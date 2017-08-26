Voting on the EU

One of the first votes I cast was a vote in the EEC referendum in 1975, when we were asked whether the UK should stay in or leave the EEC. My employer asked me to research the consequences of a Yes and a No vote. I constructed an economic forecast based on the two scenarios, read the Treaty of Rome, and started my lifetime study of the EEC/EU and all its doings.
As a result of this research I concluded that the UK should leave the EEC for two main reasons. The first was the content of the Treaty. It made it clear this was no mere common market. It stated the aim was “ever closer union” and sketched an ambitious project which duly unfolded in later years of creating a state called Europe. I realised that the main political parties were all arguing that this was just a free trade relationship, a common market, when it was something very different. They sought to reassure us that no powers of self government were being taken away, when that was the express aim of the wider project.
The second reason I decided against was the economic impact. My forecasts showed that we would run twin large deficits inside the EEC. We would run permanent large trade deficits – as indeed we did. They decided to liberalise the trade in goods where the continent was strong, and to resist proper liberalisation of trade in business and financial services where we were stronger. This asymmetry led to big import penetration of our markets, and loss of Uk industrial capacity. VW and BMW flourished whilst BL floundered. It was also likely to increase our state deficits, as the EEC required substantial and rising financial contributions from us. I did not forecast any introduction of a budget rebate as I did not foresee such a successful negotiation by a later UK government. Even after the Thatcher rebate the large contributions added to our budget deficits.
After the loss of the referendum I accepted the verdict of the people, and spent the next 25 years trying to ensure the EEC/EU was primarily a common market. By the 1990s this was demonstrably impossible, and I turned into an opponent of the centralising Treaties that followed, and started then campaigning for a way out via another referendum. Attending 21 Council of Ministers meetings, mainly as so called Single market Minister, confirmed my view that this was not primarily a common market. I disliked the absence of democratic challenge and accountability to what we were doing, and the use made of the so called common market to further a massive legislative programme that by passed national democracy.
I for one appreciate your efforts and contribution in this most important debate.
The west and its culture of freedom and openness is under attack from the threatening left and It takes courage to put your head above the parapet and speak your mind on issues such as the EU that have deliberately been turned, by the left, into issues regarding race and ethnicity.
This poisonous tactic, embraced even by the Remain camp in the Tories during the EU Ref. is designed to threaten, intimidate, slander, shame and then silence dissenting views
Of course many are still in the dark about what the future holds for the UK and its relationship with the EU and many would like to see undeniable evidence, a physical document of some sort, that confirms once and for all that we are again a sovereign independent nation
Thank-you
I was too young to vote but was convinced by Powell, Shaw, Benn and the likes that we should leave. They had all the sound arguments. The remain camp just relied of pathetic appeals to “lets be together” emotions.
It was never just a common market it was always a dangerous attack on democracy. Nothing since has changed my mind.
The (page 1) of the 1957 Treaty of Rome: “closer union between the peoples of Europe” – is clearly political but it doesn’t equate to creating a “state called Europe”.
You again disregard its built in hybrid nature which is here to stay. Isn’t the failure of (UK) democracy that gullible people were sold on a misguided promise of “only a trading club”, later on “a single market” only?
JR – you’ve just reiterated what many people feel about the EU – It was a total stitch up and we were lied to constantly, apart from anything else we have systematically been robbed and put at a disadvantage…..
Your logic is good – just wish more MP’s could see it as you do.
Mr Redwood does not need to make his case for forecasting the EU becoming a dominating force as far as I am concerned. Without reading treaties 30 years ago or more , it seems common sense that the drive of the more powerful seek to enlarge their perimeters of function and mark their territories accordingly. Before they are marked the infrastructure has to be destroyed and this is what has been happening with immigration . It has been allowed to be so.
I myself have forecast many things which have come into being 30 years later or more , but the arrogant usually shout one down , rubbish it and then turn it around to being a personal thing.In more important issues you will see the might of the law clamp down on you as they live well on their earnings from the reflected work of others and claim responsibility and superiority all along the line .
We can see how the EU is clawing everything it can at present and the resistance only leaves me to believe that they are frightened of our future success.
Such nonsense. Where, in any of the Treaties, is there any hint of a “state called Europe”? And ever closer union refers to peoples, not states. I doubt you have ever even opened the Treaties.
Reply What a silly lie. There are plenty of quotes from the Treaties in my writings, and as a legislator I and my colleagues had to wade through Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon when Labour was forcing them into UK law when we were against.
“…. the main political parties were all arguing that this was just a free trade relationship, a common market, when it was something very different” – has it ever been explained why they misled us?
I’m a bit surprised that one of the reasons given for leaving the EU is that we run a trade deficit with it. In fact we run a trade deficit with the whole world. On this argument we should cease trading with every country. Then we would have no balance of payments problem.
