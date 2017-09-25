The German election and the collapse in support for Mrs Merkel

Mrs Merkel lost a lot of ground in the German election, plunging from 41.5 % to 33% . She lost around 65 seats. In her place the anti Euro AFD soared to 13% to give it 94 seats, where it had none before. This is a contrast to the UK Conservatives rising from 36% to 42 % for their share of the vote in the last election.
Mrs Merkel may be able to soldier on at the head of a difficult coalition, but she has lost substantial authority for her EU policies as a result of this voting collapse. If she and the potential alternative left of centre coalition both refuse to include the AFD one of them would have to govern as a minority. Only a further CDU/SDP coalition can get her to a majority. This Grand coalition between the two main rivals is not easy, especially now both parties see how damaging it is for them electorally.So far indeed the SPD have said no deal. Germany has voted itself into weak and unstable government. The BBC calls this a Merkel win!
The UK government has to see this is a further strengthening of its negotiating position. It looks as if the EU has rejected Mrs May’s generous offer and suggestions in her Florence speech, as appears to be the case from Mr Macrons words and from the reactions of the EU Commission. The UK government should in the event that the EU does confirm it refuses to widen talks and seek a positive future agreement soon make clear the offer is withdrawn given the lack of any positive response.The position anyway should be being reconsidered in the light of the German election.
The Prime Minister made a very generous offer but made clear all had to be agreed before any offer is confirmed. Circumstances are now different so the UK needs to firm up its position and intensify its preparations for no deal to show it is serious. Then the EU may start to talk about the things that matter to both sides. If they continue in saying they will not even talk about trade and the future relationship there is no point in being generous. We should neither pay to get talks started nor pay for a trade deal.
“This is a contrast to the UK Conservatives..” – there are more of course, for example the CDU being led by a woman able to deliver strong and stable leadership.
Two points on the German parties that suggest nothing too much may change, certainly as regards the UK: –
1. I saw reported that the SDP’s Mr. Schulz has ruled out forming a fresh grand coalition, thereby denying the AfD the role of chief opposition party.
2. The AfD has transformed from the early days and now seems to be mostly about being anti-immigration (it is upon that stance that it wins support) and very much less concerned with the Evil Empire and the Euro currency.
If the AFD had been the far right wing of Merkel’s CDU, it would have won outright, the same as Brexiteers beeing the right wing of the Conservative party boosted its vote. The cloak of respectability has fallen from both factions and exposed them as overwhelmingly anti-immigration anti-refugee.
So you think it is respectable, and sensible, to invite all the poor of the world to your country on the pretext that they are fleeing persecution.
Did you see the Panorama programme about the illegal immigrant trail up through Africa to Libya and then across the Italy with the help of the navy provided by British taxpayers for their defence?
“Africa’s Billion Pound Migrant Trail”
Well worth watching
JR, I am bit lost with your cave in position. May gave a first offer weakening any negotiating position. She offered taxpayers money, staying in EU for another two years, ECJ having a say over citizens in this country and not stopping immigration but a partial registration system when we already had 5 atrocities this year through the pour out border checks. We voted leave by 2019 not stay in for five years to change our minds by kicking into the long grass like the MPs expenses sham.
You must have heard what arch remainers are saying how to stop usnleVing and they think what May said was music to their ears. May has sold the public out. No if or buts about it. I am confused by your appeasement stance of May after all your blogs.
The EU will reject the reasonable offer.
I have tried to lay off with my criticism of Mrs May for the sake of Brexit, but it is very, very hard to do!
I knew all along that unless we had a strong Brexiteer as Prime Minister, we would get a progression of fudges and back-sliding. May either needs to get this sorted without any compromises, or make way for someone who can.
I am sure I am not alone when I say weak leaders make me sick!
There’s nothing more frustrating than watching a ditherer when decisive action is required.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, please encourage the 1922 Committee to put into action your suggested course outlined in your penultimate and last paragraphs; this is the only logical way forward and needs to be implemented without delay. Without the ‘encouragement’ of the 1922 I fear Mrs. May will dither and prevaricate further.
Mrs May was a remainer and one prepared to attempt to trick the voters into a remain vote by lying to them that they had “control of their borders through Schengen”. She must have know this was a blatant lie having been Home Secretary for years. So why should we trust her now? She is clearly just another misguided Heath, Major, Cameron lefty, interventionist, tax borrow and waste type and is a huge electoral liability. No change no chance.
Mrs May was a remainer and one prepared to attempt to trick the voters into a remain vote by lying to them
.. and yet we all have to play along with these lies and tricks? Why? It has to be because everyone is scared of challenging the forces that put her in office? The entire thing is as farce.
Hear, hear!
Well, doing that now would seem a bit premature, it would be better to wait and see how the next round of actual negotiations go.
Denis, You are right. Provided we stick to the two principles, that are: that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and that no deal is better than a bad deal, we can keep the upper hand in our negotiations with Barnier et al.
For us to start making ‘walk away’ noises at this relatively early stage would simply look as though we are throwing the toys out of the pram. The more the EU ‘negotiators’ (in inverted commas because I see no sign of them actually negotiating anything, or any wish to do so) refuse to budge their position, the stronger will be our case for walking away and the easier it will be to sell the ‘no deal’ internally within these shores.
