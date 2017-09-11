The EU claims it bases its foreign policy on the wish to promote democracy and the freedoms of countries and people living near it. If they mean this it should be good news for us as one of their neighbours.Under the Treaties the EU is required to be both friendly and to promote trade with neighbours.
They pursue something called a European Neighbourhood policy towards the countries to the east of the EU, and the Middle Eastern countries to the south. For these groups of states they encourage political association, economic integration and increased mobility of people. The Eastern Partnership of the EU with Moldava, Ukraine, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia has proved fraught. Russia is worried by aspects of it, and the EU’s intervention in Ukraine has not proved well judged.
To the south the EU intervenes in Syria and Libya, both troubled countries. It seeks peace between Israel and Palestine based on a two state solution. It is concerned about the Iranian nuclear programme.
The EU sees itself as giant as it has a large collective economy, but it is not of course a military giant. It has two battle groups available to intervene on a small scale when it wishes, but relies for its bigger force on contributions from member states. In practice the EU cannot defend itself against a serious enemy without NATO support and the security guarantee provided by the USA.
So far EU foreign policy has not been successful in either the east of our continent nor to the south in the Middle East. The EU borders some very troubled states. Its proximity to Turkey and the Association Agreement it signed with Turkey has also caused difficulties, leading to Mrs Merkel’s recent harsh words about Turkey. She is now seeking to stop Turkey’s application for EU membership proceeding, after years of the EU encouraging Turkey and signing an Agreement for close relations.
There is nothing more dangerous than poking the Russian Bear. How would they like it if Russia laid claim to Lithuania?
And Sga Mogherini and before her, Baroness Ashton both poked very hard.
Baroness Ashton – what sensible person would appoint such lefty, sociology graduate to do such a job or indeed to do almost any job.
Politics has become disconnected from military realities.
Modern politicians misunderstand power. Some of these clever dicks think knowledge is power.
No it isn’t.
POWER is power.
Indeed,Stalin’s famous response to criticism by the Vatican :”How many divisions does the Pope have?”
When you have 28 individual voices, you can potentially have 28 individual differences of opinion and policies. Than is not good ! So what you do, eventually, end up with is a compromise, and a compromise which really suits no one.
As Germany becomes more and more the dominant power in the EU, so EU foreign policy will be in that countries best interest. This, like so much else about the EU, will lead to tensions within the Union. I mean, look at what is happening between Poland, Hungary and the EU over immigration of those people, Chancellor Merkel has invited in and now wishes to disperse.
Outside the EU the UK can pursue its own foreign policy and act in its own interests. Hopefully we will not have too many Suez, Iraq, Afghanistan (when will we ever learn) and many more silly and pointless interventions.
The EU foreign policy for all its numerous failing is at least trying to address issues such as immigration, the middle-east or Libya.
This is in stark contrast with the Foreign Office under Secretary Boris Johnson which literally has nothing to put to its name… Not a single major policy initiative since he is there.
Crafting a foreign policy & negotiating it with relevant parties is hard work. That is probably too much to ask from Secretary Johnson.
If Brexit was a vote for irrelevance, I simply did not expect it to start even before the negotiations are over.
@ Tabulazero – “Not a single major policy initiative since he is there” – so no destablizing of neighbouring states in some ham-fisted attempt to appease and supposedly advance the interests of 28 constituent actors? Good for him!
(In any case, the people’s Boris will be too busy secretly negotiating the Johnson-Lavrov Non-Aggression Pact, the need for which is made plain afresh by Mr. Redwood’s words today since it will do something effective to reign-in EU adventurism.)
From a 18/19th/early 20th century perspective a UK-Russian “pact” would be a screamingly obvious development against the concentration of power on the continent,but it won’t happen whilst we are a client state of the US and the neo-cons retain influence.
On the subject of relations with Russia,I saw a very interesting comment in a review of the new(and much lauded) biography of Mikhail Gorbachev last week).
When the USSR was disintegrating in 1991 Mrs Thatcher phoned President Bush snr to say : “We’ve got to help Mikhail…Just a few years back Ron (Reagan) and I would have given the world to get what has already happened here.If the West did not come to Mr Gorbachev’s aid,she argued,”History will not forgive us”.He declined.
History’s verdict is coming in.The Lady had great foresight.
Given how badly our last policy initiatives worked out in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan etc. it is quite refreshing not to have had any recently. Just incidentally, as we are still part of the EU then shouldn’t we share the credit for the way they are addressing the issues you list ?
You euphilics have spent years claiming how much the EU is a force for peace, democracy and stability. During the Brexit process you have lectured us how the EU has exclusive competence in trade and treaties yet the slightest hint of criticism sees you trying to deflect the issue
The EU has fomented trouble on three of it’s borders if you include their alienation of the British people. It’s mishandling of immigration has probably destroyed the Europe we grew up with and certainly damaged the UK. Much of this has been down to she who would be empress now aided and abetted by a god king.
The EU is a continuing saga of failure, puffed up vindictive lightweights with dreams of empire. You couldn’t make this tragi-comedy up.
