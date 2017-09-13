Let the UK flourish as an independent country

It was amusing to read yesterday morning that the UK has emerged as the second most influential country in the world after the USA in some new assessment of power, influence and diplomatic success in the year after Brexit. This position can be strengthened if the UK sees through Brexit in a positive and outward looking way.
UK voters who voted for Brexit had confidence in our ability govern ourselves, to spend our money on our own priorities and to make our own way in a world where power and economic might is shifting to the Pacific regions.
Now many Remain voters also agree that we should get on with implementing the decision. The fears about the short term economic consequences put round by the Remain campaign have been proved comprehensively wrong.
The oddity is how negative so many in the UK establishment are. It is senior lawyers, large company executives, senior civil servants and some MPs who are the ones who refuse to take back control and have such a low opinion of our country and its capabilities.
Some senior officials seem to want to stay wedded to Brussels instructions instead of fashioning a new global presence and UK policy. Trade associations that have spent the last forty years trying to stop or amend EU regulations now often want to protect every last one and sign up to all future ones as well. When MPs and MInisters urge the UK machine to develop the capacity it needs to develop new UK solutions there is often a reluctance to welcome the freedoms we will soon enjoy fully.
The UK has much to offer the world. We wish to remain a reliable ally and partner of the EU, but can see ways to improve and amend our government for the conditions of the modern world. It makes it strange to see so many of the establishment huddled in the EU legal cell, the door now wide open, asking to be shut in again as they think the world too big and interesting for them. They should take heart from this latest survey, and ask themselves how we can we do more to enhance the lives of UK citizens and to contribute more to the exciting growing world as a whole.
Dr. Redwood, your positivity does you credit, can you bottle it and make it available in the bar?
Our vote to leave is about independence, we voted to stay British and rejected becoming a citizen of an EU super-state. It appears that very few remainers are reading the ‘future plans’ being promulgated by the EU bureaucracy; there will be no separate nations in the EU, only one nation-state called the EU (effectively controlled from Berlin). I would like to hear from your european readers if they realise and accept this. I recently saw a sticker on a product, ‘made in the European Union’ not France or Italy. When will they wake up.
Indeed it was about having UK based democratic control. Not as the remainiacs would have it about isolation and stopping immigration. We wanted control of immigration and the ability to be more selective also to be able to take the best from anywhere in the World not just anyone and everyone from the EU.
The Government will refer Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky to a further inquiry because of “concerns over media plurality”.
What about the appalling bias and unfair competition from the BBC? What are they going to do about that. What about some more plurality in heath care and education rather than fairly dire, virtual state monopolies?
Reply “Minded to” not “will” at this stage
I cannot resist this quote which sums up the EU so exactly:
“How should cities and principalities which lived under their own laws be administered after being conquered?
“By letting them keep their own laws, exacting tribute, and setting up an oligarchy which will keep the state friendly to you.”
Who said that?
Machiavelli, the Prince, Chapter Five.
‘if the UK sees through Brexit in a positive and outward looking way.’
When an arch Brexiteer uses the word ‘if’ in this context, it is here that I start to become concerned about how this appalling PM and her sidekick Chancellor will carry out our exit from the EU
I still believe the pro-EU political establishment will find a way to defy democracy and circumvent the will of the British people. This vested interest, this unaccountable rabble who try to engineer circumstances that protect their position and influence are nothing more than a stain on this nation’s history, dignity and pride
If only the Tories could see that this opportunity they now have to extend their appeal to the northern, white working class. Labour has defied their electoral base by opposing Brexit and this should be taken advantage of by the Conservatives.
The Tories could wipe the floor with Labour on this issue alone. They need to ditch May and Hammond, go after Labour’s core vote in the north with a full Brexit promise and then cut their taxes.
I’m not sure our host could bring himself to invoke the spirit of Lenin(perhaps he could borrow Mr Corbyn’s cap to get into character) but the Mariinsky Orchestra under Valery Gergiev did a very good job of it at the Proms last week(Prokofiev’s Cantata for the 20th Anniversary of the October Revolution):
“Marching in closed ranks,we are singling ourselves out as a special group who have chosen the path of struggle,not the path of compromise.
We don’t need hysterical outbursts,we need the measured tread of the iron battalions of the proletariat.”
