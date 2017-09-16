Productivity is an ugly sounding word from economics. Some are worried by it as they fear it means job losses, restructurings, making people work harder. Curiously enough it is a word which apparently unites the warring political parties. They all claim to want higher productivity. Some even understand that increased productivity is the key to higher real pay and better living standards. If business can produce more with less, prices can be lower or specifications and quality higher, and we can afford to buy more or better.
Agreeing to support the general cause is as good as it gets. As we discovered again on Tuesday in the Finance Bill debate, productivity is also a word which divides, as different parties have different views of what you need to do to raise productivity, and where you might apply the policy.
I detected once again a distinct unease by Labour to discuss public sector productivity, for example. This is odd, given that Ministers- and indirectly MPs – have much more influence over how the public sector is financed and managed than we do over the private sector. I pointed out that during the long Labour years 1997-2010 there were no overall productivity gains in the main public services, at a time when private sector productivity was advancing moderately every year.It would be good to know from them why that was, and what they learned from the experience of presiding over a large sector with no clear gains.
The public sector has struggled with the digital revolution more than the private. The application of computer technology and robotics to business is transforming many areas of our lives. The UK public sector still does not have proper computerised records and controls in the NHS, tax has not yet gone fully digital and robotics are not much deployed.
The public sector has had access to substantial sums of capital to transform the way it does things, but has also had a disappointing record at implementing change through large computer programmes.
Can’t argue with any of this-
additionally we have to get people working smarter and find some way of challenging the high priests of industry, the Unions, who are reluctant to allow any change whatsoever and then the safety gurus, who always come around after an accident, never before, and draw up huge reports with recommendations that drag us all down. I’m not saying to be reckless and go around safety but it should not be the holy grail- untouchable. If we want to be able to work smarter and therefore be more productive everything should be on the table.
My health and safety is very important.
Productivity is one of the few areas where I can feel any hope for the consequences of Brexit. We should have less immigrants and hence less people to do many of the less skilled jobs. This could encourage employers to invest more in equipment to do more with less people. There are plenty of good engineers in this country to design and produce this equipment. We might hope to develop robots and intelligent machines. I don’t really expect us to rise to this challenge – I just expect some of our industries to decline – but there is at least the slight possibility that we could come well out of this.