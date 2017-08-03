Bank of England turns gloomy again and tightens money policy to depress demand

Last year the Bank slashed its forecasts for growth for the year after the Brexit vote and then had to push them up again. Growth accelerated in the six months after the vote against their expectations of a sharp fall. Today the Bank has decided to cut its growth forecasts a little from the upward revisions it made to 2017 at the same time.
The Bank made an important policy statement. What it has decided to do is to tighten monetary conditions despite its own view of sluggish growth. Indeed, it maybe because it is tightening money that it has to cut its forecasts. The tightening occurs in two stated ways. The Financial Policy Committee is reining in both mortgage loans and car loans, whilst issuing general warnings against more consumer debt. This reinforces the contractionary policies being pursued by the Treasury with its big tax hit to Buy to let and dearer properties through higher Stamp Duties made in the April 2016 budget, and its decision to cut back the number of dearer cars sold on the new car market through much higher VED on dearer vehicles. The Bank has also confirmed the end to its Term Lending Facility for commercial banks in February which will soon start to affect their behaviour, reining in credit.
The Bank has confirmed that “much of the weakness in housing market activity over the last eighteen months reflects a fall in the number of buy to let property transactions following introduction of the Stamp Duty change” and confirms that new housing for sale has been growing strongly, with starts up 26% on the year to Q1 2017. Capital investment has disappointed the Bank, though the shortfall is more noticeable in the public sector.
The Bank makes a great deal of the impact of Brexit, blaming Brexit for the fall in the exchange rate. Understanding that it needs to be consistent it has to explain why the Stock market has taken such a positive view since June 24 2016. It decides to say the market has risen because earnings and profits have been good. It then tries to suggest that this is down to sterling, whereas the FTSE 250 Index with more domestic companies and activity has also done well. The FTSE 100 is up 22% since June 24th, whilst the FTSE 250 is up 24%.
The Bank takes the fall in the pound from the pre vote high. The pound reached a 5 year high of $1.71 on 11 July 2014. It fell fairly consistently for 2 years to a low of $1.42 on 16 June, rallied briefly, and then fell away to today’s $1.32. Today’s level is 10% higher than the post vote low which the Bank does not mention. It is difficult to see why the Bank thinks all the fall since the vote is down to Brexit, but none of the rally is down to Brexit. It also leaves them having to explain what moved the pound down so much prior to the vote and why this influence ceased on the day of the vote. Remember quite a bit of the fall occurred long before we decide to have a vote, and then during a long period when markets were sure Remain would win. Much of the fall was about interest rate differentials at a time of rumoured or actual rate rises in the USA.
The Bank regards the rise in inflation as resulting from sterling, ignoring similar rises in inflation earlier this year in the USA, Germany and others owing to the higher oil price. UK shop prices were 0.3% lower in June 2017 than a year earlier, showing how lower sterling has been absorbed by importers and retailers.
The UK economy generated 324,000 extra jobs over the last year and now has 32 million people in work, with unemployment at 4.5%. the Bank accepts that there will be more good news on employment over the rest of the year. The Bank is being too gloomy again, but this time is tightening money so the economy may well be a bit slower as a result.
20 Comments
It has nothing to do with a decade of QE and low interest then !
Just what I was going to say.
John,
You have written a very good analysis of the present state of the economy and the reasons why, you do not believe Brexit is to blame for the increased inflation as this has been absorbed by the importers and the market. It is very true that a significant amount has been absorbed by the market and importers, but it still does not explain, why inflation in the UK is running at twice the average rate in Europe.
The falling pound and the increased value of the EURO due to growth rates which are twice of Britain in the first six months of the year, should also be taken into consideration, for why we have higher inflation at 2.7%.
Reply Domestic energy prices and Council taxes are bigger factors unique to UK
Re to Re: Any little bit of research on the web will show that Germans pay (even) dearer for their energy than the British people. As for local taxes, for example, Germans pay to their Lander, and the French have to pay Taxe d’habitation, taxe fonciere, taxe de consommation sur les produits energetiques (TIPCE).
If you don’t know what to reply, do not b***s***. Just keep quiet, at least you will not look ridiculous. Before 1997 and html 3.2, such a behaviour was easy, not anymore when everybody with a search engine can find when the Right Hon. is rather economical with the truth. Bad.
Reply Germany subsidises energy for industry
John, sorry I am not sure I understand that reply fully?
