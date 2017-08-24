A UK foreign policy with the rest of the world

Once out of the EU the UK will have more influence worldwide. We will regain our voice and votes on international bodies where the EU currently represents us. We will be able to work more closely with natural allies like Australia and New Zealand, and the wider Commonwealth.
The government has stated its wish to become a pioneer of free trade worldwide, and has found a welcome at the World Trade Organisation now we are converting our membership back to full voting membership. There are ready allies that will see the UK as a good ally giving them more influence on world issues. They will want early Free Trade Agreements with the UK.
The UK as a member of world standards bodies will be able to do more to promote better exchanges of services, which bring with them better understanding between peoples and countries. Collaborating more in the arts of peace and a mutually beneficial commerce could help the world politically as well.
We will remain an important member of NATO, making the largest financial contribution after the USA and supplying essential military capability to the common defence and to the peace keeping and peace making expeditions the Alliance will wish to undertake. The UK will continue to be a leader in global intelligence. working closely with the USA on counter terrorism and related matters.
I would like us to learn from the difficult experiences we have gone through with our Middle Eastern involvements. If the UK wants to have serious influence in the Middle East it needs to spend more time and resource on people with the languages and cultural and political understandings needed. My main take away from Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria is there needs to be more political work and less military intervention by the west. It is difficult bombing terrorist groups of fanatics into submission given their mobility, the difficulty of identifying them and the impact your actions can have on recruitment.
Thea UK can also do good work in promoting wider global advances. The UK for example can be a leader in promoting animal welfare, in tackling modern slavery and promoting the English language as a medium for cultural as well as commercial exchange.
In this pioneering of unilateral free trade and the subsequent sell off of any remaining intellectual, commercial and physical assets by the city barrow boys, what exactly is in this for the common man?
Silly fantasies. Country after country, from NZ to Australia to India to Canada and most of all Trump’s America, has made clear that it is the giant market of the EU that matters to them. They care nothing for a UK that has turned its back on the world, and that is why we hear so little of Messrs Fox and Johnson in recent months. Brexit = irrelevance
Reply Not true
Australia ready to do post-Brexit trade deal – but EU comes first
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jul/10/australia-ready-to-do-post-brexit-trade-deal-but-eu-comes-first
whats the point here? He has simply said he hopes to do an EU deal even before March 2019 when the UK becomes free to do one. I doubt v much that will happen given the EU’s agricultural protectionism, but the implication of you and the Guardian that a UK-Australia deal would be contingent upon a prior EU-Australia deal is clearly incorrect based on what Mr Turnbull has said. read it again.
…..and we now believe what the Guardian has to say..are they still around …last I heard they continue to beg for donations due to readership decline?
Unfortunately, like the BBC, they have fallen upon their own self-serving negative narrative petard….they no longer have a voice that is viewed with meaningful integrity!
Londoner, Of course the EU’s single market “matters” to the rest of the world and to the UK. The real question is, does it matter enough to give up our independence?
It is irrational to maintain that the UK benefits from being run by the EU government when the ultimate aim is that we will disappear as a discernible state. “We” cannot gain when “we” don’t exist anymore.
The rest of the world doesn’t believe that independence is worth relinquishing for the mere promise of greater wealth either. That is why countries have struggled for their independence throughout history. The UK has decided to follow suit. We are actually re-joining the rest of the world.
Here is the independence you talk about: British political parties received a record £40m of donations in the three months before the election, with the Conservatives bringing in more than twice as much cash as Labour.
Dear Nick–And not just our Independence by any means–We pay a hugely disproportionate fortune in plain and simple cash for whatever we get, which remainiacs somehow pretend doesn’t happen
of all remain attitudes i find this the most odd. Are all countries which aren’t part of the EU “irrelevant” – Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea etc? How big does a country have to be before it can be an independent democracy? Is it only the US which can be independent and should all other democracies join some supra-national block so as to be more ‘relevant’? Pls explain.
All sensible stuff, “once we get out of the EU”. But will we ever properly get out of the EU under socialst ex (?) remainer May. Also will we ever get some sensible low tax, pro growth, cheap energy, smaller government, bonfire of red tape polices for this allegely Conservative government.
She (and Hammond) do not insprire any confidence whatsoever. Even Gove has gone daft with his vat of school fees and daft electric car agenda. But then one would not expect an English student to have grasp the engineering and physics of electric vehices. With current technology electric are less green not more and use more energy per mile when all is considered properly. Totally impractical too for most people too (other than perhaps as a very expensive second, virtue signally, city car for a few rich people).
Whilst “I would like us to learn from the difficult experiences we have gone through with our Middle Eastern involvements” that alas is not apparently to the extent of avoiding entanglement in NATO adventurism given your unsupported assertion that “We will remain an important member of NATO”. And just why will the UK be “making the largest financial contribution after the USA”?
