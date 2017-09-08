There is no cliff edge

The EU specialises in arguing based on fatuous and misleading analogies. We used to be told the UK had to stay in the convoy, an unfortunate image given twentieth century European history. Then we were told we must not miss the train, though many of us did not want to take a train to Brussels Central to be told what to do. Now we are told we will fall off the cliff if we just leave.
There is no cliff or cliff edge. There are numerous deals, contracts and joint activities which will continue after exit as before.People and businesses from Non EU member states fly to the EU, buy and sell with people in the EU, undertake joint ventures with the EU, come to EU universities. So will we once we have left.
I have still to hear from another member state what barriers they wish to impose on their citizens trading and travelling to the UK. It is difficult to see why they would want to get in the way, but if they do the WTO and other international laws and treaties will stop them doing damage to us.
Indeed, the EU certainly specialises in arguing based on fatuous and misleading analogies. But then so do most spin doctors and politician in general.
It would however be far better if the PM was not a daft, socialist, climate alarmist, tax increasing, central planning, gender pay obsessed, PC, lefty interventionist. Then we could have cheap energy, far more investor confidence and an economy rather more conducive to growth.
We could even get a health system that actually worked, real competition in education, a simpler lower tax system, a state sector of a sensible size and even build sufficient new homes.
The fundamental problem of the EU is on display day after day now, which is their “Berlin Wall” mentality whereby they prefer to make it difficult to leave rather than to build an EU that adds value such that people would genuinely want to be part of it. In the long-run that mentality is bound to lead to collapse.
The EU would be quite happy with “collapse” – once they have took every Euro from every country in the EU – – and flooded them with millions from the 3rd world.
The cliff edge is the point where the electorate wises up to the Remoaners in Parliament. Their constituency voters need individually campaigning. The same bad-penny faces each time in the House, the same cliches of the Remain campaign. In less tolerant nations than ours their continued stabs in our faces would land them in jail with some EU funded human rights organisation paying our tax-payers money seeking their release.
What don’t they understand about the word democracy. Nothing actually. They merely despise it and with it our people.They are extremely intelligent and wonderfully educated pieces of ancient deleted narratives. Post 1889 Nietzsches.
The 2-3 year transition period is often justified by reference to avoiding the cliff edge, however all it seems to do is postpone the cliff edge for 2-3 years. Those advocating the transition should explain more clearly what the point of it is.
Dr. Redwood, your critical point here is the possibility the EU autocracy will insist on the re-introduction of trade and travel barriers. (Understandably, since trade is their only lever on us.) Trade and travel needs to be the main theme of our efforts until we have some form of deal. All members of cabinet, especially the PM, should be talking with their opposite numbers around the capitals of Europe to make this point: The EU bureaucracy are going to cause enormous harm to all members unless they are told to do what is best for the European people and businesses, not their own incomes.
Thank you John, and it would be really helpful if you could advise T May/DD to stop using this silly phrase….. I was reading a Guardian piece yesterday about the ‘transitional deal’ and DD rejecting EFTA membership because… ‘The simple truth is membership of EFTA would keep us within the acquis and it would keep us in requirements for free movement, albeit with some restrictions but none have worked so far’…. OK, fair enough but then why are they effectively intending to all intents and purposes on keeping the aqcquis alive with this continual talk of a transitional deal (on something not yet negotiated) for at least several years and not signing trade deals as soon as possible after 31/03/19!
Even Guy V was laughing at this when briefing members in the EU committee the other day by saying that the EU had suggested this all along and that effectively we would be keeping the acquis and doubtless continued payments to the EU to do so. I really do not understand why we are giving ground here and not effectively countering this nonsense.
