The twelve month CPIH, the government’s preferred inflation measure, rose 2.7% in the year to August 2017. “The largest contribution to the 12 month rate is housing….electricity prices and Council tax” (0.6%) followed by transport at 0.4%. In the latest month clothing prices have risen. The narrower CPI rose 2.9%.

Overall shop prices were down 0.3% in the year to August, showing that competition kept prices down, and the currency effect on import prices was not as many forecast.