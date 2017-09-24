Water management

On a recent visit to environmental and river works in my constituency, I was asked if I knew about total water catchment management. It was presented as some new breakthrough, based on understandings of the patterns of water movement. Apparently it includes the perceptions that you need to manage water on a water basin basis, and that you need to consider what happens to the water if you speed its passage upstream to avoid flooding when that water arrives more quickly downstream.
I expressed surprise at this. Water has always been managed on a water catchment area basis since I have been involved in public policy. Our water companies were designed around water basins. There have been few attempts to transfer water from one catchment to another. The most famous was the decision to supply Birmingham from new reservoirs in Mid Wales, which caused controversy. Debates about creating a national water grid have not resulted in the creation of one.
I would also have thought it had been well understood by past generations of managers that if you solved the problem of flooding by improving capacity to move the water on upstream you could do more damage downstream unless you also made provision there for fast transit or storage of excess.
It is true that much of the rain falls in the more lightly populated parts of the north and west of our country, whilst more people live in the drier south and east. There is some movement of water to those places by the Thames and other rivers, but the south has had to build reservoirs for storage on a considerable scale and has put in desalination capacity as well to have sufficient water. It is important to recognise the need for more water capacity in the south and decide which is the best value and best environmental means of providing that capacity. The UK overall is not short of water and overall gets plenty of rain. There remain important issues about supplying enough drinking quality water during dry periods in the drier heavily populated parts. More water storage is one answer. More water transfer would be another.
Meanwhile water management is crucial to controlling flood risk. Given the extent of building on flood plain, it is becoming ever more necessary to engineer solutions to safe water transport and storage during times of heavy rainfall.
Spare capacity in water for London. I believe Boris got a desalination plant ready to kick into action if and when required. Of course building massive over capacity is rather stupid since everyone knows it is the Conservative Party’s aspiration to cut immigration. So why waste such money? Anyone would think that despite weekly confirmations to the contrary the government was expecting company, is expecting company, and will expect company.
We could always desalinate, but it is expensive, uses a lot of energy and should not be needed with properly management. The dry/drought summers predicted by the climate alarmists have not materialised – rather like all the alarmist’s other predictions.
” Conservative Party’s aspiration to cut immigration. So why waste such money? ” Two laughs in one post. Brilliant. – cut immigration ? – Both main parties have NO wish to do anything – cuts to Police, cuts to council services etc – but ALWAYS money to hand out free lives for new arrivals to do nothing. – waste money ? – -isn’t that what govts do?
Love the name Tapwasser by the way.
Nestlé which owns Perrier mineral water could, if we can spanner Mrs May off the screwed up EU, start producing the stuff here. It is named after a doctor not a place. The water is re-mineralised and re-carbonised after boiling. We can do that.
One time while on business I drove past the source of Perrier water – it is an unprepossessing industrial estate in the South of France – it is a triumph of marketing to be able to sell the stuff at elevated prices. Recently while on litter collection duty on the Thames foreshore I found that the biggest proportion of discarded plastic bottles were for still mineral water, an entirely superfluous product.
Let’s hope that now includes dredging of rivers – something we were forbidden to do by idiotic EU rules, and the reason we had so many towns under water after a heavy rainfall.
Yes, it’s time we had real plans for water, that takes in the whole country – Should be part of our BLUEPRINT for the future.
Indeed. Sound Engineers please and no green crap priests and loons.
I do not think dredging has been banned as it has certainly taken place in the river that flooded our town centre in both 2009 and 2015. However I really question the actions of the Environment Agency. Its so obvious to see that it is the bends in the river that obstruct the flow of water to sea. As the river takes a turn, its banks are washed away and the adjoining fields flooded. The EA then tell the local farmers that they cannot use this land in future as it is now “toxic”. They refuse to “straighten” the river and rely instead on building flood defences in the town. However those built in response to the 2009 floods failed miserably in 2015. That is despite the later floods being far less intense. As an example if you stood in the town centre in 2009, at its max level the water would have went over your head, while in 2015 it would have barely reached your knees. Its the EA not the EU that needs a good shake up.
