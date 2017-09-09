German questions

Occasionally I am invited to appear on German television. I usually agree, as I find I learn more about current German attitudes from the bias or drift of the questions.
This week I was surprised that many of the questions still seemed to be rooted in the idea that the UK was somehow going to remain part of their EU plans. In preparation I was asked what it was I disliked about the EU. Realising this would lead to a line of questions that either led them to tell me I had interpreted the EU wrongly, or to propositions that if we stayed in these disagreeable features could be toned down or changed, I gave my answer. “Everything” I said. I wanted to move us on to the more productive issues of what relationship will an independent UK have with Germany and the EU.
Instead they pressed the issue. What in particular was annoying, they asked. I clarified by saying it was the EU’s ability to make our laws and tell us what to do that we rejected. There were various individual cases that the UK was particularly unhappy about, but it was the general power, the ability to force more bad laws and policies on us in the future that led to the decision to leave. They seemed to think if there was some fudge or fix on migration the UK would be happy. They still have not grasped the meaning or significance of the winning phrase of the campaign, we want to take back control.
It made me think how absurd this whole so called negotiation the EU wants us to have about leaving is. The Treaty gives us an absolute right to leave. It imposes no additional bill or other requirements. All we had to do was send a letter and give them two years notice, which we have done. That notice will cost us more than £20bn and we accept that. It is not an invitation to negotiate over which of their laws and financial demands we need to carry on with in the future.
IN the interview proper the German presenter had got it, and allowed me to make clear that as far as the UK is concerned we are leaving. The UK is very willing to talk about our future relationship, and has made a generous offer of continuing free trade without tariffs. It is up to the EU to decide whether they want that or wish instead to impose what barriers they can on their trade with us under WTO rules. Clearly this all comes as news to many in Germany, who still see us a fellow paymaster of the EU under its control.
4 Comments
Good Morning,
I do hope that your cabinet colleagues are having the same conversations, particularly in Germany (since we are clearly waiting for them to give further instruction to Mr. Barnier) and with the other EU nations’ political leaders. For the sake of keeping normal trade relations with our European neighbours this type of discussion must be had all over Europe, outside of the EU bureaucracy. Common sense and good judgement will hopefully prevail.
Good morning.
They may have a point. Even if we do leave the EU, there may come a situation where our parliament and government once again sign us up to some sort of EU-Lite Treaty / Arrangement. What then ?
Less, Ode to Joy and more, Welcome to the Hotel California.
Be under no illusions, this game is far from over. Rumours have been abound for sometime of an, EU Associate Membership. They want to get rid of Trade Treaties like they have with Switzerland and the EEA and package them into that.
The price of democracy is indeed vigilance and our Parliamentarians need careful watching post BREXIT.
Very good – Please let the BBC have a transcript of it all
Fantastic John. Just wish there were more like you. Straightforward and to the point. Not being rude at any point but just pointing out what the British people are sick of. It would surely be best for everyone concerned if we carried out this process politely and sensibly to reach an agreement acceptable to all sides. Why do they want to behave like schoolchildren punishing us for wanting to leave their club but still wanting to do business with them like other countries in the world do? It’s beyond me but then we have always had an uneasy relationship with the rest of Europe throughout history. Maybe they are the ones that are finding that hard to forget.