people like Hammond, Rudd and others continually get away with making such statements, and be bold enough to say the majority of the cabinet agree with them.
It also begs the question of Mrs May’s wisdom in choosing Hammond as the Government spokesman whilst she was away, and why she chose a majority of Remainers to serve in such positions of power within her Government.
When Mrs May gets back from her holiday she needs to get back in control quick fast and lay down some strict rules, because at the moment the tail seems to be wagging the dog.
At least one thing Hammond is doing is taking the fight on the economy to Labour. Few of the others seem able or willing to do so. Only if Labour are comprehensively trounced on the economy will the next election be won by the Conservatives. This was the huge failimg of the general election campaign.
Were I Machiavelli I would assume she was giving them enough rope to hang themselves prior to her return. Her female predecessor would have carried out their execution in person after a shortened holiday break.
She’s no Machiavelli,more like a superannuated Lady of Shallot.
Nicely summed up.
For all those that support BREXIT there is but one choice to empower Ms May and support her at every turn.
I’m afraid that May hasn’t changed her views… only her appearance. I felt that at the start and I still feel it.
Here, while she’s away, she can pretend she doesn’t agree with Hammond et al. Thereby allowing her discreet remain policy get power.
I still see nothing to persuade me out of the belief that she’s there appear to serve the electorate, yet in the pay of Europe and globalist philosophy… the dreaded new world order.
We need to make our point loudly (and get you or JRM at the helm).
Out collective psych has been through this tug of war throughout history.. we’re familiar with it. Kings and queens who wanted us to bow to the Vatican power didn’t last long.
‘There are those in the Opposition……’
And what about those in your own party, Mr Hammond for example, who are trying to undermine our Brexit position? It is rather disingenuous of you not to mention them, referring to ‘Remain supporters’ is far to vague.
It seems to me Mr Hammond has no place in Cabinet after his recent attempts to destabilise the government.
Mr Hammond appears to be a mouthpiece for the Treasury rather than the Minister in charge of the Treasury.
If he is unable to impose the government’s will on his department then we should question his position as a minister.
The Treasury was the lead on project fear.
Correct, he should be replaced by someone who is prepared to behave in a constructive way towards the Brexit negotiations instead of trying to sabotage them.
Correct, Hammond should go, and there is now a petition calling for that.
Music to my ears John……now if we can just get the rest of the cabinet singing from the same hymn sheet we might be on to something.
FOS
if we can just get the rest of the cabinet singing from the same hymn sheet
Three very big words there. If, Can, Just.
When Mother Teresa returns from her hols she has got to start feeling a few collars and explain what is required and more importantly expected from them, by not only her good self, but the country. Unless of course they are hell bent on destroying the party and ultimately the country.
Too true, but there are many on this blog that believe that Mrs May talks with forked tongue when she says “Brexit means Brexit” 🙁
The EU’s threat is not tariffs, which as you say work in the UK’s ‘favour’ (let’s not forget that free trade is always and everywhere a good thing and tariffs are mutually damaging, whoever ‘gains’) its disruption. Queues for lorries at the channel ports, uncertainty over landing rights for airlines leading to doubts on future sales, potential inability of sectors operating under common regulation (e.g. Financial Services) to continue trading in many areas, except through existing or newly established EU branches & subsidiaries etc etc.
You may be right in stating, as you have done in the past, that such disruption is nothing to fear, and / or won’t happen, but the Government has done nothing to address this specific aspect of no deal. Accordingly, terror of the “cliff edge” fosters demands for a transitional deal as a means of postponing the evil day of actual departure. The only cure is to be very specific in addressing, at length, each postulated source of disruption in the event of no deal. Only when the fear of no deal has been overcome will there be any Parliamentary majority, or national consensus, for a sensible, tough, negotiating position.
Reply The government is only too well aware of all these threats/issues/myths re no deal and is working on all of them. The day after we leave the planes will fly, the lorries with imports will come through Dover, and EU business people will trade on London’s markets!
Your confidence is heartening – but it isn’t widely shared. unless the fears of disruption are addressed specifically and allayed in the UK, the EU will continue to stoke such fears and to retain a major advantage, probably forcing us into a Norway-type arrangement of indefinite length.
