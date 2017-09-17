Productivity in education

Teachers want a pay rise. Schools lobby for larger budgets. Ministers have now had a second go at producing their Fairer Funding formula. This combines a higher total with a different distribution, as under the current one some schools receive small amounts and some receive up to twice as much as the lowest funded schools on a per pupil basis. I have supported both the move to spend more, and the demands to have a fairer distribution. I want schools in Wokingham to have enough teachers to do a good job and for the teachers to be paid properly as professionals.
We need also to ask how can the budgets be spent better. The Conservative government has granted many schools more independence of action. Each school has a Governing body bringing together local people with suitable skills to lead and to debate and guide the school management’s use of the budget. Head teachers go on courses in school leadership, and most schools employ some combination of managers, executive secretaries, accountants and bursars depending on their size and the complexity of their tasks.
I am often told that productivity does not apply to schools. The argument runs that the main cost is that of teachers salaries, and the main aim of a better education requires increasing the number of teachers in relation to the number of pupils. Smaller class size is the holy grail of improvement programmes.
I of course agree that a school needs to have enough teachers so there can be sufficient one to one supervision of pupils as required, so that the marking work rate is realistic and so class activities can be managed successfully. That leaves many other options for improving how things are done in a school without needing more staff or additional budget.
It is not true that all classes should be small. If a class takes the form of a lecture or explanation by the teacher, it is a good idea for more pupils to see and hear an inspiring performance. If the teacher is teaching sport then they will need a group of 22 to have one of our popular competitive games on the playing fields. Class size should be related to the methods of teaching and the needs of the pupils. As someone who goes into local schools when invited to talk to pupils about the UK constitution or some other general topic I usually speak to a large group of pupils which makes sense as I can only do it once, as do other external lecturers.
More interesting is the question of what use if any should a school make of digital and recorded materials which allow star teachers or others with a good message to appear in many classrooms at the same time. What is the role of electronic learning programmes, which now figure so prominently in professional development and training when people leave school?
The main areas for raising productivity lie outside teaching. Like any other organisation there are smarter and less smart ways of organising building maintenance, cleaning, administration, procurement, use of supplies and the rest. Like every modern organisation schools assisted by their Governors need to work away at improvements in all these areas.
I read somewhere that the average teacher now does only 14 hours of actual teaching each week. I also remember having as many 44 children in my County Primary school up North, back in the sixties. Also having the same teacher for nearly all the lessons each week from 9.00 – 3.30pm. The lunches were not too bad then either.
There is huge scope for efficiency in education with videoed lectures and lessons and the clever use of (now absurdly cheap) IT for testing and teaching efficiently. The problem is that the state sector have a virtual monopoly in education (and health) – so what do they care about efficiency, it is not their money after all and they do not have to respond to customers as the government has their taxes already? The “customers” just get what they are given and like it or lump it such are state monopolies and T May likes them.
LL there is something funny going on here I am of a similar vintage to yourself. However in my primary school there was never such a thing as a “teaching assistant”. Why have these paid posts suddenly become necessary? Why has it suddenly become harder now to teach a child to read or learn basic maths than it was in the 60s? Also keep in mind that the other half of the primary school day is spent mucking around with felt tip pens, paint and pots of glue. And can we please consign uniforms to the dustbin? No one in Europe wears them in a state school and what to do we have in return for our slavish of mimicking private schools, 22.5% of kids leave functionally illiterate (i.e. they cannot obtain a pass at GCSE English) and crap PISA rankings.
Indeed, Lifelogic. There were well over forty pupils in my ‘A’ stream Secondary Modern class. The teachers were predominantly male, as befitted an all boys school. We all left that school at the age of fourteen or fifteen, literate, numerate and versed in a wide range of subjects and extra- curricular activities.
We had imbued in us too, the idea that ‘the world did not owe you a living’, and that one made one’s own way to the best of one’s ability. The teachers were dedicated and capable, and devoid of a political agenda.
Education is in a complete mess. No matter how much of our taxes have been thrown at it. There is no consistency in standard. It is a glorified baby sitting service where children attend rather than are educated.
Bring back Grmmars and the culture of Grammars to each and every school. Introduce schools where the wayward and special needs can truly be given help and support to help them in adult life. Not the dopey syndromes introduced to provide excuses for poor parenting and poor behaviour. This is not writing off children but educating them according to their needs. Germany has a three tiered system. Our children and people are being left behind the rest of the world.
You can not compare hours spent in a primary school with hours spent in a senior school. Moreover hours spent “in the school” take no account of hours spent marking, writing assessments, running sporting or extra-mural activities. My son teaches in an academic and sporting school, with a CCF, and in term time probably works well over 50 hours a week for much less money than a train driver. He gets considerable job satisfaction but has a family to support and would not become a teacher again.
You can improve efficiency in the class room too. If you have classrooms where people want to learn and stream them you can have far larger classes with pre-recorded lectures, testing on computers and all sorts of savings can be made.
