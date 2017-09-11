A partial defence of Henry VIII

In the synthetic debate about so called Henry VIII clauses in the EU Withdrawal Bill all seem agreed that Henry was a tyrant who ruled without reference to Parliament. Ignorance of history is clearly one of the pre requisites for the opposition to implementing the referendum. Whilst Henry during his reign did make decisions using royal prerogative that we would find unacceptable today, what is remarkable about his decision to reduce and then remove the power of Pope over English taxpayers and churchgoers was how he preceded at every step by Act of Parliament. He escalated the conflict when the Pope did not respond to the opening pressures, designed to allow England to stay in the Catholic Church whilst securing some independence for the secular government. It was a failed lengthy negotiation leading to schism.
Wanting Rome to consent to his divorce, he widened the disagreement by bringing in issues over dealing with the crimes of the clergy and having to pay taxes to Rome. Public opinion was ready to submit clerics to the same criminal law as everyone else, and willing to send less tax to the Papal see. To bring this about MPs sympathetic to the King proposed and promoted the 1529 Act to remove legal privileges of the clergy, the 1532 First Act of Annates to reduce the annates tax to the Curia, the 1533 Act in restraint of appeals to cancel the power of the Roman court over English courts, the 1534 Act concerning Peters pence to cancel another Papal tax and finally the 1534 Act of Supremacy to create the King as Head of the Church in England.
Today we are proceeding also by a series of Acts of Parliament for the things that matter and where we wish to change current practice and EU law. The EU Withdrawal Bill or continuity bill, will be followed by primary legislation on customs, trade, fishing and farming, and migration. The secondary legislation will not take the form of royal proclamations by-passing Parliament, but will be Parliamentary regulations subject to debate and vote where Parliament wants that.
12 Comments
As always the remoaners find something normal and turn it against us all – we should stop compromising and stop being nice to these traitors – they certainly do not behave like decent people…..
…but doesn’t the Church of Rome in the 1500’s have great similarities to the EU – demanding obedience and our money.
Clearly King Henry was a true Brexiteer, and we should celebrate that!
Henry needed a papal dispensation to divorce Katherine of Aragon, which he couldn’t get because of the usual political power game being played throughout Europe. Therefore the only route open to him was to refute ultimate pontifical power.
However, it is usually forgotten that he remained a Catholic.
This is probably the first of Mr Redwood’s posts with which I have disagreed in every particular, apart from the final paragraph.
I hope that in those days I would have had the courage to support the Pilgrimage of Grace, but even now would not wish the fate of those pilgrims on the Remoaners.
Why are you defending a long dead king? Shouldn’t you be distancing the government from him rather than the reverse?
Henry got what he planned for ( except a male heir ). The Court in his day ruled supreme often at the expense of the lower classes . The lesson today is to be part Henry and the ordinary person ; outside dominance should not impinge on the will of the public and our leaders must respect that and not abuse their positions .
The powers that would be given to the Government by the Great Repeal Bill as currently drafted are a shade too wide for comfort. It is to be hoped that some pruning will be done at committee stage so that the Bill achieves it’s objectives without overreaching.
Incidentally Henry V111 did more harm than good in his passionate desire for a male heir.
History has a way of repeating itself. The reasons for the rise and fall of the Western Roman empire is in many ways being mirrored in the rise and now decline of the modern West having reached the stage where immigrants and leadership have became a serious hindrance instead of being a help. A precursor to its eventual demise. Brexit is following the pattern that Henry VIII took of removing England/Britain from the grasping clutches of Rome a pan Europe institution and it’s pernicious laws and greed for our taxes.
Not to forget divorce was also a topic of the split with Rome and as far as I am aware the settlement figure was of little import to Henry. It cost him nothing or just keeping Katherine locked up out of sight until her death.
The comparison between the Catholic Church and the EU is apt. Both are run by a hierarchy with little democratic accountability, demand the unquestioning obedience of their subjects to the dogma and are expected to be adored with blind faith.
Perhaps this is no accident when you consider that the EU flag is no more than a Catholic image minus the Virgin Mary. With 28 member countries there should be that many stars, so why are there only 12?
I think the first time I came across the term “Henry VIII powers” was in connection with the Metric Martyrs case, back in 2002:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1385303/Metric-martyrs-lose-their-fight.html
“Metric martyrs lose their fight”
“A High Court judge confirmed that the specific rights and obligations created by European law were incorporated into our own legal system by the European Communities Act 1972 and now “rank supreme”.”
“Mr Shrimpton’s first complaint related to a “Henry VIII clause”, a provision in a statute which allows a minister to amend the Act itself. However, Lord Justice Laws rejected the claim that a Henry VIII clause allowing the abolition of imperial measures was inconsistent with European law.”
“Lord Justice Laws acknowledged that constitutional lawyers “have expressed a wary suspicion of Henry VIII clauses, because they transfer legislative power to the executive branch of government”. However, he concluded that Parliament could delegate the power to amend primary legislation and had done so in this case.”
“Mr Huhne said the Weights and Measures Act 1985 allowing the use of either metric or imperial measures was amended by a House of Commons statutory instrument in 1994.
This applied the EU directive of November 1989 in England and Wales, making a failure to use metric scales an offence from Jan 1, 2000.
Mr Huhne described it as “a sneaky way of avoiding full debate because the Conservative minister at the time, Francis Maude, wanted to avoid a political row”.”
I can’t really see what all the fuss is about. Henry VII powers are really no different to a government majority. Labour think it wrong for a Minister to be able to change laws on his own say so, but are quite content with the ‘Parliamentary Procedure’ whereby the Government (Ministers say so) tells their lobby fodder how they must vote. Labour members themselves are subject to a three line whip on this vote. What is democratic about that? You couldn’t make it up – only a politician could fail to see the irony.
I came across this paper:
http://www.publiclawproject.org.uk/data/resources/220/WHY-HENRY-VIII-CLAUSES-SHOULD-BE-CONSIGNED-TO-THE-DUSTBIN-OF-HISTORY.pdf
“Why Henry VIII clauses should be consigned to the dustbin of history”
“Henry VIII clauses are not new but they have grown exponentially in recent times.”
“After the death of Henry VIII, such clauses fell into disuse and it was 1888 before they seem to have re-emerged in the United Kingdom.”
“A 1932 Report of the Donoughmore Committee found that between 1888 and 1929
only nine Acts of Parliament contained such clauses.”
“Thereafter, there were none until the Second World War, but they then returned in
growing numbers. Concerns were more frequently expressed in the 1970s and 1980s.
Controversy reached a height during the passage of the Deregulation and Contracting
Out Act 1994 which contained a number of such clauses. More recently, as many as
several hundred such clauses have been passed in a single Parliamentary session.”
“It would be wrong to deny a Henry VIII clause any value. Such a clause can, for example, be useful where the Act in question may conflict with a large number of local Acts that may not be easily identifiable in the beginning, to allow either the old or the new Acts to be amended as necessary. But there are two clear dangers that widespread use of such clauses pose … ”
Labour has had its many years in government with plenty of opportunities to install better procedural defences against the potential abuse of such clauses by ministers but has never bothered to do so, in fact they have been just as willing to churn them out, and now all of a sudden has become such a desperate concern that maybe we should stay in the EU rather than give ministers the power to get some Acts tweaked on leaving.