On the whole it’s not the EU stoking such fears, it’s certain British people who previously spent many years arguing that we should leave the EU but now say we should only leave precisely as they dictate in their multi-stage plan or it will be a disaster for this spurious reason and that specious reason …
A transitional agreement is yet another ploy on the part of remainers. What the people voted for, and later Parliament, could not be clearer, but it has not discouraged the fifth columnists inside and outside your party and within government itself. That one of them should be a senior member of cabinet is reprehensible. He should go. His replacement with a prominent leave candidate of appropriate talent would be welcomed in the country. It would be an unequivocal statement from Mrs May that we are leaving. It might also concentrate the minds of those in the EU.
Why impose tariffs when you can achieve a much better result with non-tariffs barriers?
The end-game for the EU is simply to make sure that a large share of the Foreign Direct Investment that traditionally has been earmarked for the UK get spent on the continent instead. With it comes jobs and a tax base.
Investment decisions are long-term in nature. If you build a plant, that plant is still going to be where you built it in 30 years time.
The idea will be to leave the UK in a state of regulatory limbo, with tariff free access to the single-market but an access that can be withdrawn at short-notice thus providing limited comfort and no seat at the table to influence upcoming legislation.
From the EU’s perspective, it makes total sense and the WTO which does not cover services very well (UK’s #1 export) is ill-suited to fight this.
Been chatting with Napoleon’s ghost have you? He tried something similar with his Continental System, that failed and so will any attempt at a repeat.
We don’t want tariffs, we offer to continue as now. The EU says ‘no’ as far as we can tell at the moment, so it’s up to you.
How can the EU prevent Foreign Direct Investment coming to the UK? Investors choose the UK because it is a stable country with a long standing legal and financial system, a good workforce, people who know how to trade and a fairly benign Corporate tax system. Despite what Hammond says now to try to impede Brexit, it is the government’s aim to reduce Corporation taxes further. Many EU countries (especially the newer ones) have very low output, and are effectively bust. Their people come here to earn a living.
Within living memory many of these countries have been ruled by dictators and having done that twice in the last hundred years could easily fall again. This is the main historical reason for the EU in the first place, so a bit of co-operation would be in your best interests.
No transition. No equivocation.
I think this message needs to be shouted from the rooftops.
Any time I listen to the news on the radio, or watch it on tv, I constantly hear talk of transition.
Now you have Hague saying transition would be immensely helpful.
He is outside parliament so not much you can do about him.
However, cabinet ministers who stray off message are a different matter.
Not just “immensely helpful”!
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/william-hague-brexit-eu-transition-deal-immigration-single-market-trade-union-conservative-a7870211.html
“A transitional deal is the only way to save Brexit from “an approaching disaster”, William Hague has said.”
I never trusted him.
Good morning.
Clearly a case of people (remainers and their stooges) making mischief.
And that is all that needs to be said.
The destination is KNOWN. Come April 2019 the UK shall be an independent sovereign nation ‘once again’ and all that implies.
Once can be a member of the Customs Union, the EEA, Schengen and the Euro outside the EU. But what would be the point of leaving most of that only to re-ask to join some, if not all once more ? Crazy !
Neither should we pretend that it will be all plain sailing. It will not. But the path we treat will that on our own and for ourselves together. We will not have to beholden to others for scraps.
It is indeed ironic that the EU lovers are the most negative about the nature and likely actions of our EU partners. Why would they want to be rules by people like that?
As you say:- “They are also going to be proved wrong on this as on so much else about Brexit assuming that is the Tories can actually deliver.
We will however do far better still with cheaper (non green crap) energy, lower simpler taxes, far less government and far government waste, a bonfire and red tape and a huge relaxation of employment laws and other damaging regulations. Unfortunately May and Hammond was the complete opposite even to build on “EU workers rights”.
I see that the Venezuela model, much loved by Corbyn types, is ending up just as the disaster anyone sensible would have predicted. Yet it seem that only 7% of our academics voted Conservative in the last election. Most, it seems, wanted a Corbyn/SNP Venezuela in the UK too. Doubtless it is a similar proportion of school teachers, BBC staff and the state sector in general too. How can these people be so out of touch with reality and how many of the students going through their hands are taken in by this lefty lunacy?
A total lack of any Conservative vision from the soft socialist and remainers currently in charge of the Tories is mainly to blame. But no one is delivering the message that lower taxes, less government and less red tape is far better for all.
Nearly all pupils emerging from UK schools seem to have swallowed both Big Government, love of the EU & Climate Alarmism. Even the brighter ones with some understanding of logic & science (who should be able to see through these vast exaggerations).
