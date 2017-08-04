Top people’s pay – the case of Mr Neymar

The Qatari owners of Paris St Germain think footballer Mr Neymar is worth £775,000 a week, according to media reports. They also think it worth paying a lump sum transfer fee of £198 m to secure his services for five years.
I suppose they might be right. He would need to stay at the top of his game and help his new club to win major trophies. He has already bought PSG a lot of publicity. Maybe more tickets will be sold at higher prices now for their games, and in due course maybe the value of their games to the media will go up. Or maybe this is not about making a profit, but is about making a statement. There is a long tradition of rich people and institutions spending large sums on football clubs and footballers. It can just be a way of recycling some of the money they have made from more successful ventures.
The downside of the spending are obvious. If Mr Neymar was injured, or if his form fell away, it will prove an expensive problem for the club. Top performance requires extraordinary levels of commitment, concentration, practise, fitness. Sustaining these for six years when you are paid so much anyway must require huge self discipline. Being a top sporting performer requires a person to regulate the whole of the rest of their lives. Too little sleep, too much alcohol, wrong diet, too many emotional distractions could throw the peak condition needed to perform well.
I raise all this not because I am concerned about the financial health and sporting performance of PSG but because it is an extreme case in the debate we are having about high pay. Some argue that it is never justified to pay individuals so many times the Minimum wage of those who help sustain their activities. What do the cleaners, caterers and security personnel at football grounds where Mr Neymar plays think of the differentials? Clearly Mr Neymar does not need that much money to live to a very high standard of comfort. He can also earn huge sums in addition to his wages through sponsorship deals and activities based on his fame.
Others argue that sporting or cultural stars are different to senior executives in large companies who negotiate large pay packets. It is true that sporting stars do have to perform to get their large money, whereas some business executives get large salaries or guaranteed bonuses without needing to perform in an exceptional way. In some ways sports people are more like entrepreneurs, who can earn huge sums by selling what the public wants at a price the public can afford and is willing to pay. All the time people pay their sporting tv subscriptions and the ticket prices, the stars can claim they are “worth it”.
Yesterday’s news that FTSE top pay had fallen does reflect the feeling of many that the pay of corporate executives in large quoted companies needs to be more strongly policed by shareholders, taking more interest in ensuring performance is required to justify multi million sums. That is something which shareholders need to do in a free society, on a case by case basis.
Footballers are entertainers. They take a little from each of a lot of people and that adds up to a lot. Business leaders may get a lot too, on the premise that they add a lot of value to the companies they lead. In neither case is public money spent. Private organisations can do what they please with their own.
Huge salaries are often described as “obscene”. They’re not obscene to me. I love to see people do well – it gives hope to us all. What’s truly obscene is poverty, and the obscenest of all is when a cynical, lazy state bribes people with handouts they can’t resist to stay poor, resentful and unhappy all the days of their life.
Sort out your captcha or is it the new moderator.
I have read that he had to buy himself out of Barcelona. It cost him 2 million.Lets hope the fans of PSG think he is worth it!
due to our extraordinarily complex and overbearing tax system, huge amounts of people’s savings are invested in shares through ISAs and pension funds, whereby the investor (the saver) cannot vote at the AGMs.
Their votes are utilised instead by the fat cats who control the funds. Those same fat cats that fund the largest political parties, like Labour and the Tories.
So there you go, no change is likely, the govt would rather go after the small guys.
The UK should adopt the Swiss system of binding shareholder votes on executive pay. If a manager is worth £10m pa shareholders should be free to vote that. Switzerland has also outlawed certain kinds of rip off bonuses such as golden parachutes. We need a system where directors can be ‘fired at will’, perhaps with max 12 months basic salary in compensation.
Anyone is worth what someone is prepared to pay them. Almost anyone can clean dishes however, not everyone can score tens of goals in a top professional football league. Top people have become a commodity in their own right and effectively auction their abilities to the highest bidder.
Would I pay anyone that kind of level of pay?,,,,Perhaps not but, if my business needed his services, then I would need to pay the going rate.
When the envious talk about limiting other people’s pay and conditions, we move closer towards communism. What happened to “let the market decide” or are real Conservative principles not even popular amongst so called Conservatives?
I wonder what women football players get paid. As women’s football becomes a crowd puller it will be interesting to see how much these top players get.
Many in non- paid sports put as much effort into their ‘hobbies’ as professional players.
I care not what private companies decide to pay themselves. Or for that matter do I think is it any business of Government to interfere in gender equality pay as May proposes (and I say that as a woman) Government should keep their noses out. Whatever happened to small state Conservatism?
What I do care about however is the bloated salaries and pensions and perks offered in the public sector courtesy of taxpayers’ money in the private sector who can only dream of some of the benefits they are forced to provide for the public sector. It’s about time this Government had the guts to tackle that one and leave the wealth producing private sector alone.
For some years I have felt the Premier League was in for at best a correction. Last year I cancelled my TV sports contract because of the crazy money that I was helping to finance. Now you can opt for specific sports, which is better, but ideally you should be able to buy specific events.
Money spent on a couple of players in the last year or two by English clubs could have bought a whole PL club, now this situation has escalated further to being an even greater turnoff to the whole sport in Europe, surprised Brussels have not got involved.
Is it fair that some people are able to benefit by ‘multipliers’ that they haven’t created?
The people that design, make and operate printing presses most likely get paid a ‘normal’ wage, their machines churn out pages for pennies that get sold for pounds. It is this multiplying machine that makes a ‘best selling’ author wealthy not their talent.
Similarly a footballer can at best perform in front of a few tens of thousands of fans but a TV camera can turn that into millions. A top ranking surgeon however can only ‘perform’ for one person at a time.
Seriously! This fabulous football wealth nonsense on one page of a newspaper and on another page is a picture of an grossly undernourished child somewhere in Africa, followed by an advert for the latest expensive supercar. Cruel and crazy world we live in!