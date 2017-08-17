Real incomes rise just a little to June 2017

The ONS presented a healthy picture of employment growth in the year to June 2017. There are 338,000 extra jobs in our economy. Unemployment has fallen by 157,000 on the year. Many of the new jobs are full time jobs.
It also showed a small rise in average weekly pay, though it reported the figure as 2.1% up on a year. This left average earnings behind prices by 0.5%.
However, Figure 9 of the same ONS report provides a graph of average weekly earnings adjusted for price rises by putting the figures into a common 2015 price level. This shows June 2017 at £490.5, a little up on June 2016 at £488.2. This is confirmed by the average weekly pay figures in current prices reported at the top of Section 8. That says “average total pay for employees in GB was £506 a week (June 2017) up from £493 for a year earlier” That is an increase of 2.6%, in line with prices as measured by the CPI.
It is interesting that using June on June produces a different answer from using quarter on quarter which they highlight. It provides some light on why retail sales, consumer spending and jobs have increased when so many forecasters were expecting the opposite.
As some of you have pointed out, it leaves the unanswered question of why did the Treasury forecast big job losses following a pro Brexit vote and an Article 50 letter? It also raises the issue of which of these contrasting portraits in the same official document give the more accurate picture of what is happening?
Are many of those jobs high earning / taxpaying jobs ? You know, the ones without government subsidy. The figures suggest they might.
We keep being told there is a big productivity problem – France is more productive than the UK etc. Isn’t this simply because employment levels are much higher? If we introduced a minimum wage of £20 ph and went to unemployment of 15% I imagine that makes the UK more ‘productive’ under the definition?
From all I have read and experienced over the decades, forecasting, whether political, fiscal or climatological, depends on:
a) the experts’ personal idealogical leanings
and
b) what programmes are used for modelling
I only have faith in the forecasts of experts who have a demonstrable record of (mostly) getting it right.
Meanwhile on the Brexit front we are now hearing talks will be postponed until December to accommodate the German elections.
And so it drags on……
These figures really dont mean anything do they. There are a lot of us out there who havent had a pay rise in years. I have been in my present job for 5 years my pay is still the same as when I started. When I started I was on £1 an hour more that then minimum wage. Now I am only just above it. Not all employers give their staff wage rises. I would love to work for the public sector and get 1% a year increase.
Lies, damned lies and statistics. My wages do not go as far as they used to. Shopping around is the best option but housing costs driven by increasing demand are still rising.
Is £50K still considered rich for a single earner (not a household where there may be two £25k earners) child benefit purposes? Fiscal drag.
Once data sets have been aggregated, smoothed, seasonally adjusted and rebased for inflation with bonuses and back pay dealt with one way or another, it surely is a wonder that any numbers produced serve to do anything other than leave the reader discombobulated.
What is clear though is that H.M Treasury is not up to the task of forecasting, even as far forward as a year ahead. Does not something need to be done about its forecasters?
Your submission today recalls the efforts Renault made to sell the Megane with a strangely designed back end. At least their attempt had humour and eye candy. I realise you have to make the effort, but £13 per week is probably the price of three pints of beer outside London, no doubt cheaper in an H o C bar.
Pensioners get a real raw deal in the UK at around it’s best at £7488 per annum. Having worked all my life in the UK I get considerably less as do many more. Check out the rest of Europe.
Spain £26,630 PA age 65
Germany £26,366 ..
Sweden £25,155 ..
France £15,811 ..
Denmark £11,381 60
Netherlands £10,981 65
Ireland £10,415 ..
UK £7,488 ..
Greece £3756 ..
For your fifth greatest economy in the World, UK pensions are pathetic. Probably because it is a rob Peter to pay Paul government run scheme. Consider what the buying power of Spanish or German pensions would have on the UK economy were UK pensioners to receive similar amounts. The pay/ cost of living in the UK is more a reflection of the resilience of the UK workforce than any cleverness within government at running the economy.
agricola
Whilst I accept your point that in the UK pensioners get a small state pension, it would also be wise to look at how much other workers in other Countries pay in annual contributions to show a true comparison.
Not an easy task in the UK, as National insurance covers many other things as well as pensions.
So this morning you’re having another go at the treasury again and its forecasting, (for treasury read Carney?) – Yes all very well and good but a lot of people are employed in McDonalds type and other low paid zero contract jobs. Low paid workers in this country are really struggling at the moment with costs going up, the value of sterling falling and the black economy is booming- and it’s all happening right under a Tory watch
@Mr Redwood,
Will the UK be free to negotiate trade arrangements independently of the EU after March 2019?
Reply That is my aim, and according to recent papers the answer remains Yes
Our wonderful BBC had a story this morning about a firm losing a lot of business because of Brexit. Tugenhat (a remainer) was bleating about how terrible it all was. They only mentioned the job losses. Not a word about all the employment that has been brought about by the present government. It is time to get a grip of this anti-british company.
Average of around £500 per week contrasts enormously with basic pension of £160.
Damn lies and statistics.
Today, specifically, you should be concerned that the increase in tuition fees is a mere 2.8%, however the interest rate payable has increased from 4.6% to 6.1%, so a 33% increase, which when compounded with the 2.8% increase, leads to a real increase of 36.3%, year-on-year.
As for pay rises, to quote Times Higher Education, “Dame Glynis Breakwell, has already received some media attention for a £45,000 (11.1 per cent) pay rise that leaves her as the best-paid university leader in the whole UK, with total remuneration, including pension, of £451,000.”