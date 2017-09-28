There’s merit in the gig economy

There are two main ways people can choose to earn a living. You can sell your time to an employer, or you can sell goods and services to customers.
Traditional employment – having a job – entails agreeing to be at your employer’s place of work, or in other places at his request, during stated hours. In return for losing your freedom over what you do for around 40 hours a week, the employer agrees to pay you for weeks when you are on holiday, and for weeks when you are sick. The employer also has to let you go home at a stated time whether the work is done or not. The employer stops you working for anyone else during the stated hours of your employment and may even stop you working at other times for another employer.
Self employment, or being a contractor, means you sell a company a given service, product or output. The company normally has no right to require you to be in a given place at a given time, and cannot stop you working for others or doing other things as and when it suits you. It means that the individual is not paid when they are sick or on holiday, because they are not then supplying the good or service.
Parliament has always regulated these two different ways of working differently, and taxed them differently as well. The Labour party has concentrated in the past on improving working conditions for the large majority who opt for the job model rather than the contract model. Conservatives too support decent conditions of employment for those in jobs, and agree with a framework which limits hours, requires minimum pay rates, and provides decent terms for sickness and holidays.
Labour now wants to try to make many who work under the contract model work under the jobs model. They say some companies abuse the freedoms of the contracts model, effectively turning what should be jobs into self employed contracts to avoid holiday and sickness pay and the rest. They ignore the fact that many people working under the contact model have chosen to do so and do not want to be forced into an employment contract instead.
The last three taxi drivers I have talked to about the contract model have all been in favour of remaining as contractors. One likes the contact model because he can earn more and work more hours as it suits him. One liked it for the very opposite reason. He values his time more and only works the hours that fit in with his other interests, working less than he would have to under the jobs model and going home when he wishes. The third was starting his own business which is not yet anything like self sustaining, but requires him to be able to have hours off during the working day to see new clients and customers as need arises. The gig economy contract work pays the bills whilst he gets going with the new business.
The danger of the Labour approach is it will eliminate choice. I don’t want people to have to take precarious contracts when they want a job, but I do want people who have good reasons to work as contractors to be able to do so. There is room in life for the full time employed taxi driver and the self employed contractor driver. There is room for the staff journalist with holiday pay and the freelance journalist paid for each article. If we make everyone into an employee more of the entrepreneurial freedom loving types will go to another country.
Had there not been a Labour Party I doubt employment conditions would have progressed much since 1870. I`m no lefty but I think most reasonable people would agree that the Conservative Party has always opposed Unios and Liberals who sought to protect the ordinary worker . By the 1970s they were quite right to do so as overmighty unions failed nationalised industry and our self enforced isolation form our neighbours brought the country to its knees.
It was then that Tony Benn , the original Corbyn, fought to keep us out of the EU just as Margaret Thatcher campaigned to take us in
For some reason John Redwood has convinced himlse that out of Europe , the UK will default to some low regulation tiger setting . There never was one .
It seems likley we will now get Corbyn and the resturn to what we truly were . A poor mess failing compared to every one of our developed neighbours in every way .
After Brexit it is no good talking about economic competence and cerainly not fiscal prudence. If we must have one set of idiot revolutionaries or another I think |I will vote Corbyn , just to make sure the fools who did this are not getting what they want.
He could hardly be worse than the economically illiterate petty Nationalist Daily Mail spouting charlatans we are suffering at the moment
Reply I am not seeking removal of decent conditions for employees. The Conservative party has a proud record of social reform. We did not need the EU to introduce laws for better conditions.
Interesting mentality. You will cut off your nose to spite your face. This tone, which we also saw from the remain side during the referendum from the likes of Nick Clegg, must surely have played a major part in the victory of Leave.
JR, sensible and logical. You need to change the language of your message so it attracts a wider audience and incorporate fear to make the young and masses understand. We have a something for nothing culture that appeals to the masses. Labour are exploiting this but no one seems to understand, again, where the money is going to come from. A bit like Labours tuition fee scam at the last election.
