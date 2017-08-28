The UK can easily calculate the exit bill – it’s nothing

We hear that Mr Barnier wants the UK to set out its calculation of the exit bill. That’s easy. The bill is zero. Nothing. Zilch.
I read that Mr Barnier thinks we owe them £66bn. So he needs to present his draft bill, and the UK can explain why it’s a load of nonsense. There is no Treaty article requiring a departing member state to pay extra for the period after it has left. The UK did not receive a present or rebate on joining to take account of the liabilities existing members had entered into before we were sitting round the table, so why would there be one in reverse when we leave? The EU has had plenty of notice of our departure so they can adjust their 2020 budgets accordingly.
Many of us who just want to leave thought about recommending that the UK simply legislate in the UK Parliament to leave and go. That would be well within our constitutional rights and in accordance with our wish to take back control. We agreed to make a big gesture to the EU to go along with the Treaty over the matter of leaving, knowing that left us exposed to having to pay additional regular contributions to the EU up until the date of departure. The EU wants more. We have already been very generous. Doubtless the EU will want to spin the talks out for the maximum permitted two years to pocket more of our money.
I read that Labour now wants to undermine the UK’s position by arguing to pay the EU more money for longer. It’s always good to see the Opposition sign up to very unpopular policies. Parliament will not I trust vote for that act of self abuse, when we need the money to spend on domestic priorities.
49 Comments
Your comments this morning John are like music to my ears. Straightforward and bluntly put. Just what we are all thinking. Why, or why aren’t there more of you in the cabinet? I feel Labour just want to appease everyone and I am hoping against hope it doesn’t work for them. Let’s just get on with it before we blow it.
“The UK did not receive a present or rebate on joining to take account of the liabilities existing members had entered into before we were sitting round the table, so why would there be one in reverse when we leave?”
The precedent here is Austria joining the EU in 1995. That country immediately became a net contributor but the wider budget was not recalculated and existing net contributors were never compensated for the new funds Austria was providing.
The reverse circumstance will be the case when the UK leaves. It will leave a hell of a hole in the EU budget but if Davies et al use Austria as precedent the UK exit bill could be nil.
I hope our Prime Minister and her negotiation team agrees with you JR.
We do not need to negotiate to leave at all.
The only negotiation which is needed, is if we want to try to get an arrangement which is thought to be better than WTO rules, or to agree on co-operative projects.
Mrs May is a Remainer. This is something that seems to have been overlooked. She will water Brexit down until we are left inside the EU. Where did this “transition period” come from? We didn’t vote for that in 2016.
How about informing Mr Barnier we have had enough of this nonsense, there is absolutely no way we will cave into their unreasonable demands and are leaving . . . . . . . . . Today.
Nice – I like it!
Indeed.
No sign yet that this is likely to happen though.
We could do that individually Gary. His email address is michel.barnier@ec.europa.eu .
Dear Gary–Much too slow–Tell them it was with effect as of midnight
That is what we should hold in reserve in case they continue to mess us about, and my idea was that this should have been mentioned in our Article 50 TEU notice – that it was being given “without prejudice to the UK’s unilateral right of withdrawal under wider international law”.
Totally agree but fear May and co. will do just that – cave in!!
You would do that and I would do that …………….. but unfortunately our politicians do not have big enough cahones to do that.
But are our negotiators up to the mark to and firmly stand their ground? Sadly I think not.
The only thing they have got to negotiate is amongst themselves is: Who will be last through the door as they leave and will they please close it.
If the media is to be even partly believed the EU is well on its way too falling apart as different countries are waking up to what and who the EU is really all about.
Time for our negotiating team to spell out a few basic facts. We owe nothing from our date of departure, and only the nett membership fee until then. I would not trust them in the present climate to continue supporting institutions that they have supported up till now, like the BBC for instance. Ask the question concerning areas in which continued cooperation would wisely continue. Ask them to choose trade on WTO rules or free of tariff trade. Tell them that we will sort out the Irish border question in cooperation with the Irish. Tell them that EU citizens presently resident in the UK for retirement or work will be treated as if they were UK citizens. Give them a deadline by which they should make up their minds, the day after which we leave.
Indeed not even the pension liabilities of the EU to their UK employees are the UK’s responsibility. Let them pay or just let them default on them. Unfortunately T May (post the absurd punishment budget election) is weak, misguided, not too bright. She is essentially an interventionist, climate alarmist, tax borrow and waste socialist and lacks any sensible uplifting conservative vision.