EU foreign policy is based on bribing countries with our money to accept is doctrines…
The EU was almost totally responsible for the way Russia reacted to the events in Ukraine – if the EU hadn’t actively been pursuing a Russian spring there would not have been any action by Russia.
The EU is a pigmy when it comes to understanding world politics – it believes it can change everything to its own image, but that is just its juvenile attitude to everything!
In the meantime much of the EU is gradually turning into Gazpromistan!
I’ve just finished reading “Oilopoly-Putin,Power & the Rise of the New Russia” by Prof Marshall Goldman.If you are interested in the historical background to Russia’s oil & gas industry,how Putin has taken back control from the Oligarchs and how he uses it strategically(and how many times Western interests have got their fingers burnt in dealing with Russia),I can thoroughly recommend it.
Does EU ever do anything actually in the interest of its member state citizens and do it well?
Dame Judy Dench on radio 4 today. Needless to say she got her attack in on Brexit – not even a trace of any ration argument, just a feeling in her waters one assumes. What is it about the theatrical profession that make them almost all so dreadfully misguided, lefty, fake green, PC, big state, high tax borrow and waste, pro EU, magic money tree, climate alarmist luvvies, they do not even seem to thing they have to have any rational reasons. Could it be all those state subsidies for “the Arts”?
Then they go on to a discussion of public sector pay – but never any mention of the fact that, when pensions are included, they are paid nearly 50% more than the 80% in the private sector that pay fund them! Half of them do little on any use anyway and many do positive harm – like HS2, Hinkley C, aircraft carriers without aircraft, the greencrap agenda, mugging motorists, gender pay gap red tape and other such stupidities.
Boris is it again on the Today program, lying. There were weather forecasts of Harvey, Irma and Jose ten days in advance. The Dutch had a rescue ship starting from Curaçao last week, the French one ship from Guadeloupe. The British ship is still not yet on area.
According to the government a British ship, RFA Mounts Bay, was already there, having been pre-positioned in anticipation of the hurricane season.
But of course you need not believe that, you are free to automatically believe whatever mendacious tripe is being propagated by political opponents of the government and dismiss out of hand any conflicting claims by ministers.
However their claim does seem to be borne out by this from Friday morning:
http://www.forces.net/news/tri-service/rfa-mounts-bay-arrives-british-virgin-islands-after-hurricane-irma
“RFA Mounts Bay Arrives In British Virgin Islands After Hurricane Irma”
“UK supply ship RFA Mounts Bay is now in the British Virgin Islands region to help with the relief effort following Hurricane Irma.”
“RFA Mounts Bay stopped in Anguilla on Thursday, where troops went ashore to help repair local infrastructure and cleared the airport runway which has now reopened for emergency flights.”
“RFA Mounts Bay was already in the region and according to the Ministry of Defence “can provide a high level of capability and flexibility during disaster relief operations”.
Sorry, you are wrong. RFA Mounts Bay has already been to Anguilla, and is moving on to the British Virgin Islands:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4865176/Royal-Navy-relief-crew-lands-hurricane-hit-Anguilla.html
Of course these days our Navy is so depleted we were unable to spare more support on station on the off chance of a Category 5 hurricane hitting British interests, but the Navy’s largest ship – HMS Ocean – has now been diverted. You may question the value of its previous mission in the Mediterranean.
What a stupid woman upsetting Turkey. What will happen to the agreement over illegal immigrants now? Watch this space. Personally I would have preferred if Turkey hadn’t joined in the first place. Mrs Merkel is her own worst enemy..
She’ll be re-elected.
Two weeks ago President Erdogan launched an extravagant celebration of the 946th anniversary(he obviously couldn’t wait for the 1,000th!)of the Battle of Manzikert near the Armenian border.This was a crushing defeat inflicted by the (Seljuk) Turks on the Byzantine Empire and paved the way for Christian Graeco-Roman Anatolia to become by conquest and mass immigration the Islamic Turkish heartland we know today.
Thank you for that helpful overview, which has a huge bearing on everything else.
The pound/dollar exchange rate is not mentioned at all by our media in the last month or so.The highest since 1st August 2016
The pretence of the EU is that of a united group of countries that will always follow its central policies and actions ; in reality it is nothing like it ( witness the dissent from the Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary and , to a slightly lesser extent , Austria ). Greece has been the most disenchanted member from an economic point of view , followed by Portugal , Spain , Italy and Ireland . If this amounts to a strong large organisation wishing to have its clout recognised in the world , then I am a misguided idiot ( bloggers please don’t confirm this ! ).
What is true is the increasing dominance of Germany . It has used the EU to bolster its growth and influence ; were it not for the Euro , its reserves would not be what they are today . History has shown that whenever Germany was able to flex its muscles it was always to the detriment of Europe and its neighbours . I regard them with the utmost reserve and suspicion .
The EU is the equivalent of the playground bully. All mouth and no trousers.
Militarily it is a mouse and no doubt Putin quakes in his boots every time Drunket speaks.
I see today you are squandering £290 million on offshore windmills.
For that money you could get a gigawatt CCGT plant which would operate 8000 hours each year at full power when you need it.