However, Tories bring this on themselves through mass immigration, i.e. If these people have something for nothing why not us and give away billions in overseas aid when people need the money here at home.
People were scared at the last election but two atrocities and Labour made it clear police numbers cut by 20,000 resonated against cut backs added to the free university. Yfour party is lost in politically correct dogma.
Any news why Treeza Halifax May let the EU write her offer to them in her Florence speech!
The Tories simply do have an attractive message for voters. Labour promises give always for free! Make it simple so the masses understand.
The only really valuable protection for employees is lots of alternative jobs, if you do not like your current one you can take a new one. Building on EU workers rights (as socialist T May wants to do) actually just destroys jobs, prevents people getting rid of deadwood employees and it destroys the UK’s ability to compete in the World.
It also mean that good workers have to carry others who cannot easily be moved on. It generates load of expensive and totally unproductive jobs for lawyers, bureaucrats, admin staff, record keepers, consultants and others. It is a further dead weight on management & business that depresses wages for all and kills jobs.
Agreed. The first responder harks back to the days when e.g. the big local factory or the coal pit down the road was usually “the only game in town” and there was little or no alternative employment – then of course, they could do what they liked with you. Most Labour supporters still live in this lost world.
Competition benefits everyone in the long run.
Carney at it again. Scaring us about Brexit. May is of course allowing this. When is someone in your party going to push for him to be sacked?
A free market economy is ‘the greatest agent of collective human progress ever created’, Theresa May said today at an event to mark 20 years of the independence of the Bank of England
So what about one in health care and education and taxis?
Nothing May does suggests she thinks this at all. She is a misguided interventionist. Just like Cameron pretending to be a low tax at heart, EUsceptic Conservative.
Green says she will fight the next election as leader so prepare for Corbyn it seems assuming his health hold up.
We need someone to offer a proper uplifting vision not a robotic dithering socialist light to win.
Slavery. Yes SLAVERY has returned to this country because of the EU.
Well once these restrictions of choice which you prefer are explained to people, I think the Corbyn factor will fade. Of course, if it doesn’t, we will just have to have a second election shortly thereafter, when the self employed become un employed.
With recent pronouncements from Labour I’ve recalled something Lord Tebbit said at a public meeting some years ago:
Heath argued privately that we should join the EEC because it would tie the hands of any incoming Labour government; but he, Lord Tebbit, did not agree that this approach because, as I roughly recall his words:
“If the British people vote for socialism they should get socialism”.
And that is what I also believe, that if the British people vote for socialism under Corbyn then that is what they should get, and they should not be prevented from getting it through any international organisation such as the EU.
I confess to having voted for the EEC in that spirit. It was independent education I most feared losing to the left wing wreckers.
Or Enoch Powell’s :”No,we do not fight for values.I would fight for this country even if it had a communist government.”
Everything has a life cycle and trade unions, as known, have reached the end of theirs. They only really exist in the public sector where financial reality, despite all the clamours of austerity, does not exist. 25% of the council tax I pay goes to supplement local government pensions, many recipients probably better off than me. Increasingly other taxes will have to bail out the £1.8 trillion public sector pension liability. We have seen with Tata Steel and BMW the reshaping of employee representation i.e. with employees and shareholders working more to mutual benefit, this is the way forward rather than the bombast you hear from Corbyn, McDonnell, McCluskey and Co. If Labour comes to power it won’t matter the economy will be wrecked and the reality that only a vibrant private sector can pay for a fair society.
Lewes national. I’m old enough to remember the Health and Safety at work act 1973.
We were in the forefront of workers rights well before the EU took over competence.
Much of the legislation churned out by Brussels has been nothing more than box ticking excersises for jobsworth.
We now don’t have a common sense approach to many things. Personal responsibility has been all but removed giving rise to the snowflakes of today.
It would be much better teaching people to look after themselves rather than trying to eliminate all risk which is impossible.
Dear deluded Newmania
You might care to look up how many rules, regulations and workers benefits the tories have imposed on small businesses during their time in office
You are ignorant
You entirely miss the point John. This is not about a choice of how to earn an income but a policy driven by the unions in an attempt to force employment upon the self-employed.