Unlike most contributors to this column, I’m afraid there are many people in the UK who agree to accept the referendum decision but are still frightened of the Project Fear arguments. We must convince them that we really are up against a brick wall before we walk away.
It’ll take the ’22 Committee a week to get their game-plan sorted, so you’ll get your answer. However consider, replacing T May = more delay and strife, so keep May. Give May some backbone and clear instructions from ’22 to ‘get on with it’ meaning 1. give Davis hard targets or walk away, 2. most importantly, get the entire civil service working on exit with no deal – this is going to be the biggest challenge since WW2 for them and they’ve got 18 months to get the country in a state capable to manage it. There is no more time to ‘wait and see’.
Reply The 1922 does not meet when Parliament is not in session.
Thank Gott the Commission is being even more greedy and has rejected auntie May’s offer to make the British taxpayer borrow to pay for their expansion plans and to that’no country shall pay more or receive less- except the UK of course. Take away the present and make them weep as the situation becomes ‘explosif’. Barnier blew it and the booty has gone.
Next time make sure the speech isn’t written by the Project Fear chief propagandist and a Stalin supporter. And make sure that she understands what she is reading so nicely.
Indeed you do get the impression she is just a dim actor, reading the vacuous lines put in front of her.
Absolutely, her UN speech last week was a barely disguised attempt to promote a neo-con agenda and get the Chinese-Russian Security Council veto diluted.I’m not sure what was most to the fore ,her irrelevance or her impotence.
Above, M.Barnier’s welcome for the offer to ensure that ‘no country shall pay more or receive less’. He must have celebrated when he heard that. There’s nothing like negotiating with a mug.
How can we pay less if no one receives less ? This must be Diane Abbot type maths. So “vast payments” are going to continue ? Funny I thought per JR as soon as we Brexited we would be awash with spare bunce for all manner of worthy causes. That indeed is said to be a major reason for leaving. Control of our money seems now to being in control, then giving it to the EU for its worthy causes like Ethiopia.
She will offer more no doubt about it. Cameron asked for little and got less, yet he heralded he reformed the EU and we must all stay in!
She had it right with her January speech. There was no need of this cave in, although many of us have known since the beginning we were going to be sold out in an effort to kill off Brexit. Big business and their donations to the Tories are her first concern.
She Could have stood firm and let time tick on, forcing either the EU to sensible negotiation or a simple exit with nothing offered by the UK. The Civil Service Unions will have noted that all that is needed to achieve anything they want is to simply stonewall a useless dithering Premier. Stand by for a winter of discontent then another cave in.
Dear John–Agree with every word–The, or perhaps an, average WTO tariff seems to be given as 3% (quoted by you a few times) but there are a lot of people who don’t have faith in this figure or understand what the assumptions behind it are. As I have asked before, why isn’t it obvious that we need something authoritative on this (therefore not these days from the Treasury) to support rational thought on whether we want to go WTO? This is crucial but seems just a matter of opinion at present. No idea why. One sheet of paper should do it. Like everything else it’s just pluses and minuses. If it is truly only 3%, personally I cannot see why all the fuss given the huge saving in hard cash.
Postscript–And of course that’s before the (completely overriding in any event) issues such as Sovereignty, Freedom, Re-joining the rest of the World and in particular our kith and kin.
Just like Animal Farm – The Corbynistas’ have been brain washed it to “Single Market, Customs Union good, WTO bad”…(BBC TV News last night)
And as been previously said on this blogg, the Single Market has probably added less than 1% to our GDP over its operating period.
Dear Know–Along same lines as my comment above about WTO tariffs averaging only 3%, where does the addition to GDP of only 1% come from? Is there anything authoritative and half-way independent backing that up? A mere 1% seems astonishingly low–Would suit me as a Leaver of course for it to be that low–But even so cannot believe it and if it is true what are we all talking about??
Stop it.
We dislike it when we’re told we’re brainwashed.
I’ve just seen some entrepreneurial lady on TV saying that the government should get on and “set out its stall”, as she put it, because at the moment she has no idea what the plan is. Firstly, of course, it is not down solely to our government to determine what will happen, any more than it will be solely down to her to decide the outcome of any business negotiations she undertakes. But secondly she claims to have no idea what the government even wants, despite its multiple, and multipoint, and I have to say increasingly repetitive, public statements of what it wants. So how has this come about? I’ve said again and again that there is an ongoing one-propaganda war, but it is largely a one-sided war because those in government who should be actively defending its position and debunking the various myths being circulated by the media apparently can’t be bothered.
@ Leslie S
WTO might have tariff of 3 % but only to certain point. Quotas are complicated. After quota has been exceed tariff can go to 40%.
As an example car parts – like piston – can go EU-UK -EU-UK and then maybe once more to EU as a “complete car”. If car industry needs to pay tariff every time it will be a disaster.
And their JOT system might be totally messed awith possible custom procedures.
So WTO is not exactly optimal solution.
