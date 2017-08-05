The importance of property to a democracy

Free societies allow individuals to buy and own property. Communist and authoritarian societies claim all property for the state.
Making everyone a tenant of the state gives a state much more control over its citizens. It also usually leads to a crony system, where those who toe the line and are in with those in power, get favourable access to property. Corruption normally follows the concentration of power in the hands of the state, and often is practised surrounding state property or trading assets. The privileged regard state property and nationalised industries as personal fiefdoms, earning rent from them at the expense of everyone else.
Largely free societies do need to impose some restrictions on the freedom to own and use property as individuals and families wish. It is common to discourage anyone seeking on death seek to freeze a property which the dying person liked, to prevent a mausoleum community developing full of empty properties. It is usual to require permits to change the use or develop a site which someone owns, in the interests of protecting the neighbours and creating some order over infrastructure and service provision. It is very common to impose taxes on property ownership. Whilst this is mainly for the state to have more revenue, the taxes may be designed to influence use of the property.
The drift in free societies is to more and more state intervention in the buying, selling, use and enjoyment of property. Taxing property related activities can be easier than taxing income or spending, as the property has a fixed address and a registered owner. What begins as a legitimate interest in orderly development of a neighbourhood can become a large experiment in social engineering, with the state granting huge windfall gains to some who are allowed to build on their land, and denying others any scope for modest self improvement of their property.
In the UK today the argument about rich people owning homes they do not live in for much of the time has become an issue. It is difficult solving the problem without very intrusive regulation and policing. How many nights should a person stay in a given home to qualify as reasonable? What do you do about someone starting up a relationship with a new partner and then spending the nights with them rather than in their own home? How do you capture the complexity of family life with grown up children spending more time in their parents’ homes? You could have a law which discriminated against foreign owners, with suitable definitions of who is foreign. This would not be a very welcoming approach, and could have side effects like putting rich individuals off investing in the UK or considering moving more permanently here. It might cut total tax revenue considerably.
I am suspicious of the idea that the state should tell people how much property they need or are allowed. The state can and does affect the pricing of property which will of course influence the decisions of property buyers and users.
When the state gets involved in dictating how many homes a person might have because of pressures relating to a general lack of housing then it simply shows that government up as lacking in ideas.
They have no idea how to resolve the real issue so they attack another target – we know then that this is a failing government from that respect.
We expect nothing less than innovation and solutions from a Tory government – as for a labour one, (Please God never again), they always fail anyway so we can expect nothing good.
The trouble is that Mr Corbyn has appeal. He sounds that he really cares about “the working class” (by which he means the rich, spoiled brats who have had all the very best thank you very much from their birth right up until the time they left an ivy clad Uni).
The appeal is superficial and on’t stand up to prolonged scrutiny. His promise to re-pay student debt was false and particularly stupid. The short pre-election campaign and expected May landslide made the Tories complacent, hopefully they have learnt a valuable lesson. Their next lesson will be not to backslide on Brexit deal.
The State gets involved because those excluded from owning property vote for interventionism. Those excludeds are growing in number and one Tory voting landlord begets a portfolio of Labour voting tenants.
The Tories are finished and the next government will be Labour led by Corbyn.
(I don’t understand how I voted for Brexit, controlled immigration, grammar schools yet got a Remain PM and arbitrary sex changing.)
I want people to enjoy the freedom of owning what they want without state intervention.
HOWEVER, even more important, I want married couples, in particular the young, to have the opportunity to own their own home and bring up their own family.
Many married couples, in particular the young, are struggling to get onto the property ladder. Owning your own property isn’t a luxury but a basic necessity. This concern trumps the concern about the freedom of owning property as secure, stable, strong families are crucial to the future of this country. And if we depend so much on foreigners owning property here in the UK (i think this argument is over-egged), then we need to re-jig our economy in some way to address this.
‘And if we depend so much on foreigners owning property here in the UK (i think this argument is over-egged), then we need to re-jig our economy in some way to address this’
– or any group of people in business or individual investors dependent so much on property. Yes, to freedom of property investment but we must also think of those married couples, in particular the young, struggling to get onto the property market (and the costs of that in terms of stress, mental and physical problems, perhaps contributing to divorce and so on – it all costs the state in other indirect ways, it’s not just a moral consideration, but a practical one as well).
Lastly, if we want people to feel British, patriotic and love their country, then they will do so much more if they can own their own home (or ‘castle,’ metaphorically-speaking) instead of pouring their income into rent knowing they’ll never get this money back, and that there’s no security about how long they can live where they’re living.
