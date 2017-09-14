The state of the European Union

Mr Juncker’s speech yesterday about the state of his Union contains few surprises. He confirms that “the Euro is meant to be the single currency of the Union as a whole” and sets out a way to make it so. He reasserts the primacy of all EU law and of the European Court of Justice. He wants more majority voting to settle issues. He proposes a European Minister of Economy and Finance. The European Parliament should become the Parliament of the Euro. He wants a “fully fledged European defence union”. When I and others foretold this by quoting EU statements and websites before the referendum we were often told by Remain spokesmen that none of this was true. They thought it was still just primarily a single market.
What was more interesting in Mr Juncker’s speech was what he left out. He left out the UK altogether, save for one expression of regret towards the end. He referred throughout to the 27 members of the EU as if the UK had already left. I thought we had to stay in until March 2019, and thought we were still the second largest contributor to his salary and all the other costs of the organisation. I can forgive him misusing tenses and looking to the future without us. I cannot excuse him from issuing a new policy of the state of the Union without discussing the loss of a major member and setting out what future relationship he would like with that country. He might have given some indication of how they intend to shape their budgets without us, just as he clearly is impatient to consolidate Euro government into EU government once the main non Euro country leaves.
More bizarre still was his treatment of the topic of trade. He sets out a policy for the EU to negotiate and sign more Trade treaties in the future than they have managed in the past, yet manages to say nothing about whether that includes a Treaty with the UK! If we are to take his new Union enthusiasm for free trade seriously surely he will want to accept the UK offer of a comprehensive zero tariff low barriers trade Agreement with what is the EU’s single most lucrative and important export market. Instead he holds out the prospect of doing trade deals with New Zealand and Australia, knowing that they are keen to do deals with the UK as we exit the EU
Mr Juncker may also be personally ambitious. He proposes merging two of the 3 EU/Euro Presidents by offering to amalgamate his role as President of the Commission with the role of President of the Parliament. Step by step the EU is edging towards the idea of a single President with a world profile. As a reminder that Germany still retains disproportionate influence, he grants Mrs Merkel’s wish that they will not proceed with Turkish membership after all. It was not so long ago they signed a comprehensive Partnership Agreement, opened their borders to Turkey and looked as if they were speeding up preparations for membership.
We need to be ready to aggressively pursue a low tax , business friendly economy . Ministers all over Europe had seen their worst case scenario mooted, now they laugh at how Hammond’s socialism and May’s timidity may see an exodus of city clients leaving for unashamed offers of golden hand shakes and bribes across the continent
He also went on about creating a eu forces, the remoaner snowflakes of London want to think themselves lucky on that one because you can bet your bottom dollar that it will be a conscripted armed forces
And as a matter of interest will Britain be part of this and more importantly, will I as a Tax payer still be contributing after 2019 towards Mr Juncker’s goal?
It would have been most helpful to those of us who were floating voters in the referendum to have had this speech beforehand, it would have made totally clear – a point of dispute during the referendum – that the EU is heading towards federalism. For the UK, it is more than ever clear that remaining would have meant an endless, and almost certainly futile, effort to obtain vetoes and opt outs.
Full steam ahead from Juncker, what a misguided fool he is. He has learned nothing from the UK’s Brexit vote.
His proposals to fund one sided EU propaganda perhaps the most offensive. More countries will surely leave thank goodness we made the right choice and let us hope hapless socialist May will actually deliver. “When it becomes get serious you have to lie” as he put it.
As Farage puts it in the Telegraph – thank goodness we are leaving.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/13/jean-claude-juncker-has-made-clear-eus-anti-democratic-bent/?WT.mc_id=e_DM549023&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_09_14&utm_campaign=DM549023
“If we are to take his new Union enthusiasm for free trade seriously surely he will want to accept the UK offer of a comprehensive zero tariff low barriers trade Agreement ” …
Here you go again. The UK has made NO such offer, and that fact is not changed by your repeated attempts at misinformation.
It is very strange. Juncker barely mentioned the UK. But we know from you, Mr Redwood, that the EU will lose far more than the UK from Brexit. So why the silence, eh? It’s almost like the UK has made itself irrelevant!
Junker may be dreaming of a legacy of Euros 100 billion from the United Kingdom on our departure. A windfall sum to finance his new EU army! Fortunately this is never going to happen.
What WILL happen is that countries such as the Baltic states, Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Ireland will wake up to discover how little say that they will have in determining their futures. Mr Farage and perhaps yourself JR may have a bright future advising these countries on how to escape the tyranny of the EU while they still can!
Obviously, I’m still a student of the British mindset! Little had I expected that after I mentioned (day before yesterday) the hilarious assertion that Britain was the second most powerful nation in the world, it was taken up 200% seriously by this blog! I’m not going to argue with this assertion, recently I had resolved to being nice to the British.
Juncker is not the most powerful in the EU, neither is Mrs Merkel. The collective of 27 (for now 28) leaders of democracies are, be it that both Mrs Merkel and Mr Juncker are influential.
For Brexit, the UK is in the driving seat at the moment, not the EU, which has to wait for the unified UK position on the envisaged future relationship, one possible position being expressed over and again in this blog.
He has certainly done Brexit a great favour with both the timing and the content setting out clearly his federalist undemocratic ambitions, that had of course been set out in previous positioning papers but which were denied by pro EU supporters in the U.K. It makes Cameron’s comments in the past about the EU finally getting it, more concentration on the nation state, less federalism look as frankly stupid as the claims in Project Fear.
It certainly won’t do much for those who want a second referendum albeit look out for a stream of statements saying that if we had stayed in we could have shaped this to our advantage.
Yes some odd omissions and childish threats but a clear indication he accepts we are not turning back.
Nothing new here – they have always disregarded UK aspirations – they didn’t like us because we had different opinions, something socialists and communists cannot tolerate.
Time to really strengthen our borders, because if Turkey lives up to its promise of saturating Europe with immigrants, the EU will be in trouble…
Great – so just one president in the future – that will really cut the salary bill! That will hack off blair as he was after one of those jobs.
Deep down Brussels is pleased we are leaving except for the loss of our money. Hence the trick of keeping us paying long after we have left.
I hope Mrs May doesn’t intend capitulating to their outrageous demands.
I wonder what Clogg et al have to say about a USE with its own armed forces and their role in interfering in sovereign nations to uphold security.
Come remainiacs wake up and smell the coffee.
I wonder what all the remainers, the EU fanatics, and the politicians and others who are putting it about that we can and should stay in the EU, or parts of it, are thinking this morning as they realise their hero, the EU and its leadership, has written them out of the script already. I trust they will feel rather foolish.
Juncker even directs a threat and an insult in the direction of the UK.
As far as I am concerned we can’t get out fast enough and I don’t want to be let down on that. If Mrs May makes concessions she is committing political suicide, for herself and her party.
And when there is only one President instead of three, how long will it be before someone decides that it would only be appropriate for that title to gracefully elide into Holy Roman Emperor?
John
Mr Juncker is sounding more like the arch villain from a James Bond film with every absurd utterance. His sole reference to the UK was about us soon regretting our decision to leave the EU. Was that a threat or a warning? Bonkers either way.
Of more short-term significance is the debate in the Commons scheduled for 16th October re. abolishing the TV licence fee. I hope you will rally the troops and remove this pernicious tax once and for all.
When Nigel raised the prospect of an EU army on the live TV debate, Nick Clegg said that was a “dangerous fantasy”.
Perhaps Mr Clegg should say the same thing to Mr Juncker.