An eerie tune haunts the EU. The Green Man, rather than Henry VIII. Thousands of years of a pagan mindset. Germany was and is the champion of it. It is the true Irrational in Politics. Always present. You see it in the SNP, “nationalists” irrationally paying homage to multinational forces of the EU outside their domain: the Labour Party demanding Mr Multi-Capitalist EU should be fought for.Irrational. It is just their innate desire to be dominated spiritually, economically and politically by “A Great Mysterious Force” outside and independent of their control. The EU is their Green Man.
“Under the Treaties the EU is required to be both friendly and to promote trade with neighbours.”
Not just with neighbours, but around the world.
To repeat part of an earlier comment on this:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/08/30/mr-draghi-wants-more-free-trade-so-why-not-accept-the-uk-offer/#comment-886295
“Apart from the general Article 8 TEU on the EU’s neighbourhood policy, mentioned above, here is a list, not necessarily exhaustive, of other relevant provisions in the EU treaties:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/228848/7310.pdf
Article 3(5) TEU: the Union “… shall contribute to … free and fair trade … as well as to the strict observance and the development of international law, including respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter” – which must include the UN prohibition on the unauthorised use of economic sanctions to attempt to coerce another country into changing its political policies.
Article 21(2)(e) TEU: the Union shall “encourage the integration of all countries into the world economy, including through the progressive abolition of restrictions on international trade” – which cannot include unnecessarily reintroducing restrictions on the two-way EU-UK trade which have long ago been abolished.
Preamble to the TFEU: “DESIRING to contribute … to the progressive abolition of restrictions on international trade” – not their reintroduction.
Article 32 TFEU: “In carrying out the tasks entrusted to it under this chapter the Commission shall be guided by:
(a) the need to promote trade between Member States and third countries”
Article 206 TFEU: “the Union shall contribute … to the harmonious development of world trade, the progressive abolition of restrictions on international trade and on foreign direct investment, and the lowering of customs and other barriers.”
Deliberate creation of unnecessary obstacles to free trade, especially with a neighbouring country, runs directly counter to commitments made by all the EU member states through their treaties; and doing so as a form of economic sanctions against a country for political reasons, without any justification, runs directly counter to UN rules; moreover I note that the EU and its member states have actually signed up to a new WTO initiative to facilitate trade:
https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/tradfa_e/tradfa_e.htm
even while they are threatening to actively disrupt existing trade with the UK.”
In other words, the EU is run by a bunch of untrustworthy hypocrites, and we should make sure that this is fully understood by governments around the world.
Denis, the EU doesn’t want FTAs as it will severely reduce their revenue. The CET is 13.6% of the income for Brussels and the lions share of that comes from the UK. If we get an FTA they will have to make up even more income. If we trade on WTO terms at least they will get the revenue from our exports too them.
“the wish to promote democracy and the freedoms of countries ” – Sorry John – never got past that – Hilarious.
What concerns me is the tendency of eu policy to coerce other cultures to take up practices that the eu approves of.
I find this supremacist streak in the eu to be grossly distasteful and dangerous.
For example, what right does the eu have to wag fingers and tell other cultures they must send their girls to school?
For Juncker & Co. priority one is to further the Union. Fair and reasonable trade arrangements to suit a leaving member and thus show that departure is a possibility is not in the interest of the Union.
Consequently, there will be no trade deal unless the UK can drive a wedge between business interests on the Continent and the Union creators. The debate in Continental media is very open and clear that the exit door must be shut. Hence, the silence on part of the UK, acting carefully to not be seen as interfering between the 27, is looked upon as mildly naive.
The Western political model works for the people of the West but we should not have the arrogance to believe it will work for everyone else or even that they want it but we do so we try to impose it upon them. This attitude of we know best drives most of us to individually and in groups all the way up governments to impose our will on others. If we did not most of ours and the world’s ills would disappear or not ever occur. The well meaning busybodies and morally righteous are the bane of our existence. “Live and let live” and “let sleeping dogs lie” should be the yard sticks that we live by and if we did the world would be a much better kinder place.
On TV, just prior to the referendum Harriet Harman, a very senior Labour politician, could not identify four large images of EU leading lights even though a set number of names were provided from which to choose.We could laugh. But don’t. Let us instead try understanding. She is extremely well educated,intelligent, occupied senior roles within her Party.She is for Remain. Again, unless she is a closet Brexiteer, unlikely in the extreme, how was it possible?
There is a Mystery surrounding Labour, LibDem and SNP support for EU membership. Given their historic party principles, whatever which way you rub Aladdins lamp or touch the philosopher’s stone, their position cannot make sense to the human mind.
#Possible answers to this conundrum on a Comment or Reply please.
This wasn’t EU foreign policy it was German foreign policy directed from both Berlin in conjunction with Obama. The aims pursued by both Merkel and Obama were many and included the deliberate provocation of the Russians to force through fear certain nations westwards and into the EU sphere of influence
Second, to undermine Putin in Syria and dilute his military and financial resources
Third, to provoke a refugee catastrophe allowing the German govt to import cheap labour to prop up the tax base of an ageing German population
And who did Obama visit before he disappeared into obscurity? Yes, it was Merkel