Foreigners are getting free housing at our expense, not just financially, but socially economically and culturally. Why should we allow our country to become a third world country, with third world crimes and practices that have not been seen or experienced before the Tory and Labour mass immigration began.
These political fanatics have not even worked out how infrastructure is to be provided but expect us to reduce our living standards to help their mass immigration. All our public services overwhelmed and every peace of land to be built on, for what? To change our culture and way of life to suit those who come here. First generation migrants being the most vocal.
JR alludes to a growing assumption – from the Left, of course, the spiritual home of oppressive and sinister philosophies – that assets belong to society at large and not to individuals.
The Labour leadership made very provocative noises on the subject of private property assets when posturing over Grenfell Towers. It would be no bad thing were it forced to clarify its position.
The sanctity of private property has for many centuries been recognised as the great bulwark of the citizen against the state, but it is no less the great bulwark of the state against destructive extremism. Will this Conservative government confidently reassert and reinforce the right of all individuals to own and use their own property?
Third para, the sentence 2 may be smart phone alteration. This is Or needs clarification.
As was my comment, where it added a The.
“The sanctity of private property has for many centuries been recognised as the great bulwark of the citizen against the state ”
Well some have bigger bulwarks than others.
Vast stetches of moorland “cared for and protected” by landowners for the environmentally important shooting by barristers , estate agents and other evil doers of extremely slow moving birds who need a moorland track as long as a Jumbo jet to even get clumsily airboirne. Then their dogs jump up and snap dead more of those ill-flying birds than their hawk-eye sharp shooter owners ever do.
Private property is the great bulwark of the citizen against the state.
And so is the family. The family has been deliberately undermined by the Left and by feminists, and it is tragic that European civilization is dying as a consequence. Conservative governments have played their full part here.
It is ironic then that the state has spent the past 30 years or so divesting itself of its property portfolio. This includes property bequeathed by philanthropists for the use of the community. It has led us to a situation where our elderly and disabled have few or no local facilities. Near where I live, two beautifully situated properties used to be an NHS convalescent home and a hospice for the terminally ill. Now they are in the hands of foreign billionaires. There may have been a quick shot into HM Treasury when they were flogged off but this will have disappeared long since into some pointless NHS re-organisation budget. The state has betrayed the people who left these houses for the common good long before the NHS existed.
Spratt
In my area an identical situation where elderly, disabled and NHS facilities ( newish ) are being bulldozed soon for same. No idea if the buyers for housing development are foreign billionaries. Though it all stinks of Big Money influence locally. You don’t destroy such facilities in a town where homelessness is virtually nil and has been for years. Oh and a newish firestation will be knocked down and believe it or not it is planned to be rebuilt just across the road “because it provides a better exiting ( which is unutterable nonsense of course! It is sited at the very best place now and is one minute away on fast roads to town centre and the opposite way a minute away to motorway!)
Even people buying homes (that they largely leave empty) still pay a lot of tax on them. They pay up to 15% stamp duty on purchasing them, land resistry fees, capital gains when they sell (on non real gains), 40% when they die and council tax for sevices (bins, schools, police) etc. that they are not even using.
One of the main reasons for not renting houses out is that Corbyn/Ed Milliband types might (totally immorally) change the law, to prevent you from even getting your property back at the end of the tenancy. Otherwise why would you give up the perhaps 4% yield rental profits
Freeloaders who don’t own property want to requisition other people property because its empty how ludicrous is that. Communist authoritarianism in Labour Party supporters tops it when it’s Leader resides in £1m plus abode as do other ministers and the anarchist fodder makes online demands to steal property. Labour made a mess with social housing and now want to strip property market of its assets
There is a move by the Australian governement, cross -party to do something about empty properties in their cities. It is 10-25%. Foreign and out-of-town owners who are awaiting house and flat price rises and their buying and keeping empty those properties increases the over-all prices. It is a scam. Confiscation of private homes is not a Socialist or Communist principle. It is a Labour Party principle here. In their case they wish everyone to hate, despise rich people and gain votes and electoral positions on the backs of such racial discrimination.
‘I am suspicious of the idea that the state should tell people how much property they need or are allowed.’
As a politician who has always believed in the sanctity of the private person to exercise their legal and moral right to own private property I find this statement quite unnerving and unduly non-committal.