Germany faces a period of uncertainty as Merkel tries to form a government with a working majority. Previous coalition partners such as the SPD and FDP have been badly burned – cf LibDems in the UK. In the circumstances Brexit is likely to be low on the priorities list. In these circumstances I agree with your conclusion. It will be difficult to get an agreed revised negotiating position out of the EU. In its absence the UK government should withdraw it’s offer and be ready for a hard Brexit.
Iain Dale’s interview with Heseltine on LBC last week is worth a listen. There will be no deal on terms other than those that are completely injurious to the UK as a warning to anyone else considering ending their membership. If Heseltine can see the futility of trying to obtain a velvet divorce well why not just break now?
Anyway congratulations to the AfD on their achievement. The German electoral system allows my friends to effectively show their disgust at the way the country is going with its collapsing infra structure, unaffordable rents etc. Their success runs far beyond concerns about what happened in the Summer of 2015. JR regardless of your share of the vote this year and the implosion of UKIP I do not think any dissatisfaction with the political class in the UK has gone away.
Not sure about the AFD they seem to be similar to what UKIP will be like if this anti Muslim woman wins the leadership – a sort of BNP. The FDP seem to be the most sensible voice in German politics.
Except that the FDP want the EU as it is and the AfD want a Europe of nation states. Surely the latter is the most sensible position for a German party.
The BNP are in favour of nationalisation etc. and protectionism. A left wing party. Are the AfD?
The UK government would first need to prepare the world for the worrying news that the UK had finally had enough of being messed around by the stupid, spiteful, greedy, untrustworthy, and destructive EU and had no choice but to walk away from the negotiations without an agreement.
“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
So far all the world has heard from Theresa May is that we think our neighbours are lovely and we want to stay cuddled up as close as possible to them.
Indeed May’s offer was far, far too generous. As it has been rejected it should now be be withdrawn we should assume no deal and fully prepare for it. We should also prepare to cut the green crap subsidies, cut taxes, cut red tape, cut the bloated state, cut the vanity projects and finally get the economy growing properly.
Another pusher of wind energy propaganda on radio 4 just now. It wind is so cheap and efficient why do they need such huge subsidies and rigging of the market in their favour? Why do the BBC interviewers never ask any sensible questions of them? It seems that we have lost the only sensible BBC interview,er Andrew Neil from both the Daily and Sunday politics. Hopefully he will return and they can find some more like him rather than the wet, lefty, scientifically illiterate, innumerate, climate alarmist dopes they tend to employ. Even the alarmists admit they have been proved totally wrong.
It is reported that the civil service – presumably due to the absence of instruction from ministers – Has not been making the preparations we need to avoid a cliff edge in the event of no Deal, such as customs arrangements etc. Can this be right & if so, can senior civil servants or ministers be called to account for such a terrible dereliction of duty? Surely it is now understood that if the UK has no credible walk away option the EU will agree nothing & will just wait for the UK to cave in?!
If the EU council in October refuses to start trade talks, the UK must pull out and say call back when you are ready to talk.
Meanwhile it is reported that the senior civil servant transfered to advise Mrs May was an anti capitalist leftist (he may or may not be now) who favours a very soft brexit. I see that he has never worked at all outside the civil service.
The government needs urgently to bring in private sector business and negotiating capability and to order urgent preparations for no Deal as that is now the most likely outcome. We are being very ill served right now.
Much hand-wringing in the media about the success of the “Far Right”. They mean a nationalist party. But is it actually a right-wing party at all, espousing free markets, small government, low tax, individual liberties? I doubt it.
The historic problems in Germany were of course caused by the nationalist Left. “I have always been a socialist,” said the most notorious exemplar of the phenomenon, and, judged by his policies, he was too.
Meanwhile JR’s take on the consequences of the German election for Britain and Brexit is heartening. I hadn’t appreciated that Mrs May’s recent offer was “without prejudice”. I hope she and her team take the most careful note of this development.
Were Bismarck and the Kaiser also of the nationalist Left?!You could probably trace the “German problem” all the way back to Charlemagne and the First Reich!
Yes, when the MSM say “far right” they are talking about a party which is probably just nationalist. And of course only Third World countries can acceptably be nationalist….
Agree with your comments and suggestions JR, how much support for what you suggest do you think there is amongst the UK parliament.
We can surely only offer the olive branch once.
For Politicians the World over the writing has been on the wall about taking the people, power and decisions they make for granted.
The backlash is now underway in many countries, and it will surely grow further and faster.
Population movement on the vast scale Europe has allowed in recent years simply must come to an end or else civil unrest and unstable governments will grow further.
The sooner we remove ourselves from this EU mess the better.
The UK Conservatives are being led over an electoral cliff by Mrs May. But such is their desperation to remain in Europe they hold on tight with their eyes shut. Of course they may be forced to let go if Europe rejects her offer. But how unseemly, if their is a rejection of her offer by the EU, she then offers even more. That will spur the much needed leadership election by the firm exiters that remain in the tory party.
I am really looking forward to hearing what the Labour Party has to say about the EU and Brexit. After the debate, where everyone will get a speech at Conference in Brighton, the Party will come to a resolution and that will be the way forward for the whole country when they win the election which is just round the corner.
What? Subject not mentioned? Are you sure?
