Mr Barnier’s state of mind

Mr Barnier seems to think the UK will not settle what it owes. That is a misunderstanding. The UK government has always made clear it will honour its legal obligations. It will, for example, pay around £30 bn of additional net contributions to the EU for the near 3 year period of transition from our vote to leave to our exit in March 2019. That is a big win for the EU, given the fact that the UK Parliament could have moved to implement the referendum decision quickly and unilaterally to end our contributions much earlier. We could have renounced the EU Treaty instead of complying with it by sending an Article 50 letter. We chose the friendly route of leaving instead. It gives them plenty of time to adjust their budgets for after our departure. The problem for Mr Barnier is there is no legal or Treaty power to levy money on us after we have gone, and no legal requirement for us to co fund their budget after 2019.
As Mr Barnier and his colleagues are usually sticklers for the law of the Treaties, he should get on with implementing the various clauses in the EU Treaties requiring the EU to have close and friendly relations with neighbouring countries, and to promote trade between them. That of course is what businesses and many voters on the continent want him to do, as they want best possible access to the lucrative UK market.
It does sound as if the EU has been doing some homework on the lack of UK Ministerial powers to make ex gratia or additional payments to the EU above and beyond the legal and required contributions whilst we are a member. I see they are now talking about the UK paying money to low income third countries as overseas aid. UK Ministers do of course have powers to make overseas aid payments to such countries. The good news is we are already making large payments under this heading, so the EU might be able to take that into account to help it move on to the important issues over our future relationship.
Barnier is doing his job: Fighting for the EU corner by all means necessary.
He is not there to be “helpful” to the Conservatives. That is neither his brief nor what his paid for.
I simply wish we could cut the crap and go straight to December when the EU refuses to open parallel trade negotiation, leaving the UK with either a) hard Brexit or b) EFTA for a couple of years.
Either way the UK’s influence on continental affairs is reduced and an example is made. Job done.
I smell treason Mr Redwood. Why exactly does the government think that it is acceptable to get around the lack of power to give taxpayers money to the EU using the foreign aid budget? If that was done by a business or individual they could well be guilty of fraud or theft. Instead of being a stickler for the letter of the treaty as you suggest you appear to be finding a way for the government to evade it’s responsibility to look after the interests of it’s citizens. Nothing unusual for politicians I am aware but blatant none the less. An immediate hard Brexit would been billions of pounds cheaper and far better. What we actually are going to get is a sellout yet again.
Reply I am not saying any such thing. I am pointing out the state of Ministerial powers, but continuing to recommend we pay the EU nothing above our regular contributions up to departure.
The “Brexit bill” the EU presented was nothing short of an attempt at extortion .
It’s amazing that despite all the evidence of the true nature of the bullying EU in Greece , Italy , Ireland and now over Brexit , that some Britons still hate their own country enough to want to remain part of the EU .
The EU should have no say in allocations of UK aid. Are you softening us up for endless payments to EU countries via the aid budget.
Apart from the fact that the aid budget is a travesty the population will not be fooled if forced to prop up Polish farmers or loans to Ukraine.
Pull the other one John.
Reply My view is we pay nothing as I have repeatedly said. I am just pointing out that whilst Ministers have no legal powers to send money to the EU and rich member states other than our regular contributions as a member, they do have powers to grant money to low income countries under Overseas aid provisions
I’m a bit surprised to see that the payment of £30 billion and the need for a transition phase is now accepted. I welcome this small step towards an acceptance of reality.
For too long Brexiters have imagined that when we leave the EU we will retain all the advantages and have none of the costs. It is more likely that we will lose many of the advantages and we will incur additional costs and inefficiencies from trying to run our economy in a way that conforms with the need to export to the EU.
Reply The only £30bn the UK accepts is our continuing contributions up to the date of leaving.
Maybe Barnier believes the UK does not have the will to just walk away. He may think “no deal is better than a bad deal” are just empty words.
Well we shall see if, as I fully expect, UK government caves in.
With May threatening to stay on for the next election, I am reminded of the phrase “no chance no chance” which proved to be completely accurate (as was predictable) when Major buried the party with his ERM, a lack of even an apology, general lefty pro EU incompetence, the cones hot line …. May seems just the same as Major to me, perhaps a little less dim but not much. I am “not a quitter” she says, but if you have a broken compass quitting is the best thing to do – or get a new co pass with a brain transplant perhaps.
The logic of the divorce bill is so simple:
There is no Legal basis to justify making a divorce payment
If a Trade Deal is worse than WTO then there should be no divorce payment
If a Trade Deal is better than WTO then a divorce payment should at least be considered.
Unless the EU consider UK a partner in which case they would offer us a TD better than WTO there would be no value in paying anything.
QED?
30 billion is far too much. I hope I am proved wrong but I have a feeling this pathetic socialist/Liberal bunch of remainers Government is talking tough with the EU for now but when it comes to the crunch will cave in and 30 billion will become 50 billion or 60 billion or more. Not only will that be a betrayal of the people but it will make us a laughing stock and a pushover for the trade talks.
Funny how this Government can squander billions of taxpayers’ money on the EU and foreign aid, things it doesn’t have to do yet is happy to sit by and watch England’s young face 30 years of eye watering debts and England’s elderly not have the decent care they deserve in their old age.
Moral obligations are subjective. They are not legally binding. Payments to satisfy non legally binding arrangements to satisfy moral obligations can only be ex gracia. Why should the UK make any such payments to the EU at this stage?
It would appear David Davis has left the door ajar on the question.
The EU together with our contributions pays a total of 50% of aid to poorer countries according to one source.
@Mr Redwood,
Will Britain will lift the ban on vacuum cleaners over 900w after March 2019?