The German media tantrum

You know people are losing when they resort to personal abuse and bluster. Clearly the German government was unhappy about being told the truth about their 100bn Euro bill for the UK to leave – it is a work of fiction.
I had many dealings with the German government and with their business representatives when I was single market Minister, many when I was making the case for the UK not to belong to the Euro, and a few in the run up to the referendum. The Germans always began in a friendly and diplomatic way, seeking to explain to me why it was in the UK’s interests to accept a new law, join the Euro and remain in the EU. They thought I would be sufficiently amenable to see it from their point of view. They kept telling me that if I did not see it their way the UK would lack influence in the EU. That was such a silly irony – you will only have influence if you agree with us on all the big issues!
I used to explain to them that I am a UK MP, not a German one. I have no special insight into what laws, taxes and budgets Germany needs, and am not accountable to German electors for such decisions. I do not seek or expect any influence over the big issues affecting the German economy. In return I do not think Germany can help me and my colleagues in deciding what currency the UK should use, how high our taxes should be, what taxes we should imnpose, what laws we should have and how we run our borders.
They might then shift their ground and pretend that the EU does not have that much influence after all, and that the UK inside the EU could nonetheless influence its laws. I would explain that the true project, the one they often used to want me to adopt, includes the Euro, Schengen, common defence and much else that does mean major powers at EU level. This is clearly something the UK does not want. I accept and always have accepted that out of the EU they will decide what regulations to impose on companies selling to them, just as the USA decides the terms on which we export to them. The difference is once we are out we do not have to impose those same requirements on everything we make and sell elsewhere if it does not suit us and our customers.
Today we see yet again the Germsan media and probably some in the German and EU governments misjudge the UK position. Once again they think pressure, personal ridicule, scorn will force the Uk to see it their way. It did not achieve their end when they tried to pressurise us into joining the Euro. It did not work when they offered Mr Cameron very little, thinking it would be sufficient to secure a stay in vote. It looks like they misread it again.
The truth is the Uk can and will leave in March 2019, with or without a deal on the future relationship. I forecast that on that date, even after many more rows and disagreements, planes will still be able to fly from Frankfurt to London, German cars will still be admitted into UK car showrooms, and tourists will still make the pilgrimages between our two countries. The only question is will the EU make this easier, or does it have workable plans to make it a bit more difficult. We await their answer when they have cooled down. The present intemperate language belittles them. It does not damage us.
OT: Many are calling for JRMogg to replace May. But, although I consider him well suited for the job, I consider you to be in a better position.
Not only do you match his steady minded handling of antagonizing interviewers, debate well and have a good knowledge of and keen participation in parliament, you also have lots more experience – particularly in the field which is the EU where you’ve held the government position of Minister for the single market.
May will have to be replaced by someone whose stance is more in line with the voters. I look forward to the day you are chosen to lead us out of all this!
This is the way bullies behave when they don’t get their way – they don’t want to negotiate, they want us to concede to their every last demand – and there is no doubt that the EU is full of bullies.
However if you read the press this morning some very big sums are being qouted that we are prepared to pay. So either someone is telling porkies or this pressure is having an effect.
I recall a diminutive moustachioed character trying much the same thing in 1939 and beyond. They will be working themselves into a greater frenzy yet. At some point in the future they will start doing the sums and then come to more sensible conclusions. The big worry for the Germans is that they will have to find the extra money to fund this experiment.
1 bonified Godwin point by the third comment. We are off to a fantastic start.
If you actually think that the EU and its internal machinations, particularly the Franco-German axis, have absolutely nothing whatever to do with WW2, then you are a bureaucrat from planet Zog, and I demand my £5.
You know people are losing when they resort to personal abuse and bluster.
Jacob Rees-Mogg: “He (Junker) is a pound shop Bismarck”
Abuse ? Check.
Dr Liam Fox: “EU is trying to blackmail Britain”
Bluster ? Check.
For once we agree, Mr Redwood, and please do not be bitter that Germany is not reacting exactly as many on the Leave side had sold to the British public. It was obvious from the start and could have easily been checked had you simply bothered to talk to the Germans themselves.
Have you spoken to, for example, anyone in Mercedes, BMW, Audi or VW?
No need to speak, just watch their actions : capital expenditure in the U.K. automotive industry is now running at half what it used to be pre-referendum.
That’s hardly a ringing endorsement of Brexit by the Germans.
Tabulazero, Jacob Rees-Mogg characterising Jean-Claude Juncker as “a Pound shop Bismark” is a joke considering Juncker’s behaviour since the Referendum. Calling Leave voters thick is abuse. Remains telling us that they know better what we voted for is arrogant abuse.