Oh Dear!
Of course they don’t want to talk about it.
Just like they didn’t want to talk about the deficit.
It’s much, much more exciting to talk about how you are going to spend lots of other peoples money.
When you lend someone some money, if on repayment date, they have not responded, you can make demand and sue. However in reality what often happens is that close to the date you start being told that sueing we’ll get nothing but allow more time and small amounts will come dribbling back, albeit unspecified in amount and time but always with an initial small sum as the carrot.
My worry is that no terms will be offered/agreement possible until near our leaving date when a few carrots will be dribbled out sufficient to keep Remainers and the Hammonds arguing against No Deal, thus keeping us attached for umpteen years.
You, Boris, Pritti Patel, JRM etc must be as ferociously tenacious as you can be to keep No Deal in the frame and more importantly ensure Sir Humphrey does the necessary preparatory work.
It is time to put pressure on the Hammond camp – describing Johnson as “simple minded” certainly shows the quality of those supporting remain – When socialists and EUrophiles are losing they go for the throat and attack the individual – this is unacceptable, and it is time for Hammond to go.
As for Frau Merkel, IMVHO, she is just one point more acceptable than Schultz, and he is the worst kind of EU nutcase – Decisions made by Merkel will now be watered down perhaps, but in which direction – for the people or for industry?
How can we be certain that May’s speech is not part of some elaborate coordination between the British government and the EU designed to give the impression of discord but whose conclusion is already sealed?
The capacity of politicians to deceive is absolutely limitless and on a vital issue such as the EU nothing should be discounted regarding the actions and behaviours of the main players
Do I trust May, Hammond and the British Civil Service to do the right thing? No. Therefore, it is incumbent on decent Tory politicians to do the honourable thing
What May should do is appoint someone senior, and possibly create a new department, to manage all preparations for the customs checks and so on that would be needed both for a WTO solution and to handle future trade deals with third parties. No-one could object to this as it will be needed either way. This would send a strong signal to the EU that we are getting ready for WTO should they continue to refuse to negotiate.
Merkel’s problems in getting a coalition together will make the Conservative/DUP deal look like a walk in the park.
Please explain to Mrs May how insurance companies always put the premium up for existing customers. The only way to get a much better deal is to walk away and the market always throws up a better price. Then the original company miraculously will phone with a matching deal, at which point I always enjoy telling them that it is too late and they should not have tried to rip me off in the first place. The same will happen when the Commission realizes it is going to lose the lot by playing hardball. They are in the explosif and expulsif.
Incidentally, I could not care less if the city slickers who always play this game all went over the cliff edge and never came back. The country is overpopulated and hard working people with a real job would not miss being ripped off.
Indeed so, and if Mrs May does not wish to withdraw the offer and the whole of the offer, and quickly then she should resign or be pushed and be replaced by a leader in your party who will, and only by a leader who will. She cannot be allowed do dither over it.
And as for the media, they report that the rise of the AfD is an affront to democracy and not acceptable. They like democracy only when it produces parties they like.
Mrs. May will need to be removed as leader first.
Only then, with a committed Brexiteer in charge, can any progress be made.
Otherwise the conciliatory tone will continue and true Brexit will never happen.
There are no committed Brexiteers anywhere near likely to become leader….
Theresa May’s tone has been more than just “conciliatory”, and personally I have found it nauseating. However I can see how that kind of tone adopted in public could have diplomatic advantages in connection with that “decent respect to the opinions of mankind” mentioned above. First we show the world that we are not motivated by hostility to our neighbours and seek a close and warm future relationship for our mutual benefit. Then when they respond to our conciliatory offers with spite and stupidity, as they are, we point this out to the world, and we also highlight the many articles in their own treaties which they are breaking to show how they are also untrustworthy. Then if finally we do have to walk away from the EU negotiations we are more likely to get a sympathetic hearing from governments around the world … but that is only theory, as Theresa May and David Davis are evidently intent on sucking up to the EU and will not fight back against the constant barrage of pro-EU, anti-Brexit and anti-British propaganda then the world will probably conclude that we are the ones in the wrong.
Ascertain the EU attitude post Florence. If, as I suspect, their position has not changed, a position they aim to attain through the erosion of political will in the UK, then they must be told in words of few syllables that we leave with no transition or further payment after 29th March 2019. Acceptable EU citizens resident in the UK should be told that their rights are the same as UK citizens apart from the need to register. The internal Irish border should remain as it is with free movement for indigenous Irish citizens to the UK as it has been for a long time. The hard border should retreat to our seaports and airports on the mainland. The EU should then be asked in which areas it wishes to continue existing cooperation in security, crime, research etc. We should withdraw our aid with border enforcement in the Med., it will be needed in UK waters to protect fisheries and maintain our own border. All UK ministries should be made aware of their responsibilities and be told to be up and running by March 2019.
If the situation becomes clear by the end of this year then Barnier and his cohorts will have a year to make their thoughts known before we leave in 2019. The EU negotiating stance reminds me of that of the French at Versailles in 1918. We all know where that led so they should not be allowed to get away with it.
At last the Western world is starting to wake up and see the real globalist agenda. A race to the bottom brought on by mass immigration mainly of unemployable youth.
