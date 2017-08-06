Why does the Bank of England have it in for young people?

Debt is a young person’s game. In most free enterprise societies older people own most of the wealth. Young people borrow to get started as homeowners and business people. This happens naturally, as it takes time to save, to accumulate assets, to buy a home and to benefit from it going up in value. Most of us start out with no assets, receive no inheritance, and have to save for our old age as we work and earn. Even those who can draw on the bank of Mum and Dad usually need to borrow commercially as well to fulfil their ambitions.
It is the job of the banking system to lend the money older people save and deposit to their collective children and grandchildren who need it to buy homes, cars and other expensive assets, and to businesses who need it to increase capacity and to supply new goods and services.
Today the Bank of England is arguing that there is too much mortgage and car loan debt in our country, and this needs to be controlled. They are instructing the commercial banks to lend less. It is difficult to understand why.
The commercial banks now have much more cash and capital by way of reserves than they had during the banking crisis of the last decade. They are also more profitable again. These buffers can take care of any bad debts they do incur. Employment is expanding. As people get jobs so they can afford to borrow to buy a car or a home. The banks should be allowed to meet their aspirations. The invention of the 3 year car loan/lease allowed many more people to have a new car. The banks would be able to foreclose on the vehicle if someone fails to make the payments, so there is reasonable security.
Of course banks need to examine each loan application. The individual has to demonstrate they have the income claimed and show they are likely to keep a job. The bank lending money does need to make a judgement that the person concerned will not behave irresponsibly. Most people do take their debt obligations seriously.
Current levels of mortgage and car loans would only be unsustainable if the Bank decided once again as it has in the past to withdraw liquidity from the markets too quickly and push up interest rates too far too fast. It assures us this time it does not wish to do that. There is already considerable protection against rate rises, as many have chosen to take out fixed rate loans. In that case it should allow more young people to borrow to buy a home or a car. More mortgage and car loan debt when the economy is growing and more people have jobs is not something to worry about. Tomorrow I will describe how the Bank and government could do something that would make a real difference to reduce total UK debt that does not require squeezing the young.
3 Comments
JR why blame the BoE why not blame the banks themselves? How many billions have they paid out in dividends/share buybacks recently rather than make that money available for loans, as you would like? There is an interesting piece in this weekend’s FT about the appearance of a new mortgage product. This allows home owners to borrow against the equity in their homes so as to allow them to invest in the stock market. So with things like that it appears that the banks have learned absolutely nothing from 2008 while other commentators show concern about their levels of capital adequacy as they return cash to their shareholders.
As an aside does the government have any comment about the 520 jobs lost at a Suffolk diesel engine parts factory? The employer blames declining demand for diesel cars in the UK and is shifting some of his business to Romania, coz wages are lower and government subsidies are higher.
Good morning
I am with the BoE on this one. It is not the housing debt we need to be worried about, people always need homes, but the car debt. We could end up with a situation with a large number of vehicles no one wants.
Houses can rise in value but cars only depreciate. Therefore the BoE is right on this one.
One word of caution here.
The Banks do not know the people they are lending to personally. Which means that a lot of them, through credit cards, are giving out loans which are not going to be honoured. I get this from listening to the debt programme on LBC.
This is extremely dangerous.
In the USA it led to the banking crisis of 2008 when the sub prime mortgages were bundled up into derivatives. In Greece, according to Janis Varoufakis, the German salesmen descended and got a thrifty and naive people into serious debts which could not be honoured.
And there is the government debt which is growing very fast and is rapidly approaching 2 trillion. That means that interest rates have to kept low with disastrous results on the housing market.