Shame Gergiev couldn’t use the machine guns of the original(Health & Safety,I guess!) but marvellous nonetheless!
Yes, it’s funny how us ‘little Englanders’ are the ones who want to get out and about in the world and the so-called globalists want to shelter under the wings of their Big Brother in Brussels.
Nor do ‘little Englanders’ want to stick their noses in other countries’ affairs.
I don’t see why this quality is a cause for derision.
“Some senior officials seem to want to stay wedded to Brussels instructions instead of fashioning a new global presence and UK policy. ”
Yesterday, in The Times and the Independent, we saw Crawford Falconer, a former member of the Legatum’s “special trade commission”, backing a paper produced by the Institute last year. What makes this interesting is that the New-Zealand-born Falconer was last month appointed chief trade negotiation adviser to Liam Fox’s Department for International Trade, and now has considerable influence in Whitehall.
What amounts to Legatum’s Brexit template wants us to leave the EEA in order to negotiate a series of free trade agreements with a “Prosperity Zone”: nations which include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, US and possibly Mexico and Switzerland. Access to UK markets will be offered in exchange for commitments to regulatory reforms, especially in the service sectors, potentially enabling the UK economy to make substantial gains.
And the person following this agenda is Mrs May. She is now expected to give formal notice to leave the EEA in her speech due within the next two weeks. In anticipation of this, the EU has announced it is postponing next week’s scheduled round of talks with the UK, while they wait to see what she has on offer.
Sources are suggesting that Mrs May might abandon the UK’s attempt to agree a comprehensive free trade agreement and instead by-pass the Commission by calling for direct talks with EEA members. The target would be a replacement EEA deal, under a different name, focusing on services and shorn of unrestricted freedom of movement.
Things can change very rapidly but anything close to this would confirm that the Legatum Institute is shaping Brexit, bringing it closer to the agenda of its New-Zealand-born sponsor, multi-billionaire Christopher Chandler.
Much simpler really to join EFTA…
There seems to be some indication that Theresa May is going to make a major speech to ‘unblock’ the EC negotiations. On the basis that it is the UK doing all the running and the EC not liking one part of it, that can only mean we are about to make major concessions.
I hope that ‘your’ influence keeps this to a minimum. The shenanigans in parliament over the last few days and by people still wanting to remain, have been disgraceful. The electorate want to get on with it and are in no mood to give in to the EC again. Our whole history with them is loudly announcing red lines then giving in. As in your excellent comment we want people to stand up for the UK. This is what May should be doing.
Seems like Mrs May’s speech can only go two ways…
1. Allow Barnier & Co. to walk all over us, soft Brexit [really no Brexit] with bells on…
2. Say enough is enough, we walk away from the EU’s pseudo-negotiations and go to WTO…
Lets see what her true metal is…
Yes, May is a worry.
However, she might say that progress is not what she had expected and repeat ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’.
She could then ask for ‘contributions’ to be justified by the EU side and firm up a date for an exit on WTO terms.
Of course when they say the UK is not up to the job what they really mean is, they are not up to the job.
The EU has allowed a small elite and big business to manipulate and control our market through regulation. Making it hard for small independent companies to form and grow. It and the Single Market and Customs Union are nothing short of a protection racket.
This is the truth.
This depressive lot at the top of our society. They pull our people down. Possibly drive them into medical depression. It is not just Brexit. They lack Country. Labour politicians feed off despair inflicted from the top. Spread it like an opiate. Even Mrs May speaks of those “just managing”. Yeah most of us live in a shoe box in the middle of the road.
You missed academics and teachers from your list of pessimists. Given the Leftist, statist, Remainer cast of mind they so often have, their access to manipulable young intellects should surely be a concern for those who form public policy.
I’d like to see encouragement for large companies which take on themselves to start and fund schools and colleges. Their involvement would lead more engagement with the real world in such places, and might go some way to countering the sinister and damaging groupthink of so many educators.
Centralised control leads to the rise of ‘yes-men’ incapable of independent thought. You have only to listen to the EU leaders to see where the problem lies – lots of daft rules with moderately bright people whose sole aim is to put them into effect instead of analysing and solving the actual problems.