I see the Remainiacs have another ploy. Leaving the EU is so complicated that we need a 5 year transition phase. No one ever fleshes out what will happen during the so called transition period only that we will continue to be in the EU and abiding by its rules.
That sounds more like an extension to membership not a transition.
Then again that’s the plan.
Not only the extension of 5 years – – early this morning on the radio – someone, didn’t catch his name – said that there might have to be ANOTHER extension – PAST the 5 year.
Is the policy just to keep “extending” the transition period until everyone who voted out has died. It damn well seems so.
I’ve just been reading this:
“Open Europe responds to Theresa May’s Florence speech”
“Theresa May today set forward the UK government’s agreed position for a sensible and time-limited “standstill” transition arrangement.”
One might ask how standing still can be represented as any kind of transition.
You can move from one place to another while standing still, if you are standing on something which is itself moving, but any movement of the EU will certainly not be in our preferred direction of travel.
The result in Germany only goes to show how important the issue of immigration was . It echos the referendum result here . The proportionate representation system in Germany will make it hard now for Merkel to obtain a majority situation without Schulz ; the AFD will rub its hands in glee .
Meanwhile in France the green behind the ears Macron will attempt to seize the leadership position of the EU . Germany was always able to dictate what used to be decided with Merkel leading the way and the EU had always bent in her direction , now it is a different matter . A rudderless EU presents a dilemma to the negotiations with us and we should certainly take advantage of this . Macron will not be an effective substitute – the Eastern bloc will stop him .
Time will tell , but the time that will elapse before anything concrete will emerge has to be our advantage . As John suggests – we have to review the stupid offer hidden in May’s speech .
Macron will have enough on his hands dealing with the wave of strikes planned in France to thwart his market reforms.
Yes I noticed that, the BBC headlines yesterday evening were that Merkel had won, there was little or no mention in the collapse of her party’s vote share, and it isn’t hard to imagine how differently they would have treated the same result here, they would have gloried in every fraction of a percent the Conservative vote had dropped.
We were told Brexit negotiations would to move into another gear after the German election , but as we are going to see months of uncertainty as Maerkel tries to cobble together a disparate coalition with the FDP and Greens it would seem that not much is going to happen on Brexit, and we need to begin to plan for a clean break .
I noticed that too. The CDU/ CSU plus SPD vote share of the previous Merkel led coalition dropped by a massive 13% points. This share was gained by the AfD and FPD. She will have difficulty forming a new majority coalition that includes the FPD and the Greens. Indeed her days as leader may be numbered as Germany moves to the right.
I am tired of hearing that Frau Merkel is the leader of the Western world etc. She has shown no leadership, only trimming. When faced with an unprecedented invasion of Europe she decided she couldn’t do anything other than say, “Oh alright, come on in then, we can manage.” Mr Orban and Mr Erdogan saved us from catastrophe, yet she continually abused them, Mr Orban in particular, as she does our American ally. I am tired of hearing her extol “our European values” and then endanger them. I was hoping she would suffer a rebuff at the polls and so it has turned out. The media and she were hubristic.
Most worrying is the appearance on the streets of so many German cities, of Antifa-type mobs, intent on intimidation, just as in the USA when Trump won their election. I fear our Corbinysta youth will be the same if they lose the next election here.
Agreed. You have a lot of support.
Yes, it is interesting to see how this is reported by the British media in comparison to Mrs May’s win.
Completely OT, if JR will permit: John McDonnell tells us today that under a Labour government “Parliament will decide the market value” of shares in industries it nationalises. Shareholders would then receive government bonds instead.
So the market won’t decide market values. Parliament will. And those who have invested in a company will find they have instead made a forced loan to government.
We now know for certain that Labour will indeed expropriate or, in plain language, steal.
I predict that those who think legal safeguards for private property will protect them will be mistaken. A government willing to steal will not scruple to pack the courts too.
Oh I’m sure the ECJ will strike down McDonnell’s plan if Labour also follow their otherbpolicy of staying in the single market.
I see it differently, Mrs Merkel’s hand has been greatly weakened therefore Germany will have less influence in EU and world affairs, meaning the EU Commission will step in to pick up the slack.
She will not be there with strength to speak sense to the BMW car workers as IDS would have us believe nor will she be in a great position to stop any further EU integration. In fact it might be construed now by the EU that the only way to stop the afD’s gallop is by further EU integration, both fiscal and defence as they see it.
On the other hand if she can get a grip on the migration problem over the next year or so then things could change a lot by the time of the next election in four years time and the afD could go off the boil by then. Either way it’s not looking good for us from a point of view of our negotiations as it seems Barnier, Junker and Verhafstadt hold the cards now- Macron is not on our side either and Merkel is in no good position.
In August this year the UK borrowed £5.7 billion.
The UK has the biggest debt in history.
The British people voted out of the EU on June 2016 – completely out i.e. no more money.
Therefore, how exactly can the PM make “generous” offers of up to £50 billion and rising?