She will rapidly cave in unless the sensible wing can prevent her.
Looking a bit less into the future what is the government going to do if the £ hits parity with the euro or it becomes worth less than a euro? Is Carney going to raise interest rates and risk toppling the pile of private debt or is he going to follow Dr Gono of the Bank of Zimbabwe and his “cheap money” policies? The average voter should be more concerned about this rather than Mrs May and her lipservice delivery of BREXIT.
The question is does Mr Barnier really believe that the UK owes a Brexit bill or is it just another one of the EU’s negotiating teams absurd ploys. If it is the former then Barnier just needs to hand David Davies an invoice listing what has to be paid for and then let the UK reject it giving reasons why or pay up. Asking that the UK invoice itself is sinking to the depths of ridiculous so suggests it is the latter.
As you say under the terms of the treaties there is no provision for any member to pay an exit fee. However that is based on the logic and reasoning of a person with some capacity to be able to use these skills wisely. The world is populated by many who either do not have that capacity or disdain them if it profits them to do so. Hence we do have those who favour the likes of socialism, progressive doctrine, big state magic money tree economic and social policies, EU membership and make judgements based on perverse logic and reasoning. Considerable success can be achieved if inconvenient facts and the truth are ignored by the dishonourable and grasping and the EU is both of those.
It’s time we started laying down our demands to the EU, and despite everything else, the EU still need us more than we ned them…. David Davis needs to start talking plainly to Barnier, and make it clear what our terms are:
– no divorce settlement;
– no ecj;
– no single market;
– no cooperation from UK in the future if the EU does not suport our right to rule ourselves.
They have used us as a means to fund their socialist agenda, robbing us blind, using our resources to enable the infrastructure of less well-governed nations to be vastly improved while our’s crumbles – No wonder they want more money from us as a punishment.
Britain has never been a true partner within the EU – when it suited them they folllowed our lead, but on the important things they demanded, and we aquiescied – The EU is the most aberrated form of government possible – even the old French kings were not so abrasive, demanding or self serving…
Meanwhile…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41069458
Did someone blink? 🙂
Sadly I think that our negotiators need to grow some!
The overriding task of government now is of course to deliver Brexit, one jeopardized by Mrs. Weak and Vacillating’s bad judgement in running a disgraceful election campaign. If it expects to deliver through voluntarily disbursing huge uncontracted sums to a party properly viewed as hostile then it will deserve a further and likely fatal fall in support.
How shrill! Mr Davis has already made clear we will and must pay what is due. So has Mr Johnson. You, Mr Redwood, are whistling in the wind.
Two little flies in the ointment:
1. If we just take away our £12,000,000,000 per annum, the EU will go bankrupt. Apart from Germany, no other country is paying nearly as much. Indeed, the next three countries together pay only about the same amount! And Poland in itself takes all of our contribution. They know this.
2. What about Non tariff barriers to trade made worse by the Northern Irish border question? They know all about this too. As midnight would have struck on Big Ben on 29th-30th March 2019, we will simply become a third country – cut completely off from Europe.
Is David Davis constrained by Parliament for any exit bill he agrees, or just the Government?
I suppose we might contribute to programmes already agreed during our EU membership, but then we should also claim a return on the income from the completed projects.
Priceless protestation yesterday from a BBC presenter interviewing a mildly admonishing Frank Field:
“But we only say what the EU tells us!”
When someone presents a bill to you the least you expect is for it to be itemised.
Two points.
First the Government has said it will honour the UK’s legal obligations implying that a payment will be made.
Second the EU want the UK to honour not only legal obligations but also moral, ethical and political “debts”
The Government’s starting position in the negotiations is that a payment will be made. It will be a great surprise if it turns out that we pay nothing..
But Hammond and co want a transition period which will mean us paying for possibly a further three years.
The conference season will soon be with us. Please ensure the Party is on message and that is hard hitting. I do not want to read a Treasury produced Hammond speech that enables the press to read umpteen messages into it and various ‘splits’
The mood in the country is one of getting on with it as quickly as possible and Labour are showing contempt for a democratic vote. Please exploit these to the max.