But of course many state schools do not have order in the class room and they often have no way (or incentive) to try to enforce order or to insist on well behaved students.
Educational productivity should be measured by how well a school does its job – that, after all is its VALUABLE FINAL PRODUCT – that measure should be used to get them working harder and smarter…
But, we are not going to see smart schools while they are under the hammer of backward looking unions or teachers that indoctrinate pupils with dogma.
It is all very well saying that teachers should be treated as professionals, but they are heavily unionised and as bolshie as they come, often resorting to strike action.
While they continue to behave like dockyard workers, they do not deserve to be treated as professionals.
“The Conservative government has granted many schools more independence of action”
I have not decided if this is a good idea.
I have been on the Governing Body as it were of one or two schools in my time. It makes certain local loudmouths feel important and gets them out of the way time-wise of the political intrigues by more lazy but foxy groups. A travesty of local democracy. As Bodies they were time-wasting and frivolous with spending.
Just because something is “local” does not make it good. There is a LOCAL outbreak of enteritis in my town. I guess we can expect Mr Virus getting a knighthood or at least an MBE for his “services to the community” pretty soon….recommended by the Labour Party Local Authority.
Introducing productivity measures into education has resulted in those of “academia “coagulating conspiratorially and lowering the standards so productivity is seemingly improved,.Now everyone under 30 years of age and his pet rabbit has got a University Degree. Start sacking badly performing teachers and they’ll buck up!
There will be many Tory MP’s who will be incandescent with rage at May-Hammond’s absolute capitulation to the unionised, public sector vested interest.
Education, NHS, Civil Service, it matters not one jot. All produce zero revenues. All are completely reliant on the taxpayer or the private sector as I prefer to call it. All are masters in the art of propaganda tactics and threats to up their salaries and privileges and whose rewards are a reflection not of their value but of their political power
And let’s drop this nonsense of trying to apply ideas of productivity to an area of state activity that as always been a bedrock of union dominance
It is incumbent on the average private sector worker to protect his position against a political class who is determined to impose upon him liabilities to ‘buy off’ union unrest in the public sector
That self same private sector worker is being used as a cash machine to finance May’s obsession in trying to detoxify and reconstruct the Tory brand to appeal to the left.
It costs twice as much to employ a public sector worker as it does a private sector worker in the same job. Why? Union dominance
The Tories have, quite simply and indeed cowardly, capitulated to the left. You have sold your soul to the left and the UK will pay a heavy price for it
Teaching of different ages requires different approaches. There has been much change , not least the addition of teaching assistants .I wanted to change my career to teaching so took an English/ Literature degree. I was a mature student. I had previously taught/ lectured in further education in a health capacity. The problem was I couldn’t get a job either in lecturing or teaching. I was short listed many times and in long interviews lasting weekends go into the final stage. I had panels of teachers giving me excellent feedback and they were actually excited about the material I was giving them., but still no jobs around.
A great proportion of my daughters friends graduated as teachers and the feedback from them is that they are fairly satisfied , but find the extra curricular work cumbersome. Those who went into poorer areas were met with abuse, knives in classrooms and violence in general. ( Why are poorer areas violent?)
Teaching hours are similar to Nursing in many respects where experienced staff can only get P/T hours or agency work. The new graduates come out into the frightening world and have to manage their F/T public- funded posts without much senior help. My daughter in law has a maths degree and is ‘learning on the job’ in her local area.
As we look back at our times in schools ., colleges and universities we can all either positively or negatively criticise methods and types of teaching/ learning ( the emphasis being on learning) but all in all smaller classes would help generally in concentration levels,
Productivity in education is a non runner this morning..your diary of course
If the tremendous advantages of private sector means of provision was accepted and progressive and socialist dogma that government and the public sector should provide was rejected. Then much of the improvements you wish to see in education and many other areas like healthcare and rail transport would already be taking place or be in place. Using social justice, equality and diversity as the reason why we use the state is a poor excuse brought on by envy and a twisted sense of logic. The result of doing so is poor quality, high cost and organisations and institutions not fit for purpose.
Rather than put more onus on teachers, don’t we want better parents? Teachers will have a much more productive task if the children come from stable homes and a background of discipline.
Also I don’t think it is a good thing if as soon as they have smartphones, the children spend all their time viewing and sharing porn.
There are several ways in which productivity in schools can be improved. Firstly, streaming to ensure that children of similar ability are taught together allows the teacher to devote all teaching minutes to all of the class, instead of a few minutes to each band of ability, often requiring additional teaching assistants. Secondly, segregation of disruptive children into separate schools so that their disruptions do not disturb the progress of other students, and so that specialist teachers can concentrate on resolving the reasons for their disruptiveness. Thirdly, by ensuring that the most effective teaching methods are used to inculcate basic skills at primary level – not those that are fashionable among educational theorists: learning by rote and drill works (and is the foundation e.g. of skilled musicians). Fourthly, by requiring a more demanding pace in the curriculum (having removed the obstacles to this by the other measures). Then we could restore the productivity of education to something like it was before we saw the progressive dumbing down of exam standards. It should be possible to reduce the time spent in the educational mill by two years across the whole spectrum of ability with no less (and arguably greater) final standards of attainment. Necessary to this is an ethos of expectation and an element of competition (which is easier to organise when children are of similar abilities).
