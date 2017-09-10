Let’s pick some truth from this continuing EU debate

A few noisy Remain supporters, including now much of the Parliamentary Labour party, persist in spreading falsehoods from Project Fear and the referendum campaign.
We now know that their predictions about the first year after the vote, and after the Article 50 letter, were wide of the mark. Unemployment did not surge. House prices did not plunge. Commercial Property did not tumble. There was no first winter recession post the vote. The economy continued to generate a lot of extra jobs and housebuilding expanded at a lively pace.
Today they still assert that the UK will lose the benefits of the 50 or so free trade Agreements the EU has with other countries when we leave. This includes particularly important ones with Switzerland, Canada and South Korea. There are no such agreements with USA, China, India or the other large economies. I have every confidence that all these FTAs will pass to the UK as a member state co signatory, as they are entitled to do under international law. The only thing that could stop them passing is if the non EU state that entered into the Agreement wished to block. None have said they will block the UK keeping these agreements.
It is still fashionable for them to argue that the EU will have to punish us for leaving, to discourage others from doing the same. This is a bizarre view of friendly neighbouring countries that they wish us to stay close to. If the EU is as good as they say why would others wish to leave? Many of them are net recipients of cash, unlike us, so they certainly have no incentive to leave. The reason they are wrong is that the EU does not have the power to punish us once we have left. They cannot give us worse trade terms than they afford the rest of the world, as they are co signatories of the WTO protocols and agreements. We have rights under the WTO to trade redress if they tried heavy handed tactics. We would also have common cause with many other countries who will not want the EU using UK departure from the EU as an excuse to turn more protectionist against the UK and all the other WTO members in consequence.
There is a strange wish on the part of many establishment figures in the UK to send lots more money to the EU because that is what the EU would like us to do. They need to grasp two simple points. The first is we owe them nothing other than our usual contributions up to departure. Secondly UK voters will be livid with them if they try to give large sums to the EU with no legal basis. We do not need to pay to trade – indeed that is illegal under WTO rules. If they want to charge us to trade it has to be done by imposing tariffs, where they are limited on what they can do by the WTO schedules.
There is also a stupid pessimism about the UK’s abilities to run a borders and customs system once we are out. We have to run a policed system at the moment. Lorries and planes arriving at UK ports have to be checked for illegal migrants, terrorist materials, animal welfare, plant health and other matters. Non EU trade has to be assessed for tariffs. It is well within the UK’s ability to have a functioning border to trade with the EU as we trade with the rest of the world if we have no deal by 30 March 2019.
Some say there will be huge problems with too many parked lorries in Dover and Folkestone. We do sometimes have a big problem with parked lorries when there are French strikes, and for that reason are putting in a huge lorry park near Ashford at the moment to cope with this eventuality. It will not normally be needed once we are out, but is a useful contingency for disruption if there are more French strikes.
Others say planes will not be able to fly! Try telling that to French and German airlines who will make sure they have rights to come to the UK and in turn will understand we need landing rights in their countries.
None of these FTAs will pass to the UK. Why should South Korea or Canada offer the UK a deal as good as the one they offer to the EU, when the EU offers them a market ten times bigger and more profitable than the UK’s? Only someone naive of the reality of international trade negotiation could believe such nonsense. So, Mr Redwood, do you really believe it?
Reply Get ready to eat your words. I expect this part of our new trade arrangements will be arranged quite swiftly.
So, Henry, explain why those or any other countries should want to cease trading with the UK just because the UK has left the EU. I could understand it if at present they were being forced to trade with the UK against their will because the UK was part of the EU, but how close do you think that is to the reality? Do you think that Korea and Canada would really prefer not to trade with us, and so they will seize the opportunity to use Brexit as a pretext for cutting trade relations they don’t want?
“We do not need to pay to trade – indeed that is illegal under WTO rules.” I didn’t know this, but if ever there was a knockdown argument, here it is. Well done JR.
You write – “They cannot give us worse trade terms than they afford the rest of the world”. Well, of course, but that is not the point: leaving the EU means leaving the massive trade advantages we get as members of its single market. That’s 45 % of our trade you want to make worse off. Crazy
What “massive trade advantages” would they be, then?
but with a chronic, “massive”, trade deficit?
