Why was there never any opposition to EU policies from Labour, the Lib Dems and Greens?

One of the things I most disliked about our period of membership of the EU was the complete absence of effective opposition to many of its plans, policies and laws. Policies that would have produced howls of protest if recommended for domestic decision by a Conservative government went through unopposed or little observed as long as they came from Brussels.
In the EU itself the Council of Ministers acting as legislature usually met in secret session. There was no formal opposition to expose the problems with a proposal, so it was only draft laws that annoyed a particular member state government that got any proper scrutiny. The European Parliament was a bit more capable of voicing criticisms, but contained an overwhelming majority of representatives who welcomed extensions of EU power and were therefore often willing to go along with new laws as each one helped with that aim.
It is bizarre that the Green party has never in the UK kicked up a big fuss about VAT on green products, for example. Strange that Labour and the Liberal Democrats offered no opposition to the UK joining the Exchange Rate Mechanism, one of the worst economic policies pursued post war. They otherwise opposed any Conservative government economic policy that was made in the UK. Where was Labour’s voice demanding a more ambitious renegotiation when Mr Cameron set out to buttress the UK’s membership of the EU by seeking only modest reforms to try to reflect growing public disquiet with what the EU was doing?
Instead Labour in office 1997-2010 and Labour in opposition 2010-15 tried to avoid talking about the EU as much as possible, and tamely allowed EU measures to pass without criticism. The EU was able to give us the beef crisis, the fishing discards disgrace, the ERM recession, the movement of people well ahead of the Labour’s government’s planning figures, dear energy and much else besides without a squeak of protest. This lack of criticism over so many huge areas of policy made more voters sceptical of the project and worried about what it was doing to our robust tradition of criticism of governments. The ERM alone cost us around 6% of our National Income, or £120bn a year!
Now we have Mr Corbyn apparently taken hostage by the Blairites, now saying he wants us to stay in the single market, customs union and freedom of movement area. That will drive a big wedge between him and the many Brexit supporting Labour voters in the northern cties.
As there is now a majority for staying in the EU Mr Corbyn`s change of stance will help overall and in any case it was clear at the last election that the Brexit was a low priority for many of its supporters.
My contempt for Corbyn`s ideas is almost limitless, ( unlike John who seems to like him) but he has offered Remain a seat at the table and that is a great deal more than the Brexit Party.TINA Corbyn it must be.
I now expect himto become PM
John you are off message here , I think the Tory line is that there isn`t any real difference . As with any Brexit line , the n is optional, I cease to listen
Please reads Stephen Kinnoch on Labour List.
He seems to be the only politician who had his head screwed on and who has really done his homework.
https://labourlist.org/2017/08/stephen-kinnock-we-can-have-single-market-access-and-progressive-reforms-to-free-movement/
Reply There are a good few of us who have done our homework and read the relevant documents. Mr Kinnock’s proposal would require the EU and its members to agree to all sorts of things they are not currently offering, and would mean we still had not properly left the EU.
What majority for staying in the EU?!? Only in your fevered imagination I suspect. You make it up as you go along. There was a recent vote in Parliament endorsing leaving the single market/customs union. Let’s see people put their money where their mouth is!
Oh for goodness sake, stop making up children’s stories. From what I hear all those in favour of leaving still are. As for Mike Stallard, the EU have had plenty of opportunities to offering more reforms to the UK but failed to do so. There have been plenty of chances so what makes you think they want to give us anything now? I see nothing of any worth on the table.
Interestingly enough I have never seemed to hear a word of opposition from the TUC after it became mesmerised by Delors. The average union leader (usually a on six figure pay package) probably does not really care about British factories being closed down and relocated to Eastern Europe or wages being undercut by cheap imported labour. To think otherwise would be “racist”. I wonder if Corbyn has read Keir Hardie’s thoughts on the importation of foreign miners into the Scottish coalfields?
Part of the answer to your question here is that MP’s reflect the interests of their constituencies; if we as voters don’t show much interest in the way we are governed then we deserve what we get. Another reason is we were told the EU and its predecessor was all about facilitating trade. Thankfully the worm is turning.
A question for you, Dr. Redwood, I hear a lot of aspirational words from Mr. Davies about maintaining tariff free and frictionless trade, but we do not hear the same intent from the EU side, it may therefore be supposed that they have no intention to agree such terms. Is the UK government working on a ‘plan B’ to advise and assist UK industry to prepare for WTO terms come 2019?
Reply Yes of course – investment in electronic borders, Customs legislation and a Trade Bill to ensure we can trade well without an agreement
Indeed, Mr Clock Tick’s withering look when DD answered him with ‘free trade’ in reply to what the Single Market was about tells you all you need to know. This is a low growth, protectionist club. The EU sees the Single Market as something that controls, manages, standardises, regulates trade and certainly not liberates it!
