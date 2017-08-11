The UK negotiating strategy

By johnredwood | Published: August 11, 2017

The UK government is about to publish a series of position papers on the EU negotiations. It is doing so in part in response to the EU’s tactic of publishing lots of papers about principles and problems, whilst refusing to tackle the issues that matter or to set out the EU wishes.

It is most important as the UK does this that it avoids three mistakes. The first mistake is to give any hint of us negotiating with ourselves. We don’t want options or details over how the UK position may evolve. We certainly don’t want a public exploration of what we might surrender or shift under pressure,as that invites the EU to hang tough and to pocket any offer we make.

The second mistake would be to claim it is all complex or difficult in a way which gives succour to those in the EU who think if they delay and obfuscate enough the UK might weaken or change its mind.

The third mistake would be to ask for too much expecting things that are not obtainable. It is not, for example, in the UK’s power to decide what rights going forward will apply to UK citizens living in the EU after we have left. That will be a matter for them to decide, under international law.

The negotiation can be very straightforward. The UK takes back control of its money, laws and borders,as it is entitled to do. The EU decides whether it wants the comprehensive free trade arrangement we offer, or whether they want to face WTO tariffs.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

13 Comments

  1. Tabulazero
    Posted August 11, 2017 at 5:21 am | Permalink

    How do you plan to solve the Irish border issue knowing that regulatory environments are likely to diverge ?

    Reply
    • NickC
      Posted August 11, 2017 at 3:19 pm | Permalink

      Tabulazero, There is no reason why the UK should be prevented from leaving the EU by the issue of the common border with Eire. Indeed, the common border problem could be “solved” by Eire leaving the EU.

      Trade between the EU (including Eire) and the UK would have to conform to the local regulations, as happens already when the UK trades with the USA, and would be controlled as now.

      Reply
  2. formula57
    Posted August 11, 2017 at 5:33 am | Permalink

    The Evil Empire in “refusing to tackle the issues that matter or to set out the EU wishes” surely shows its hand plainly enough?

    Whatever the government publishes of course will be seized upon by Barnier et al and by remoaners and associated quislings at home to aid the Evil Empire’s cause. When will someone in the May (for I see she still clings to office) government broadcast a positive, clear message of the type often relayed by you here about the UK’s prospects?

    Reply
  3. Tasman
    Posted August 11, 2017 at 5:47 am | Permalink

    But we haven’t offered a comprehensive free trade arrangement. We haven’t offered anything. That’s the problem. The EU is waiting patiently until the UK finally gets round to deciding whether it is going to aim for your no-deal scenario or Philip Hammond’s preference for the Norway option, or something else again.

    Reply
    • RDM
      Posted August 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

      How do you know what we have offered them?

      Why should we offer anything?

      If they want to be friends, even partner’s, with us, they will have to talk to us!

      If they want to trade with us, then will have to Negotiate with us!

      It takes two to tango!

      Reply
    • NickC
      Posted August 11, 2017 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

      Tasman, Here’s me thinking that the UK is waiting patiently until the EU finally gets round to deciding whether it is going to aim for a no-deal scenario (WTO rules), a free trade deal like the one we’ve got but without EU control of the UK, or an EEA agreement offer. I suppose it depends whether we listen to Barnier, Juncker, Merkel, Tusk, Verhofstadt, Macron, Weber, Henkel, or a myriad of other European politicians’ opinions.

      Reply
  4. Duncan
    Posted August 11, 2017 at 6:01 am | Permalink

    Why publish these so called ‘position papers’ at all? Such a move makes little sense. Why not simply inform the EU negotiating team of the UK Government’s demands and let them to respond in kind

    Of course it makes perfect sense if the real intention of the UK Govt is to manipulate the expectations of the British people by publishing such ‘papers’. This is what I believe is about to happen

    As we saw prior to the EU Referendum vote the main thrust of the Remain campaign was the use of fear and manipulation of voters expectations to force behaviour. This is didn’t work. It appears the UK Govt, or should I say May and Hammond, is making the same mistake

    If this party tries to overturn the will of the British people you will never be forgiven

    Reply
    • yulwaymartyn
      Posted August 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

      That is exactly what is going to happen. What are you going to do about it?

      Reply
  5. Peter VAN LEEUWEN
    Posted August 11, 2017 at 6:07 am | Permalink

    There is no hiding from the fact that your country is and remains utterly divided. No wonder with such an adversary culture in which brexiteers and remainers refuse to listen to one another. The EU has set out its principles months ago by now and has other business to attend to than guessing how the British turmoil will develop in some kind of negotiation position. There is no hurry.

    Reply
    • Peter VAN LEEUWEN
      Posted August 11, 2017 at 6:14 am | Permalink

      Oops, I meant “advesarial”

      Reply
      • Peter VAN LEEUWEN
        Posted August 11, 2017 at 6:16 am | Permalink

        or better: “adversarial” 🙂

        Reply
    • NickC
      Posted August 11, 2017 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

      Peter, Democratic decisions are adversarial by definition, and therefore show that a country is divided. You appear disturbed by that idea. To have real unity you have to return to the ideals of the “democratic” votes in the Comecon bloc. Ohhh . . . . .

      Reply
  6. hans christian ivers
    Posted August 11, 2017 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    John,

    Interesting perspective but there is no particular hurry and our businesses are not ready by March 2019 as you present it and I just wish it was as simple as just yes or no to a deal or WTO. But is you think it is then good luck

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page