Or do you mean the “massive trade advantages” for some other country?
Exactly. The EU member countries will, in the end, act in their own interests which will be in the UK’s interest too.
I see that Lord Harris (in the Times yesterday) has been attacking Mrs May as hopeless, weak, dithering and no Lady Thatcher. I think we all can see that.
If however, like Mrs May, your compass is usually pointing in the wrong socialist, PC. greencrap direction and you think an election is best fought with a punishment manifesto – then dithering is perhaps rather better than not dithering.
Please can someone provide T May with a working compass and make her get real.
You say house prices did not plunge. Well even if they had this would largely have been due to absurd levels of stamp duty land tax of up to 15% and the taxation of non existant profits on landlords (and thus hitting tenants too). These were introduced by the economically illiterate George Osborne and kept by the similarly misguided Philip Hammond both remainers.
The expensive Central London areas, hardest hit by this damaging 15% turnover tax, have in fact declined very significantly. Not due to Brexit but due to incompetent over taxation by misguided tax borrow and piss down the drain Chancellors.
Good Morning,
The trouble with your analysis, Dr. Redwood, is that we, Mr. Davis, is talking to the wrong party! The EU bureaucracy has no ‘skin in the game’, they have different objectives to that of reasonable continuing terms of trade.
This is why you and your colleagues really need to take the discussion to those that do care, the businesses and capitals of the larger members of the EU, particularly Berlin.
Let’s focus on the facts and the most important fact is that a simple majority of the British people voted to leave the EU. That this is true is beyond argument. All else is hot air and political posturing with menace
Of course we need all honourable MP’s and other interested groups who believe in the sanctity of direct democracy to focus their attention on those individuals and groups who are working tirelessly and under the radar to derail our exit from the EU and in the process overturn the referendum result
They just never give up do they?
It really is time to name and shame the perpetuators of the lies being spread.
In a normal world, you might get the BBC to do that, but they are big perpe-traitors already.
Many of them hide behind pseudonyms.
Successive governments educated our people, not. Not in basic politics. It financed”Uni” nutjob academics pushing leftie-liberal crap instead. So, “much of the Labour Party” spread blatant lies to a gullible electorate. This is how politicians have wanted the electorate. No use complaining.
But with all political movements, much is below the conventional radar. Hence things suddenly blow up both figuratively and street-wise. I hear London Bridge has now chunks of concrete on it. Must be something MPs did not say,Something the government failed to educate people about. Huge, chunky, ugly political truths. They are the only works of art in London.
Nothing to worry about providing our borders in all respects are adequately resourced, and our fisheries protection is brought up to strength.
If Parliament conducted itself importantly, if it conducted itself with the organisational skill even of a village raspberry tart competition meeting; then, there would be an end to repetitious sterile debate. Boris would say “Surely we have the wit to do it?” Of course! It is just a typical parliamentary question of hard or soft wit and, when the number of MPs is reduced to a realistic 150
Thanks, John. Another breath of much needed fresh air. There are people I come across who are becoming despondent about what they believed was a great victory at the Referendum, and one of them told me he was heartened from reading your blog, which I had recommended him to. Don’t give up. Keep going!
Once again John, a great piece explaining things concisely and openly.
I don’t know about other people but I thought the BBC Last Night of the Proms was an utter disgrace. After about 10 mins I went to bed. I’m surprised there wasn’t a riot there last night. Talk about anti British! Perhaps many of them were Lib Dim and Labour supporters??
Turned off, should have watched “Emma” instead …
You have a special capacity, JR, for the explication of apparently complex issues that demolishes the opposing arguments. After the gloom pumped at us daily by the MSM, one is imbued with a new optimism. Thank you.
Some person from Westminster is bullying my local council in building more houses ( Urgent ). Never mind our green spaces. Why? Mine is one horse town and it needs somewhere to graze. We thought immigration is stopping. Why build houses only needing pulling them down again in ten years?
Any view on the solution to the Irish border issue?