And why would the unions want to do this? It is nothing more than a blatant attempt to try and UNIONISE a sector of the economy that remains beyond the pernicious influence of McCluskey and his clique
The TUC issued a ‘paper’ a few months ago suggesting that the self-employed could join a union
Len McCluskey once declared that he ‘hated’ the self-employed. This man is poison to the core. He hates those his union can’t unionise. He’s now become Labour’s puppet-master and the driving force behind their policy direction
There’s another war on the horizon and it’s a war between the hard left unions, who are highly politicised, and the rest of decent society.
Unfortunately for the decent majority we have a Conservative Party led by people who are terrified of their own shadows. McCluskey, Corbyn, McDonnell and Milne really have nothing to fear from May and Hammond
Hammond lifted the public sector pay cap this month. The public sector unions will be rubbing their hands in glee. He’s capitulated to mob pressure
We know union strike threats are issued on an almost daily basis to ministers to extract favours, deter reform or prevent change. With Hammond and May they see a weak partnership ripe for exploitation and the ruthless unions will target this with glee
We need legislation to protect the status of self-employment and to prevent the imposition of unionisation upon this group of people
I agree. Labour see that only by having a heavily unionised, employed workforce can they forment conflict and disruption. Self employed workers in the gig economy are entrepreneurs – anathema to the likes of Corbyn and McDonnell
We need legislation to protect the status of self-employment
No, we need fewer laws and less legislation.
This is especially true of the morass of statute surrounding tax calculation and collection. If you want to find out how expensive Government is, become self-employed. The payments in January and July (not to mention four VAT payments per company per year) starkly highlight just how much cash the Chancellor grabs to waste.
I’m don’t understand why it is assumed that the self-employed can be Unionised. It certainly wouldn’t work for me – if I heard about somebody trying to use a union to strong-arm a client, I’d see that as an opportunity to poach that client! We are already of the mind-set that it’s every person for themselves, or we couldn’t survive.
Of course there is merit in the gig economy for both the workers and customers that is why they choose to do it or use it. So why are T May, the courts and the daft son of a bus driver attacking it and damaging the economy?
Why too are black cabs allowed to street pick up and use bus lanes when more efficient, cheaper, more pleasant and more convenient UBER cabs are not? Also why did the socialist dope T May commission the lefty dope Mathew Taylor’s damaging report?
Well said, Mr Redwood!
Listening to Corbyn and Labour yesterday I am left thinking:- “Are these Labour plonkers really so thick that they think their proposed confiscatory, legalised theft policies and attacks on landlords will actually work, help voters and the economy – or are they just complete frauds and crooks who are happy to say anything, promise anything and damage the economy hugely just to get into power?
Just the threat of them is already destroying confidence and damaging the economy hugely. Thanks to the daft direction of Theresa May, Labour looks more likely by the day.
Paul Mason types do really seem to believe in this economic lunacy. He should have stuck to teaching music as he clearly hasn’t a clue about economics. Doubtless why the BBC employed him as Newsnight’s economic editor.
Dear John–I cleave to the view that most people consider what Corbyn says is pie-in-the-sky drivel, taking its cue from children telling Santa Claus what they want for Xmas. Always “want want want”. I thought the Sun yesterday with its comment about flapping seals hilarious. I’d be willing to best that the majority of the brothers couldn’t spell PFI let alone say what it means or what is involved in “taking them back”. And as for McDonnell’s views on what a market value is (“as determined by Parliament”, Heaven help us). All the more reason for more direct democracy if MP’s could ever even begin to agree with such tosh.
PFI is a long running scandal, but from the way Jeremy Corbyn talks you would think that it was all down to the wicked Tories …
This is from 2006:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2006/jan/26/publicservices.health
“The government’s controversial private finance initiative is floundering. Patricia Hewitt’s review of the £1.28bn PFI plan for the Barts and The London hospitals trust, prompted by spiralling costs revealed last December, also raises questions about the whole policy. With 39 PFI hospitals signed up for at a capital cost of £3.2bn and another 41 schemes planned, at a cost of £12bn, the policy is out of control.”
