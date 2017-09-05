UK Manufacturing looks stronger in August

The UK manufacturing PMI survey rose to 56.0 in August, well above the level of around 52 it was at during 2015 before the Brexit referendum became an issue. Industrial and manufacturing output is up slightly in June 2017 compared to June 2016, confounding the predictions of recession at the time of the vote.
Car output and sales which did extremely well from July 2016 until April this year, were hit by the tax increases of the last budget. However, total car output so far this year is only 1.6% down on the same period last year despite this. In part this reflects the high proportion of vehicles that are exported.
The UK industry runs a £13 bn surplus with the rest of the world and a £21.8bn deficit with the rest of the EU on vehicles. It also runs a £6.2bn a year deficit on components with the rest of the EU and is in balance on parts with the rest of the world. The EU has not been a good or easy market for the UK industry.
Since the vote Nissan has announced two new models for its Sunderland plant and Toyota has pledged a substantial additional investment at its Burnaston facility. Component manufacturers also see the opportunity for more UK sourced parts, with Gestamp announcing a new Midlands manufacturing facility.
Meanwhile Ford has said it will be shedding an additional 1100 jobs from its Bridgend plant. This is in line with its progressive run down of UK vehicle assembly and related work over many years. It closed all vehicle assembly at Dagenham more than a decade ago, and closed its last vehicle assembly line in Southampton before we had in mind a Brexit vote. Transit manufacture for Europe shifted not to the EU but to Turkey. It does intend to carry on making engines in the UK, where UK technology and skills are a strength.
The UK’s two largest vehicle manufacturers are Jaguar Land Rover, producing 544,000 last year and Nissan with 507,000, out of the total production of 1.7 million. Both are committed to their UK base and have scope to buy more components manufactured locally.
The UK government is promoting R and D in new vehicles and new technology, and is backing the Automotive Investment Organisation which seeks new investors to set up component capacity. The aim is to get the UK component proportion up from around 40% to well over 50%.
Boosting the component proportion is an important part of the strategy to generate more jobs here, add more value, and simplify the application of rules of origin for international trade. The motor industry has risen from just 5.4% of UK manufacturing output in 2007 to 9.4% last year.
The vehicle assembly plant at Burnaston is a Toyota plant, not Honda
Honda assemble their vehicles at their plant in Swindon from imported components. Toyota also build their engines in Deeside supporting thousands of British jobs.
You say “the UK government is promoting R and D in new vehicles and new technology”.
I am all in favour of sensible R&D in nearly all areas of technology (though government rarely pick the right areas or the right approach). But what the UK (EU and other) governments are doing is promoting (and rolling out) duff & premature technology with tax payer subsidies and rigged markets. This is totally misguided waste of money. So why are they doing it?
We see it with the so called “renewables”, biofuels and with electric cars. Outside a few very special situations this technology is a total waste of time and money (given the current technology). We are just littering the country with expensive and ugly white elephants that will need to altered or removed later.
Yes R&D on better batteries, fuel cells, reducing emissions and alternative energy sources and fuels. But to roll out duff technology before it is remotely economic is bonkers.
Yet more uncomfortable figures for Remainers to explain away. They set me thinking. How much richer would Europe be without the EU? What has the EU done for Europe?
Remarkably, googling both questions produced no answers at all, not even the usual canard about it keeping the peace for 60-odd years. I suspect that, were it not for the EU, Europe would be a much wealthier (and happier) place. Has anyone looked into it?
I’ve a great idea. Let’s elect a government led by a person who rejects aggressive state intervention in the productive sectors of the UK economy and embraces the purifying power of the market, cuts business taxes, liberalises the labour market and understands that prosperity does not emanate from the activities of politicians
Let’s elect a government led by a person that as the courage and belief to confront and reform the bloated, wasteful vested interest that is the public sector also known as the STATE
Let’s elect a government led by a person that understands that an economy is only successful when the private sector is allowed to do what it does best, generate profits without some political busybody sticking their socialist, politicised beak in where it’s not wanted
Stop politicising all aspects of life especially business. It is not wanted. Leave that nonsense to Labour. The Tories should understand that the private sector performs at its best when it’s not being badgered by a PM who thinks capitalism is evil.
A Karl Marx wannabe as leader of the Conservatives leaves a sour taste
This idea of part petrol and part electric engines seems to be a good way for development. I have a ford at present , not particularly out of first choice. I simply had to have a car to carry on with my District Nurse job and just about managed to drive my citroen into the garage before it broke down .Yes, Nurses have to buy their own cars to drive around miles and miles to give patients eye drops! I am not really satisfied with this Ford B max . It is a noisy car , with some fancy features such as hands free phone connection ..which is difficult to upload with phone numbers, however this technology is what is required for the future as the police clamp down on the dangerous practice of mobile phone use in cars. I must admit I get a few funny looks as I appear to talk to myself ( mind you I have argued with the radio out loud for many years , so nothing changes there) . I feel the combination of technology and noiseless vehicles with fuel saving methods are the future.
… and your comments on our current account deficit, the ever increasing levels of personal debt and how long the plates can keep spinning?
And a very good strategy too ! Even after a car or any product is sold, components will be needed the original parts wear out.
Ford moving production from Southampton to Turkey was a disgrace. Not for simply for business reasons, although Ford did get a pile of cash from the EU (in truth UK money) to build the plant but, the fact that Turkey is not in the EU but only the Customs Union. It therefore makes a further mockery, one that is lost on many BREXITIERS, of remaining in the EU.
Once out of the EU, and especially their Customs Union, we will be able to source cheaper goods from elsewhere. This should bring down our deficit as a whole making the pound a little stronger and economy more stable. This would lead to further investment and more growth. Wages and costs should fall but, and only but, when this government realises that MASS immigration is a bad thing. Immigration is OK so long as it is in line with our needs and numbers can be absorbed. But at current rates, even from non-EU countries, it is unacceptable !