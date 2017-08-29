Mrs Merkel backs a Euro budget, Euro Treasury and Euro Economics and Finance Minister

Today we learn that Mrs Merkel is responding positively to Mr Macron’s overtures for a more integrated EU government with more power and larger budget. It will be interesting to see just how much extra money in practice Germany wants to put behind these centralising initiatives.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
2 Comments
Isn’t that exactly what we expected from the “Five Presidents’ Report”?
And one of the many reasons to pull out of the EU
Indeed it will be interesting. But will T May ensure it is not the UK taxpayer stumping up? How are the promised profits on the Osborne old Euro rescue loans he and Darling I think, forced us to stump up coming on?