I suppose that there were some good evolutionary reasons for children to blindly follow what their elders told them (for their own safely). When they are dripped in this quack science endlessly by the BBC, schools, government and “group think” experts they seem totally unable to question these religions despite all the abundant evidence that they are wrong or at the very least hugely exaggerating.
Reassuring once again thank you but there should be no need. I get the impression that the Treasury is working against the democratic wishes of the people and I wonder whether that is endemic across Whitehall. JR does the Civil Service need a good clear out?
The people voted ‘leave’ That means ‘leave’ The sooner we are ‘leave’ the better.
I do not like the “still have 19 months” phrase. This walks UK right into the hands of transitionistas. 7 or 8 months to complete negotiations, then 12 months to continue adjustments would make me feel more comfortable. If the Govt is planning 19 months negotiation and squabble then it is not going to be a clean Brexit.
Also, nice positive piece by Daniel Hannan,
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/opinion/brexit-european-union-good-news.html
Daniel Hannan is a fantastic writer and speaker, plus he is a Conservative MEP. Why Mrs May is not using his skills beggars belief. We need more people like him to improve the moral of this country rather than have to put up with the constant preaching from the Remoaners. Unfortunately, the thing that the British do best is run the country down. We seem to have some sort of self-destruct button. We need to have more of the Dunkirk spirit that our ancestors had. To achieve this we need our own Churchill and Daniel Hannan fits the bill. Listen to some of his speeches and you will see what I mean; he makes you proud to be British.
Hammond & Co are part of the Opposition; a fifth column on the side of the EU and Germany.
The UK will not cut tax and regulations after Brexit in a bid to undercut EU rivals, Philip Hammond suggested.
Why? It is not a case of “undercutting EU rivals” it is a case of increasing productivity, creating better paid jobs and actually competing in the world markets. The main obstacles to UK productivity and higher wages is big government, endless government waste, expensive energy, over regulation, high taxes, restrictive planning and lefty dopes like Hammond and May with no vision.
That plus the real threat of Corbyn destroying the economy and robbing people and the fact that with IHT at current levels there is little point in becoming rich in the UK anyway.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-chancellor-philip-hammond-welt-am-sonntag-uk-tax-haven-europe-a7527961.html
Mr. Hammond appears to be in two minds.
It does not need to be a “tax haven”, just reduce taxes and the size of the state sector to sensible levels from the current absurdly suffocating position. Currently it very hard to compete in world markets and deters the wealthy and hard working from living in the UK. Unless that is they want to spend the rest of their lives talking to tax planners and lawyers.
I it not sensible to have the state approaching 45% of the economy while delivering so little of any real value by way of public services. Say 2.% or even 30% of the economy. Release many of them to get real and productive jobs for a change.
Not sure why ROI and Luxembourg can have low tax regimes but it’s not acceptable for the UK to even suggest that…
Transitional deal is the remainiacs latest buzz word for delaying or preventing leaving the EU.
In the next 18 months no doubt they will get more hysterical in their pronouncements.
We should ignore them.
Until Brexit happens, I won’t believe it. Too many politicians are opposed to it and dragging their feet and coming out with things like ‘we respect the will of the people’ (yeh right of course they do) but then putting obstacles up at every opportunity. Brexit means coming out of the single market, out of the customs union and an end to free movement of people. Which part of this do our ‘hard Brexit/soft Brexit’ politicians not understand? There is only one Brexit and that means getting out of all the above, no ifs, no buts.
And there should be no transitional arrangements either. May should have got on with Brexit the day after we voted for it, not a year later. If Labour get into power should another election be called, it will never happen. Maybe that’s what those squabbling Euro loving Tories are hoping for.
JoolsB
” May should have got on with Brexit the day after we voted for it, not a year later. If Labour get into power should another election be called, it will never happen. Maybe that’s what those squabbling Euro loving Tories are hoping for.”
They need to be careful of what they wish for. If Labour gets in then the country is definitely going down the pan. Personally, I would rather UKIP than Labour. At least most of their policies are sound.
Until Brexit happens, I won’t believe it either.
The forces for remain are very powerful – the BBC, half the Tories, most of the state sector, academia. some large businesses, most of the lawyers and judges …….
T May has made a complete fist of it so far. Whoever replaces May, this autumn one assumes, will have a very difficult job indeed. The main priority now is to avoid Corbyn and a Venezuela style UK. The 50% + of wet, lefty, greencrap, remainer, big government, no nation Tories are almost impossible to lead. They are just too daft.