Any attempt by the State to undermine the ability of the person to exercise their private property rights is totalitarian in nature. Castro did exactly this in 1960. It is the primary step towards the creation of an authoritarian state in which all freedoms are extinguished
You should not be suspicious Mr Redwood, you should reject it outright.
I will not accept nor tolerate the State (a bunch of jumped up petty bureaucrats and self interested politicians) telling me what I can and cannot buy. It is not for them to dictate nor influence. It is none of their concern.
You can almost smell Labour’s desire to inculcate an idea that it is somehow immoral or shameful to own more than one property. It is an attempt to politicise people, to construct a socialist narrative. It’s aim is highly political and designed to bolster Labour’s electoral appeal
If you think like a socialist then you’ll vote for a socialist party like Labour. Corbyn’s desire is to influence how you THINK and how you PERCEIVE. His aim is to dilute and dull your critical faculties
Attempts to weaken your belief in private property rights is a mendacious and deceitful process to change your political mindset.
I have one rule. I always vote for the party that encourages people to look to themselves rather than the State. A party that encourages people to look to the State is a party that sees you as nothing more than political capital rather than a human being. This is precisely why I abhor Labour
Very good post Duncan.
I worry that the Conservatives Party, and that includes Mr. Redwood, have been supine and allowed the left to frame the argument. Instead of whether the state has a role it’s become in what form the state intervenes.
Ah, but Osborne wants to prevent you owning more than one house by taxing you! The comments JR makes needs to be addressed to his party and why they are stealthily going the hard left way.
The one big advantage of owning your own home is that it gives you a real stake in the local community and society.
Because you own part of it, you usually try to take care of it and what surrounds you, not only to try and protect its value, but the value of its surroundings as well.
The problem with owning your own home when the government sets high taxes on property is the lack flexibility and inclination to move, because of the large financial penalty involved.
Unless a move offers huge benefits, many people are now improving rather than moving.
Superficially your greater individual freedom through property ownership is true, but a growing illusion.. I say superficially because our state endeavours to cut a slice out of that freedom at every turn. I would suggest that you are now at the point of diminishing returns because ownership has slipped beyond the reach of those who in the past could be expected to be property owners. They now have to rent. No doubt our friend Lifelogic will explain how government is trying to do the same in the ownership of rental property market.
All this state control does not of course work against the very wealthy whose offshore trusts and other vehicles enable them to maintain control and freedom of inheritance beyond the claws of the state. As those who benefit are in relatively small numbers and have been known to include our ruling classes, this freedom remains. I have refrained from naming names lest it causes convulsions over your cornflakes.
This subject is just one example where we suffer too much government with an insatiable appetite to spend. Government involvement in peoples lives needs to be rolled back to the defence of the realm and the support of our seriously disadvantaged citizens. None of which it achieves at present.
With 95% of education socialist, sky high property prices and rents as proportion, young unable to buy and saddled with useless education with £50k+debt, expect support for the old controls and seizures. They have no memory of Marxist disasters, but they unlike ex communist countries.
The only truly effective policy to assist people to own their own homes is to build more houses, to lower the price of starter homes. Government mortgages at low rates could then replace housing benefits.
So Dick and Susan emerge from their Universities at twenty one years of age where they each got a “broadcasting, journalism and media communications degree”. owing £50,000 in student loans. Luckily got a first job as reporters in a local newspapers covering local cricket matches and the weather, took out a mortgage on a flat for £100,000 (! ). After two years they found the BBC did not want them nor Sky News for they are honest . So they thought they might emgrate and work for CNBC in America. Whoops!!!!! Darn it don’t they still owe on the house £100,000 plus interest and the student loans, and furniture loans totalling a few hundreds and a car loan with a two year old diesel engine ( German )
Yeah private property=freedom . I wonder if Ryanair will fly them to America for free as they cannot afford the airfare , with the airport 500 miles from Noo Yarrk?!
‘With suitable definitions of who is foreign’.
This should not be a moveable feast. It should always be clear. And again we have the giveaway that Mr Redwood is very keen that we should sell anything and everything to foreign buyers to get our hands on their money. If an investor wishes to be here permanently he should apply for citizenship, and this should not be for sale either.
If Mr Redwood is keen to make the country rich he should ensure we keep ownership of our assets and put all his efforts into building our industrial and manufacturing capacity – after all one day there may be nothing left to sell and his precious City may lose its power.
I have asked many time if we sell vast tracks of land property and other assets to foreign interests, whose nation is it, and how does that fit with democracy.
