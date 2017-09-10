Flag waving at the Proms

Some have expressed regret that someone gave out a lot of EU flags for people to wave at the Last Night of the Proms. Relax, I say. I have no problem with people coming from the continent to enjoy our traditions and wanting to wave the flag of their emerging state.
It may help to remind readers that the Last Night of the Proms has a very UK patriotic second half. The audience gets most animated in support of Henry Wood’s Fantasia of seas shanties. He wrote this as a nine part celebration of the experiences of the ordinary seaman at Trafalgar, for the 100th anniversary of the battle in 1905. It included “See the conquering hero comes” and “Rule Britannia”. The latter has now obtained her own slot after the sea shanties. It was good of so many to join in with the commemoration of the UK’s naval traditions. His original medley has been adapted since.
The first tune is from the “Saucy Arethusa”. This was written in celebration of the first English victory over the French at the start of the American War of Independence. A tough battle between the English 32 gun frigate Arethusa ( captured from the French navy in 1759 and re commissioned) and the 36 gun Belle Poule, a French frigate, 30 miles off the Lizard was in practice inclusive. Both vessels were badly damaged with many dead, and both retreated to recover. The British claimed victory because they captured two smaller French vessels, having a superior force at sea. The French also claimed victory as the Belle Poule escaped from the superior force and did not have to bow to the British commands.
(The navy was still often called the English navy in the C18. At the time of this battle Scotland , England and Wales were united so it was by then the British navy. Ireland joined the Union in 1800, after this battle but before Trafalgar)
“Thank EU for the music !” said one Remain banner.
As ever, the EU appropriating for itself the achievements of others even before its inception, first world peace, now classical music.
One Remainer said that Beethoven would have been banned from Brexit Britain. Seeing as Chopin visited pre EU Britain twice that is unlikely.
The Proms are very over rated. I have been to some concerts but I don’t understand why people would get a season ticket to watch every concert – or even most of them. The Last Night of The Proms is a particularly tiresome event, though the organisers have expanded on it and now offer outside broadcasts to the general public in addition to the BBC live showing.
The flag waving is a minor issue that gets more publicity than it warrants.
I am not relaxed when we all know full well it was politically motivated and subversive.
I usually enjoy the Proms season but I’m afraid that I no longer watch any BBC content.
I have just watched Bliar on Marr and the interview was a travesty of Brussels propaganda.
When is the government going to put a stop to this taxpayer funded entity which ignores its charter and is a blatant outlet for the left.
I served in the RN and spent 6 years in Subs. We now only have a shadow of our former armed forces and all parties are to blame.
Spraying money at third world despots and Brussels fantacists whilst running down our ability to defend ourselves is unforgivable.
Why did the Scottish and Welsh BBC audience leave us just before Rule Britannia? as for the the flag and the March, well the March was against democracy so the the flag embodies the diktat