There is no justifiable reason for Tower Hamlets to get 6.5K per pupil plus extra amounts for English as an Additional language pupils and those deemed deprived, and for Wokingham to get below 4K per pupil with lesser amount for EAL and deprivation.
London schools, which outperform the rest of the country have been benefiting from funding largesse for too long. Now they complain that they can’t sustain their programmes with lower amounts. Of course they can’t but now other schools can benefit instead. If London teachers are so good, they will find a way.
Maybe they could start by reducing their pensions, that would put three percent funding back.
Academy leaders seem to require large salaries. Most schools are full and choice is limited for parents so these people are not generating income, they are merely administrators in the field of learning. Why do we allow them to command such high salaries and pensions.
I would like to know how much of the school’s budgets are spent on “Teaching assistants”. We never had any when I was at school. But I forget, back then we weren’t paying for anyone from anywhere to arrive in the country for tax-payer funded lives, while doing and contributing nothing. Keep taking more out of an ever smaller %age of the population to pay for it all and even I, ( who never went to university- sharp intake of breath from other readers ) can work it out that massive problems are a very short time away.
When a male pupil is shown ( on the latest program of the series from Greater Manchester ) ignoring the teacher while he ( the pupil ) puts his make-up on using his phone to check it is ok – then Education is completely forgotten about, As for standards??? – it appears that teachers are more concerned that today’s precious little snowflakes have all their “rights” than learning.
By all means use all tools available to produce the best possible result for individual and country. It’s a no brainer as they say.
Productivity aside, let’s be clear, the teachers aren’t after a pay rise but a restoration of what they’ve lost due to inflation and pay freezes.
Everyone has been remarkably patient. Though if you’ve ever voted Labour you are somewhat responsible for your own fate. Conservative voters less responsible as they have been decieved.
Teachers are on a pay grade system. Those not at the top of the grade average 7% or so per year salary increase until they reach the top of the grade. Bottom to top of a particular grade takes 5 years.
Only those who do not then get ‘promoted’ onto the next grade have been restricted to the 1% rise.
Many have not been so badly treated as you suggest
Conservative voters had little choice – lefty Tories, very lefty & pro EU Libdims or mad lefty Labour or zero chance (with the FPTP system) UKIP. The Tories were the least bad option at least they had about 100 sensible MPs.
“…the teachers…” Please do not fall for the leftie-liberal nonsense that politically motivated spokespeople at the heads of trades unions are in effect “THE teachers”. They are nothing of the kind.
Shouldn’t children have a strong grounding in the basics first, like the 3 Rs and basic geographic and historical knowledge, etc.? They can learn how to use a computer when they’re older. I also wonder what studies have been done on the pedagogical and developmental impact of indoctrinating children of any age, but especially young children, with computer learning as habit. I suspect it’s developmentally very damaging.
Should the state or local authorities be involved in education at all beyond a remedial age? Beyond subsidising some of it as necessary, why isn’t all education private by now? It used to be common, I believe, for working class parents to pay school fees (which were relatively low). Give low income parents vouchers. Let people who can afford it send their children to the better private schools.
And why do we still have a National Curriculum? Why is it the business of the state what happens in the classroom? Just stay out of it.
And why was the dumbing-down of school examinations allowed to happen? Please, don’t deny it.
This has undoubtedly happened. Our examinations are now a joke.
These are the questions that Mr Redwood needs to answer, not waffle and bureaucratese about the goings-on with Jenny, Bill and Fred at some dreary local authority or parent governors’ evening.
Bottom line- Children need to learn about failure. Making the academic side softer and easier does them no favours.
The O-level (which still exists and is widely-used in Asia) should be restored as the scholastic qualification of choice at 16. There should be one single examining board for each subject, to ensure high standards. More should fail. Very few should go to university.
Sorry, but I think we need to cut to the chase on this and other issues. No more waffle.
JR if our schools were functioning near properly, the Labour Party in its present form would not be a mainstream Party.
It is not a question of Left and Right nor even exclusively Otto von Bismarck’s “politics is the art of the possible”. Plainly despite smirky lies from Labour MPs who do actually know differently, their socialistic rhetoric has a youthfully attractive veneer but is drossy, objectively.
If a Professor or any teacher were to instruct pupils and students that aristocratic Lord and Lady landowners replacing our democracy was a legitimate alternative or one of the many options for a just society…well they would be out on their ear. Socialism too is more silly than that. No ideology has led to so many deaths.
So when you get a school or teacher who thinks “balance” is somewhere in the centre, like Blair, who thinks both sides of his mental bizarre equation provide a legitimate virtual axle for the wheel of history to turn, then by all means support their right to free speech but ban their instructing it to minors. Now anything short of that is not productive.