When The People don’t own anything confiscators get elected to power. Mrs Thatcher knew this well.
Housing is subject to the rules of supply and demand, which in the UK is skewed heavily towards the demand side, with prices highly inflated to the misery of many.
Much has been said about reducing demand by curbing immigration, but I think too there should be reduction in demand by requiring those that own residential property have a valid reason to do so.
Valid reasons apart from owning your own home might include individuals who own several properties to rent out in a legitimate business, those who buy to let as a long term investment, housing associations operating to supply affordable housing, councils doing the same.
However, the practice of banking property simply as an investment to speculate on its appreciation should be stopped.
I would make a rule that residential property should only be owned either by a natural person or a valid organisation.
Requiring people to have a ‘valid reason’ to own a property? Sounds like something John McDonnell would support.
Homes: cheap as chips in the North: impossible in the south. When my parents bought the house they left me, it cost just £20,000 – twice their annual income. Now it is ten times that.
Why could this be? Well, how about lending rates being so low that easy lending for mortgages can rise? Debt becomes easy: prices rise as more and more people can “afford” houses? The result is an awful lot of homeless and renting and state dependent people in my country – and yours.
And could the lending rates being so low have anything to do, possibly with the national debt? If the government needs to borrow to pay off the nearly £2,000,000,000,000 debt with interest, rates need to be at rock bottom. At 10%, for instance, the annual payments would be £200,billion (a third of the government’s annual income). More than the welfare state, more than the NHS. 10 times more (or so) than we spend on defence.
Mr Corbyn, and a lot of broadcasters want to spend even more and to go even deeper into debt. But then, they all have nice homes to go back to, don;t they.
There are many reasons property may be vacant.
Obtaining probate after someone dies can take over a year and this means any property owned by the deceased can lie empty.
Obtaining planning permission or change of use or removing a restrictive covenant can take years.
Getting finance and getting a construction company to start a refurbushment project can take a year.
Then the project can take a year or more.
Then there are the properties in the process of being sold where the owners have moved somewhere else or where they are selling a second home.
Then there are changed personal circumstances
For example an illness means you go and stay with a relative or you go and live with an ill relative.
Or your employer asks you to work away from home for a while.
The point is when you walk past an empty home there are many reasons why that home might be empty.
None of them are really any business of the State to get involved.
The answer is to build more homes and to reduce the growth of our population.
No business of the state to get involved? Agree.
The answer is to build more houses? Absolutely.
Reduce the growth of the population? Let the state decide how many children you have. What could possibly go wrong.
When a government can only stop the brain drain by enslaving its young in student loan debt, mortgage debt, and car loan debt ( the latter because of the unreliabiltiy of private enteprise in getting workers from A to B, and cheaply ). Then it should resign. But governments won’t do that even two-or three-headed ones Lib-Lab, Tory-Lib Dem, Tory-DUP.
Good morning, and good topic.
I too favour minimal State interference. But I also believe the State has to act in the best interests of the people. It is not in the best interests of the people to basically reduce them to second class citizens in their own country.
No one has a problem with rich people owning more than once property, or people from abroad buying property here in the UK. So long as the property is used for the intended purpose for which it was purchased – to live in ! If not, then those same people are denying others of a home and therefore increasing the costs of buying one for others due to scarcity. This is not good.
So if you are someone from abroad and wants to buy a home and live here, fine ! But if you choose not to live here and treat it like an investment then there has to be a charge when they come to sell. A good way is too look at the amount of time they have been resident in the UK. If 100% of the time, then no penalty charge. If say 10% of the time, then they incur a 90% penalty charge against the asset (it is not a home at that point) and 90% of the proceeds go to homeless charities and not the government. Government already uses taxes to discourage naked profiteering at the expense of others, and I see no reason why such a policy would not be popular.
Totally disagree. People should be allowed to earn and spend it on what they like, not the govt telling them. If the govt has created a mass immigration crisis, then the govt has the responsibility to stop it. Nor is it the taxpayers problem to finance the govt mass immigration policy that makes them feel good that they are taking third world countries out of poverty.
I know this is not always the case but too often local landlords hold on to property and artificially force up the rents and the prices.
There is no such thing as a ‘modest’ second home in crowded Britain – as I read in the Daily Mail recently. Bleating about people losing their small getaways or city dwellings.