I think it’s time for Mr Carney to move on, perhaps returning to Canada where hopefully he could replace the rather overrated Mr Trudeau as PM (assuming theres no chance of the very sensible Stephen Harper coming back). Mr Carney is too much identified with Remain and seems constantly to be trying to prove himself right.
Yesterday, good news on the housing front, a high percentage of older people would be prepared to downsize freeing up larger properties for larger families, something I have heard politicians suggest as part of the solution to our housing problems. The bad news is that the stamp duty greed of the Treasury has put off a lot of them from doing it and a massive shortage of smaller homes with the necessary support facilities around, due to a lack of planning from HMG means they have nowhere to downsize to. The Bank didn’t mention this and no doubt their comments about private sector growth will be seized as a sign of success. There is still plenty of evidence (Treasury versus the rest?) of a lack of foresight and joined up thinking.
‘warnings against more consumer debt.’
Really, ironic when the ultra low interest rates have contributed so much to increasing consumer debt.
(How do I put a roll eyes emoticon on here ?)
Mark Carney should be replaced.
Out of topic:
Excellent article from Simon Kuper in the FT today. The gauntlet is down. Will you pick it up, Mr Redwood ?
REply I havent read it. What is the argument
Dr Redwood, Why does the Govt continue to have confidence in the bank?
We have had desperate AD facing monetary policy for more than a typical business cycle with the ensuing increase in personal debt, reducing savings rate, no productivity growth etc. The policy has been consistently poor/ damaging / divisive and yet it continues to trap itself with these ‘it wasn’t me’ type excuses.
Please could you clarify a route that the BoE could follow to escape the trap of its current policies?
I should be amazed that the Bank seems not to take into account that the value of sterling falls as we print more money .
But I am not !
We are still printing money at a rate of some £60 billion a year thanks to the BOE and Hammond – and this is just to keep current expenditure going .
This is a helluva headwind to overcome with increased GDP and productivity .
They should be wondering how we have done so well to increase the value of sterling from $1.20 to $1.32 recently ; but no comment .
This Government of National Depression badly needs to change personnel .
He just doing his job, as instructed by who ever, that is, stimulus when you don’t need it, like last year after the ref vote, and taking stimulus away this year when you do need it. Can’t wait for the budget in nov this year, treasury and the chancellor must be in overdrive mode with that one by now.
The problem is that there is too much uncertainty about. The government could remedy this if it got on with the exit talks and let business and the people know and so that a new trade agreement could be established. We voted for brexit ie. to leave the single but we didn’t vote for this confusion.
To heap all of the blame on the BoE as you seem to be doing is not the way forward, mr Carney has already signalled that he is leaving the job and returning to Canada in a year or two so he has no personal axe to grind in all of this, he is just being straight up and honest with everyone about our prospects and deserves to be listened to.
The BoE lost credibility on 23rd-24th June 2016. For any financial institution to get it so spectacularly wrong would create uncertainty. The BoE created and continues to create uncertainty. If it is deliberate then accusations of currency manipulation could be levelled against the UK by other countries. Dang no! When will he resign? He should go after Mrs May comes back from holiday along with the Chancellor. They should have gone months ago. As useful as earrings to a whale.
Carney is still following the advice of Gideon and the EU. Brexit is to blame for everything including the sacking of Scarramuchi by Donald.
It’s time he was sacked and someone with the UKs interests was appointed. No doubt he and Hammond regularly share a tipple.
Carney, Hammond, and Gove taking it in turns to frighten regular ordinary and straightforward people that they will lose their car, home, livelihood, job, and ultimately their family is a cowardly attack and hardly coincidentally . They appear the pretenders to the Triumvirate of Despair [( ToD ) two stone of sheep hair.)]
After Gove’s volte face on Danish fishing rights in UK waters (following our withdrawal from the EU) today I do indeed smell a Brexit betrayal in the air
If May does betray democracy and the sovereignty of my country the Tories will pay a heavy, heavy price at the next GE
I have been a Tory voter all my life and I have put my faith and trust in this party to do the right thing and uphold the result of the EU referendum. To do otherwise would be very unwise indeed and May and the Tories will never be forgiven for such an act of appalling treachery
Not sure the lemmings who voted Brexit and whose standard of living is hurting will understand or even care about your analysis. Their shopping is more expensive and their wage rises are lower. That’s all they know. The anger will mount.
Mr Carney said that uk financial sector to double in size with in 25 years if rules are not water down after brexit happens, and to be 20 times the size of GDP in this country, talk about all your eggs, the other day, all in one basket, how would you bail that lot out. Nice, can’t wait. HS 10 hear we come.