” how exactly can the PM make “generous” offers of up to £50 billion and rising? ”
Simple answer – The PM herself won’t be paying it back – the taxpayer will. Just like the taxpayer is paying for the NHS – but the rest of the world can come and use it for free, and we can’t get appointments because they take so long and need translators
( again WE pay ). Foreign Aid. Throwing the taxpayers cash away is what govt’s do.
> Germany has voted itself into weak and unstable government.
>The BBC calls this a Merkel win!
Rather like the result of the 2017 general election here.
Our media and allegedly democratic parties have an odd view of democracy. Love them or hate them, the AfD is a legal party with 13% of the vote. Yet the BBC and German media think it quite alright for there to be a move to exclude the AfD and the 13% from any role whatsoever in the German Parliament and society.
Your first para is very presumptuous. The AfD are “on the block” as were UKIP with Farage in charge. Do you really think that in the presence of an (interestingly named) “AfUK” they wouldn’t score above 13%? Probably nearer 30% today.
Mrs Merkel is a clever lady and speaks to her audience in her own ground on equal terms. She does not undermine any one and listens to all views. There is much jealousy toward her however Germany is suffering from similar problems to us except I don’t think they are as aware as the UK what may become of us. Claude Junker works under blinkered perceptions of an all powerful and united EU , and these results may be signs that Angela will not be allowed to go his way.
She didn’t listen to the million voters who deserted her for the AfD.
Having seen how UKIP has been depicted as a neo-Nazi party in this country I guess that the AfD is nowhere near as black as it is painted by the media in Germany and here.
Dear John;
I have absolutely no idea why you should describe the completely vacuous speech of the PM in the absurdly theatrical fiasco of schlepping all the way to Florence to a disused building as some kind of generous offer – one you say now rejected by the EU.
Every single part of her speech was designed to paper over the cracks in the cabinet and the party – nothing more than that. As such they bore no relationship to reality at all. La La land stuff.
The EU has been asking for months for progress on the major items in the Withdrawal agreement and none has as yet been made – Irish border, citizens, divorce bill. As we will see this week when Barnier gives David Davis yet another spanking on TV.
And no doubt you will root for Barnier if he gives Davis another spanking.
What absolute drivel. We have made an offer, Barnier wants a figure of £80 billion without and justification.
It is the EU that is getting a whipping. Just look at the German election results and the backlash starting in other EU states.
John is well able to explain his position himself of course but my guess is he’s relaxed with May’s offer because he’s sure (as I am) the EU will reject it out of hand.
I am puzzled that the government doesn’t make any and all the concessions necessary to move the negotiations on to talk about trade.
Once the trade and other negotiations are adequately concluded but not entirely in accordance with the UK’s opening poision, the initial concessions can be renegotiated and diluted on the standard EU negotiating principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
Purists might cavil and claim that Britain had not negotiated in good faith or that this was not the British way of doing things. However, it is very much the EU way of doing things and the only way to treat with the EU.
My thoughts exactly. Tell them what they want to hear. Then have a proper analysis of any offer and backtrack as needed. The EU will only pretend to be offended.
Hammond & Co declares that Brexiters are ‘simple minded’..Are you ‘simple minded’ Mr Redwood?
Give me Redwood over Hammond any day of the week
Time to confront the duplicity and Machiavellian sleaze of Hammond, Rudd and their ilk
There was a time when ‘simple’ was an insult. Those who called others simple were trying to puff themselves up in attempt to look superior. Today ‘simple’ has other connotations . The same being that they can look through the tangle of undergrowth and see the wood. They can see clarity where others cannot see a goal. They can see prosperity where others can only see survival. They can see the ‘tricks of the human trade’ and put them aside as complex con merchants who will twist themselves into a downward spiral. They can work with intricacy and truthfully throw away the flotsam and jetsam.
Some think that complex issues and complicated convoluted paths are high minded and attempt an insult on that premise. What ever is being said needs to take into consideration the perception of the speaker.
If we withdraw our offer and walk away, there are many future years to negotiate trade deals with European nations as well as the rest of the world.
Indeed. Walk away and make improvements after, if and when the other side is more amenable.
Tory unity seems to be the number one priority.
A stalking horse is need to trigger a leadership election.
Only when a true Brexiteer is actually driving this process will anything happen.
Otherwise we will just drift in transition limbo not out but not fully in either.
Mrs Merkel either sits on her hands and does nothing or makes decisions like her one on inviting into Europe immigrants in countless uncontrolled numbers that is proving disastrous. If she was doing these things just for Germany then that would be entirely their affair but because of the EU what she does effects all of us. At least the Germans are now showing their distaste for her we do not have the same luxury to oppose her or any of the rest of the EU members and Brussels elite who do things in our name and who we have not voted for.
What we did vote for is Brexit so we would cease to be at the mercy of the Brussels oligarchy and the likes of Merkel and Macron. However they are doing their utmost aided by the twisted and misguided thinking of UK remainers to thwart it. If Theresa May and her Brexit negotiating team do not press ahead regardless with Brexit even if that means leaving without a deal then they will succeed.
The UK government has to see this is a “further” strengthening of its negotiating position.
Further???