Likewise he talks about the Tories tracking down the magic money tree and giving it a good shake for the benefit of the DUP without mentioning that its location was first established by Alistair Darling.
(There are actually four, in the courtyard of the Bank of England:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/06/29/the-eu-presses-for-higher-and-more-eu-taxes/#comment-876981 )
Unfortunately, Leslie, the politicians have so arranged things that soon the voting majority will not be paying tax. Keep on increasing the population and make sure it is low skilled and uneducated. That way socialism can’t fail to win elections. They tried it first in their “luny left” boroughs where enterprise was marginalised and then driven out..
Good morning.
True modern Conservatism is a about choice and personal responsibility. I choose something and, I either keep my rewards or suffer my losses.
What Labour has done, and this so called Conservative government has maintained, is an attack on the self employed or those who chose to work in different ways. These attacks must STOP !
People choose, as our kind host mentions, to work in the self employed arena for a multitude of reasons. Being tied to one employer with long notice periods removes both freedom and limits choice for the individual and employers a like. This results in a stagnant labour market. As I said in my post yesterday, which, at the time of writing, is still in moderation :
“It always seems to me, you can always tell where government has been, by simply following the trail of mess that it leaves behind.”
Governments do not help, they hinder. And in typical Socialist fashion they seek to control and centralise because that is the only thing they know.
Addendum
Recently I was told a story by someone. A large UK company has been taken over by a foreign company. It was purchased because it has won a major government / taxpayer funded project. Other departments not involved are having their work force laid off. One such chap has been working there for some 30 years. Every year he was told that he could not have a pay rise (probably not for the whole 30 years) as he was on a final salary pension. As he approached retirement age he was told that the final salary pension was no longer being offered. I have no way of validating this story but, if true that shows you the state in which salaried people are treated. Compare that to people working in the same industry doing much the same job but working as self employed and with multiple contracts. They are in control. They choose the rate of pay, their pension arrangements etc. They take on board all the risk but they know this and can plan, if sensible.
People who do not live the lives of others should not seek to dictate how they live. But Fascists, Socialists, Communists, Marxists and latterly Conservatives, seek to do just that !
BUGGER OFF !!!!!!!!!
There are many reasons Labour dislike Uber: they run an operation which competes against their GMB union paymasters, they are a company based in the hated USA, and they are also instinctively opposed to free enterprise. Some of them are calling for Airnb to be banned too – that demonstrates another characteristic of Labour in national or local government – they ban things – it is easier for them to do than something constructive that would take effort – my local council recently banned a privately-run bike hire scheme whilst at the same time putting in new cycle lanes because they think cycling is a good thing.
I see that the police, together with the NSPCC, are doing some of the terrorist’s work with their “Run, Hide, Tell” adverts. Doubtless the terrorists will be delighted by this additional publicity. Who makes these bonkers decisions?
@ Lifelogic
Who makes these bonkers decisions?
The majority of our political representatives. True to form as with most of their actions nothing more than a knee jerk reaction for every occasion. A distinct case of, fire,look, aim. I am always amazed that those elevated to senior and cabinet positions seem to in a matter of days adopt this method of behaviour. Could it be their advisers brief them to ensure that they stay within their tightly controlled guide lines to ensure the security of the departments future?
The piece lambast’s Labour for not seeing the merits of working as a contractor, but this Government can’t either via an IR35.
IR35 involves public sector bodies using an HMRC tool to determine if a temporary worker is to be taxed (income tax and national insurance) at source and at the same rate as an employee. Unsurprisingly the nature of the questions is skewed to producing an ’employee’ result. The outcome is that someone who enjoys none of an employee’s benefits or security of employment as they may only be there whilst recruitment of a permanent staff member takes place, is taxed as an employee.
The problem is that all governments have financial diarrhoea; they just cannot cut back on some areas of expenditure when they need to maintain essential spending, just as someone would do in their own home. Instead it’s always about finding ways to reach into the taxpayer’s pockets first every time.