Buy-to-Let has replaced state tenancy to much of a degree. Except it has gone too far. The aspiring (potentially Conservative) young are excluded from buying homes because their areas are crowded out with landlords, or second home owners.
A tenant tends towards Leftism and this is why Corbyn is a very real possibility now. Why would a young person be worried about him if they have no hope of getting a stake in society ?
Landlords have to give up some of their good fortune or it WILL be taken from them. The young WILL vote for confiscators and there is now a viable confiscator in our midst – surprise surprise.
The accumulation of property away from the young, hard working and talented is morally repugnant. This accumulation is often done by people whose only talent is greed, lack of empathy and blindness to risk.
The talented will flee. That that remain will be resentful and will do something about it.
I would advise landlords to start putting their properties on the market while they still can.
No, the govt created this buy to let market by keeping interest rates at its lowest in history for ten years.
Os borne and Cameron ridiculed Brown about funny money instead of sound money. What did they do while in office? Follow and build on what Brown did!
“Making everyone a tenant of the state gives a state much more control over its citizens.”
You mean like we are here in Britain. We may have a little bit of paper saying we own our house (or more likely a bank has it) but try not paying taxes on it and see how long it is before you get ordered to go to court. If you resist you will be kidnapped and locked in a cage. If you resist hard enough you’ll be killed. As long as the state is prepared to use threats and violence to enforce it’s claims against your property you do not own it, you are just a tenant. Add to that the strong likelihood that you’re paying a very large proportion of your earnings to a bank for the privilege of believing it’s your house then we are sometimes worse off than those that own nothing.
Corruption doesn’t just “normally follow”. It is an absolutely fundamental part of the state. Here in Britain some would have us think it doesn’t exist but in my experience with local and central government it most certainly does. It’s better hidden and lower key than some places in the world but oh yes it’s here all right.
What you write Mr Redwood is largely correct but in this country at least home ownership is if not dictated by the state then at least massively influenced.
The state dictates who get social housing at lower cost and the provides subsidy to others so they can compete on rental prices with those earning in excess of them. This both distorts the market by creating false demand and guarantees income for those who already have the capital to purchase homes to let to benefit recipients. It is a situation as you describe above akin to cronyism and has removed much of the risk from the investment.
If the housing market were truly a free market and not distorted by government interference (real interest rates?) we may be closer to the situation you wish for above.
Childcare has the same problems.
https://www.britishirishcouncil.org/ The map would appear to have wiped the England of the Earth, etc ed.
Off-topic, JR, I’ve finally come to the end of my patience with David Davis and his now massive department and so I’ve have just send this email to the so-called “media unit”, copied to him and to the “correspondence unit” in the Cabinet Office:
“Hello, anybody at home?”
“Day after day, week after week, I see pro-EU, anti-Brexit propaganda flooding into the mass media, but I never see any response from you lot.
This morning the BBC had that old euromaniac Peter Hain on its breakfast “news” spouting rubbish about Ireland, and did they also have somebody from your department there to rebut what he was saying? Of course not, there never is.
It is official government policy that the UK shall leave the EU, and leave the EU Customs Union, and leave the EU Single Market, so why as a media office are you not actively, publicly, defending that government policy at every turn?”
Well, of course some would question whether any of that really is the official government policy or it is just a pretence to string the voters along, and that is why they are happy to stand by and hopefully see public support for Brexit fading away.
This article also makes no mention of any response from the Department for Exiting the European Union:
https://euobserver.com/uk-referendum/138690
“Irish PM proposes EU-UK customs union after Brexit”
Presumably because nobody in that department could be bothered to offer any response, maybe too busy fixing up their weekends or whatever …
Oh yes, we’d love to be like Turkey, Mr Varadkar, that would be wonderful, with our commercial policy including external tariffs still set by the EU, and our freedom to make other trade deals still constrained by the EU …
Denis. Love that inspired opening line.
The likely attitude of a Corbyn government to property was revealed in his despicable suggestion, made to whip up class hatred, of seizing private property to house people who lost homes in the Grenfell Tower fire. Both the proposal – Venezuela style random seizing of property from perceived political / class enemies – and the attempt to use the tragedy for political ends, reveal Corbyn and his leading henchpersons to be profoundly alien, un-British and undemocrratic. We must hope they never come near power.
I own one property in which I live.
I own a main residence in which I live and another property in which I spend week-ends and holidays.
I own a main residence in which I live and two other houses in which each of my children and their family live.
I own a main residence in which I live and a “portfolio” of UK properties and I personally deal with their tenants.
