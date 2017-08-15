Inflation stays stable at 2.6% on the CPI

The BBC did its best this morning to talk inflation up, inviting on interviewees prepared to say inflation would rise owing to a weaker pound. They were wrong. Inflation stayed stable, with food prices dipping a little. The rise was sustained by Council taxes and associated housing costs and utility bills contributing. These are largely domestic costs given the switch to renewables and the high UK labour content of utility service and local government.
Indeed why has the BBC such a silly agenda on nearly every issue. Anti Trump (especially), the green crap, electric cars, over taxation, landlord and tenant, over regulation of everything, political correctness over truth, gender pay gap drivel and the endless love of being ruled by EU?
If we want lower inflation reduce the size of government, lower taxes and cut all the expensive green crap energy drivel and stop wasting money on idiotic & cancelled garden bridges, HS2, Hinkley C, Welsh “Lagoons”, aircraft carriers without aircraft and the likes.
Get rid of the BBC licence fee too, that would cut inflation by quite a bit for almost everyone and court time too! I get about 20 letters a year from the BBC’s licence fee chasers all at properties with no TV and with building works going on.
Offensive letters they are too.
Well, let’s not forget that if you look hard enough you can usually find a cloud for every silver lining, some fly which has dropped into the ointment, and so we have:
http://news.sky.com/story/rate-of-inflation-remains-steady-at-26-10989254
“The rate of inflation remained unchanged in July at 2.6%, according to official figures, despite forecasts that it would go up.
But the rate of Retail Price Index inflation, which is used to set rail season ticket prices, rose to 3.6%, the Office for National Statistics said.”
However I am genuinely confused about the possible effects of the redefinition of CPI to create CPIH which better reflects housing costs:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices
“CPIH: % change over 12 months
2.6%
2017 JUL”
I think we may need to check whether the Chancellor has written to the Governor of the Bank of England to instruct him that the target for consumer price inflation will remain unchanged at 2.0% but now it will be CPIH rather than CPI.
Reply The ONS has only just made it an official national statistic after an experimental period.
Well, apparently not, the most recent remit letter is from March 8th:
http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetarypolicy/Documents/pdf/chancellorletter080317.pdf
and that says:
“I hereby re-confirm the inflation target as 2 per cent as measured by the 12-
month increase in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI).”
As it happens the July numbers for CPI and CPIH are the same, 2.6%, but there will always be the possibility of divergence in the future.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/bulletins/consumerpriceinflation/july2017
“The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) is the most comprehensive measure of inflation. It extends the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) to include a measure of the costs associated with owning, maintaining and living in one’s own home, known as owner occupiers’ housing costs (OOH), along with Council Tax. Both of these are significant expenses for many households and are not included in the CPI.”
From the Daily Telegraph today: “The Brexit Secretary will on Tuesday publish a paper in which he agrees not to implement any new free trade deals until after an “interim” transition period.
. . . . .
However Mr Davis will insist that the UK can use the time to formally negotiate and sign free trade deals with nations outside the EU that will be implemented afterwards.”
Never mind the inflation that Carney has engineered to keep his job, the Referendum sell out begins. Business will now face two adjustments, not one – first to the “transition” then second to the real Leave conditions (if those ever materialise).
All the rest of the world, 164 countries, manage without being controlled by the EU. Why can’t we? What’s so drastically important about the 10% of our economy that it has to control the other 90%?
Good news that inflation for the time being is not increasing, shame that the train fares (it appears) are going to be allowed to be increased by 50% more than this inflation figure.
John, a question.
Will inflation be going up with the continued fall in the pound to most other currencies?
Does council taxes and utility bills explain the full difference in inflation of more then 1% between the UK and most of the rest of Europe?
Or are there other reasons?
Reply No and No.
Off-topic:
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/08/the-government-is-brewing-trouble-with-its-brexit-customs-union-plans/
“The government is brewing trouble with its Brexit customs union plans”
Plans which have not even been published yet so citizens can read them – check on:
https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-exiting-the-european-union
and have just been privately trailed to various media outlets so they can make an early start on their work of distortion and misinterpretation and condemnation.
I wonder if David Davis is ever going to learn about managing public relations. He may be fine at the core work, sorting out the technical aspects of our withdrawal from the EU, but he needs somebody to manage the media to keep the public onside.
The BBC broadcasters have that high tone of panic in their voices at times just like the Remoaners the day after the Referendum and for ever and ever. Does the BBC know something we don’t in regard to their jobs?
They obviously weren’t using B&M, Lidl or the Pound shop as a random sample basket.
Will you be commenting on the Brexit “postponement” Mr Redwood?
Reply Its not going to be postponed
What? Is it going to be fully cancelled then?