That is the truth of the matter.
The economy would boom if the govt could refrain from their seemingly insatiable desire to take control of our money, which they then squander like drunken sailors on shore leave.
The huge inequalities in wealth are not helped by the fact that millions of shareholders are not able to vote for executive remuneration packages at company AGMs due to tax rules that force them to hold savings in nominee accounts such as ISAs and pension funds, thereby removing their voting rights. So the fat cats continue to award themselves eye watering pay & bonus packages at the cost of the small shareholders.
Afraid Governments of all colours do not seem to like the self employed, because they do not fit into a tick box culture, just look at the recent attempted attack by Hammond on National Insurance contributions.
We need free thinking people in this Country who are prepared to take a risk, but the system does its best to keep such people tied up with one hand behind their back.
Many a small company started up with the owner first putting a toe in the self employed water whilst continuing for a while in perhaps regular employment, hence the reason have home bedroom/offices or workshops in their kitchen/garage.
Rather like your example number 3.
These people should be encouraged by the tax and benefit system, not punished.
Just like zero hours contracts, the gig economy suits many workers/employees/ contractors.
Government’s (and opposition’s) job is not to pass judgement but to provide as little legislation as possible to ensure that exploitation on either side is not possible.
Other than that get out of the way.
From an unassailable Conservatve majority to a Corbyn certainty within weeks.
The only hope for the Tories is to start delivering on Brexit. But do they want to ?
Off topic. I see there is now talk of flights being suspended between the UK and Europe without an aviation deal after Brexit. I thought I had read on this blog that that would be illegal under international law or am I mistaken? I am sure this is another issue being used to scare everyone. Surely this will be the case for flights from the EU into the UK? I cannot see that being allowed to happen.
The next stage will be to direct people into a job so as to exceed so-called ‘equality’ and ‘diversity’ targets.
Our cows may be starving and dry but tractor production will break new records.
Aren’t there something like 40,000 Uber drivers in London ?
Many will have taken out finance arrangements to invest in a newer car for the job . Even second hand these are likely to be models commanding premium price like people carriers, Mercedes E-class or upmarket people carriers like a VW Caravelle .
Uber drivers will be on the hook for payments for 3-5 years with the expectation of a hefty exit payment at the end of it .
The odious Khan seems to think having the American Uber’s license is something to boast about .
No doubt in private he also boasts about shafting the Uber drivers he has just rendered unable to service their finance arrangements (which will in essence be full recourse loans) and depriving something like 40,000 families , many with children , of an income .
Khan really is the dregs yet the Conservative party deliberately fielded a no-hoper candidate in Goldsmith to give Khan a by in the mayoral election .
For many the economy as it is isn’t working. I understand the attraction of Labour ‘dream’ policies when people tell me they have no hope of home ownership, contend with capped wages and foreign-owned utilities, transport companies siphoning off profits which leave the country and see properties bought up by ‘shell’ companies who profit with little tax liability. When I’m told that a Labour government would “wreck” the economy I understand that it would make little apparent difference in the minds of many. I despair at the prospects for my children if they stay in the UK. I’m looking for a Party that offers genuine, realistic hope that isn’t fixated on blaming foreigners…any suggestions
In my working life I was a teacher. For the final ten years, I had to do Supply and Temporary work. Guess who employed me? Well, it was the County wasn’t it, warmly supported by the relevant Ministry. I was upset when I had to beg a Deputy Head for a job the next day. And if I did anything – anything – that displeased her, I was not asked back.
In her working life, my wife was a nurse. Until our first son was born, she worked full time. Then, when she returned to work, she had to start at the bottom again. Lots of Agency work there! And, again, if she did anything – anything – that didn’t fit in with what the management wanted, she was not asked back.
Oh – and if either of us was not available at all times, we were not given work.
So let us get it straight, shall we: the government is right in there with Uber and the sweat shops.
This is where the logic of this present Labour policy is so vacuous.