We should not turn rivers into canals. I wish to continue salmon and trout fishing on nice rivers and in nice surroundings.
If houses are to be built on flood plains, they should be built with a floodable concrete shell ground floor, with living areas on the 1st and 2nd floors. Otherwise, house owners must just accept that they will be flooded every so often.
Indeed it is all well understood by engineers and just needs sensible planning and engineering. There is also much scope for water saving by using grey water a second time for flushing loos.
Water is quite expensive enough already with proper management and the right incentives the water companies should be able to plan and provide without the need for any summer water restrictions.
8 million Londoners have not signed the Uber petition.
Wait.
Amazing how simple physics and engineering solutions can be made to sound so complicated by long words and lengthy explanations.
Seems like those who are in charge of so many projects these days believe that simply by renaming the title, they believe they are offering a new solution.
Water flows down hill and finds its own level through least resistance, if you want it to flow uphill you have to pump it, if you want to store it you need to build catchment areas or reservoirs, its been the same for centuries and is unlikely to change, no matter what they call it.
The natural variability of the UK climate makes change in the total water available to the country hard to detect.
Only a slight increase in temperature has been detected over the British Isles over the past 50 years, with more autumn/winter rainfall usually falling in more intense events, with somewhat drier summers.
Management of reservoirs and lakes seems to become harder if the number of reports on the topics by various agencies and universities is taken as a proof of an emerging problem. Ensuring availability of drinking quality water to all parts of Britain all year round might indeed require better use of water and financial resources.
On a related point, managing precipitation water after heavy downpours in towns like Reading looks rather inadequate, seemingly because of the very old (Victorian?) underground drainage system, which, with heavier such events, is worse with Thames Water than it was with the pre-80s public water system.
An Ostrich which sticks his head in the sand in a flood will drown.
The problems of having too much or too little water at times have been debated, solutions offered, only to be met with inertia. If government is not willing to act they carry the responsibility for the consequences. What is it about politicians that diverts them from the simple actions that avoid disaster and improve the lives of those they profess to lead, but draws them to the Barnum and Bailey projects like the Dome and HS2.
More important is the EU reaction to the Florence speech, and whether in the face of continued intransigence our government is prepared to say no to yet more time wasting prevarication. Cameron got nothing, returned and tried to sell it. We wised up and Cameron is history. Time for tough decision making, but does this government have the guts for such. No sign so far.
Totally agree
” Water water everywhere and not a drop to drink ” ; re-distributing resources is , surely , a rational and sensible way to go – whether it’s uphill or downhill . A dam built in Wales and a reservoir constructed in Lancashire are both funded from the public purse ; surely it is in all our interests to share . Moving water around is one of the most straightforward things to achieve . The South East of the country is drier than the North West – this factor will not change .
Back in around 2010 after the village in which I live was flooded for another year we had a meeting with a representative from the county council. He completely misjudged us and misunderstood why he was there. He bragged that in the past few years he had underspent his budget at which point he was almost lynched so to speak.
We wanted to know why he hadn’t been keeping the watercourses clear, blockages being the blindingly obvious reason for the.flooding. It was bean-counter management, people who love their desks their coffee mugs and their spreadsheets instead of making decisions based on observation of the practicalities around them.
It may be the way that it is done , but to me it sounds upside down, . Surely it wold be better to allow the water to go somewhere downstream rather than delaying the problem. Man made tributaries to be opened in times of potential flooding seems a good idea. I prefer to follow the ways where nature finds a solution, but I am not an expert.
Margaret
The so called experts have now been proven to be non experts, but your view has some sound logic to it as long as we tap into the water flow to extract and store what we need whilst its on its way.
“I expressed surprise at this.” – thereby demonstrating a commendable restraint!
Does whoever told you know about total without catchphrase management? It is aimed at doing the job without hiding behind and getting lost in jargon: it is very new of course.