“The oddity is how negative so many in the UK establishment are. …. who refuse to take back control and have such a low opinion of our country and its capabilities.”
These people are clearly not capable of doing their own job properly if they cannot see the potential BREXIT will provide – We don’t need such people, and they should get out of the way for others with competence.
They may be stuck in the startrek dreamworld, but I suspect they are really frightened people who cannot cope with real authority.
The French government are clearly trying to lure business from the UK, and have just succeeded in getting Chubb to move its HQ there. This is excellent stuff and just what we need – active competition between governments. But Mrs May and Mr Hammond need to wake up and move swiftly to ensure UK competitiveness. It’s no good Mrs May making all her pronouncements on business an attempt to curry favour with the left – they won’t vote Conservative. Attacks on business by Conservative ministers should happen only when really needed – the effect is to ‘do a Ratner’ and just damage the Conservative product. We need a robust defence of free market capitalism and active measures to strengthen U.K. Comptetitiveness.
Reading a few more papers on it , I’m increasingly of the view we should go for unilateral free trade post Brexit.
Yes Chubb, the US insurer, is moving its European HQ to France. But what damage will that do to the UK economy? We have bus loads of insurers here already and I doubt our main ones are going anywhere.
I turned from here to Google News and found a Guardian article:
“Brexit’s buildings: how the negotiating halls could affect Britain’s fate ” an article which clearly demonstrates how to look at the wrong issues. Apparently Mrs Thatcher’s refusal to compromise on an EU budget line was because the building was hot, and similar problems are due again.
Yes John, I have never really understood the establishment attachment to the EU. It seems to go beyond economics into something undefined. It also thinks that sacrifices in democratic processes are wholly justified or if not justified then irrelevant. What is this undefined something “fear”? the worry about not being “nice” or something else?
A loathing of Englishness.
Replacement for vanished old Empire-they see themselves as the administrative class of this new Empire plus it has been decided that we will have world government.Fortunately,we have the growing strength of Russia and China to disabuse them of that,although so much has already been banked on achieving the end of history that not to achieve it might cause systemic collapse – in the West at least.
Imagine just how a UK would “flourish as an independent country” and run by the likes of the Henry Jackson Society, it is the spiritual home of the Westminster neo-cons.
The Parliamentary Commissioner eventually got it out of the HoC; it was using and funding two All Party Parliamentary Groups, chaired by the usual suspects, as its administrative headquarters; but would not disclose where it was getting its money from.
You have to remember we have a generation that doesn’t know of life before the EU. The main establishment positions are filled with left wing bodies who despise Britain and anything British. These are the same mentality who supported (some named dictators ed) and the kids are brainwashed into believing EU good GB bad.
You have had 7 years to redress the balance but choose not too as much of the government should be in the LimpDumbs.
I see that Corbyn would give a pay rise for all the state sector (from his huge magic money tree one assumes). May too has opened the door to increases. What about the 80% who work in the far more productive private sector? They already earn far less (when pensions are included only about 67% of of the state sector employees). What are they going to do for the 80%?
It is not the state sector in general that is hard done a large proportion of them could be laid off without anyone even noticing. Many do positive harm to the economy by distracting, inconveniencing and over regulating the productive. Also making them pay taxes for lunacies like HS2, Hinkley C, premature electric cars and the likes and making them use overpriced unreliable energy. Thus rendering them unable to compete efficiently.
In terms of influence and international recognition and diplomacy we do deserve the ranking announced yesterday ; in terms of economy we do not . Most of our economic problem is due to the very high – and irresponsible personal debt that lenders have encouraged ; our society is badly let down by this condition .
The link to Brussels since our joining the Common Market has been an embarrassment ; they have never matched our skills in diplomacy and have made many decisions that have impinged on the running of our country . The sooner we can restore our freedom the better .
You have to admit there is something ironical in Jean-Claude Juncker announcing the opening of free trade negotiations with Australia & New-Zeland before the UK.
As for Brexit, no mention was made… which should not surprise you since Brexit is not making much headline news on the continent as you know very well.
Why is this a surprise with Remainers in the top two positions in Government. Neither have said and are very unlikely to say that they were wrong in supporting the EU. Mrs May is Hobson’s choice as PM and perversely her bad general election has secured her role. As to Mr. Hammond I do not expect any vision or strong leadership (oxymoron) in his forthcoming budget.