The inter-cabinet warfare the UK media are reporting are another sign of a disunited kingdom with a disunited government. Lets just leave it to Mr David and Mr Barnier. In the end (March 2019) I still expect a Norway option, but sometimes is seems that the UK longs for a worst deal possible (nothing better than a bad deal, AKA “no deal better than a bad deal” 🙂 )
Mrs Merkel has been in power for 10 years and maybe the voters are telling her to go, especially after her gaffes on immigration and non negotiation with Cameron. The numbers and the parties seem incompatible for a coalition so another election seems very possible, if allowed in the constitution.
We must hope this muddies the water sufficiently for more to realise no deal has been the only realistic outcome since 24.06.16.
Whitehall farces have taken on a completely different meaning from the Brian Rix version in recent times.
Ms Merkel`s position is, of course, a thousand times stronger than Ms May`s or indeed the wider Brexit support. Any insecurity on the part of EU leaders will make them more, not less determined to sustain the EU against the challenge posed by the British Right, and its pan European Fascist allies.
The tone of delight adopted in this blog at any perceived weakening of the EU gives the lie entirely to May`s claim that the UK is negotiating in good faith. The EU is right to see the Brexit mob as their enemies weak and with no mandate to impoverish the country
Why would they give any concessions to people who wish them harm ?
They will not
This is yet more evidence of the small minded parochialism upon which Brexit us based. Outside the EU in the 60s our continued slide into penury punctured such arrogant nonsense.
The madness continues
Apparently in the former East Germany, the vote for AfD was 20% and they came second, and interestingly among male voters the AfD registered the highest percentage in former EG.
This result weakens Macron as well. Merkel will have to actually consider the effect of policy upon domestic concerns. Government will need to be firmer about managing migration. The EU will blame the Visegrad 4 to deflect from Merkel’s errors. Brexit will be less of a priority when this all blows up which will only futher EU intransigence. Hammond is back to the insults i see…although sufficiently cowardly to require a proxy. Expect a withering put-down from BJ at conference.
Dr Redwood
What is Amber Rudd, at the Home Office, working on, so that we have put in place measures to deal with immigration and those migrants already here, after March 2019?
What are HMR&C (Customs & Excise) working on, so that we have put in place measures to deal with imports and exports after March 2019?
Brussels has made it very clear that they are absolutely desperate to get their hands on more of our money. That’s fine, Mrs May could and should have used that lever to good effect in her speech but utterly failed to do so.
The £20bn offer should have been conditional upon the 27 signing a heads of agreement paper on an outline of a trade deal acceptable to the UK.
The Heads of agreement needs to be agreed and signed before we leave on March 2019.
That would have concentrated minds very nicely.
We can only hope that David Davis makes good this ommission in his meetings today.
As you said, John, if they refuse to play ball, the offer should be withdrawn and we should just leave in March 2019 and let them sort their own budget problems out.
“Germany has voted itself into weak and unstable government. ” Historically this is the behind-the-scenes natural condition of Germany. It will become more unstable until it is as unstable ours.
We have a wholly unrepresentative Parliament and Cabinet.We voted for the actors on a mixed bag of issues. But the one issue… well I need a transition period and pay VAT on it before I mention what it is.
Did you notice that ISIS did not strike to try and influence the German elections like they did ours? Clearly ‘ISIS’ really wanted TM to be elected PM on a ticket of controlling the internet?
politicians these days like to create (intentionally) an enemy as it allows them to pass more draconian legislation and to be worshipped as our gods and protectors
Which is why I am sure they do not really want to stop mass migration.
This is the same result as we have seen right across Europe in recent elections: a hollowing out of the centre as voters, disillusioned with same old same old, flock to the periphery seeking an alternative. When will the political “mainstream” wake up and understand that they have moved too far away from the public they proclaim to serve?
Time to confront the duplicity and Machiavellian sleaze of Hammond, Rudd and their ilk
>
They are all being protected by foreign powers who also control our Deep State, otherwise, none of them would be in positions of power saying these outrageous things.
“The UK government has to see this is a further strengthening of its negotiating position.”
Is this a parody?
Teresa May last Friday exterminated the UK negotiating position.
It is dead parrot sketch dead.
She conceded the money question, the defence question and for good measure ruled out wanting to be “competitive”.
And she did that for free, no concessions required from the other side at all.
Any election result Merkel suffered is nothing compared to this calamity.
Funny the way the BBC reported it she had a landslide, and everyone was fantastically happy with her open doors immigration policy.
I guess she is switched on though as all those extra immigrants will have German EU passports long before the never ending transition period for Brexit is done, so they will all move here and leave Germany with far less problems.
The BBC views German politics entirely through the prism of UK politics, they like Merkel because they believe she is going to promote an anti-Brexit anti-Conservative position via the EU. Inconvenient facts about her – like her opposition to gay marriage and her reliance on somewhat extremist coalition partners – are swept under the carpet. In fact German politics is far more complex and interesting than the BBC know.
I hope our government will heed our host, but I am not optimistic. The main EU negotiator seems to be our Chancellor. Perhaps someone should explain to him the difference between the German office with that title and our own.
If he is not curbed he will lose the Conservative Party enough support to ensure a Corbyn Government.