There’s plenty of fairly convincing anecdotal evidence that the NHS is being made inefficient and unpopular to prepare the ground for the introduction of US style insurance-style medical services.
On the question of the future registration of EU citizens who work or retire in the UK there appears to be some confusion. This might be something new and long overdue in the UK, but in Spain for instance it is the norm. When I arrived ten years ago and bought a house I had to have a registration number, obtained from the police in Benidorm. For some time it consisted of a plastic card which authority abandoned in favour of a n A4 size certificate. It's use goes way beyond buying property and vehicles, I even get asked for my registration number when receiving a parcel from the Correos at my front door. It should therefore not be an issue when proposed in the UK because of the precedent here in Spain. Pass this information on to David Davies who might not be aware of the fact.
I see we have a "fantastic" wind farm in the sea off Brighton's beach. Last time I flew over Brighton I saw about a hundred of them – and all seemed to be stationary for some reason – even though it was windy. They are fantastically pointless, fantastically intermittent, fantastically expensive, produce fantastically little electricity and are a fantastic illustration of the power of religion & politics over logic, reason and rational economics and engineering.

They are a huge drain on the tax payer and the energy bill payer. They kill jobs, they kill productivity and kill the UK's ability to compete in the World.
They are a huge drain on the tax payer and the energy bill payer. They kill jobs, they kill productivity and kill the UK’s ability to compete in the World.
Mrs. May needs to be removed from leadership.
Then a genuine timely Brexit can be pursued in a timely manner – probably on WTO terms.
As for water management, this should never have been privatised. It now comes under the ownership of foreign companies who make vast profits while the infrastructure goes from bad to worse.
Living in Wales does not condition one to appreciate the importance of Water Management.
So, at first glance I considered this post as an euphemistic reference to a potential Liquidity Crisis
Personally, I am rather cheesed off with water companies at the moment.
I have just received notice from mine that I am to be forced to have a water meter fitted and that I must give their contractors access to my property if they need it. When I told their “rep” that I did not want one, I got the bland “it is the law” response. I pointed out that I cannot go to an alternative supplier for my water, unlike other utilities where I have a choice of supplier.
I like the current arrangement because I know what my bill will be, I will not once it goes to a meter.
I am not happy and “water management” goes on the ever increasing list of things we no longer do well and make hard work of.
Cliff
Understand some of your arguments, but if you live in a high cost Council tax house and there are only two living in it, you may save considerable sums over the years.
Our water bill is now 25% off what it was before we had a meter installed by request.
Of course the cost per cubic meter of water can rise whenever the company decide to increase it, and the more who go the water meter route the more likely the increase.
We need to ensure that water management includes its use for power generation. It is a disgrace that of the 28 weirs on the river Thames that could be used to economically generate electricity only four have or have planned implementations. One only has to look at any of the weirs downstream of Oxford even on a summers day to realize how much power is being wasted. All of these weirs were after all originally constructed to support water mills.
Water:
Cancel reservoir projects and throttle supplies to create “bans” and then fit meters to everywhere to control unit price. For every “scare”, increase unit price. By following EU eco rules you can also cause havoc with flooding which can then be used to justify planet saving point 1.
Electricity:
Instead of building half a dozen gas fuelled stations like Langage, cover beautiful landscapes with windsticks and pylons and glass sheets. Fit “smart” meters and throttle supplies. For every “scare” (brown outs) increase unit price. Cynically use diesel generators as back up.
By the way none of the solutions helped to save the planet. If we actually wanted to “reduce emissions” we would have copied the US who nearly halved theirs by fracking and going to gas instead of coal.
Exactly. As any sensible energy scientist or engineer knows full well. But not green crap politicians (who are often part time consultants to the green crap industry) or other parasitic rent seekers.
The infrastructure of this country simply cannot cope with the rapidly increasing population. We have two choices 1) Invest huge amounts of money or 2) Stop the population increasing.