Time for some straight talking. Parliament asked if we wanted to remain in or leave the EU. We voted to leave. We demand that Parliament carries out that mandate. Negotiations should not be about negotiating to leave they should be about the future arrangements between an independent UK and the EU. Experience has shown that democracy is anathema to the EU and also it would seem to many of our politicians. The government should not allow itself to be dragged into a mire of endless “negotiations”.
Do we not have a responsibility to finance pensions of British employees and MEPs after we leave? Also surely we will need to continue to pay in areas where we mutually co-operate, e.g. Europol.
Clearly the strategy being followed by government remainers, now supported by the opposition, is to stay within EU agreements for as long as possible whilst waiting for the electorate to forget or give up. The strategy of ignoring people, simply continuing with policy for the privileged groups has, apparently, been demonstrated by the BoE’s monetary policy – that the Govt will apply the same approach to Brexit, supported by the opposition, is no surprise. (The opposition will have a choice of positions it can take by the time of the next GE).
Not quite correct- unfortunately we have been sitting at the high table for the last forty years or so helping to shape what is the EU today. We were collectively responsible for allowing enlargement of this body and the cost of this enlargement has been agreed and projected well into the future and into future budgets. Therefore we still owe for commitments made in the past, amongst other things. We cannot just walk away, wipe the slate clean and in the next breath ask for a new deal to suit ourselves- not possible, that’s not how the world works.
Whatever the figure owed is will have to be worked out and agreed, on the other hand if we agree to stay in the single market and customs union, which in my opinion as a remainer would be the best solution, then we might not have to pay a lump sum but continue contributing on into the future as we do now- but without a say at the big table- Norway style or something like it.
I take heart from the way John states our case . We should not owe a penny more than the statutory regulations – that we have signed up to and oblige us to follow . The biggest problem are the ranks on the Conservative side – the Clarkes , Soubrys etc ; who seem determined to have their way and disregard democracy .
Talk this morning is all about a minimum transition period of 3 years ; the BCC and its counterpart in Germany are both insisting on this condition . These 2 organisations may have opinions of this sort , but they have no right to tell us – the public , what should happen . Davis has to make it clear to Barnier today that we are not prepared to proceed further on the grounds presented by the \EU . If this produces nothing then ” zilch ” is the result and we simply go our own way .
£66bn – Will that NOT be paid in the same way as a previous EU demand for money wasn’t paid as well? I believe your words John – no-one else. We shouldn’t have to pay anything – -but shouldn’t and won’t are two very different things.
I have been involved in many negotiations as I’m sure others have. My experience is that all successful negotiations share three characteristics: 1) Both sides have been able to regard and present the final deal as being a success; 2) Both sides have been prepared to compromise at some point over some aspect, normally over several issues; & 3) both sides have been prepared to walk away from a bad deal – they have had some ‘reservation’ price or terms.
It follows from 1) that Mr Junker and others who talk like him will need to move away from their position that “Brexit cannot be a success”. It follows from 2) that the UK will have to make some sort of a bung so the EU can save face if nothing else. And it follows from 3) that the position taken by Labour, the SNP, LibDems, BBC interviewers etc that we can’t say “no deal is better than a bad deal” is a recipe for failure – either for a very bad deal, or even for total collapse as the EU demands more and more, believing that the UK will never walk away.
I guess we may be hearing more about this little gem later today: “Another point to take on board is that the Article 50 withdrawal agreement is not in itself a treaty”.
Just a reminder of the view taken by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/293976/Treaties_and_MoU_Guidance.pdf
“The term treaty describes an international agreement concluded in writing between states which creates rights and obligations in international law. Treaties are known by a variety of names, for example agreement, convention, protocol, treaty etc. They may be in the form of a single instrument with numbered articles or in the form of an exchange of notes. There can also be treaties between a state and an international organisation.”
Well said John. We owe them NOTHING, if anything they owe us. Let’s just hope that there are enough similar like minded people in the cabinet and Brexit negotiations but unfortunately I fear not.
Just ask Corbyn how many Nurses get axed to pay Eurocrat pensions?
On the divvy up, why is the EU demanding the split on the percentage of contributions, not on the basis of an equal amount per head?
No assets included.
Stand up and tell the EU citizens they are on the hook for the EU’s debt mountain. Personally.
EU Expansion? Sign up and be on the hook for lots of debts. A real winner.