I own a main residence in which I live and a portfolio of properties managed externally.
I am a non-resident in the UK and I own a portfolio of UK based properties managed externally.
…
Are all these situations the same (e.g., with respect to tax) or could there be a risk of amalgam when talking about “the importance of property to a democracy”?
It would be interesting to see how many Tory voters your property empire has generated vs Labour ones.
Tenants tend towards Leftism as they have no stake in society. Mrs Thatcher knew this well and the Tory party’s most successful years in terms of popularity were under her leadership.
If I were a property-less indebted graduate worker on low income with no real future I’d be voting Corbyn too.
Either that or getting out of the country.
Lord Sugar claims it was a lie that won the referendum for the Brexiters (the lie of the £350m / NHS). And that Boris Johnson and Michael Gove should be throw into prison for it.
I think ‘going into prison’ is OTT. Also, the Remainers lied as well. But i agree, it was the lie that tipped the balance for the Brexiters. And you can’t radically change a country, including its economy, on a lie.
(If the Remainers had won, they too would be accused of lying, and rightly so. But they didn’t. They lost. And so Brexiters will always have to defend how they won the referendum, especially, if the economy – as many in business predict – will suffer as a result of a Hard Brexit. Ultimately, David Cameron is to blame for all this, as he held the Referendum for purely political-party reasons not for the good of the country, when the country is simply not in a strong enough economic position to go trying to radically re-jig its economy).
Reply What nonsense. Some Leave campaigners quoted the gross EU contribution figures and Remain endlessly pointed that out! The voters knew exactly what was going on. What about the Project Fear alarming economic predictions for last winter? Were they deliberate lies? Leave pointed out they were likely to be wrong.
Again, all the evidence points to Hard Brexit damaging our economy in the short-term to mid term. That we simply don’t have the economic strength right now to re-jig our economy. And that there are political ramifications if things go wrong, for example, Labour get back into power, and/or disgruntled Brexiters demand a second referendum to re-balance the economy. All of which means we could return to the EU, but under worse conditions and without the power to effectively reform it.
The worst of both worlds. It’s still not too late to change things. But time is quickly running out.
Reply Why and how will it damage our economy? The damage being done at the moment is to the car market from high VED and threats to diesels and petrols, and to the homes market by mortgage restriction and high Stamp duties. Nothing to do with Brexit
– Restricted access to the EU market (the EU will demand this because if they don’t and others try and leave, then the EU collapses, costing EU far more than a bad trade deal with the UK, plus it could lead to serious economic / political issues in Europe overall, that would inevitably spill into the UK, whether we’re in the UK or not).
– We’ll lose investors using the UK as a gateway into the EU.
– Yes – in theory – we might be able to balance the economy. Perhaps do even better (but not by much). But it would take decades. Meanwhile we have a big national debt to pay off. And have to escape Labour getting back into power, and screwing up our economy even more. Brexit can’t afford the short to medium term economic decline to reach its long-term economic goal (and other goals). }
At least that’s what the evidence points to. Regards.
‘What about the Project Fear alarming economic predictions for last winter? Were they deliberate lies?’
– I TOTALLY agree with you. In the previous post i said the Remainers had lied as well (but the Remainers lost, they don’t have to defend their lies).
But don’t you agree with me that some Brexiters lied as well (e.g. about the £350 million) and other fears about immigration?
Again, I oppose the status quo remain position (i believe the EU strongly needs to be reformed, it’s not enough just to remain in the EU). As well as oppose the leave position. And i know many, many Brexiters would have prefered to remain in the EU IF the EU is reformed.
‘The voters knew exactly what was going on’
– No way Jose!
Reply The £350 m was an accurate gross figure and explained as such
Ed – What tipped the balance was Project Fear, in fact.
We were utterly insulted and incensed by it. It was fury that made us get out and vote, can you not see this ?
It is silly to say that the slogan on the side of a red bus and a fop haired goon tipped it when the POTUS landed Airforce 1 on top of the Brexit campaign and the Remain PM leafleted every household using taxpayer’s money.
Why doesn’t the State GIVE people a starter home, to keep? ( With accompanying very detailed conditions of course. )
Cost? Zero in the long term. What does it cost the State to service per starter family for education, training, NHS. Jailing of their delinquent son?Much more than the cost of little home.