My father is a northern based Labour voter. Indeed, he’s been a Labour voter since a young man. He’s now 78 years old. He was raised to hate the Tories and yet my father’s a staunch patriot and monarchist. He despises Corbyn and yet he still voted Labour at the last GE. Why? It is a cultural phenomena but he said this to me and I quote, ‘If the Tories stood up and gave a solemn promise that they would take the UK of the EU in its entirety then he would vote Conservative’
Of course he doesn’t believe that this PM and indeed the Tories want to take the UK out of the EU in its entirety either so he’s left with no option but to continue to back
We have a PM in May (who I now see you have backed Mr Redwood) who is unprincipled, pro-EU and an interventionist. She’s without conviction. Northern Labour voters want to see Thatcher reincarnated. Strong, pro-UK, defiant and confident in their beliefs. May’s lacking in all of these. She’s everything the northern voter despises
Until the Tories understand the mentality and personality of the northern based Labour voter they will never succeed in that region
You forgot to add the word inept to your description of Mrs May. Just remember her track record at the Home Office and the loss of the majority at the last election. I would also like to add delusional to the mix too. With the rubbish she is coming up with it the minute e.g. reducing the red tape to get your sex change legally recognised does she really think this is going to win a general election?
Reply Mrs May just helped the Conservatives get the highest share of the vote this century by a long way, and allows us to form a government to get on and implement Brexit. Having another 3 months off for a leadership election where different candidates would have to stomp round the country with different views of how to handle the EU talks would be a delight to the EU and damaging to the national interest.
I think John’s words reported on another site were ‘Fine by me’…. There is a world of difference between supporting someone for a purpose and worshipping the ground they walk on!
Yes, but none of this would have ever happened if the Conservative Party under, Edward Heath took us into the then EEC in the first place. And where was the opposition, even from within his own party, to such a momentous decision for our country ? There was nothing said in the Conservative Manifesto’s of past elections or, a referendum on joining the EEC.
The ERM was indeed a terrible mistake, a mistake that could have very well been avoided but, Europhiles in the Conservative Party wanted in. To this day they have never accepted the enormous, and it was enormous personal and well as financial damage it caused. It directly lead to three New Labour and Labour governments being elected and all the disastrous policies that have lead us to a place that the current so called Conservative government are happy to keep us in.
The true Conservatives amongst us want to envision a better future with smaller State involvement and cost. That to me is the litmus test and anything short is just Labour and Socialism by another name.
So long as it’s anti-British, that’s fine with the oikophobes on the Left (oikophobia – hatred of one’s own kind – the opposite of xenophobia).
The reason parties of the left are now so pro-EU (the opposite of the 1970s and 80s) is the leftwards-statist drift of the EU. if socialism, statism, evironmental leftism etc can be imposed without debate and the need for explicit democratic support in the UK, then from the point of view of these parties it’s best to go easy on criticisms of the EU.
No opposition to the EU, simply because blaming them afterwards is always a get out clause for failure at home.
It was “Not us Gov”
Disgraceful that all Parties have been complicit in giving away our power of self determination and Government, for the greater good of some politicians (many failed ones) who between them have made a very nice living out of it all.
They are thus all popular within their own little management club of 28 countries.
The EU is a socialist construction, all the parties you highlight are socialist, end of story.
I agree fully. Many were very quiet in challenging the EU.
However, no reason to throw baby out with the bathwater. Businesses clearly like the single market. And people will quickly start turning against Brexit once wages and jobs decline as they inevitably will for some years.
Ultimately what people care about is the economy. Not sovereignty. Immigration. Or the rest.
Reply When I was single market Minister my diary was full of meetings with business reps wanting me to block or water down draft laws the EU wanted for the so called single market.
Indeed, I’ve always found it strange that many of our MPs, who pride themselves on being lawmakers and legislators, have simply rubber-stamped directives and laws that were enacted in Brussels. Servile sycophants is possibly too strong as they would probably class themselves as pragmatists.
It was a Tory government that took us into the EU. A Tory government signed Maastrict and a Tory government that took us in to the ERM.
We have had a Tory government Cameron and his mates rabid EU supporters and a very pro EU Parliament.
This is despite the majority of the population being against the EU.
We are fighting a very uphill battle to escape the clutches of Brussels.
Socialism and the EU go hand in hand. Everyone giving away freebies as long as it’s not their money. Who pays? The little man – or should I say the little hard working man.
The Labour Party is not a British Party except technically in terms of the law, geography.
The Lib Dems do not think seriously about so much.
The Greens do not think.