So why won’t you John put the state pensions on the books so everyone, the young in particular can see the debts you’ve dumped on them?
If you listen to the economy bulb leading lights of Labour they are the EU. They repeat verbatim to our loyal, trusted, truthful, honest, patriotic media what the EU says and demands. They tell us we should listen carefully to Lord EU-EU and believe and follow all he says.
It really is time to call the EU’s bluff; they need a trade deal far more than we. In fact we don’t need one at all. They cannot replace the City; they simply don’t have the capacity, whereas, we can replace their vehicles and food whilst bolstering our own base; so let’s stop discussing how much to donate to the EU and how far we will be beholden to their ECJ and how much of our fish they can continue to expropriate and just get out.
Regardless if your politics is left (as I am) or right, the central issue that stands over everything is UK sovereignty. Nothing is more important.
A referendum was held in 2016 where we were told ‘no ifs, no buts’. Well we voted out in the biggest vote in British history. We didn’t vote for a transitional deal. We didn’t vote for a 9 month delay. We didn’t vote to hand over any money or any other ‘generous offer’. We voted out.
We all knew exactly what we voted for – out of the EU the single market and customs union. We knew exactly what that would mean and it is an insult to me and 33.5 million voters to say otherwise. Those that refuse to accept democracy would perhaps be happy emigrating to North Korea?
Teresa May was right to say that a failure to respect the vote would endanger our democracy. With very few exceptions most of the political class do not understand how dangerous this waffling about is. I do believe this is as serious a state of affairs as existed in the 1830’s and that nearly brought down the state until the people were listened to.
Not only did we graciously agree to take part in the ludicrous brief arrangements set out in Article 50, an article no one ever anticipated being used which was thus bereft of meaningful process; but the EU then responded by refusing to start framework talks. The British are still not responding to the evidence right in front of them as to the nature of the EU bureaucracy we are dealing with.
I really do hope JR and his like minded colleagues keep the PM & DDs feet to the fire on this financial settlement issue. We need to inflict an embarrassing defeat on Barnier early doors to show them we mean business.
“Many of us who just want to leave thought about recommending that the UK simply legislate in the UK Parliament to leave and go.”
So why not do it now, see how much support you get in the lobbies. Put up or shut up!
Do we give Barnier a bit of paper that says article 50 process concluded, we’re off as of next Friday. We could then spend the next decade arguing in international courts, if we owe any money.
Barnier hasn’t got the last word he is just a negotiator who takes his instructions from the commission. The commission under Junker has to take into account Verhofstadt who is the top guy in the EU parliament and who has taken the brunt of Uk MEPs abuse and insults for years – so walking away without paying a price will not be allowed..that’s if we want another deal?..On the other hand we could just go the scenic route by the cliff edge but thats a pathway leading to nowhere. The choice is ours.
Yeah john right on!.. the EU crowd are going to screw us so bad.. they will rub our noses in it and then some more.. in fact it’s pay back time now for all the whinge and upset caused and in case anyone might still be in any doubt. A50 has been activated and so there is no way back- not in a million years- only a big bill to pay..that’s if we ever want the chance to do some kind of a future trade deal with them. Zilch is not the word exactly.. more like gazillion
Reply We do not have to pay a single Euro to trade!
One is really amazed that Barnier et all don’t seem to have even read the Treaties they rabbit on about. The way the EU is financed is subordinate to the Treaties and is not a separate agreement, so there is no legal basis for the EU to demand a penny after we leave. Nor is there any provision for the UK to demand a large slice of the EUs assets – I notice that teh EU wholeheartedly agree with that principle.
I really think that Labour or Momentum as it should be called have scored a home goal.
Telling their supporters that they will keep free movement and continue paying £billions to Brussels will go down like a lead balloon in the Midlands and the North.
If you sort out the students voting and postal scam you could possibly win if you don’t capitulate to Brussels.
What a pity that the UK entered into many financial commitments with many European entities! Leaving all these contracts without paying your bills??? Even an extreme government politician like the foreign secretary by now acknowledges that instead of whistling any tune, a financial settlement is necessary . . . . and do not forget that the whole world (with all your future contractual partners) is watching.
Exactly.
If the EU wanted to charge member states for leaving they should have put it into the treaty. The EU is very fond of banging on about their precious treaties when it suits their purpose. We should be giving them a taste of their own medicine not our money.