Liam Fox observing that the EU is trying to blackmail UK taxpayers with a demand for payment before trade talks uses the correct English word and is the truth. Michel Barnier’s strictures that the UK must start behaving “seriously”, or Junker claiming that the UK’s preparations were “not satisfactory”, are bluster.
Fancy having a tantrum on 3 September of all days!
Germany and the Germans…..either at your feet or your throat!
Even Macmillan, who tried to get the UK into the Common Market, realised the nature of that particular beast.
I have no wish for my country to become a province of the latest German Empire. It astounds me that many east European countries are happy to do so….but they may well wake up when it is too late; the results will likely be unpleasant in the extreme.
I have just read the so termed best criticism in a German newspaper of May, Johnson, Davis and Fox. Just moaning about our alleged dawdling. No mention of the bill presented for leaving. Nicely, it added “Brits have weathered many storms over the centuries. They will weather this one, too. ”
Personally I cannot say Germany has weathered any storms at all over centuries. It does not deal with its internal problems and we can see this now. It thinks its problems are a plus. Then it implodes and explodes. So we then speak of the Land of Industrious and Proud People, speak of Germany’s industrial ingenuity and engineering skills and how we must send it food.
On Andrew Marr this morning they are talking about the UK and Mrs May agreeing to pay the EU 50billion as a divorce payment. Any comment on this John?
Reply That is nonsense
Reply to reply
I sincerely hope you are right. Thank you for taking the time to reply.
Well we shall see. I certainly do not trust T May at all.
She did, after all, try to trick the voters into a remain vote by lying to them that they had control of the borders through being outside Schengen.
As Home Secretary she surely cannot have believed this to be true?
Forgive me for coming back on this subject but if it is nonsense where has it come from, who is briefing it and why?
It is an attempt to soften us up to hand over a vast sum to the EU. I leave it to you to speculate about who might wish to do that …
I would suspect from the Remainer element.
Not David Davis. He also said it was nonsense.
It couldn’t have come from the EU side surely?
The BBC is a shill for Brussels.
It’s time that Brussels paid their full share for the services rendered by the BBC, instead forcing the British TV viewers to pay for their own subjugation.
D Davis said on Marr’s show, “we are going thru it line by line”.
Marr and everyone else does not ask , ‘how many lines are there and give a few examples of these lines’?
Seems no one is interested in this.
Rationalism always misreads a free spirit. Most of the time, we cannot see the wood for the trees. But we have in Britain the most amazing historical foundations, wrought from grace. It is written in our institutions, in the character of our people, and even in the landscape of our countryside. Ever vulnerable (as are all temporal things) there is still much to cherish; and therefore, much to give thanks for, and to contend for. Little wonder, cold rationalism despises such sentiments: but they are the soul of a nation!
The Germans are quite naturally very upset.
The UK voters called their bluff when they gave Mr. Cameron no worthwhile concessions expecting the UK to vote remain (from watching/listening to too much BBC broadcasting).
The Germans are unhappy that they/the EU will lose control over our laws, money, borders, foreign policy, environmental and energy issues and all the other 40+ “areas” now subject to QMV after the Lisbon Treaty.
They/the EU will lose a significant net contributor to the EU budget, other financial inputs and lose control of our fishing grounds.
Mrs. Merkel will not be able to force us to take the Middle Eastern and African migrants she continues to invite into Europe.
The Germans will also find that their goods in the UK will no longer be protected from the rest of the World by the EU tariff barriers. A significant change bearing in mind the enormous trade deficit we have with Germany.
The EU/Germans will not be able to take over our military.
And they are going to, one fine day, will have to pay for the rest of the EU. And watch them squeal as they get bled dry.
Listening to what is coming out of the EU during the negotiation process, I am coming to the view that they intend to and will make things very difficult for us when we leave, deal or not deal. They have to make it clear to any other country that might contemplate leaving that it is not worth it and you will suffer. We need to prepare accordingly.
Next week I am off to Berlin again, I like to go over there from time to time to soak up the atmosphere and do a little shopping, maybe drink a few quality German beers, and then that German sausage with saurkraut on the side all overlaid with mustard. Wow! From this you can see that I am a committed European and that’s the way I intend to stay- and still don’t understand what all of the fuss is about at home? Anyway lucky me
Remember what Nicholas Ridley said about European monetary union?
“This is all a German racket designed to take over the whole of Europe.”
He got sacked for this. The Greeks now have bitter experience of Ridley’s forecast.
Sunday times reports today (Sunday 3 Sep) that May is prepared to pay 50bn Sterling to the EU as a divorce settlement.
A formal announcement will, apparently, come after the conference, as a stealth decision without consultation.
I think that this is defeatism on a colossal scale, May has to deny this fully and categorically or face immediate leadership challenge.