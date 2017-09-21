What we want from Brexit

I am tired of listening to endless negotiations amongst ourselves. There are too many interests and individuals who want to undermine the UK position by constantly urging us to make concessions. It is even more bizarre that they do so before the talks have even begun about our future relationship.
It is time to remind ourselves of why a majority voted to leave. We expect a better future as a result, with or without a deal with the EU.
Out of the EU we can spend the £1bn a month of net contribution on our priorities, as I proposed in my suggested post Brexit budget
Out of the EU we can set our own taxes. We can for example remove VAT from green products, domestic fuel and female sanitary items.
Out of the EU we can decide how to spend the money we do get back from the EU. We may have better ways of subsidising our farming, for example.
Out of the EU we can regain control of our fishing grounds and have a fishing policy that is kinder to both our fish and our fishermen.
Out of the EU we can sign free trade agreements with countries like the USA, Australia and New Zealand that the EU has not bothered to settle.
Out of the EU we can shape our own laws, and Parliament can respond to UK public opinion where people want change.
Out of the EU we can have our own migration policy, inviting in those we wish, and controlling the numbers coming to take low paid unskilled jobs.
It will also be better for the rest of the EU, as they can press ahead with their currency, economic and political union without the UK trying to slow them down, block them, or opting out.
We can have a more positive relationship when we and they are free to do as we wish.
The EU is not offering anything we need pay E20 bn for!
Yes but leaving the EU will not lead us to a land of milk and honey. The decision to get involved in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya was taken in London not Brussels. “Light touch” regulation of the banks, then having to bail them out, go for ZIRP, double the national debt and keep deficit spending was decided in London not Brussels. While you and you pals in Westminster decided to leave the borders wide open to anybody who wants to come here from outside the EU. With some of the nationalities that have come here showing rates of unemployment of around 80% you cannot realistically look forward to any “social cohesion”. BREXIT is only a small part of the massive repair job required on the UK.
This needs to be said clearly, loudly and repeatedly. Otherwise we end with the worst of both worlds.
Good morning.
Out of the EU, we will be just like all the other countries around the world. Much like we use to be before we joined the, ‘Stupid Club’.
We will have our own foreign policy and be able to act in our own interests and not in the, ‘Common Interest’ like we do today.
We will be able to sit on the high tables of the world, like the G8, and international standards and trading bodies, and speak for ourselves and act in our own interests, whilst the likes of Germany and France will have to sit outside to see what the Commission has got for them.
Out of the EU, the UK will once again gain her voice and will, once again, be heard and listen too.
Out of the EU, countries will want to ally themselves to us and be our friend as they know we are a power in the world.
Out of the EU, for a short time, things will not be easy, but our future and our childrens’, childrens’ future is what we wanted, and that is what they shall have in a free and democratic country governed by the rule of law.