The UK should stop the fiscal and monetary tightening

The UK economy has slowed a bit this year. This is the direct result of Treasury and Bank policy, which has been tightening.
In 2016 the then Chancellor decided to slow the housing market by hitting Buy to let hard with new taxes, and by imposing higher Stamp Duties on the high priced end. This policy did indeed slash transactions volume with knock on effects to conveyancers, removal companies, furnishing companies, decorators and the rest.
In 2017 the current Chancellor decided to hit the dearer end of the car market, at a time when cars were selling well with good growth in the market. His high levels of VED have knocked sales of higher priced cars ever since.
The Bank of England has reinforced these trends by issuing warnings over consumer credit, certain mortgages and car loans. There has been a macro prudential tightening, as messages have been sent to banks and finance houses to rein in credit. The Bank seems to have reinforced the hit on the car market around the start of the second quarter.
The Chancellor is still out to tighten the fiscal stance, taking a tough line on more spending and revenue.
The Bank has recently been successful in talking up sterling , particularly against the dollar and yen. Whilst this has some desirable effects, it is also a clear monetary tightening.
There is no need for more tightening, and some need for a more balanced policy. The quickest way to get the deficit down faster is to grow faster. Both the Treasury and Bank need to be kinder to enterprise and growth in their approaches.
5 Comments
And of course a slow down in the economy just happens to suit the Remainers mantra of the effects of Brexit. Incidentally it is being claimed that some of Theresa Mays speech was written in Brussels etc and seen by them before the Cabinet. If true that is disgraceful and shows she is in the EUs pocket.
Up to 15% stamp duty also makes many house builds simply not worth constructing. Thus killing Jobs in construction and restricting housing supply further, making the UK less competitive, pushing up housing costs for employees and hitting living standards.
Is this what Osborne and Hammong wanted? It was entirely predictable after all when they introduced and retained these taxes.
Off topic but of interest to contributors – Telegraph is reporting that May cleared the “financial settlement” section of her Florence speech with the EU and certain EU country leaders before she even showed it to the cabinet. You could call it good planning but only if the news hadn’t leaked. Makes you wonder what else she has cleared with them.
Although the tightening may indeed have caused the slowing growth rather than the often blamed Brexit, we should recall that we have had this AD focus for a longtime now but net capital formation is only a little ahead of population growth, ZIRP has supported zombie businesses, ZIRP has allowed existing businesses not to need innovation etc., in general resource allocation has been misdirected. Assuming the unemployment figures are correct then one has to question why such a demand focus and not supply side.
The quickest way to get the deficit down is to control government spending and waste.
Population growth by itself will grow the economy, creating money benefits only those who can access the additional money and widens the gap between haves and survivors.
Government should worry less about growth and more about quality.