The real answer is to make our trade with other countries more efficient. Leaving the EU will make our trade with the EU (and other countries with which the EU has trade agreements) more inefficient. We will almost certainly get poorer by leaving the EU, not richer.
Good morning.
What our kind host is essentially telling us, is that our joining and continued membership of the EEC/EC/EU was, and still is, based on a lie.
And the Remaniacs moan about a misguided slogan on the side of a bus concerning money going from the EU to the NHS.
Words fail me.
—
I saw a YouTube clip of Edward Heath clearly state that; “The UK would not lose ‘significant’ sovereignty”, and that was in answer to the question concerning membership of the then EEC. I believe he deliberately told a lie.
I am not disagreeing with you. What you foretold has been abundantly clear for many years and I do not have the insider access that you have.
My question, and no one ever even suggests an answer is why are so many eminently sensible people so wedded, so blind to the defects of the scheme that I call them Euroholics?
Even sceptics seem to be bewitched once they get to Brussels. Is it access to power, plenty of fine food and wine? Maybe you could share some thoughts because I am baffled by this to the point of intense annoyance.
You know John, ‘we are where we are’, and thousands through the decades have had their suspicions and doubts just like you but they were never able to harness their thinking at an much earlier time when we could have possibly opted out without having to deal with this awful mess we have right now.
Next week D Davis has to face the reality of the present situation and that is what we should be focusing on right now. There is no way the EU is going to allow discussion on the future relationship start before the three items for exit are addressed and agreed sufficiently, and that is the reality today.
So while looking back is a good exercise and no doubt the historians will make good use of how things were, we for our part have now to look to the future for our country and for our children’s future. In a geographical sense the EU 27 are always going to be there just 20 miles away across the channel and that is never going to change- and so that is our challenge now, how to make the best of our present lot.
I haven’t posted any comments for the last couple of days because having seen a headline about the “Brexodus” since the EU referendum I’ve been rather busy reading my Bible, and in particular checking the book of Exodus.
According to that Moses led almost all of the Israelites out of Egypt, apparently without encountering any significant flow of Israelites in the opposite direction; and afterwards there were far fewer Israelites left in Egypt than before, maybe none at all.
That is not quite what has been happening here with foreign EU citizens in the UK, where their number has continued to go up, but just not quite as rapidly as before.
There are a couple of interesting and informative articles on this theme here:
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
“‘BREXODUS’? WHAT ‘BREXODUS’?”
“EU NATIONALS RUSH TO STAY IN UK”
“5-FOLD JUMP IN APPLICATIONS SINCE REFERENDUM”
I suppose the plausible link to JR’s article today is that in general the coverage of these issues provided by the UK mass media was as poor in 1975 as it is now, and unless you were prepared to delve deeper you would quite likely be misled by it; the difference is that we have now had the four decades of membership to become more enlightened.
The most important vote is to come.
It is unlikely the EU will give us a trade deal similar to the one we currently have. They will undergo economic pain before doing that. The EU will most likely offer us a choice : accept the poor deal they offer or remain in the EU or leave without a deal.
What does leaving without a deal look like? Will the sky fall in? I do hope work is being done that will articulate a no deal scenario so that it may become better known and understood.
We should also look carefully at adopting unilateral free trade. We should seek to avoid protectionism. Let it be the EU if they must (not the UK) that puts up border posts in Ireland and imposes tariffs on its most economically important neighbor.
We used to talk of ‘The Common Market’ in those days. Somewhere along the line that term then dropped out of use.
I note our ministers are a bit more robust now in stating our Brexit requirements. We seem to be less of a supplicant.
However it is still a big worry. Maybe I should be more patient but I would be happier if we just walked away.
Could I just repeat that the UK has agreed to use the procedure laid down in Article 50 TEU to seek a smooth and orderly withdrawal from the EU, not because the exit route that provides is necessarily a well-designed route – even some of those who drafted it question that – but because when we approved the EU treaty amendments contained in the 2008 Lisbon Treaty we agreed inter alia that if any country wished to leave the EU in the future then that would be the procedure it, and the other member states, should use.
In other words by adopting the Article 50 route we are acting in strict conformity with the EU treaties, even though as a sovereign state we would retain the right to simply tell the EU that we are abrogating those treaties in their entirety and so leaving the organisation, and indeed it may well come to that if they keep messing us about.
On the other hand the EU and the other member states are already coming very close to breaching those treaties, and this is something that our diplomats should be explaining to governments and other influential bodies around the world. If it comes to an abrupt and disorderly separation, as it might, then we need to be sure that the EU takes all the blame for that and we have many sympathetic friends and allies to support us.
