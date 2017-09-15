Pound hits $1.36 -because of Brexit?

Today the pound got back to $1.36, a fraction off the pre referendum low earlier in 2016.
This follows hints that the Bank might put interest rates back up to 0.5% where they were before the vote. Given the wish to blame everything on Brexit maybe we shoukd say thanks to Brexit the pound has soared in recent weeks.
Interest rates have been too low for far too long. We need base rates to rise but to get some real competition in banking to cut their excessive margins. They way to get the economy going is not so much low interest rates, but tax cuts, tax simplification, cuts in the bloated state sector, a bonfire of red tape, cheap non green crap energy, easy hire and fire, real competition in health care, broadcasting and education. Also cut out all the daft worthless degrees (at least half of them) and teach people some real & practical skills. Cut HS2, Hinkley C, the greencrap subsidies and other insanities.
If you have not transferred you D.B. pension yet then you might have now missed the best transfer values but perhaps not quite too late yet.
The telling word here is ‘might’.
Hopefully that might will turn into a ‘has’.
I have been watching this on BBC world service. I didn’t realise there were so many indexes But climb rapidly :it has.
Shall we place a bet on the BBC saying that the down turn on FTSE is due to Brexit. No doubt investment managers are switching back from Sterling to Dollar on equities.
The huge rise in FTSE driven by the drop in Sterling after the vote gave a very good return on pension funds, losts seeing a 20-22% rise on average risk funds.
How long before they start complaining about the cost of holidays there as a result like Sky were.
It won’t matter if the public get hit with self inflicted inflation because of a food (fat) tax. The plans to reduce portions by 10% will not be met by a 10% reduction in price. This is a tax by stealth.
If not then it’s incitement of hatred towards fat people. Yet again people who have done nothing wrong are being punished because of a minority who can’t control themselves and there will be much resentment.
No, keep with the script.
If you mention this at all, it’s
1 after a long period of Sterling weakness due to Brexit
2 going to send the economy into a tailspin, reduce house prices and lead to a mountain of negative equity
3 is weakness in the dollar due to Trump rather than Sterling strength.
Oh, and don’t forget the FTSE has had 4 days of falls due to Brexit too.