You do realise that a hard Brexit means you have to implement a new custom software by 2019 ? The next one has been 10 years in the making and is still not ready.
You better get cranking, Mr Redwood, you truly do.
So what is your recommended solution, as a foreigner?
Indeed, and some 170 or so other countries around the world seem to cope somehow (I have no idea how!) with being outside the Evil Empire so there is every hope that the UK might.
Your message needs to be relayed strongly and forcefully by cabinet ministers at every opportunity to counter Remoaners and the quislings who manipulate them. Why is the government so mute?
Hopefully you will be offered a 30 minute spot on the Marr show to counter Blair’s 30 minute monologue.
Have just seen Anthony of Iraq on TV rubbishing Brexit and Brexiteers, pressing for a second referendum etc., etc.
One could write a book to refute his arguments, but that would take too long. So, I offer a simple rule of thumb, by which to assess Anthony’s words.
“You can always tell when he is lying – he opens his mouth!”
Then there is the issue that if the EU pushes us over the ‘cliff edge’ (for a malicious push is what is needed for that to happen) then the impact of Britain and London tanking will be cataclysmic for the global economy and particularly the EU economy.
So let’s all play nice.
Some Remainers say “Ah. It’ll be more gradual than than. A slow exodus of business.” OK. Maybe. But that is not a cliff edge. We will have time to cope with that.
(Thank you for this long awaited post, Mr R. Most reassuring.)
You are also right to point out that the continuance of EU membership is not a guarantee of avoiding trade blockades at our borders – petty nationalistic French unionists have been the most capable of causing those.
I don’t recall a ‘little Englander’ movement ever stopping French goods the other way. So much for Continentals always being the enlightened and fair minded ones.
I see that Mr Blair is at it again this morning on the Marr programme. He seems to have forgotten – or forgot to mention – that we were threatend with doom and destruction by the establishment, aided and abetted by the then President of the United States, before the referendum. No doubt he is acting with the full support of the EU Commission to keep the UK gravy train delivering its £multi billions ad infinitum so tht it may continue to live in the manner to which it has become accustomed.
Post Brexit all that will happen is in our hands – and much of that will depend on the Chancellor . If he is wise , he will institute a regime of low taxation ; this will spur manufacturers and service organisations to make the most of it .
The EU will suffer if it imposes restrictions on the trade they do with us ; this will impact on the economies that provide most of the income to its funds . With the world open once again to the sort of basis that existed before we joined the Common Market , we will be free to exploit it ; any constraints that occur will be of our own making .
The City of London has skills and experience second to none ; try as they will other EU centres will not be able to offer this tradition with the same consistency and trust that is necessary in financial markets . Duplicating this background will border on the impossible .
Overall I have always believed that we have nothing to lose and much to gain from “leaving”. We need to breathe the fresh air of independence asap .
In the DT today, Simon Heffer approvingly cites JR as one of the more intelligent (yet shamefully unused) Tory MPs, and goes on to say this daily diary is compulsory reading for him. If he and others of the media and political circles are so inclined, I wonder if they also trouble themselves to read the comments. Further, much as I like and align myself with the contributions from such a LL and Dennis Cooper, it would be even better were Mr Heffer, those of his ilk and prominent political figures to add their opinions to these columns – what stops them?
You say “I have every confidence that all these FTAs will pass to the UK as a member state co signatory, as they are entitled to do under international law.”
The House of Commons briefing paper on the EU-Canada Free Trade agreement quotes your government, which disagrees with your view:
“The Government’s analysis is that on leaving the EU, the UK will lose access to the trade preferences set out in CETA “unless arrangements to do are put in place as part of [its] negotiations with the EU”.
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-7492#fullreport
OMG. It is impossible to watch the TV lately without some kind of reference to Brexit. Sundaybrunch on Channel 4 has Jeremy Vine (normally associated with anti Brexit BBC) and other guests comparing ingredients with anti Brexit and pro Brexit votes. You couldn’t make it up. Naturally all the guests are anti Brexit. No surprise there then. Is it any wonder the public are confused when they are bombarded with crap from all channels? I cannot remember a time when much of the establishment was so intent on reversing democracy and actually changing a democratic vote.