Will the post-brexit immigration policy include the continued lies about the number arriving?
On the radio this morning a local ex-servicemen group asking for volunteers as their funding was cut. Meanwhile the Kurds and Somalis here on asylum and our taxes will be busy doing nothing worthwhile, but probably extending their South Yorkshire crime empire.
When is one of your “Right Honourable” workmates going to admit what they are doing to this country and nation – -and for what reward?
Bigneil. Hear, hear. What is going on with our taxes is disgraceful. These asylum seekers should be sent home without any more money being spent on them.
If Mrs. May has a successful and supportive Party conference she should replace Hammond and Rudd with two Leavers. This transition nonsense is malevolent and mischievous and just a scam to delay exit ad infinitum. As you say negotiating a transitional period is likely to be more convoluted and why bother. Italian Government sources are reported to be relaxed and even optimistic about maintaining post 3/2019 trade, German industry is beginning to realise it may already be counter productive to be hostile and so they should be. I have bought German cars for 20 years. The source of my next one could be different.
I hope you have sent personal copies of this excellent document to Hammond and Rudd.
Over the last two days I watched two moving ceremonies to commemorate the fallen of the British Empire at Passchendaele, in the 1914-18 War.
They gave their lives for the freedom of Europe.
I am finding it difficult to comprehend that 100 years later we are struggling to extract the United Kingdom from a political European Union. We entered into and fully cooperated with a trading association, that has turned out to be a Central Dictatorship (QMV), not a partnership of democratic states.
And the sheer, habitual arrogance of the Merkels and Barniers and Verhofstadts is enough to make me sick.
So many individual whips around thinking they have endless influence. We agree that many immigrant workers are now needed to keep businesses functioning ( taking into account we wouldn’t have required them in the first place if managers would have been sensible enough to use our own citizens without all the drawbacks of language and ideological differences) however our trade and money making mechanisms must be cared for and catered for .
As usual you are perfectly correct in your analysis of the ramifications of Brexit in what ever form it takes. Pointing out what will achieve the best result and at the same time satisfy the spirit an substance of the referendum vote. Also what will happen if that is not achieved. The latter will be an awful fudge that we will live to regret which the EU and UK 5th column remainers would dearly love.
I am being told not just by remainers but senior conservatives if the reports are right that a transitional arrangement is indeed what we are going to get. Deal or no deal obviously will require some sort of transitional period either by mutual agreement or by necessity but that is not the transitional agreement I suspect that everyone is talking about. That would not be a brief period of adjusting to the new circumstances as new practices and systems are put into place but one predicated on being burdened with most of the terms of membership we do not enjoy now. If we accept that then that will be the awful fudge that I stated above.
The problem at the present time as I see it is that we do not know what is in the mind of our chief negotiators and I suspect they cannot enlighten us. Because they cannot reveal their negotiating position and have yet to fully decide what their red lines are. Naturally because it is very early in the negotiating cycle and fact gathering is not complete. Also there are a multitude of factors at work many of them negative (most contrived by those working against Brexit) that must be testing the patience and resolve of government and our negotiators. Our negotiations will only succeed as far as our weakest link will allow and there are too many of them to give me confidence. In David Davis, Boris and Liam Fox I trust but it goes no further than that. If Andrea Leadsom was PM not Theresa May I would be considerably more optimistic.
Brexit policy! who needs to Brexit to see chaos for British tourists wanting to spend their hard earned money saved for their vacation in Majorca and other destinations like Amsterdam holding up tourists for 90 mins to 4 hours at the passport control. This will damage their tourism trade, reading this puts me off going and my colleague was about to book a short holiday in Amsterdam but is now reconsidering because a long delay in the airport would ruin a short break, for the moment they are willing to provoke British people with understaffed points of entry. Do we have a Minister sorting this problem out or is it to continue all over the school holiday and peak holiday season?
O/T I hear that British Gas is to put up electricity prices for domestic customers by 12.5%. When the reporter on the BBC was asked why he said that even though wholesale prices for BG had dropped, they had other costs such as government policies, and transmission costs. Why don’t they spell it out to the public? We are paying for carbon floor taxes on fossil fuels, new transmission lines to take the power away from wind farms and subsidies for switching off wind farms because basically there are too many wind farms for the grid to handle now. Looks like if we had a sensible energy policy our bills might have actually come DOWN.
