Balance of trade improves, government gives more money to foreigners

The balance of payments figures for the second quarter sum up the UK problem on the balance of payments. The deficit widened by £1.9bn from additional sums the government sent abroad, and from a £1.4bn deterioration in the net figure for interest and dividends. As we sell more and more of our assets to overseas buyers so more rewards will be sent out to foreign investors. On trade account we saw a £2,4bn improvement, with a £2.3bn improvement in the export of goods.
Inward investment remains very strong, at a net £11.7bn. This means we should expect further deterioration in the flows of interest and dividends in the years ahead. The UK government could improve the balance of payments by simply refusing to send the EU any more money after March 2019, which would be great news.
25 Comments
Yeah po head and what then? The cliff edge is waiting..is that what you’re saying you want for the british people and the british economy? walk away in march 2019? And I thought you were some kind of enlightened genius considering you have a gig with the financial times and all..
It is this awful attitude that has us in the place we’re in..i can tell you that Junker will only be rubbing his hands with glee..verhofstadt will do a jig and Barnier will close up shop..the lights will go out in the channel ports and long queues of weary people will form up in the departures and arrivals hoping to get through maybe today maybe tomorrow..idiot..and you think it can all be sorted out by WHO rules..idiot
There go the words of a UK backstabbing, EU lover
Bryan,
your high academic level of argumentation is impressive, keep it up , please, very useful
And not a very bright one.
Sorry, but JR has, in the past, said that the fact of previously British companies being now in the hands of foreigners is not a problem as long as the employment of British workers is/was guaranteed.
The cliff edge. It does not exist. It was good propaganda. Who started it? Was it an ex-politician..a LibDem..lied about tuition fees? Someone who has read an introduction to semiotics at Uni? Why not an Arid Desert, or a Black Pit or Depths of Deep Space in a Remoaner’s cerebral complex?
or cerebral cortex…just testing you!
Brussels troll, they’re coming thick and fast now that freedom days gets nearer.
The posts will become increasingly shrill and deluded.
I note the BBC mentioned that Brexit could be positive for British fisherman. Some editor is in for a spanking.
The UK government could improve the balance of payments by simply refusing to send the EU any more money after March 2019, which would be great news.
Considering the pathetic EU response to Ms Mays speech, I hope – nay, expect, that is what she has in mind when talks stall completely.
If this were to happen, JR – would she carry the government with her?
“…refusing to send the EU any more money…etc”
Well that is what 17.4 million people voted for. But you and your party are still holding the country captive with your dead duck of an utterly weak and useless prime minister because party loyalty is more important to you than the people who elect you.
Hear, hear. We must keep saying this, loudly and often. May must go.
The result of inward investment will also depend on whether it leads to import substitution and exports. If the investment is in U.K. assets that are already producing U.K. consumed goods and services then the concern on outflow of income is valid. On the balance of income, the future will also depend on U.K. Investment abroad, as we know much of this has been in natural resources such as hydrocarbons, but if these reduce in profitability then the income balance will go down.
Why does every UK Prime Minister go everywhere on earth with their tails between their legs? Cameron went to see Obama after the BP spillage and as a prologue ( whimper ) said that “it does not make sense to sink a company …we have pensioners..who depend on it..better surely for the company to continue” Then afterwards with Obama he said (whimper )” We are a partner ( whimper with toddler screwed up blabbing face ) a JUNIOR one it must be said in global defence …(bent back, ever so humble stoop Mr Obama, Sir, grovel ) ”
So Mrs May queues up to meet Mr Barnier. Who IS he anyway?..to see what the menu is for discussions, how they should unfold and when she must take her hands off her head and show to Mr Barnier a clean handkerchief and freshly washed hands. She should stick her heel in his foot and shout Ohhhh DOOO forgive me!!!! They don’t build women in our country like they used to.
John,
the difference is so small that in the scheme of things it is penauts, we need to make our own products and services more competitive, so we are able through higher productivity and competitiveness to make a permanent improvement in our trade deficit.
Why are you coming up with such short term instead of long term sustainable solutions, when the government has already committed to pay beyond March 2019, is that being realistic?
It would indeed be great news, but alas we have socialist ex(?) remainer Theresa May- at least she backed UBER. She is usually attacking and over regulating the gig economy. Also instructing lefty dopes like Mathew Taylor to write daft reports. Also she is wrong on almost everything else so I thought that she might well not do.
Banning UBER for essentially trumped up “safely” reasons is a huge over reaction and clearly makes things far less safe for people as walking is about 20 times more dangerous than being driven – as is standing around trying to hail an over priced black cab. A cab many cannot afford anyway.