The costs of adminstration public and private in rented and privately owned accommodation…marital breakdown…rent and mortgage collection…legal fees for default, costs of rehousing mortgage defaulters from the public purse, re-schooling of their children and the building of quite inappropriate access roads and higgeldy-piggledy infrastructure required in terms of electicity gas, water connections, broadband reception, rerouting bus services etc ..well the expenses just go on and on like a silly sick fairytale.
By ‘the state’ do you mean the citizens and taxpayers who live in it?
Whilst it is not great that properties are lying empty sometimes it is for a good reason. Perhaps the owners are working abroad and don’t want to take a chance letting their own home. I have seen many homes trashed by people renting and doing moonlight flits with some of the furniture and not paying their rents. I would not want to rent my home out to someone I didn’t know. The state must stay out of this whether properties are owned by foreigners or not. The occupants of the Grenfell Towers have been complaining about just this subject and some are expecting the government to let them move into these empty properties. From what I can gather they have all been offered alternative accommodation but haver refused it.
It’s bad enough when you come back to your home after a couple of months and find squatters let alone finding out the government sanctioned taking over your home. It is unthinkable in a democratic society.
A property owning democracy should be the first aim of government. It makes for stability in giving people their stake in society and most important of all, security in the later stages of life when one’s income will inevitably drop, but rents will keep rising inexorably.
Once the property is paid for, not paying the mortgage is the greatest relief you can experience and then, however low your earnings or pension may be you can somehow cope. Security of tenure is an equally important feeling, when you are not at the whim of a rapacious landlord who can kick you out of your home for no good reason in a short time, just to make himself even more money.
In the long run it saves the government money. People living in retirement in rented property are inevitably going to fall back on the State as pensions increase far more slowly than rents, will probably be healthier with less stress and worry especially with the expected cuts to pension increases and help with fuel costs once the Conservatives get a better majority. Tax on purchase of property is a short term gain for the government but a long term big loss for the nation and should be abolished.
Lord Sugar castigates Liam Fox and other leading negotiating Brexiters as politicians not business people, and that you need to be a business person to negotiate something like Brexit.
Note, how the majority (not completely but the majority) of the business community is against Brexit. And without a strong economy, you can’t have a stable political country.
More, and more, the evidence and arguments are against Hard Brexit, and that Brexit was, overall (not exclusively) a bad idea from the off – based more on blind idealism than practical reality.
I might be wrong. But that’s where the evidence and arguments seem to point.
Reply This is not evidence. It is vague opinion from a business community which wrongly predicted a winter recession to follow the vote!
Stating that the majority of British businesses are against Brexit doesn’t make it true.
The majority of UK businesses are SMEs who don’t export to the EU but are bound by its stupid laws and regulations. Why would they be against Brexit? The majority of big businesses may be against Brexit for obvious reasons. They don’t get a vote in a democracy. The Greek economy isn’t particularly stable and nor are the Italian and German banks. It is the EU that is based on blind idealism and supranational ideology.
Big business men are not to be trusted on this subject because their interest is not the country’s. Of course they want us still in the EU – they can press the Commission to make all sorts of rules which do down the small business man, and they can get a constant supply of cheap foreign labour which they don’t have to train and the taxpayer will top up all the real costs.
If Big Business had to pay the housing, schooling, medical, environmental etc costs of importing their foreign workforces, and train them and pay them real wages, they would be singing a very different tune.
Well that means only business people can be politicians then.
How ridiculous !
Mrs Thatcher was not a business person but she managed to negotiate effectively with the EU.
Above all she was a patriot and a strategist.
“More, and more, the evidence and arguments are against Hard Brexit …”
Wishful thinking.
“… and that Brexit was, overall (not exclusively) a bad idea from the off”
We had a debate, we had a vote, and you lost. Now instead of graciously accepting that democratic decision and helping to get the best for the country you and others just want to keep re-running the debate, and hopefully the vote as well.
Is it any wonder that as time has gone by since the referendum the initial measure of magnanimity and spirit of reconciliation on the Leave side has been increasingly replaced by bitterness towards unpatriotic, treacherous, Remoaners?
‘This is not evidence. It is vague opinion from a business community which wrongly predicted a winter recession to follow the vote’
– It was politicians who exaggerated the short-term economic consequences of Brexit. Many in the business community were more concerned about the mid-term consequences than short-term predictions. As it is, we haven’t left the EU yet so we’re still in the Phony War stage.
When it comes to business, I generally trust people in business more than politicians.