I don’t understand the fuss about Brexit. I accept it’s important. But not that important. I think the following subjects deserve far more attention and/or are far more arresting/fascinating:
– S*x (appropriate s*x).
– Travel (romantic, off the beaten track)
– Arts (literature/poetry, film, theatre, creative writing, galleries, painting, philosophy)
– Friends (in good and bad times).
– Family (in good and bad times).
– Sport (watching and participating)
– Wit / humour
– Does man have a soul? If so, the best way to find spiritual happiness?
– Does the divine exist. If so, how to find the Divine?
– What happens to man when he dies?
– Love (storge, philia, eros, agape).
It’s as if we’re making Brexit into a religion. When at end of day, the results of it, whether we’re in the EU, outside the EU, or half in or half out, won’t be that wow (really, they won’t – the wise Solomon said that eventually all the things of this world get a bit boring / fail to satisfy ultimately, and I’m sure he’d certainly include Brexit – or whatever side people are on – in that …). Plus the country will still be divided (unless we come to some kind of compromise that suits all) – division that could go on for years and years (and break up and destroy both the Conservative and Labour parties). The main concern, however, is shaking things up too much that the country could end up in a dangerous situation (including our need to pay off our national debt – fast, and not neglect other important national things that have nothing to do with the EU).
Regards
The blog today says it all . Theresa must on her return establish control and sack Hammond for undermining her behind her back . Preparing for and obtaining a clean break is the best possible solution ; the public should not continue to be confused about where we stand and what businesses of all sorts have to face .
The EU does have a major problem now ; it will not have the income to go on spending the way it has and it faces a revolt from countries like Poland and Hungary . Poverty and unemployment in some of the countries is high and the bureaucracy has no answer . It cannot continue no matter what the rhetoric from the centre says .
MPs and others in senior positions in the Labour party keep changing their minds about membership of the single market and customs union, long after Parliament has voted decisively both to send the Article 50 letter and to exit both the single market and Customs Union.
Quite. This is one of the reasons I didn’t buy into the “85% of the electorate voted for parties committed to leaving the EU” narrative. There is no unity on this. Corbyn & Co would be more than happy to sabotage UK negotiations if it meant they could achieve power. That’s their priority. The long term future of the UK is not.
Reply Labour voters voted for the Labour Manifesto which was clear about us leaving the EU/single market/customs union.
I agree with much of this article, but I agree more strongly with the UK government’s official policy on an “implementation period”.
As I have repeatedly said, it is utterly commonplace for international treaties to include “transitional provisions”, and the reason for that is quite simple.
If the negotiating parties have agreed where they want to end up, but see that there will be practical or legal problems to sort out in some areas, then they have a choice:
1. Delay the whole treaty until those problems have been sorted out, maybe after many years (actually twelve for the 1957 Treaty of Rome setting up the EEC); or
2. Bring their treaty as a whole into legal force straight away, or as quickly as possible, but with some provisions to delay certain aspects taking full effect immediately to allow time for the identified problems to be sorted out.
So I would suggest that the alternatives for the UK would be either:
1. Get appropriate transitional provisions written into the withdrawal agreement(s) so we leave on March 29th 2019, and then sort out the practical or legal problems; or
2. Delay our withdrawal for how ever many years it takes to sort out all the practical or legal problems which have been identified.
As suggested here, the transitional provisions need not all run for the same period:
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2017/07/henry-newman-there-will-be-a-brexit-transition-period-but-it-is-unlikely-to-be-via-the-eea-or-efta.html
“The Government should not synchronise all of its transitional plans and there are already suggestions of some instances where there will be differences. There’s a strong case for establishing an independent customs policy, faster than we depart from the Single Market. And if much is staying the same, for example with free movement largely unaffected, the Government will be keen to demonstrate change in areas such as fisheries.”
Anybody who has even slight familiarity with the EU treaties, and indeed other international treaties, will immediately understand this; transitional provisions written into treaties are drafted as the contracting parties to the treaty agree they should be drafted, there is no superior law dictating their form, and so there is no reason at all why they should all be synchronised.
I would also emphasise that having transitional provisions written into the withdrawal agreement(s) is not the same as having withdrawal agreement(s) which only take us to a supposedly transitional state, such as outside the EU but still in the EEA.