Providing we can get through BREXIT quickly without being hamstrung by EU policies, and we can retain sensible government, then yes, it should be possible for Britain to become the common sense world leader in so many things.
Diplomacy failed us in the ME, and that’s what we need to enhance, for our very survival alone, but first we need to be very certain about what is Britain about, before we can export our views.
There are so many in this country that have no concept of what a great country we could become, they are so in to the idea that we must be a small fish in a big pond – they consider us as a country to be losers, and that mentality will get us nowhere – it needs to be purged from our collective psyche.
So, let’s get our own strong identity together, then we can make the world a better place!
All good points.
On my new personal computer the default home page of a browser was MSN.com , i.e. Microsoft news .
Regardless of political persuasion or views on membership of the EU , all British people should be offended by the relentless anti-British and anti-Britain bias and attacks on the British P.M. by outsiders .
A customs union which attempts to impose punitive tariffs on outsiders in order to protect it’s own inefficient industries and over bloated lifestyle has no long term future !
Tariffs which put African and South American farming at a disadvantage and try to keep those countries from developing are immoral and also short-termist .
The world of EU supporters and liberal elites and media has got so bogged down with Brexit that it has failed to see the bigger picture .
I hope the rest of the world will not be so quick to forgive them .
Exactly and in times long gone it was called the ‘woolen laws’ and ‘cattle laws’ etc etc all put together in time of empire to protect the fat cats of english commerce..exactly a bloated lifestyle that has no long term future..and we should know, some of us, we have been there before.
“…natural allies Australia and New Zealand…” The Labour Party seems to have collared a number of NHS workers. Bad news for any of them wishing to emigrate. Which country in the world relishes a bolshie set of health workers jumping up on picket lines and chanting aged 35 years old plus, like teenagers at a new boyband concert? So we are stuck with placard waving please “dont make me leave for Australia ” senior nurses when despite our prayers they will just not get out of our Country.
Re-engaging with the world on our terms is a state of dignity we have missed while under the umbrella of the EU . It is an initiative of real value to our culture , our manufacturers and our service providers . This new found state of pride should work from the very top right down to the lowest level of citizen . Enthusiasm for this sort of change will drive us to more success and an entirely different sense of freedom .
Brexit is a new fresh air for us all to breathe in and enjoy . Bring it on !.
“The UK … tackling modern slavery …” Yorkshire regional newspapers have to explain to us Yorkies in greater detail than otherwise, no not because we are slow, it is that we see foreigners here in large groups operating slavery networks that we had not seen previously for more than a hundred and fifty years. Some of us wonder what more treats of diversity will
come on the next Hull Ferry from Rotterdam to enrich our Northern culture.
In the Middle East where I worked for 20 years and my wife worked for the British Council I can assure you that English is the preferred language for business and leisure.
The main problem is the tendency for military intervention when the people neither understand or want western style democracy.
We have delegated diplomacy and trade policy to Brussels and are sidelined in favour of France and Germany.
The sooner we are free from the clutches of this protectionist entity the better.
Are we or aren’t we shedding the ECJ or not in 2019.
You probably cannot bomb the Taliban et al into complete submission, but by doing so you can limit their activity. As I said yesterday, cut them off from their income stream. One contributor implied that there were so many western vested interests with their fingers in the income stream that neither the USA nor the UK would do it. If there is a grain of truth in this it needs to be dealt with.
As you imply, being a sovereign state again will be like a breath of fresh air, opening many doors both political and commercial. There are many negative stories flying around in relation to Brexit. A vacuum of real news is providing a feeding ground for those with a vested interest. Fishing might be bargained away, the ECJ might still hold legal sway in the UK, etc. It is time for the Brexit team and Mrs May to re-state our objectives and red lines. Sovereignty is an absolute not a pick and mix counter.
Unfortunately we are already fighting a real war with fanatics who are effectively believers in a “death cult”. They have declared war on us and have carried out many effective terrorist attacks on British soil, including bombing little girls at a concert a few days after the BBC broadcasted the last of their “Three Girls” series about the child abuse in Rochdale.
If we want to “win” we must take the war to the terrorists by bombing them and their leadership whenever we can, we need to cut off their sources of funding, we need better intel from within the groups and we must deal with their safe havens in neighbouring countries. If we liquidate them faster than they can be recruited, ultimately we will prevail. I’m not sure that we can negotiate with these people, they are not rational.
We cannot defeat these people by being nice to them. Regardless of which shifting faction they give alliegance to, it follows that if they want to die for their god, we should assist them in their desire.
Good morning.
No ! What I think we should do is leave them alone ! They have their way of life and we should not be seeking to impose ours upon them. This moral and self righteous superiority, a sort of after shock from Empire, has no place in the modern world. Let their mistakes be their’s and the lessons learnt from them. Help them if asked, otherwise, leave them alone.