“Leave the EU immediately”
“The Government should walk away from the Article 50 negotiations and leave the EU immediately with no deal. The EU looks set to offer us a punishment deal out of spite. Why wait another 18 months when we could leave right away and fully take back control of our country, lawmaking powers and borders?”
Time for the Brexiteers in Government to push their weight around! Germany are certainly political weaker.
Germany today:
Remarkable shift from other Political party voters towards AfD.
Voter shift towards AfD, in numbers by party:
Union – 980,000
SPD – 470,000
Greens – 40,000
FDP – 41,000
Left – 400,000
Previous non-voters – 1,200,000 (they came out in force)
Other – 690,000
Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – political analysis
The election analysis.
The remarkable success of the AfD in Germany is sounding alarms bells for the political elite, especially in the most conservative of places Bavaria. This was not expected in Bavaria and is a major concern for CSU, Merkel’s perennial supporter.
Yesterday. I spoke to family, friends and colleagues in Germany to ascertain the mood of the ordinary Germans. In summary (their opinion) many German citizens were previously reluctant to be seen to associate with the AfD, due to the German MSM’s vilification of AfD as an extreme far right party. But this is no longer seen as true.
What we are seeing in Germany now is a shift in opinion and more importantly Germans feeling less afraid of social out-casting, should they be seen to vote for AfD. The AfD are no longer viewed as extreme far right, but actually, as a party that really understands the German mood and more importantly, focused on German needs, not just outsiders.
Key note analysis: Now that the AfD is in a position to access Political resources, including access to the Media outlets in Germany, there is a view AfD will grow exponentially!
Additionally, Brexit is no longer seen as such a bad idea, as portrayed by the German controlled media, but a slight beacon of hope for many that previously would not have shared their opinions in the open about the EU debacle!
Interesting times ahead for Germany.
Meanwhile, closer to home, Chancellor Hammond is already softening up the public for his next announcement the that the Brexit extension period will be longer than 2 years.
Hammond needs to be removed.
Immediately, in my view.
One newspaper stated that it would be a battle to the end between Hammond and Boris. Hammond does not hide his intentions, nor Rudd, and they are not apparently those of committed Brexiteers, but rather individuals intent on destroying the Brexit we voted for and giving us an associate type membership of the EU. NO! This not what we voted for.
‘The UK government has to see this is a further strengthening of its negotiating position.”
Well not really as our negotiating position is to stay in the EU in all but name and the EU’s position is not to negotiate.
If only we had leaders worthy of the name prepared to walk away and resolved to cease sending Brussels billions and billions of our money. No matter how many billions we send, they always want more and I’ve never heard a word of acknowledgement for the half trillion sent over the past 40 years. This tells you all you need to know about the kind of people we are dealin with.
As an arch leaver, I now think we will not be allowed to leave the EU. Every trick will be pulled by the EU dictators along with the anti democratic 5th columnists in this country to frustrate the will if the people. Sadly, by playing the long game I believe they will win.
Our only hope is a change of leader before Christmas who will deliver the real Brexit that people voted for.
I was delighted the AfD took 94 seats in the Bundestag.
It seems the German media also suffers from ‘selective democracy’ when it doesn’t go the way they want it.
JR -‘It looks as if the EU has rejected Mrs May’s generous offer’
– Dr Redwood I truly hope so. If that is the case then it’s time to pack our bags and leave, we’ve been flogging the dead horse long enough.
Final point – someone needs to tell Hammond to put a sock in it.
I see the liberal left are absolutely shocked that anyone could possibly ever vote for the AfD. That shows a closed blinkered mind, and a wholesale rejection of any thing or any philosophy other than the one they have been brainwashed into thinking is the true path of enlightenment. Some have even suggested that the AfD be banned. Isn’t that a form of ‘liberal fascism’?
BBC take note!
Tad Davison
Cambridge
A very good summary Mr R. Thank you.
Dear John, the EU has made it quite clear that it has no intention to negotiate, but that is not really important, what is important is the realisation that the EU has no power to agree anything. That is because, whatever terms Britain agrees with the EU, if 26 other countries agree, and one single member state disagrees, then there is no deal.
For that reason, we need to plan and start to implement ‘no deal’. As should have been done in July 2016, then we would have just 10 months of this ghastly garbage left, before we can start to trade with the rest of the world.
I think Mrs May’s plan is to delay Brexit until another couple of million immigrants have entered the country, and then hold another referendum. With a slightly higher immigrant population, Remain would probably win.
A very good summary. A strong show for the classically liberal, free trade friendly FDP (not to be confused with the libertarian AfD) should look promising for Britain, too. A coalition with them and Merkel’s party would mean a lot more common sense in economic matters than the current, ideologically driven, europhile Grand coalition.
The FDP will probably claim two of the “major” offices of state, with a clear preference for the finance ministry, and/or the foreign office. Both of which would improve the current political situation for Britain. Because this would probably make the German government more amenable to economic reason.
Even currently, Mrs. Merkel seems to be on a charm offensive to woe back the SPD to renew their coalition, an arrangement she personally found a lot easier to deal with than the so-called “Jamaica” coalition with the Greens and FDP, the safest bet around is still the three party arrangement with two junior parties.