There are plenty of objections to that plan, but I will quote just one from somebody who is nevertheless strongly, even fanatically, in favour of it:
http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86554
“But, with nothing better than the EEA on offer, the danger is that the transitional becomes permanent. In that, I have a great deal of sympathy with those who oppose the EEA because of the danger of it becoming permanent. Where I have less sympathy with these people is with their inability to come up with sensible alternatives that will give us something better.”
Well, there is an array of “sensible alternatives”, including transitional provisions written to the withdrawal agreement(s) as proposed, and if necessary an extension of the Article 50 negotiating period beyond the two year guideline, and/or the provisional application of the agreement(s) prior to their full ratification.
There was a good letter in the Telegraph yesterday from a businessman, essentially saying: “if a major transformation is necessary, the more rapidly and urgently it is done , the better.” there would no doubt be some disruption, but business and everyone else would rapidly adjust. This would be better than dragging the process out over a number of years.
Why has Hammond suggested that we will not reduce taxes post Brexit? We should maintain that threat until such time as the EU start talking sense and forget about unrealistic “divorce bills”. Clearly Mr Hammond has no idea of how to negotiate anything.
JR,
We have been here several times before. Regrettably, your message needs repeating often, so I’m not complaining. The remoaners are constantly employing sophistry to undermine the UK’s negotiating position, and to promote their own position of remaining in the EU, if not in name, but in fact! eg, Remaining in the SM, CU and ECJ as well as continuing to pay for the “privilege”.
The first mistake was May’s delay and the call to unite the country, which gave the remoaners encouragement. There can be no united country until Brexit is a reality! Remoaners will not allow it! They constantly trot out “we didn’t vote for this, or that ‘type’ of Brexit and EXPECT their voices to be heard.
The truth is the people voted LEAVE by a majority of 1.4 million, and Parliament endorsed that decision by a majority of several hundred! So, as far as I am concerned, the remoaners have no right, moral or otherwise, to have a say in the kind of Brexit negotiated. The ‘type’ of Brexit should be determined by discussion/argument between the representatives of the Brexiteers. – People one would hope would not sell out.
The remoaners are in a very fortunate position. If they believe the EU is such a wonderful place to live, they have a choice of 27 countries ‘flowing with milk and honey’ to which they can emigrate! Whereas, the Brexiteers have only one country in which we wish to live – here! A sovereign country, democratic and accountable – standing or falling by the wisdom of its own decisions!
So, remoaners, if you have no faith in the future of a non-EU UK, then we (I presume to speak for all Brexiteers), bid you “go forth” and reside in the EU! Should any of you encounter problems getting to the airport, or ferry, then lifts are available!
Thank you Dr JR: a clear summary as usual. Let’s hope the troublemakers in the Cabinet read your blog and take note of the replies.
There’s an oft-repeated line from Remainers that because the result of the referendum was “Leave” it was therefore wrong to have held the referendum. This seems to me an illogical and fundamentally undemocratic stance. If, as was proved, a majority wished to leave the EU, surely it was wrong to have suppressed that body of opinion all those years? In my view the real affront was in not having a referendum on the Maastricht Treaty in the first place: moderate, sensible British public opinion might well have stopped the headlong rush towards the European Superstate. I seem to remember many misgivings being aired but we trusted our then leaders to do what was best for Britain, little realising that it would be such a long time until there would be any opportunity of expressing a contrary view.
Whilst Mrs May continues to allow the likes of Hammond and Rudd to undermine her policies the public will have doubts about her commitment to Brexit. She needs to deal with them with a firm hand. If they don’t toe the line then she needs to sack them. There is so much talent sitting on the back benches; people like yourself and Jacob Rees-Mogg that she could bring into her cabinet. The most important point of being a leader is to surround yourself with loyal, clever, hardworking individuals. If she has to spend time managing her own cabinet then she can’t deal with the important issues facing the country. I and many people I know were in great distress following Hammond’s media campaign last week as we thought he was speaking on behalf of the cabinet.
The Europeans are going to rub our noses in it- and that is what is going to happen.
They will rub our noses in it so bad and let us stew in it for years- possibly for a generation before extending us something like a marshall plan.
In that time there will be little movement of goods, little movement of people, no movement of services worth talking about and Capital flow between London with European capitols will all but dry up. Without saying it out aloud, they have decided on a strategy that nothing good can come from encouraging trade with UK- I hope this makes some sense.
This is the cliff edge!
Reply Alarmist nonsense. How would they manage to do that under WTO and international law? How would they enforce these bans?