I see the UK, long term, become a very powerful nation in world circles. Out of the EU we will once more be taken seriously. Even the likes of Germany and France will want to beat a path to Number 10 as they have no say inside the negotiation room and will want the UK onside. This will not so much give us the fabled influence so lauded by Europhiles, but real power.
We have a bright future.
Putin has demonstrated he wants to play the Great Game, so we do probably have to keep NATO as much as I detest it.
The Great Game was/is in Asia;NATO is supposed to be a North Atlantic mutual defence organisation.
Many years ago now, before the Common Market, I was taught that British foreign policy was based on :
– holding the balance of power in Europe .
– trading with the rest of the world
– keeping trade routes open
– remaining close to and friendly with the USA.
Names have changed but the policy is much the same.
But we now give far too much credence to supra national bodies eg UN and IPCC + EU on green solutions to non-existent problems .
These to establish a tax base for a world government to tell us what we can[not] do .
With the 2nd Test Match v WI due to start tomorrow would it not be more sensible use of the Aid budget to help WI improve their pitches and facilities at home ?
These look very run down and decrepit .
Unfortunately the management seems to be of a low order .
But better than some governments we support !
If we had Rees Mog as our leader I would feel more confident than ever we will have a principled, but not naive, foreign policy. He had said some wise things.
Our policy with the rest of the world at the moment seems to be – -come here, do nothing, and stick your hands out – get a free life on the taxpayer ( whose services are being cut ).
The UK wants to find back its voice in world affairs ?
That is a good thing because the utter silence from the Foreign Office under Boris Johnson has simply been staggering.
Please name from the top of your head any kind of global initiative led by the UK outside the Brexit negotiations lately ? Ukraine… nothing. Poland… nothing. Refugee crisis… nothing. Terrorism… nothing. G20… nothing.
But why do you think abandoning your influence in Europe is meant to enhance the UK’s position when it comes to Foreign affairs ?
On the contrary, I would argue that the UK was a far more useful partner when it still had an ability to shape debate within the European Union.
Brexit remains a splendid vote for isolation.
Reply Nonsense. The UK is becoming a voice for free trade worldwide and has started negotiations with US, Australia, NZ etc, and is leading the world movement against modern slavery. How is the EU’s Ukraine policy going?
As good as your negotiations with Brussels, Mr Redwood.
So how good are your negotiations going with the UK, then, Tabulazero?
Negotiating with the EU is a bit like trying to negotiate with a committee made up from 27 members, each with their own vested interests and objectives.
Very difficult.
Dear Zero–Utter hogwash–How could you possibly believe that being drowned out 27 to one in a bureaucratic overly legalistic multilingual foreign expensive and failing talking shop was working well? Even on trade we have to pay more than commensurately for any benefit, which of course remainiacs never mention. It was all madness. Te Deum laudamus.
Our host’s penultimate paragraph is very laudable;there is however a problem in that the great Eurasian powers(Russia,China,Iran) are in alignment for the first time since the peak of the Mongol Empire and are seeking Eurasian solutions to Eurasian problems,to the exclusion of the West.They are also drawing into their orbit the likes of India,Turkey and Pakistan through their evolving economic and defence structures.
The game has changed.The old order has crumbled and seeking to revive it risks entering the Thucydides Trap.
Despite a reduction in immigration being a government objective and much wept about by the media for consistently not being realised , our media sees an actual reduction now as a problem …caused…by Brexit which, the media is still unaware has not happened yet. TV news is as irritating as gout ( another consequence of Brexit )
On our cultural impact, is it sensible to cut back or eliminate the British Council’s activities in countries other than those to which we give aid., as is reported to be planned.
The sums involved are quite small. I am quiet prepared to believe that the BC could be run more efficiently but to create an arbitrary rule, which probably owes more to the equally arbitrary 0.7% GDP aid budget than any intrinsic merit, seems short-sighted and silly at a time when we are being accused of being inward-looking and dismissive of all and foreign sundry.
The nation, the government and its people must change the longstanding mindset that we need to look to others to make the best of our present and our future.
It is time we rediscovered self-reliance and self-belief. If we can get out of the clutches of the EU we should equally get out of the clutches of the US.
And to those economists and politicians who are in awe of The City, attempt to imagine that we don’t have such an entity or that it may decline. Develop a policy where we make physical things again as a first priority, under home ownership not foreign, and stop the greedy spivs selling off everything they can lay their soft skinned moisturised hands on.
John
Is it really realistic to think that we are going to have more overall influence on our own as a medium sized European power in decline compared to the developing world (in terms of growth)whilst outside a trading block of 450 million people. The NATO involvement we have with or without the EU, please explain?
Reply Yes of course we will. We will not have to agree a common line with 27 other countries and then put up with the EU Commission misrepresenting us