If you prevent self-employment, those people can and some will set up their own Limited Companies to become employed. If you ban this, then you halt any growth in the economy through new companies being set up. The only choice will be to work for a corporate whose corporation tax rates will mean that they can’t expand. It will unravel pretty quickly.
I don’t know a single working class gig worker who wouldn’t kill for steady employment with pension, sick pay, holidays.
When these jobs become available thousands queue for them.
Au contraire. We have several part-time employees on casual contracts; those that that are derided as “Zero hours”. We are obliged to give them contracts, and can’t just pay them as-and-when.
These are some of our most productive staff, but they want and need the flexibility for family reasons.
We would be delighted to employ all of them full-time, but it is their choice. As an “evil employer” (© Labour Party) we don’t have a say in the matter.
So JR would have us all turned into small time shopkeepers, or taxi drivers or even free lance journalists, which is all very well but what about when looking for a loan from the bank or other for to buy a house or for say some business type expansion? or what about rearing a family when your income could be very much up and down? which includes paying into some type of pension/savings fund on a steady basis and then the annual insurance payment comes around and puts the worry index up? You’d want to be very well organised in your own self and in your thinking to cope with all of this if relying on your own uncertain income and resources to get by. So if this is now Conservative Party dogma going forward ie. just to be different from Labour Party policies then I think we have almost reached the bottom with the Tories and then again with nearing zero hour type contracts territory for working employees- here for zero hours contracts read hamburger joints- and as I say we are nearing the bottom.
Perhaps JR would like to try some work like this himself when he is out of his own comfort zone maybe after the next general election- although with his gig at the financial times he hardly needs another one to get by?
There are many people working in the gig economy and it suits their life styles very well and good luck to them- I myself worked the gig economy for most of my life and it suited me well and am now comfortably retired but I have seen others not too suited to gig style work and therefore not so lucky.
Off-topic, I’m puzzled why the Telegraph should run this stupid headline:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/27/theresa-may-threatens-us-withtrade-war-bombardier-row/
“Theresa May threatens US with trade war over Bombardier row”
As is often being pointed out we have not yet left the EU, and just as this dispute has arisen while the EU has been running our trade policy for more than four decades, and also our state aid policy, so we will not have the legal right to launch our own trade war against the US until we have actually left the EU and are free from its common trade policy – that is unless Keir Starmer and friends succeed in keeping us subject to that EU policy in perpetuity despite no longer being a member state of the EU.
http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/policy-making/
“What is trade policy?
The EU manages trade and investment relations with non-EU countries through the EU’s trade and investment policy.
Trade policy is an exclusive power of the EU – so only the EU, and not individual member states, can legislate on trade matters and conclude international trade agreements.”
The government knows this, Remoaners who hold this up as an example of our impotence outside the EU know it, and the Telegraph must also know, so what is the exact purpose of this ridiculous headline?
They obviously think the electorate is stupid and will fall for it. Alternatively someone wants to make Theresa May look bold apparently by standing up to Trump. All she would look, in my view, is extremely foolish. Another terrible policy mistake it would be.
This is quite simple the self-employed must cost into their charge rate a portion to set aside for sick cover or sick insurance premium and their holiday pay at a cost of 1:9 days worked. The Employer gets no statutory sick pay back from the government for his/her employees sickness and has to cost it into their charges, they also must remember to cost in sickness holiday pay so that if someone is sick for 28 weeks they have to be paid their full rate of pay for 15 days if they normally work 5 days per week.
If the self-employed person doesn’t cost this in and put it aside they have only themselves to blame as they are supposed to be costing their jobs professionally, they also are taking NI advantages as they contribute 9% rather than 25.8% an employed worker contributes.
There are many more advantages to self-employment e.g it not being considered working time to get to your first job of the day being just one, this then extends your working hours and means you can be more productive per day. You can substitute your labour with another suitable person.
Very good article – I agree with all of it.
Socialism is an artificial construct. Conversely, the free market is closer to the nature.