Yes JR we are being taken as mugs again with foreign ownership growing of anything that is either profitable, subsidised by the taxpayer (Government) or overloaded with Government contracts.
Once again short term thinking with some of our most basic services.
Also published today: Quarterly sector accounts: April to June 2017 https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/nationalaccounts/uksectoraccounts/bulletins/quarterlysectoraccounts/apriltojune2017
Look at section 3 particularly. Sector net lending, a positive value on figure 1, means that sector is running a surplus, its income is greater than its expenditure. Sector net borrowing means it is running a deficit, income is less than expenditure.
The government sector is running a deficit – it is not borrowing from anybody, it issues its own monopoly currency and sucks it all back eventually, with taxes, when people stop saving it and start spending it. The government deficit is getting smaller by the quarter, this is “austerity” writ large on one chart.
In this quarter, basically, every other domestic sector is running a deficit to pay the rest of the world (RoW) 23.7 billion Pounds Sterling which RoW has to find something to do with them. Less than 10% of that is to the EU club fees.
Let’s hope the RoW keeps finding Pound Sterling denominated assets they want to buy and save for ever.
We must sell capitalism to the under 40s says Theresa. So why exactly is she pushing her half witted interventionist agenda, wages controls, price controls, gender pay drivel, the dire virtual state monopolies (health and planning), enforced pensions, restrictive planning, more employee “rights”, apprenticeship taxes, endless tax increases, the expensive religious energy agenda and the rest of her daft misguided socialist lunacies?
Meanwhile the Standard says house prices have fallen (mainly in London) and almost entirely due to the absurd (up to 15%) stamp duty that Osborne (the editor) introduced. Retained by the absurd Philip Hammond. A tax essentially on Londoners and the South East.
The UK government (united I’m told by the crowd on this site) is now requesting a two year implementation period during which it would continue to pay up, provided a good deal will be around the corner (nothing agreed until all will be agreed). I could very well see an agreement for a longer implementation period in a few years, because a bespoke deal for the UK will be complicated and will take time.
“refusing to send the EU any more money after March 2019” is not a Tory policy and extremely unlikely!
It would also mean that you would not get access to the Single-Market which is not exactly great news for the UK’s economy. It would be bad for the EU of course but far more survivable.
As time passes, you are slowly but surely being herded toward a Norway option by the combined forces of your Civil Service, the City and the CBI.
When are you planing to roll out the “we’ve been stabbed in the back by the Remoaners” argument, Mr Redwood ?
DD cave in to EU on eu citizens right to come under ECJ in uk courts, it go to show that you do not have a country any more and that overseas people all over the world have more rights than you in the uk. I thought DD was working for you the votes.
Foreigners sterling savings are not that much of a problem as they all just sit in in a savings account at the BOE earning interest.
It is just another asset swap
Reserves ——–> Bonds
Bonds ———-> Reserves.
It is never about affordability there are no children or grand children in sight. The only real issue is that by foreigners choosing to save sterling instead of buying UK goods and services they can keep their own exchange rate low and thus gain an advantage.
When foreign exporters sell their goods and services to the UK and steal some of our aggregate demand. If you are unhappy about that then make it uncomfortable as possible for them to save the sterling they receive.
All in all it is about the real terms of trade as long as we get more imports for our exports we are winning. When you look at trade from the right perspective the only things we can run out of is people and the skills and resources they use.
We can never run out of £’s which is why exports are a cost and imports are a benefit. Let other countries produce the Tat we all consume. While it frees up more leisure time for us and allows to concentrate on high end products that will improve our
productivity and things for public purpose.
China is desperately trying to run a trade deficit instead of surpluses. They are tired of being the world slaves. They want to put their skills and resources to better use.
Sorry Mr Redwood, that horse bolted after Mrs May surrendered to Brussels in Florence last week.
I have been banging on for ages on the folly of selling our businesses to foreigners with such abandon. I would like stop hearing ‘open for business’ calls which sadly really means ‘everything is for sale, we are desperate for your money’. We ought to talk like President Trump here in the US where he is urging America to make things at home with home owned manufacturers and changing the tax rules to help.
The extent to which our economy has been allowed to be taken over by foreign interests and products is evident from the content of the advertising we are subjected to on TV in particular. I’m not sure people realise just how many products and services are not ours and that so many of the pounds spent disappear overseas. We are impoverishing ourselves every minute of every day.
Good evening.
Off topic
Maybe it’s me but, I detect a definite hardening of our kind hosts opinions, language and tone since the PM’s Florence speech.
—
Why are we sending borrowed money abroad ? Can’t these other countries borrow money of their own ?