You paint an optimistic picture, but the truth is that come midnight on 29th March 2019 the port of Calais will all close down.They will switch the lights off and go to bed. The town will go back to being a sleepy little place that it once was. Now fast forward a bit- after some time, maybe months, maybe years, some kind of trade will pick up again but it won’t be by lorries and trucks through the port of Calais but more like containers being shipped to the port of Rotterdam for inspection and onward clearance to EU destinations. Information is that the french have had enough of British trucks trundling up and down their highways and are determined now to bring about the changes they see as necessary to suit themselves – One thing for sure is that after 29th March 2019 nothing will be the same again.
Forget what happens when we leave. If we were to remain, it could be a lot worse. This quote from the Gatestone institute gives an example:
:The European Union’s highest court has rejected a complaint by Hungary and Slovakia over the legality of the bloc’s mandatory refugee quota program, which requires EU member states to admit tens of thousands of migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the European Commission, the powerful executive arm of the European Union, has the legal right to order EU member states to take in so-called asylum seekers, and, conversely, that EU member states have no legal right to resist those orders.”
Just imagine how many of Frau Merkel’s invitees they would oblige us to accept.
My view is that the EU will not give us a favourable trade deal even though it will mean they too are worse off economically as a result. Deep down in the DNA of many EU politicians is a dislike of the British. We have been the enemy to many of the 27 for long periods of history and they see us as having been high and mighty.
They each now have an opportunity to level the scores.
More of the usual drivel from Blair this morning on Marr. Can the man not just go away and repent for his total mismanagement of the economy and worse still his dreadful war on lie – or whatever these catholic converts do.
When asked whose side he was on in the negotiations between the EU and the UK he lied through his teeth by saying that he always puts our national interests first. He also revealed a new-found enthusiasm for referendums on the EU …
Good morning.
Come March / April 2019, we will find out who is wrong and who is right. And then let us see if any of the the protagonists have the honour of falling on their sword.
And we have 80 Weeks and 4 Days to find out.
🙂
The EU are trying to seem the superior authority in the talks. Their negotiating strategy is not to negotiate, but to first and as a pre-condition extract the maximum payment they can as an exit fee – this smacks of the reparations demanded of Germany by the allies after the first world war.
Under Article 50 there is no provision for any such financial recompense other than a negotiation for any monies agreed that are owed.
Necessity of proper talks will eventually bring the parties together in a sensible and constructive manner in order to avoid the disruption and damage it would cause if they don’t.
“It is still fashionable for them to argue that the EU will have to punish us for leaving, to discourage others from doing the same. This is a bizarre view of friendly neighbouring countries that they wish us to stay close to.”
Well, either it is a bizarre view or the reality is that these are not friendly countries. Or maybe they recognise that it is a highly conditional sort of friendship, along the lines of “We can be excellent friends provided you do as we say”.
‘ I have every confidence that all these FTAs will pass to the UK as a member state co signatory, as they are entitled to do under international law.’
If this is correct, will the UK need to abide by all the EU regulations etc in those FTAs? If we adopt all the EU laws we currently follow on the day of Brexit, as is planned, presumably we will have to continue to adopt them as they evolve, or we we will be breaching the terms of these existing FTAs?
Reply No, of course not. Once it is our FTA it will be for us and the other country signing it to agree any relevant changes to each other’s arrangements, and most laws will have nothing to do with trade or the Agreement.
Just watched Blair on the marr show what a muppet, the whole interview was a pitch for him to secure himself a job in Brussels if he can con the voter to stay in the dreaded eu, I’ve news for you Blair we are leaving on march 2019 come rain or shine and if you don’t like it along with all the other remoaners then get out of our great country and live in your beloved Europe
The Tories are getting too many things right. Unbelievable numbers of jobs created.Labour responds by saying “they’re the wrong kind of jobs” which is equivalent to the famous “wrong kind of snow”. “Unemployment down to historically low levels” Labour response “But the wages are too low” “Our people voted out of the EU and the Labour Party voted out” Labour response is to burn its last manifesto and destroy all available copies of Hansard and as a grand finale play dumb on its lucky bag plastic whistle