I have no faith in “gender pay gap, lets build on EU regulations lets kill the gig economy dead” T May.
Much sense from Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Telegraph the other day though and indeed from the young Kemi Badenoch MP on Any Questions. There are still a few real Conservatives in the Conservative party I suppose.
Presumably a reference to the ‘temporary customs union’ suggestion from Davis.
This smacks of kicking the problem into the long grass.
I agree with Farage it is just more dithering.
We need to walk away now. EU will just say ‘no’ to everything and spin things out for as long as possible.
We need to be decisive.
To paraphrase something Miss Mandy Rice-Davis was reported to have said:-
Well the BBC would, wouldn’t they?
Is it now time for the BBC to have their access to Government Ministers etc restricted?
… with food prices dipping a little… I shop mainly online nowadays. I await offers from rival companies egs “15% off your next order” “No delivery costs for the next month” and big reductions on various items. My shopping bill continues to decrease rapidly. If I shopped in addition personally “in-shop” I know I would theoretically save even more money. Unfortunately, like most people, I “impulse shop” in person and feel hungry looking at the hands-on goods. So I shop online where my taste buds are not so activated at tiny photos of food. With one company, it automatically compares my “shop” with another leading retailer and compensates me if their prices prove to be lower. Rule Britannia!
So inflation is largely due to government interference into all aspects of our life.
We are going into a recession but it is nothing to do with Brexit but entirely due to excessive taxation.
Government steals money to spend overseas and UK spending goes down. Simples really.
Stamp duty cost economy billions by stopping people living where they want says think tank.
Well of course it does, as was blindingly obvious before the idiot Osborne introduced it and Hammond kept it. At up to 15% it is totally absurd. It even kills many new property developments, building jobs and thus restricts housing supply. This as many projects are no longer profitable with perhaps two lots of stamp duty to pay (in and out).
Please can we get a sensible chancellor as we have not had one in my lifetime? I suppose Lawson and Lamont came closest (and they are fairly sound now). But even they made very many basic errors in relation to the ERM fiasco, fiscal and monetary policy and the politically misguided poll tax.
I am happy to advise free of charge – to avoid all these basic and blindingly obvious errors in fiscal policy.
The May/Hammond/Taylor attacks on the GIG economy and “building on EU workers rights” would be hugely damaging too.
To the workers, the economy, businesses and even to tax revenues.
Please give references for both seller and buyer having to pay stamp duty. Thanks in advance.
Not just the BBC but also sky, if they hate Britain that much they should pack there bags and belongings and go and operate in there beloved eu, anti British are not welcomed here so go and shut the door behind you
Lower interest rates cause lower inflation, too. So the longer the BoE keeps rates low, the less inflation pressures.
Overall though, currency movements generally cause a one-off effect on the inflation rate, so it should be expected that this inflation should slow over time, unless the BoE raises rates and causes higher inflation that way. Japan is a good example, their currency depreciated by about 30% in 2013/14, and they had a higher inflation rate (2-3% minus sales tax effects) for a year or so before dropping back into deflation.
Currency depreciation only causes runaway inflation when central banks respond to it with higher interest rates, which makes the inflation worse.
Sadly only those of us who understand the monetary system “get” this, so we have to sit back and watch central bankers make decisions on things they don’t even understand….
I read that universities plan to deflate the value of degrees still further by reducing admissions standards so as to fill places. Apparently they have only just discovered that there is a smaller cohort of school leavers this year, despite having had 18 years notice. Wasting taxpayer money in this way really has to stop.
Needless to say a large majority of workers and pensioners are getting relatively poorer because their incomes are not keeping pace with inflation. The last time I was in England I found it noticeably more expensive.
Also, the BBC and other news networks have been pushing the 3.6% increase in train fares based on a previous “RPI” figure, to avoid the flat CPI figures for this month.
John – is there anything the government can do about the BBC and its rather one sided opinion on everything, especially when it comes to Brexit and government spending? If you ever have time to blog on that, then I think many of us would be very interested.
You should read the comments in the continental press about the latest U.K. proposal on the bespoke custom union…
“C’est la politique du beurre et de l’argent du beurre, du sourire de la fermière et de la fille de la crémière.”
It might make sense in terms of Conservative politicking but it is definitely not going down well.
Reply Fine. So how many tariffs and barriers do they want on their exports to us?
Mr Redwood, I really do not think the big EU peasant revolt you are hoping for to deliver a Brexit that is acceptable to you is going to happen.
I do not see any sign in the press, the political discourse or interviews of business leaders of any willingness to let you have your cake and eat it.
The reaction from the editorialists but also and more interestingly the readers’ comment to the U.K. latest proposal are pretty dire to say the least.
The overwhelming reaction to it is a huge incredulity.
Sorry.
Reply In that case we will leave with no deal.