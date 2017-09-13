A short reply to Lord Bridges

Lord Bridges, the Minister in the Lords who recently resigned from the Brexit Department, advises us we should offer continuing contributions to the EU for a transitional period. He tells us Brexit is very complicated.
There is nothing complicated about what we are doing. We had a long debate. The public decided to leave. We notified the EU or our intention to leave in accordance with the Treaty, and we will leave on March 29 2019 automatically under the rules of the Treaty. All that is easy. One of the main things we need to do is to spend our current EU contributions on our priorities from March 2019.
We are willing to discuss our future relationship with the EU and await their pleasure in doing so. If they do not want to agree a special relationship then we will have a relationship with them based on international law and World Trade rules. We wish to be friendly and positive about our future relationship and have no plans to cancel features of our current trade and collaboration. We are not proposing to take any action to damage their trade or transport links with us. After all the arguments and rhetoric we have no idea if they do want to damage their trade with us, which they can only do within WTO rules. The EU itself has to abide by the strong and complex framework of international law designed to stop states harming each other.
It always amazes me how difficult the remoaners are saying it will be and that thousands of our laws are intertwined with the EU. I am sure I remember Nick Clegg telling us all before the vote that EU influence on our laws was very small. Couldn’t have been lying could he?
Excellent post John. One thing worries me is the pledge to let the EU use our military assets after Brexit including contributing to an EU procurement fund.
This would see us using taxpayers money to purchase French and German equipment marginalising UK industry.
The EU is being totally intransigent in the negotiations so why should we prop up their defences when they refuse to spend their own money.
No one has yet described what a transition period entails except staying in the EU longer and continuing to finance Brussels. A sneaky way of giving them the £50 billion.
The people are watching.
There’s one simple solution to all of this uncertainty. We need a PM who is full square behind the UK and its people’s decisions to leave the EU.
God forbid if my party and this appalling PM commits an act of treachery and caves into the EU vested interest (in the UK and in Brussels). If she reneges and defies democracy and the will of the people I will never vote conservative again, EVER
It is now incumbent on decent Tory MPs to issue direct threats against May and Hammond. She must be made aware of her precarious position and the damage she is doing to my party. Her pandering to all sorts of leftist pressure groups is deeply troubling for many tory voters.
The UK should be turning our attention to trade with the ROW
Regarding your short reply to Lord Bridges – I have a shorter one – only two words.
Maybe you know the direction Theresa mays speech will take but Lord Bridges is very much a siren voice and cynical me is certain that Hammond and the Treasury will latch on to it, they may have even encouraged him to say it.
Im n ot sure there is going to be a PM speech on the EU negotiations any time soon. Don't believe all you read in papers.
Like so many of the non-elected members of the HoLs Bridges has got it wrong ; whether this is a sign of dotage and failed memory – often related to old age ( myself excluded ) , I do not know . Bridges makes a bad mistake in announcing his palliative and he ought to recognise that no-one of any responsible thought will be influenced by him .
Mr Juncker has called for the EU to open trade talks with Australia and New Zealand. Indeed it should. Perhaps it should think of opening trade talks with the UK while they are about it?
I trust his lordship is not an example of the timid too timid, myopic, self-defeating type to whom you perhaps referred in your post earlier today. Whether he is or not, with the view he now expresses, thank goodness he is out of government.
Mrs May should use this as the basis of her big speech on the EU expected later this month.
You told us that German carmakers would make sure their government offered us a good deal. Untrue.
You told us we would pay nothing. Davis caved in on that on day one.
You told us we would do deals with countries all round the world. We aren’t even talking. (Where is Mr Fox, by the way?).
Your vision of Brexit does not exist.
You are wrong on all three counts.
It is revealing how so many friends fail to see that Brexit opens up opportunities. As you say they feel protected by the EU in a sort of comfort zone where no effort is required to maintain present life. They are happy to surrender all control to the EU. And also as you say many are lawyers. Their reasons are slightly different from large business men ( I assume business men in large businesses) who simply ‘talk their book’ – keep the easy life and avoid major changes however profitable. But I feel the mood slowly changing now that forecast post referendum disasters have failed so far to materialise.
You might have thought that the EU also has to abide by its own rules on being a good neighbour and pursuing free and fair trade contained in the Lisbon treaty – exemplified by Article 3(5) and Article 8 (Denis Cooper’s fuller list recently was excellent). But it seems that reading the Treaties has escaped Lord Bridges and many journalists, and it seems, EU negotiators and senior officials.
Perhaps it is time they were reminded of their obligations.
I feel that the unelected power in the UK is now rivalling the elected power.
The alliance of unelected politicians like Lord Bridges, civil service, BBC, the eu, many pressure groups and charities etc is a formidable challenge to the authority of the People and Commons that represent them.
Ironically much of the fuel for this unelected movement comes from the funding they receive and the elected sector has an opportunity to reduce or cut this off.
There is plenty of scope to reduce the budgets for the Lord, the bloated civil service, the BBC (which can go subscription-only) and charities which surely should rely on their own means.
We have made a start with the eu. I think we should finish the job.
It seems absurd for taxpayers to fund those who campaign against them.