The Government PR effort is nil for Brexit, perhaps another £9m on a leaflet on the benefits to every household!
The doom and gloom build up to the Referendum now looks beyond laughable and yet those responsible are still being unanswered in their continued diatribes.
I think John will need to sit down when he reads the thoughts of Juncker expressed today. His commitment to EU expansionism, the creation of EU armed forces, the further erosion of member states sovereignties and powers
Juncker is a danger not only to himself but to European stability. the man is crazed
As the Brexit negotiations rumble along much is revealed of the thinking and of the character of those involved those who support both sides of the debate. Those who work for or support the EU are showing a lack of clarity of thought and a propensity to be obnoxious and childish in defence of their case. A case which is bereft of substance because it relies on subjective emotional speculation not hard facts and for some the need to protect their privileges and highly rewarded positions.
Those against remaining in the EU appear to be far more reasonable in their assertions and put forward reasons that to the rational speak of common sense and logic. Leavers can at least call upon evidence even if it is mostly indirect and historical based on similar situations. Remainers do not have such a luxury as the EU does not throw up any evidence to support them as it’s performance to date has been abysmal. Reliance on future performance being better and achieving the objectives of the remainers is fraught by the fact that leavers have used that evidence to show that institutions that have tried to achieve the same by similar means have always failed. Open borders, common currencies and political and economic unions have never worked for long in the past and have ended in disaster.
Voting to leave the EU was a political decision made by the people without thinking it through properly, it was not an economic one taken after calm deliberation and logical arguement, the people were caught up in the heat of the moment, just like at the last night at the proms- wishing for the old days back
‘Taking back control’ is an overused slogan increasingly made by some in an attempt to keep the committed on side and has not yet been tested or well thought through either but in the end it will make little difference to the ordinary man just trying to get by.
Here we are about to turn our backs on a market of 500 million people with huge potential and spending power, located right on our own doorstep in favour of some gamble that things will be the same and better by aligning ourselves with different partners on the other side of the world and then pretending that we have taken back control and so trade will flourish because we are independent- it’s all pie in the sky- and will vanish in a puff of smoke just like 350 on the side of a bus. This is why big business, all thinking politicians and forward looking honest academics are concerned- well, we won’t have much longer to wait to see the signs – and who in the end will pay the price for this misadventure? not the old ones- but only the younger generation of course and the generations yet to come.
Most, though not all people who become MP’s are now from families where generations have been MP’s. These people go to the same universities, study the same courses, marry people from the same backgrounds, become assistants to party officials etc. before becoming MP’s. This has for decades been a nice life. You can ignore the British electorate for most of the time and only really get slightly worried every election time. Since most people vote under semi-tribal left of right banners the risk of loosing your seat was minimal. Once finished in Westminster or if the worst happened at election time, there is always a very nice and high lucrative job in a lobbying company in Brussels.
The unique contribution of the British to the world is government by consent and not by rules. In the referendum consent was not given and it is highly amusing for me to see day after day these people struggling to come to terms with their cosy lives shattered. A former PM was the most recent example.
Changes in the order of things happen. If they are resisted, popular uprisings boil up to bring down the decadence. The greatest thing the British developed was a mechanism for ordered change to a political order. Far from the British being ‘educated’ about Brexit, the EU by its threats and bluster shows how far behind true democratic representation they really are.
I’ve just watched Mr Juncker’s ‘State of the Union address’ – basically more, (much, much more) EU integration, fiscal, military, foreign policy, Schengen and immigration policy and then unbelievingly said the EU has to be ‘more democratic’ !!
All gave him a standing ovation with the exception of the British and some others.
Then Mr Farage told them in his usual style that the EU has learned nothing from Brexit, and by undemocratically interfering in Hungary’s and Poland’s internal affairs they (Hungary and Poland) must be reminded of what it was like living under the Soviet Union.
Well said Nigel and yes I agree, I too am glad we are leaving, let’s just leave them to it.
If the existing Remoaners do not have vested interests within the EU they are suffering from the dreaded ‘Normalcy Bias’, which diminishes the sense of optimism. It is sad that such people are so affected and so afraid of change yet still consider themselves as British.