Yes, as I have previously remarked Mr Redwoods fervent opposition to the EU is not something about which he has been consistent about and it is rather kind of him to finally own up
He has previously described himself as a supporter of the EU on this very blog albeit a critical one . This is a sane and reasonable position quite unlike the irresponsible populism he has adopted in his old age.
The excuse ,as I understand it , was that his sheer commitment to democracy would not allow him to do other than accept the result of the referendum . I have no doubt that political inconvenience of being wildly outside mainstream Conservative opinion has nothing to do with it . ( he snarked ..)
In the Redwood version of history the fate of British Leyland was decided by the EU and no doubt the rest of the promising signs around British manufacturing were similarly snuffed out by moustache twirling Germans ( …yes I know I know ).
Tony Benn will be laughing in hell to see such a convert to the lame duck supporting Policies he invented and were the only reason that basket case Company lasted as long as it did .
Is that really what Redwood sees when he looks back at the 70s? Similarly does he really look back at the 20th century and see peaceful trading cooperation as the default position in Europe , with no political effort required ?
In the Nut-box with the creationists you must go, where you will enjoy a good chat with co loon Corbyn who sees the triumph of the planned economy . There is so much rubbish in this post it frankly doesn`t merit my serious consideration .
Reply You continue to write unpleasant nonsense. Yes I am a democrat and lived with the results of the first referendum for more than 20 years before the power grab of the EU became too pronounced to ignore. I do mot recall calling myself a supporter of UK membership of the EU at any stage. The UK and other non members of the EEC/EU trade quite peacefully with the EEC prior to our joining, as other European non member states continue to do.
Across the Pond, America under similar circumstances would have ruled unconstitutional such abandonment of sovereignty.
Having said that, any US President calling its coalminer unions “the enemy within” and buying in preference to American coal, Polish coal bought from a military dictatorship in a communist state would still be in an American jail, if still alive.
However, Hillary Clinton, and the record is online, laughed at coalminers losing their jobs and declared with a smile and a laugh “We are going to put coalminers out of work!” So, an American can be a traitor to her own people and nation too.
A very interesting expose John . I never voted to be in the Common Market when it was first proposed . I spent many years in the early 60s on behalf of British and American clients who wished to form alliances or new businesses Europe ; my efforts and travels took me all over France , Italy , Germany , Holland , Spain and Belgium and it brought me into contact with most of the leading organisations in those countries . I think I could claim a good knowledge of the ambitions that existed at the time .
Many deals were struck and manufacturing and service businesses were established – my own organisation grew as the result . As the years passed one sort of petty impairment after another began to emerge – all a reflection of increasing bureaucracy ; it became so burdensome by the end of the 70s I decided to cease my operations there and to concentrate on the USA and Japan . This transfer of geographic interest proved to be very successful and I enjoyed the challenge – it was a decision I never regretted . .
When the Euro was introduced I predicted that the EU would collapse ; the strains that existed between cultures and economic state were too big between member countries for it ever to become a cohesive whole . I have no reason to think differently and I align with those individuals who believe and think the same way .
The 1975 referendum was my first vote when I bought the lie from ‘the main political parties (who) were all arguing that this was just a free trade relationship, a common market…… They sought to reassure us that no powers of self government were being taken away’. I recall the two most erudite proponents of leaving the EEC were Michael Foot and Enoch Powell who were branded as ‘extremists’ by the mass media I had access to (mainly BBC). Would that one of them had become prime minister.
As an aside, a man who campaigned against the EU for many years, but then worked out that we should only ever leave the EU via his carefully devised multi-stage plan, which to his fury and frustration is not the plan adopted by the UK government, has now reached the point of quoting with warm approval some anti-Brexit tripe published in a newspaper which was set up last July specifically to try to overturn the result of the referendum and prevent us leaving the EU … I’m reminded of how in the film “Bridge over the River Kwai” the British colonel ended up madly siding with the Japanese commandant to try to protect the bridge that his men had been forced to build for the Japanese war purposes … I won’t be surprised if later one his acolytes turns up here saying “EFTA/EEA please”.
Big Business has too loud a voice here in the UK. The leftiness of the Labour Party yet still allows mouthpieces of companies, who except for their personal individual ballots as citizens, should not be screened and newspapered disproportionately to their one-each ballot. It is as if companies had a block-vote like trade unions. I have had a vote as member of trade unions for the Leader. Conversely, I have never had a proper vote for a Chairman of a company and found, that again, a block vote, by say a large share holder had more votes than myself. But these company elites do take a massive political risk. When push comes to shove in any society they are just lined up and shot and their children wives and numerous mistresses buried in mass graves at the bottom of their confiscated ultra-large back gardens. Some observers have wondered macabrely whether at the end, they drop the falsetto over-aspirated aitches, and shriek out ‘elp, ‘elp, fer God in ‘eavens sake I ‘ave always bin common as muck at ‘eart!! ” Truth at last.