Yes, very good reply to someone who clearly doesn’t have the stomach for the job. It is about time that ministers and civil servants understand that they work for the British people and not as EU proxy dictation takers. Unfortunately, they have fallen a little bit into the EU trap of the EU dictating surrender terms and reparations so that we can leave. As you quite rightly suggest, we are leaving with or without their permission as a sovereign country, and the EU will do well to abide by A8 TEU in their dealings with us. They MUST act within WTO regulations at worst, and it is about time some of the remainer apologists who post on here direct some of their fire at the EU for singularly failing to engage in meaningful and equal negotiation, rather than demanding compliance with their diktats.
I am not one for holding grudges but I despair at how the carping continues at the UK approach but nothing is levelled at the EU intransigence.
zorro
The EU will only be content if it can damage the UK in the process of us leaving, such that the bad effect lingers…. that has to be pretty clear.
As for anybody suggesting we should carry on paying the EU for something imaginary, then they fall into the category of frightened little people who should move aside – we don’t need people like this!
I thought his final paragraph was wise:
“Let me conclude by saying this. Just as the Government will need to make compromises in the negotiations in Europe, so too will people in Britian, who hold passionate views, on both sides of the argument. Future generations will not forgive us if we put dogma before fact, or party before country. At this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, all of us have a part to play.”
You’ve won the war, we are leaving. An extra year of contributions in return for a more united party and the potential to make a face saving deal with the EU is a very very small price to pay.
You may be right, it could all be terribly simple. Unfortunately for you, a lot of people disagree with you however much you repeat yourself. You can carry on saying the same thing and so can those who disagree with you. The time has come for some compromise, pragmatism and swallowing of pride all round.
As Lord Bridges says, a failure to do this won’t be forgiven.
Brexit itself is simple, it’s the ramifications of Brexit which are complicated … in a way that it exemplified by the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill:
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/2017-2019/0005/18005.pdf
which starts with a very short first clause:
“The European Communities Act 1972 is repealed on exit day.”
but then runs on to a total of 66 pages, with 19 clauses and 9 schedules.
Still, the Scotland Act 1998 also starts with a simple statement:
“There shall be a Scottish Parliament”
and then runs on to 132 sections and 9 schedules, and that didn’t stop it happening.
I don’t remember the SNP, or indeed Labour, saying that it was all too complicated and so it would be better not to attempt it.
Rather OT, if JR will permit: there is another Minister in the Brexit department, Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, who seems exceptionally sound and capable. I beg to draw him to others’ attention, and to hope he has a successful future in government.
Regarding our future relationship with the EU, I keep reading about the UK’s intentions to stay intertwined with the EU’s seemingly grandiose plans for an EU defence force e.g. http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml and find it all rather perplexing. I wrote to my MP about this and got a fairly bland response from the MOD including the phrase “we are leaving the EU, not leaving Europe”. Can you shed any light/offer any reassurances on the Government’s intentions, Dr JR? How can we run our own foreign policy if we are to be so closely involved with the EU on defence?
Here we go again- it’s all “we..we we” and as far as WTO and future trade relations are concerned, they will be “bad..bad..bad”.. but not at the level of government and the boardroom, but at the customs frontiers where long queues of ordinary decent people and trucks will form up. In the airports lines of people of goodwill will stand patiently waiting the pleasure of immigration officials to stamp their passports- maybe three kiosks might be open and nine closed. We’ve seen it all before when local officials decide to be difficult-
so please don’t give us the spin about the EU having to abide by a strong and complex framework etc. Our host then writes “there is nothing complicated about what we are doing” may heaven help us all
Assuming this government maintains the amounts the EU currently disburses to both the UK public sector and the UK private sector, it will have about £8 billion left from its gross annual contribution to the EU.
The OBR is assuming the government will spend £12.7 billion to compensate for the loss of EU payments in post Brexit 2019/20
In fiscal 2019/20, the government is planning to spend about £830 billion plus public sector depreciation. Brexit savings would add less than 1% to that figure; assuming it and the £12.7 billion, do not end up contributing to deficit reduction madness, by the Chancellor.
At one time I was prepared to assume that we could have reasonable negotiations with the EU over the financial arrangements around our withdrawal, probably with a joint working party of accountants and lawyers set up to sort out the details on the side in parallel with other more important negotiations, for example on trade.
Clearly that is not to be, the EU having decided to adopt a stupid and destructive attitude, even with a comment about the “salty” bill with which we will be presented before we can leave. So my reaction to that is, fine, if that is how you want it then give us your detailed invoice with a full justification for every item, and we will rip it up and throw it back in your face …. or, as David Davis puts it, we will “rigorously interrogate” it.
And we will do that in the knowledge that according to the preponderance of legal opinion we will have no legal liability to pay anything at all when we leave, if we do pay something it will be a token of goodwill towards the taxpayers in the other member states.
For God’s sake, there was less trouble agreeing the financial settlement to accompany the union of England and Scotland:
http://www.british-history.ac.uk/cal-treasury-books/vol25/liii-lxxvi
and if we British could manage that three hundred years ago so why are those running the EU totally incapable of adopting a similar sensible approach now?