Reply Why? There are dishonest business people and business people with bad judgement, just as there are politicians like that. Business people when speaking for large corporates often seem to leave commonsense behind
Last night Channel 4 news gave Sir Julian Brazier an opportunity to make the case that the property market failure here was as much an issue with demand as it is with supply, and that we cannot continue to increase our population at the rate of a half million a year without it causing severe problems with housing supply. CH4 news then followed it up with a couple of examples of the chronic housing shortage with a Colombian family of 5 who had entered the country via Spain and living in a one bedroomed flat, and a South Asian woman with a new born baby living in an illegal shed in the back yard of a house in Lewisham . The discussion that followed was how to cover the English countryside with concrete , with Grant Shapps telling us we need to plonk down new cities here there and everywhere.
I accept your argument of the importance of private property to a democracy, but when we have the utter failure of the British political classes to control our borders, and most likely conspired to engineer a massive population increase without having the resources to cope with it, I do wonder what was going on in their heads. I can perhaps understand why the hard left would love this policy, for it leaves people without a stake in the country and a grievance as they enrich landlords , but I am at a complete loss to understand why the Conservatives thought it was a wonderful idea, and even when the country keeps telling them to control immigration, they seem to pursue a policy of manufactured incompetence and delay to ensure there is no control of immigration.
Isn’t Private Property where the defence of our Freedom starts?
If we can’t have our own private property, how can we be free?
Maybe freedom of choice comes before it, or is part of it, but, just like the freedom to choose what form of employment you take, it reflects on who you are, on who we are, and how we, together, behave!
Nice intro to Natural Law Vs The Rule (of today’s) Law!
Now, talk to a British Judge, and ask them who owns that tenner on the floor of any British pub, today?
We stop fighting for our freedoms, and they will slowly disappear!
Regard,
RDM.
…..Free societies allow individuals to buy and own property……
They should also allow owners the legal ability to evict squatters and illegal trespassers promptly.
It does, done correctly!
Do you realise how many people resort to a 2 by 4 to get their own way?
Which is why we live by the Rule of Law.
Councils do employ Empty Homes Officers and they already have extensive powers to bring empty homes back into use. They collect statistics for why homes are empty. Maybe someone at Government level needs to analyse these statistics. We’ve all seen pictures of rows of boarded up houses in some of our inner cities and towns. I don’t think that one solution will fit all areas of the country but we can’t get away from the fact that there are currently over 200,000 empty homes in England alone. People will only move to areas where there are jobs. If the jobs are in the Southeast and the empty homes are in the North then this is no good for anyone.
There is too much made of right wing politics and left wing. Hitler was right wing and stalin was left wing but they were both the same- dictators
Good points well made, Mr Redwood. After WW1 my grandfather was approached by elderly hill farmers who had been scrabbling around trying to stay alive on small farms. Their offspring had gone off to war and though many returned they had seen a different life and didn’t want the farm. The old people wanted to retire to the seaside. So my grandfather had modern houses built by the seaside for them to know each other and live and ended up owning a lot of useless farms with little houses no better than hovels.
A hundred years before they would have been demolished. He turned them into holiday cottages and farmed the land with his own.
In this day and age he would be persecuted for owning and maintaining more than one house and people would not be able to enjoy holidays in remote National Park cottages ?
Home ownership is now a privilege, or an enterprise those who do not want to take on responsibility shun – preferring to have someone else replace the washing machine, fridge and cooker, mend the roof and replace the window frames.
Easy solution is to have tenants bring their own white goods?
I am grateful that we have been able to work and buy our own home, then downsize with a comfortable profit to finance our old age.
It might seem outrageous to a lover of freedom that property ownership should be restricted but it seems to work in Denmark, a robust democracy with a commitment to freedom of expression. Danish friends tell me that no one can own more than three properties, and no foreigner can buy a property until they have been resident in Denmark for five years. Does that seem totally outrageous?
Many Germans choose not to own property, preferring to rent instead; though they do have a large rental market, at reasonable rents. Instead of regarding a house or flat as an investment rather than a home, Germans put more of their savings into their industries which flourish as a result. This also gives them a stake in their society as property does.
But owning your own home is in our DNA. I feel amused, and also a little proud, that the reason for London’s tangle of streets rather than the broad boulevards of Paris was that property owners revolted when, after the Great Fire in 1666, plans were produced to introduce broad straight roads; but there was uproar from Englishmen who were affronted at the idea of anyone commandeering their homes and gardens, even if they were ashes. The tangle of streets remained.