Socialism relies on a heavy rulebook and policing. These rules are built on the unsteady foundations of socialist ideas that are counter-intuitive. It then soon finds that the “law of unintended consequences” rears its head as the market “games” the rules.
Ironically, the best gamers of these rules are the largest companies who soon learn to love them and use them to protect themselves from competition leading to an even greater gap between rich and poor.
The socialist answer? Yet more rules and so the cycle continues.
The ultimate end point of Socialism is a police state and Mr Corbyn’s faction of the Labour Party worries and scares me.
Choice and independence are synonymous partners . If an individual is prepared for life socially , academically and work-wise , they have the confidence to face most challenges and to enjoy the enviroment they live in . A balanced society provides large areas of choice for most occupations providing there is freedom ; imposed restrictions do nothing to encourage the individual and should always be subject to an overall view – hopefully the result of democracy .
National uniform full employment with a surplus of jobs is a natural conditioner for exploiting employers and those who would have gig-workers. Employers, if the Labour Party and trade-union machines miss a few in their particular ill-doings, make every effort in corrupting shop stewards.
The Labour Party and its Unions with feigned tearsome glubbering are reminiscent of the
I agree. Plus we need to build up our economy. Once we’ve done that, and are more familiar with this gig economy thing, then we can look more at how to look after workers whilst not getting in the way too much of enterprise and business in general.
“The company normally has no right to require you to be in a given place at a given time..” One company I investigated insisted you attend a meeting at their HQ every month and give an account of your successes, failures, and they “assisted” you in self-training. They wanted their cake and eat it. Bizarre.
Many times, I believe the Tory Party and trade unions are in cahoots. The presence and wicked actions of each necessitates the other. It is like a tennis match from hell where the two players use workers as the balls and secretly or openly actually consider them as spherical objects that are undeserving of any respect whatsoever. You’ve both made a terminal error in not using exclusively British-made balls.
We saw how effective Theresa May was at the general election. Now we are seeing how effective (not) is her handling of Brexit. However crazy we might think Corbyn and Labour, there really does need to be someone with star quality leading the Conservatives, a brexiteer. Otherwise, with Hammond’s transitional period we could well get to the next election and watch on as Labour win it. And then undo everything.
Are we to take anything Labour says with any conviction? After “Labour’s tuition fee scam debacle” to win quick votes, which was mendaciously deplorable, surely has blown their political credibility?
I cannot believe the youth’s intelligence is that grim that they would continue to believe this charlatan and his bunch of sophistical cohorts!
O/T
John will you be joining the Campaign for Conservative Democracy that it is reported will be set up at Conference? This for those who have not seen it mentioned elsewhere is a campaign to return power in choosing candidates for elections to local branches instead of CCHQ. I wonder how many of those Conservative remoaner MPs in Leave constituencies would have not been selected if the decision to let them stand was at the behest of the local associations.
The danger is when a traditional employment model of work is dressed up as a self-employed contract model. This can be a ploy by an employer to save money and/or skirt regulations which apply to the traditional job form of employment.
It is not too difficult to see situations where this applies. It is not unreasonable for a government to take steps to prevent the exploitation of employees in such circumstances.
I read a headline on the BBC website that Home Secretary Rt Hon Amber Rudd is banning or proscribing, based on her own obviously valid and valuable opinion more political or terrorist organisations on the basis of what they say on their websites. I’d never heard of them until she by her alleged actions brought by the way the information, names of, their policies, opinions, aspirations, principles into the public domain. Maybe she will later outline for those she has interested how they get hold of application membership forms.
This Conservative government is at war with self employed and small business. They have imposed rules, regulations, stupidity ( see IR35) in return for the fact that SMEs have created the greatest job creation miracle .
Business rates are an oppressive over the top omnishambles designed to finally kill off the high street.
There are very simple ways to manage personal service limited liability companies…. the government has ignored that and gone for an industrial steam hammer to crack a peanut
I have spent last two weeks under repeated attack from various government agencies trying to find a reason they can fine me ( they haven’t found one yet) , take me to court, close me down or impose outrageous extra levies. None of which are legitimate
Why do the Tories hate small business?